Napkin Rings

featured

Creative Co-Op Braided Leather Snap Closure Napkin Ring, Black

$7.39
amazon
featured

Gold Triangle Napkin Ring

$4.95
crate&barrel
featured

Grapes Napkin Ring

$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Poinsettia Napkin Ring by Ashland® By Celebrate It | Michaels®

$3.99
michaelsstores

Hammered Napkin Rings II

$38.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Bamboo Tri Napkin Rings Set Of 4 Round Natural

$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Vintage Style Napkin Ring

$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mcgary Flower Napkin Ring

$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Birch Lane™ Elyssa Oval Napkin Rings Metal in Gray, Size 1.3 H x 2.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 6621

$22.00
wayfair

Beaded Tassel Hematite Xmas Christmas Holiday Traditional Hand Crafted Decorative Parties Occasion Napkin Ring

$12.99
walmart

Clark Napkin Ring, Letter

$22.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Classic Touch Nickel Napkin rings with Beaded Design

$23.09
($56.00 save 59%)
macys
Advertisement

Design Imports Silver Circle 6-pc. Napkin Ring, One Size , Silver

$49.99
($74.00 save 32%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Classy R Us Flower Napkin Rings Set Of 8 (Blue Pearl) Iron in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair napkinpearlgold8

$44.99
wayfair

DII White Wash Finish Wood Band Napkin Ring (Set of 6)

$18.72
($31.99 save 41%)
walmartusa

Hammered Napkin Ring, Set of 12 - Gold

$51.79
($124.00 save 58%)
macy's

Desti Design Arorog Stalk Napkin Ring Wood in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair YA5390-NR

$39.99
wayfair

DII Napkin Rings for Easter, Spring, Dinners, Parties, or Everyday Use - Rabbit, Set of 6

$25.94
($34.28 save 24%)
walmartusa

DII Decorative Geometric Napkin Ring Set, Place Card Holder Silver, 6 Piece

$15.22
($16.23 save 6%)
amazon

Handmade Burlap Napkin Rings set of Flower, Burlap Black whiter flower Napkin rings - Set of 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 - Home decor Holiday decorating Wedding thanksgiving dinner

$38.27
amazon

Die Cut Napkin Rings In Silver (Set Of 6)

$29.99
bedbath&beyond

DII Everyday Coastal Crab Napkin Rings, Set of 12, Casted Metal, Multiple Colors/Patterns

$28.38
($57.99 save 51%)
walmartusa

Corrigan Studio® Triangle Band Napkin Ring Metal in Brown, Size 1.5 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 90D45D88029E43E2B431390AE5693A0F

$41.99
wayfair

Birch Lane™ Hayden Tabletop Round Napkin Rings Metal in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 6626

$29.00
wayfair
Advertisement

Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Green, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 89C5AFB68CA149A2AAF110C9739AC2FD

$27.99
wayfair

Creative Home White Marble Napkin Ring Set (Set of 4)

$39.99
overstock

Saro Lifestyle Table Napkin Ring with Turkey Design, Set of 4

$58.79
($140.00 save 58%)
macys

Sea Horse Napkin Rings - Set Of 4

$40.00
verishop

Design Imports Christmas Tree Napkin Ring Set (Set of 6)

$27.99
overstock

Design Imports Intertwined Napkin Ring Set of 6 - Gold

$62.30
($89.00 save 30%)
macy's

Design Imports Intertwined Napkin Ring Brass in Yellow, Size 7.7 H x 4.0 W x 5.2 D in | Wayfair CAMZ10572

$38.99
wayfair

Design Imports Band Napkin Ring, Set of 4 - Wood

$28.00
($40.00 save 30%)
macy's

Artesia Natural Napkin Ring

$4.95
crate&barrel

Chatons Napkin Ring

$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Brilliant Butterfly Napkin Ring Metal in Black, Size 0.51 H x 5.12 W x 2.67 D in | Wayfair 9927.999.00

$47.99
wayfair

Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Gray, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 8596957738A349FE9E48E0F8EF4DC9DF

$20.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Adams China Lancaster Napkin Ring

$6.99
replacementsltd

17 Stories Washburn Metal Napkin Ring Iron in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 137E7851264246A1ADFC53562057FE2A

$51.99
wayfair

Bayou Breeze Bamboo Tri Napkin Rings Set Of 4 Square Natural Wood in Brown, Size 1.8 H x 1.8 W in | Wayfair 1BF09836334349809874F748A7163FA4

$43.99
wayfair

Ariana Ost Doily Place Card Handmade Napkin Rings for Cloth, Linen, Paper Napkins for Table Decoration (2"x 2") Size - Perfect New Year Gift!

$30.00
amazon

Design Imports Multi-Beaded Kitchen Napkin Ring Set (Set of 6)

$24.03
($29.43 save 18%)
overstock

DII Decorative Unique Novelty Napkin Ring Set, St. Patrick's Shamrock, 6 Piece

$15.59
($20.99 save 26%)
amazon

August Grove® Flower Napkin Ring Metal in Red, Size 3.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A2C573985FCB4AF68FF543349E7F7E2D

$25.99
wayfair

Bay Isle Home™ Pineapple Napkin Ring Metal in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 1.75 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair 983DC9CD932E44499725A5E43EB89628

$77.98
wayfair

Classy R Us Flower Napkin Rings Set Of 12 (Red Pearl) Iron in Black, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair napkinblackpearl12

$55.99
wayfair

Double Hoop Black Napkin Ring

$9.95
cb2

Classy R Us Napkin Ring Iron in Red, Size 4.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair napkinredrose8

$43.99
wayfair

C&F Napkin Rings Natural - Pearlized Mermaid Napkin Ring - Set of Six

$34.99
($47.74 save 27%)
zulily
Advertisement

Ring in the New Year Multicolored Luncheon Napkins, 125 Ct. | Party Tableware

$12.10
($17.80 save 32%)
amazon

August Grove® Pumpkin Maple Leaves Berries Napkin Ring in Orange, Size 2.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 935C53657A2C49C59D328EEF838ABC69

$25.99
wayfair

Saro Lifestyle Curled Design Napkin Ring (Set of 4), Silver

$70.99
ashleyhomestore

Alcott Hill® Wrapped Leaf Design Napkin Ring Metal in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair E32D470AEE484200B39185C96882BDC8

$43.99
wayfair

Arthur Court Horse Bit Napkin Rings (Set Of 4) Silver

$44.00
buybuybaby

Artifacts Rattan 6-Piece Oval Napkin Ring Set - Coffee Bean

$18.19
($44.00 save 59%)
macy's

Glass Starfish Napkin Rings

$111.92
wayfairnorthamerica

Shagreen Napkin Rings, Set of 2

$125.00
neimanmarcus

Arthur Court Designs 4 Piece Butterfly & Flower Napkin Ring Set Metal in Gray | Wayfair 115B12

$58.99
wayfair

Noritake Etienne Napkin Ring

$25.99
($33.99 save 24%)
replacementsltd

Minerva Napkin Rings Set Of 12 - Delicate Serviette Buckles For Family Gathering - Dinner Party, Size 1.97 H x 1.57 W x 1.57 D in | Wayfair

$102.99
wayfair

Michael Aram Butterfly Ginkgo Napkin Ring Set, Set of 4 - Gold

$125.00
macy's
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com