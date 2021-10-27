Trivets

featured

HMU Batwa Crafts Green Trivet Made in Uganda

$10.00
amazon
featured

Andreas JO-927 Blueberry Round Silicone Mat Jar Opener - Pack of 3 trivets

$48.48
newegg
featured

Andreas Silicone Trivets Happy Camper Jar Opener Silicone in Green, Size 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair JO-17

$9.81
wayfair

Andreas TRT-922 10 in. Lemon Silicone Trivet - Pack of 3

$73.68
newegg

Color Paws Trivet

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Andreas Silicone Trivets Crab Walk Jar Opener Silicone in Blue/Green, Size 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair JO-304

$8.11
wayfair

Bungalow Rose Stellar Beauty In Green (Pair) Recycled Paper Trivets Wood in Brown, Size 0.3 H x 0.3 D in | Wayfair 310155

$59.99
wayfair

Andreas Silicone Trivets Theater Cat Jar Opener Silicone in Black/Red, Size 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair JO-259

$9.61
wayfair

Chicken Wire Trivet

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Oranges Trivet

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Andreas Silicone Trivets Pansy Jar Opener Silicone in Blue/Green, Size 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair JO-14

$8.27
wayfair

Andreas TR-138 Paws & Bones Trivet Pack of 3

$60.16
newegg
Advertisement

Sepia Trivet

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Andreas Silicone Trivets Ebony Dots Jar Opener Silicone in Black, Size 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair JO-126

$9.81
wayfair

Andreas Silicone Trivets Maple Jar Opener Silicone in Brown, Size 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair JO-13

$9.58
wayfair

Lobster Trivet

$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Custom Cardinal Trivet

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Andreas Silicone Trivets Sushi Trivet Silicone in Black/Red/Yellow, Size 0.25 H x 7.625 D in | Wayfair TR-128

$23.99
wayfair

Equestrian Horse with Wheat Trivet

$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Decorative Cast Iron Metal Trivet

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Horse and Buggy Trivet

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Alessi Tripod Trivet - Color: Metallics

$60.00
lumens

Andreas JO-264 Chicken Wire Round Silicone Mat Jar Opener - Pack of 3 trivets

$49.48
newegg

Bloomingville Unique Round Hand-Woven Abaca Rope Trivet with Hanger Décor, Natural

$25.00
amazon
Advertisement

Cheese Trivet

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Andreas Silicone Trivets Michigan Life Jar Opener Silicone in Blue/Green/White, Size 0.08 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair JO-LLMI

$8.27
wayfair

Michael Aram Heart Trivet - 100% Exclusive

$125.00
bloomingdale's

Personalized Kitchen 7" Cork Trivet - 12 Custom Designs

$15.00
amazon

IstanbulArtWorkshop 7'' Handmade Turkish Ceramic Trivet For Hot Dishes, Decorative Ceramic Tile Trivet, Hot Pad, Kitchen Decor

$16.00
amazon

Homer Laughlin Fiesta Ivory (Intro 2008) Trivet

$11.99
replacementsltd

Honey Bees on a Flower Trivet- Hand Crafted in The USA From Solid Cherry Hardwood (6 Inch)

$17.97
amazon

Old Mountain Trivets - Cow Cast Iron Trivet

$8.99
($14.00 save 36%)
zulily

Pfaltzgraff Poetry Glossy Square Embossed Trivet

$13.99
($19.99 save 30%)
replacementsltd

Join Coasters + Trivet

$84.00
verishop

Pfaltzgraff Juniper Square Embossed Trivet

$9.99
replacementsltd

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, 1.7 qt, Caribbean & Silicone French Trivet, 8", Caribbean

$117.90
amazon
Advertisement

Oven Mitts and Pot Holders Sets, Bake Oven Gloves 500â„‰ Heat Resistant Kitchen Safe Trivet Mats , Soft Cotton Lining with Non-Slip Surface for Cooking, Baking, Grilling, Barbecue (Green)

$14.88
walmart

Lenox Holiday (Dimension) Santa Trivet

$23.99
replacementsltd

Kraus KDM-10BL Kore Self-Draining Silicone Dish Drying Mat or Trivet for Kitchen Counter, Universal Size, Black

$19.95
amazon

Vintage Christmas Wreath Trivet

$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Lake Boards Ceramic Trivet - 7" Diameter

$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Kraus Heat Resistant Non-Slip Trivet Silicone in Black, Size 0.15 H x 7.08 D in | Wayfair KST-1BLACK

$14.95
wayfair

Palm | Wood Trivet | Draftboard

$16.00
amazon

Pineapple trivet

$33.00
amazon

Occasions Trivet

$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mud Pie Marble Trivet, 1 1/4" x 8 1/2" dia, Gold

$38.98
amazon

Pair of Star-Shaped Recycled Paper Trivets from Guatemala

$44.99
($49.99 save 10%)
novica

Snowflake Wool Felt Trivet

$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Prone To Wander Ceramic Trivet - 7" Diameter

$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Shibori Circle Ceramic Trivet - 7" Diameter

$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Caroline's Treasures APH0229MP Noah's Ark Mouse Pad, Hot Pad or Trivet, Large, Multicolor

$10.99
amazon

Dottie Acacia Trivet

$16.95
crate&barrel

Autumn Harvest Ceramic Trivet

$16.95
crate&barrel

Cooked Crab Yellow Sky Mouse Pad, Hot Pad or Trivet

$10.99
walmartusa

Pot Holders Heat Resistant Pink Flamingo Potholders Handmade Double Insulated Quilted Hot Pads Trivets 9 inches Round

$8.95
amazon

Caffco International M. Bagwell Collection Ceramic Trivet/Cheese Board, Black and White Pattern

$23.26
amazon

Andreas Silicone Trivets Gail Grill Master Jar Opener Silicone in Brown/Gray/Yellow, Size 0.08 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair JO-GGGR

$12.00
wayfair

Blomus Oolong Trivet Silicone in White, Size 0.2 H x 5.52 D in | Wayfair 63773

$20.99
wayfair

Cook Pro 6-Piece Round Silicone Trivets, Red/Blue/Green/Yellow/Purple/Pink

$6.93
($19.99 save 65%)
amazon

Bird Square Trivet

$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com