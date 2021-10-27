Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Tablecloths & Accessories
Placemats
Placemats
Share
Placemats
Coaster Set with Holder
featured
Coaster Set with Holder
$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Privett Single Initial Fabric 18" Cotton Placemat Cotton in Gray, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WFFP10-SI-W-j
featured
Alcott Hill® Privett Single Initial Fabric 18" Cotton Placemat Cotton in Gray, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WFFP10-SI-W-j
$38.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Orchids 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 066975DB908045488E7575C5D2EDD4BD
featured
East Urban Home Orchids 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 066975DB908045488E7575C5D2EDD4BD
$55.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Abstract 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 2E0BEB4343A74232A8AB6D221037B20C
East Urban Home Abstract 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 2E0BEB4343A74232A8AB6D221037B20C
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home United States 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Red, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 8756F9D889404ADEA69FEB2B32D76AB8
East Urban Home United States 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Red, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 8756F9D889404ADEA69FEB2B32D76AB8
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Moon 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 5508C84804144461BF5C539D16C9B0F9
East Urban Home Moon 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 5508C84804144461BF5C539D16C9B0F9
$55.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1001PLMT
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1001PLMT
$12.08
lowes
Dakota Fields Alfreda 4 Piece Placemat Set Polyester in Blue, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair BNGL9545 33818250
Dakota Fields Alfreda 4 Piece Placemat Set Polyester in Blue, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair BNGL9545 33818250
$57.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1048PLMT
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1048PLMT
$10.36
lowes
Alice Placemat Set Of 4
Alice Placemat Set Of 4
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Caroline's Treasures JMK1035PLMT Sailboats on The Bay Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures JMK1035PLMT Sailboats on The Bay Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$12.08
amazon
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | SB3072PLMT
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | SB3072PLMT
$10.36
lowes
Design Import Dobby Stripe Placemat, Set of 6
Design Import Dobby Stripe Placemat, Set of 6
$41.30
($59.00
save 30%)
macys
East Urban Home Art 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 2FD92BF2EA934B81AFA235AFD7D7CF91
East Urban Home Art 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 2FD92BF2EA934B81AFA235AFD7D7CF91
$55.99
wayfair
Dainty Home Natural Shimmer Ivory Woven Textilene Reversible Rectangle Placemats (Set of 6)
Dainty Home Natural Shimmer Ivory Woven Textilene Reversible Rectangle Placemats (Set of 6)
$23.37
homedepot
Reversible Wipe-clean Counterart Placemats Set of 4 - Wild Child
Reversible Wipe-clean Counterart Placemats Set of 4 - Wild Child
$23.59
overstock
DII Light Gray Chambray Eco-Friendly Fine Ribbed Placemat 6 Piece
DII Light Gray Chambray Eco-Friendly Fine Ribbed Placemat 6 Piece
$17.99
walmartusa
Handmade Macrame Coasters, 1 Pcs/4 Pcs Cotton Rope Braided Placemats, Woven Thick Table Pad For Mugs And Cups, Table Decor, Drinks Absorbent Heat Resi
Handmade Macrame Coasters, 1 Pcs/4 Pcs Cotton Rope Braided Placemats, Woven Thick Table Pad For Mugs And Cups, Table Decor, Drinks Absorbent Heat Resi
$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Caroline's Treasures JMK1086PLMT Up The Creek Sailboat Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures JMK1086PLMT Up The Creek Sailboat Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$12.08
amazon
Charlton Home® Macedo Fishnet Pearl Oval 17" Placemat Jute/Rattan in Gray, Size 17.0 W in | Wayfair A7BAC276411646B881C06FD0C60D0363
Charlton Home® Macedo Fishnet Pearl Oval 17" Placemat Jute/Rattan in Gray, Size 17.0 W in | Wayfair A7BAC276411646B881C06FD0C60D0363
$49.99
wayfair
Basketweave Round Placemat by Chilewich - Color: Grey (100111-053)
Basketweave Round Placemat by Chilewich - Color: Grey (100111-053)
$18.00
ylighting
Frahm Pure Cotton 20" Placemat
Frahm Pure Cotton 20" Placemat
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Leopard Print 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Gray, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair D8ABB3CA59D84C40B5A8ED9F36D66837
East Urban Home Leopard Print 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Gray, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair D8ABB3CA59D84C40B5A8ED9F36D66837
$39.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures 8512PLMT Crab All Over Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures 8512PLMT Crab All Over Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$14.99
amazon
Brayden Studio® Classic Basketweave Stripes 18" Cotton Placemat Cotton in Green, Size 18.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 312C398685204B19BA04369734C6D08E
Brayden Studio® Classic Basketweave Stripes 18" Cotton Placemat Cotton in Green, Size 18.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 312C398685204B19BA04369734C6D08E
$47.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Falona Tapestry 19" Cotton Placemat Polyester/Cotton in Green/Red/Yellow, Size 19.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Falona Tapestry 19" Cotton Placemat Polyester/Cotton in Green/Red/Yellow, Size 19.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures MW1216PLMT Parrots Yo Yo Mama Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures MW1216PLMT Parrots Yo Yo Mama Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$10.36
amazon
DII CAMZ37627 Round Woven PP PLACEMAT Set/4, Champagne Gold 4 Count
DII CAMZ37627 Round Woven PP PLACEMAT Set/4, Champagne Gold 4 Count
$19.99
amazon
Caroline's Treasures MW1169PLMT Crab in Santa Hat Santa Claws Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures MW1169PLMT Crab in Santa Hat Santa Claws Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$12.08
amazon
Charlton Home® Welsch Texture 19" Cotton Placemat Cotton in White, Size 19.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair CB87B247793E40EEB43379D76FCBEBF1
Charlton Home® Welsch Texture 19" Cotton Placemat Cotton in White, Size 19.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair CB87B247793E40EEB43379D76FCBEBF1
$54.12
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | 8732PLMT
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | 8732PLMT
$10.36
lowes
Chilewich Â® Crepe Grey Vinyl Easy-Clean Placemat
Chilewich Â® Crepe Grey Vinyl Easy-Clean Placemat
$16.00
crate&barrel
Caroline's Treasures SB3079PLMT Safe at Home Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures SB3079PLMT Safe at Home Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$4.78
amazon
Breakwater Bay Harriet Oar Numbers 18" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 5622CD89B2844B61884AFAA3B612009D
Breakwater Bay Harriet Oar Numbers 18" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 5622CD89B2844B61884AFAA3B612009D
$57.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1124PLMT
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1124PLMT
$10.36
lowes
Sunflower Placemats (Individually Priced)
Sunflower Placemats (Individually Priced)
$9.95
amazon
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1053PLMT
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1053PLMT
$12.08
lowes
Breakwater Bay Hancock 4 Piece Placemat Set Polyester in Orange, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair BRWT4834 31740587
Breakwater Bay Hancock 4 Piece Placemat Set Polyester in Orange, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair BRWT4834 31740587
$57.99
wayfair
Flinchum Hemstitch Linen 20" Placemat
Flinchum Hemstitch Linen 20" Placemat
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Caroline's Treasures JMK1056PLMT Lasalle Sailboats Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures JMK1056PLMT Lasalle Sailboats Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$12.08
amazon
E by design PT4FN557BL37 Placemat
E by design PT4FN557BL37 Placemat
$47.41
amazon
Caroline's Treasures JMK1116PLMT Fish on The Dock Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures JMK1116PLMT Fish on The Dock Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$10.36
amazon
C & F Home Watercolor Pumpkin Hardboard Placemat, Set of 6
C & F Home Watercolor Pumpkin Hardboard Placemat, Set of 6
$34.29
($82.00
save 58%)
macys
Dia Noche PM-JuliaGrifolBlueLeavesNavy1 Kitchen Place Mats, Set of 2, 2 Piece
Dia Noche PM-JuliaGrifolBlueLeavesNavy1 Kitchen Place Mats, Set of 2, 2 Piece
$27.28
amazon
15” x .5” Rectangular Striped White & Natural Banana Leaf Wicker Placemats | Set of 4
15” x .5” Rectangular Striped White & Natural Banana Leaf Wicker Placemats | Set of 4
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Caroline's Treasures SB3064PLMT Kick Off Your Boots and Stay a While Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures SB3064PLMT Kick Off Your Boots and Stay a While Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$14.15
amazon
Caroline's Treasures JMK1061PLMT Sailboat with Middle Bay Lighthouse Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures JMK1061PLMT Sailboat with Middle Bay Lighthouse Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$12.08
amazon
Early Learning - Color City Floor Puzzle with Placemat: 24 Pcs
Early Learning - Color City Floor Puzzle with Placemat: 24 Pcs
$22.99
walmart
East Urban Home Virginia 18" Placemat Polyester in Orange, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 3C224C6A4539466A8F0F243B1AB3E5D8
East Urban Home Virginia 18" Placemat Polyester in Orange, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 3C224C6A4539466A8F0F243B1AB3E5D8
$42.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Fish 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Brown/White, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 84DEA6A92FC8417484D976AF8DA88505
East Urban Home Fish 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Brown/White, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 84DEA6A92FC8417484D976AF8DA88505
$39.99
wayfair
Ambesonne Yoga Place Mats, Set of 4 - Multi
Ambesonne Yoga Place Mats, Set of 4 - Multi
$26.59
($64.00
save 58%)
macy's
August Grove® Shephard Lemon Cork 16" Placemat Cork in Yellow, Size 16.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair D426F37868524C7F8F6E2334B6F6660E
August Grove® Shephard Lemon Cork 16" Placemat Cork in Yellow, Size 16.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair D426F37868524C7F8F6E2334B6F6660E
$32.99
wayfair
Ambesonne Golf Place Mats, Set of 4 - Black
Ambesonne Golf Place Mats, Set of 4 - Black
$26.59
($64.00
save 58%)
macy's
Ambesonne Celtic Place Mats, Set of 4 - Multi
Ambesonne Celtic Place Mats, Set of 4 - Multi
$26.59
($64.00
save 58%)
macy's
Ambesonne Keep Calm Place Mats, Set of 4 - Multi
Ambesonne Keep Calm Place Mats, Set of 4 - Multi
$26.59
($64.00
save 58%)
macy's
Ambesonne Gnome Place Mats, Set of 4 - Multi
Ambesonne Gnome Place Mats, Set of 4 - Multi
$26.59
($64.00
save 58%)
macy's
Ambesonne Gender Reveal Place Mats, Set of 4
Ambesonne Gender Reveal Place Mats, Set of 4
$26.59
($64.00
save 58%)
macys
Ambesonne Bird Place Mats, Set of 4 - Lavender
Ambesonne Bird Place Mats, Set of 4 - Lavender
$26.59
($64.00
save 58%)
macy's
Ambesonne Abstract Place Mats, Set of 4 - Jade
Ambesonne Abstract Place Mats, Set of 4 - Jade
$26.59
($64.00
save 58%)
macy's
Ambesonne Coral Place Mats, Set of 4
Ambesonne Coral Place Mats, Set of 4
$26.59
($64.00
save 58%)
macys
Load More
Placemats
