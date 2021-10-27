Napkin Rings

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Tablecloths & Accessories
Napkin Rings
Napkin Rings
Share
Napkin Rings
Creative Co-Op Braided Leather Snap Closure Napkin Ring, Black
featured
Creative Co-Op Braided Leather Snap Closure Napkin Ring, Black
$7.39
amazon
Gold Triangle Napkin Ring
featured
Gold Triangle Napkin Ring
$4.95
crate&barrel
Grapes Napkin Ring
featured
Grapes Napkin Ring
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Poinsettia Napkin Ring by Ashland® By Celebrate It | Michaels®
Poinsettia Napkin Ring by Ashland® By Celebrate It | Michaels®
$3.99
michaelsstores
Hammered Napkin Rings II
Hammered Napkin Rings II
$38.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Bamboo Tri Napkin Rings Set Of 4 Round Natural
Bamboo Tri Napkin Rings Set Of 4 Round Natural
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vintage Style Napkin Ring
Vintage Style Napkin Ring
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mcgary Flower Napkin Ring
Mcgary Flower Napkin Ring
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Birch Lane™ Elyssa Oval Napkin Rings Metal in Gray, Size 1.3 H x 2.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 6621
Birch Lane™ Elyssa Oval Napkin Rings Metal in Gray, Size 1.3 H x 2.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 6621
$22.00
wayfair
Beaded Tassel Hematite Xmas Christmas Holiday Traditional Hand Crafted Decorative Parties Occasion Napkin Ring
Beaded Tassel Hematite Xmas Christmas Holiday Traditional Hand Crafted Decorative Parties Occasion Napkin Ring
$12.99
walmart
Clark Napkin Ring, Letter
Clark Napkin Ring, Letter
$22.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Classic Touch Nickel Napkin rings with Beaded Design
Classic Touch Nickel Napkin rings with Beaded Design
$23.09
($56.00
save 59%)
macys
Advertisement
Design Imports Silver Circle 6-pc. Napkin Ring, One Size , Silver
Design Imports Silver Circle 6-pc. Napkin Ring, One Size , Silver
$49.99
($74.00
save 32%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Classy R Us Flower Napkin Rings Set Of 8 (Blue Pearl) Iron in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair napkinpearlgold8
Classy R Us Flower Napkin Rings Set Of 8 (Blue Pearl) Iron in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair napkinpearlgold8
$44.99
wayfair
DII White Wash Finish Wood Band Napkin Ring (Set of 6)
DII White Wash Finish Wood Band Napkin Ring (Set of 6)
$18.72
($31.99
save 41%)
walmartusa
Hammered Napkin Ring, Set of 12 - Gold
Hammered Napkin Ring, Set of 12 - Gold
$51.79
($124.00
save 58%)
macy's
Desti Design Arorog Stalk Napkin Ring Wood in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair YA5390-NR
Desti Design Arorog Stalk Napkin Ring Wood in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair YA5390-NR
$39.99
wayfair
DII Napkin Rings for Easter, Spring, Dinners, Parties, or Everyday Use - Rabbit, Set of 6
DII Napkin Rings for Easter, Spring, Dinners, Parties, or Everyday Use - Rabbit, Set of 6
$25.94
($34.28
save 24%)
walmartusa
DII Decorative Geometric Napkin Ring Set, Place Card Holder Silver, 6 Piece
DII Decorative Geometric Napkin Ring Set, Place Card Holder Silver, 6 Piece
$15.22
($16.23
save 6%)
amazon
Handmade Burlap Napkin Rings set of Flower, Burlap Black whiter flower Napkin rings - Set of 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 - Home decor Holiday decorating Wedding thanksgiving dinner
Handmade Burlap Napkin Rings set of Flower, Burlap Black whiter flower Napkin rings - Set of 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 - Home decor Holiday decorating Wedding thanksgiving dinner
$38.27
amazon
Die Cut Napkin Rings In Silver (Set Of 6)
Die Cut Napkin Rings In Silver (Set Of 6)
$29.99
bedbath&beyond
DII Everyday Coastal Crab Napkin Rings, Set of 12, Casted Metal, Multiple Colors/Patterns
DII Everyday Coastal Crab Napkin Rings, Set of 12, Casted Metal, Multiple Colors/Patterns
$28.38
($57.99
save 51%)
walmartusa
Corrigan Studio® Triangle Band Napkin Ring Metal in Brown, Size 1.5 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 90D45D88029E43E2B431390AE5693A0F
Corrigan Studio® Triangle Band Napkin Ring Metal in Brown, Size 1.5 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 90D45D88029E43E2B431390AE5693A0F
$41.99
wayfair
Birch Lane™ Hayden Tabletop Round Napkin Rings Metal in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 6626
Birch Lane™ Hayden Tabletop Round Napkin Rings Metal in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 6626
$29.00
wayfair
Advertisement
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Green, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 89C5AFB68CA149A2AAF110C9739AC2FD
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Green, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 89C5AFB68CA149A2AAF110C9739AC2FD
$27.99
wayfair
Creative Home White Marble Napkin Ring Set (Set of 4)
Creative Home White Marble Napkin Ring Set (Set of 4)
$39.99
overstock
Saro Lifestyle Table Napkin Ring with Turkey Design, Set of 4
Saro Lifestyle Table Napkin Ring with Turkey Design, Set of 4
$58.79
($140.00
save 58%)
macys
Sea Horse Napkin Rings - Set Of 4
Sea Horse Napkin Rings - Set Of 4
$40.00
verishop
Design Imports Christmas Tree Napkin Ring Set (Set of 6)
Design Imports Christmas Tree Napkin Ring Set (Set of 6)
$27.99
overstock
Design Imports Intertwined Napkin Ring Set of 6 - Gold
Design Imports Intertwined Napkin Ring Set of 6 - Gold
$62.30
($89.00
save 30%)
macy's
Design Imports Intertwined Napkin Ring Brass in Yellow, Size 7.7 H x 4.0 W x 5.2 D in | Wayfair CAMZ10572
Design Imports Intertwined Napkin Ring Brass in Yellow, Size 7.7 H x 4.0 W x 5.2 D in | Wayfair CAMZ10572
$38.99
wayfair
Design Imports Band Napkin Ring, Set of 4 - Wood
Design Imports Band Napkin Ring, Set of 4 - Wood
$28.00
($40.00
save 30%)
macy's
Artesia Natural Napkin Ring
Artesia Natural Napkin Ring
$4.95
crate&barrel
Chatons Napkin Ring
Chatons Napkin Ring
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brilliant Butterfly Napkin Ring Metal in Black, Size 0.51 H x 5.12 W x 2.67 D in | Wayfair 9927.999.00
Brilliant Butterfly Napkin Ring Metal in Black, Size 0.51 H x 5.12 W x 2.67 D in | Wayfair 9927.999.00
$47.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Gray, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 8596957738A349FE9E48E0F8EF4DC9DF
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Gray, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 8596957738A349FE9E48E0F8EF4DC9DF
$20.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Adams China Lancaster Napkin Ring
Adams China Lancaster Napkin Ring
$6.99
replacementsltd
17 Stories Washburn Metal Napkin Ring Iron in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 137E7851264246A1ADFC53562057FE2A
17 Stories Washburn Metal Napkin Ring Iron in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 137E7851264246A1ADFC53562057FE2A
$51.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Bamboo Tri Napkin Rings Set Of 4 Square Natural Wood in Brown, Size 1.8 H x 1.8 W in | Wayfair 1BF09836334349809874F748A7163FA4
Bayou Breeze Bamboo Tri Napkin Rings Set Of 4 Square Natural Wood in Brown, Size 1.8 H x 1.8 W in | Wayfair 1BF09836334349809874F748A7163FA4
$43.99
wayfair
Ariana Ost Doily Place Card Handmade Napkin Rings for Cloth, Linen, Paper Napkins for Table Decoration (2"x 2") Size - Perfect New Year Gift!
Ariana Ost Doily Place Card Handmade Napkin Rings for Cloth, Linen, Paper Napkins for Table Decoration (2"x 2") Size - Perfect New Year Gift!
$30.00
amazon
Design Imports Multi-Beaded Kitchen Napkin Ring Set (Set of 6)
Design Imports Multi-Beaded Kitchen Napkin Ring Set (Set of 6)
$24.03
($29.43
save 18%)
overstock
DII Decorative Unique Novelty Napkin Ring Set, St. Patrick's Shamrock, 6 Piece
DII Decorative Unique Novelty Napkin Ring Set, St. Patrick's Shamrock, 6 Piece
$15.59
($20.99
save 26%)
amazon
August Grove® Flower Napkin Ring Metal in Red, Size 3.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A2C573985FCB4AF68FF543349E7F7E2D
August Grove® Flower Napkin Ring Metal in Red, Size 3.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A2C573985FCB4AF68FF543349E7F7E2D
$25.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Pineapple Napkin Ring Metal in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 1.75 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair 983DC9CD932E44499725A5E43EB89628
Bay Isle Home™ Pineapple Napkin Ring Metal in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 1.75 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair 983DC9CD932E44499725A5E43EB89628
$77.98
wayfair
Classy R Us Flower Napkin Rings Set Of 12 (Red Pearl) Iron in Black, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair napkinblackpearl12
Classy R Us Flower Napkin Rings Set Of 12 (Red Pearl) Iron in Black, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair napkinblackpearl12
$55.99
wayfair
Double Hoop Black Napkin Ring
Double Hoop Black Napkin Ring
$9.95
cb2
Classy R Us Napkin Ring Iron in Red, Size 4.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair napkinredrose8
Classy R Us Napkin Ring Iron in Red, Size 4.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair napkinredrose8
$43.99
wayfair
C&F Napkin Rings Natural - Pearlized Mermaid Napkin Ring - Set of Six
C&F Napkin Rings Natural - Pearlized Mermaid Napkin Ring - Set of Six
$34.99
($47.74
save 27%)
zulily
Advertisement
Ring in the New Year Multicolored Luncheon Napkins, 125 Ct. | Party Tableware
Ring in the New Year Multicolored Luncheon Napkins, 125 Ct. | Party Tableware
$12.10
($17.80
save 32%)
amazon
August Grove® Pumpkin Maple Leaves Berries Napkin Ring in Orange, Size 2.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 935C53657A2C49C59D328EEF838ABC69
August Grove® Pumpkin Maple Leaves Berries Napkin Ring in Orange, Size 2.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 935C53657A2C49C59D328EEF838ABC69
$25.99
wayfair
Saro Lifestyle Curled Design Napkin Ring (Set of 4), Silver
Saro Lifestyle Curled Design Napkin Ring (Set of 4), Silver
$70.99
ashleyhomestore
Alcott Hill® Wrapped Leaf Design Napkin Ring Metal in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair E32D470AEE484200B39185C96882BDC8
Alcott Hill® Wrapped Leaf Design Napkin Ring Metal in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair E32D470AEE484200B39185C96882BDC8
$43.99
wayfair
Arthur Court Horse Bit Napkin Rings (Set Of 4) Silver
Arthur Court Horse Bit Napkin Rings (Set Of 4) Silver
$44.00
buybuybaby
Artifacts Rattan 6-Piece Oval Napkin Ring Set - Coffee Bean
Artifacts Rattan 6-Piece Oval Napkin Ring Set - Coffee Bean
$18.19
($44.00
save 59%)
macy's
Glass Starfish Napkin Rings
Glass Starfish Napkin Rings
$111.92
wayfairnorthamerica
Shagreen Napkin Rings, Set of 2
Shagreen Napkin Rings, Set of 2
$125.00
neimanmarcus
Arthur Court Designs 4 Piece Butterfly & Flower Napkin Ring Set Metal in Gray | Wayfair 115B12
Arthur Court Designs 4 Piece Butterfly & Flower Napkin Ring Set Metal in Gray | Wayfair 115B12
$58.99
wayfair
Noritake Etienne Napkin Ring
Noritake Etienne Napkin Ring
$25.99
($33.99
save 24%)
replacementsltd
Minerva Napkin Rings Set Of 12 - Delicate Serviette Buckles For Family Gathering - Dinner Party, Size 1.97 H x 1.57 W x 1.57 D in | Wayfair
Minerva Napkin Rings Set Of 12 - Delicate Serviette Buckles For Family Gathering - Dinner Party, Size 1.97 H x 1.57 W x 1.57 D in | Wayfair
$102.99
wayfair
Michael Aram Butterfly Ginkgo Napkin Ring Set, Set of 4 - Gold
Michael Aram Butterfly Ginkgo Napkin Ring Set, Set of 4 - Gold
$125.00
macy's
Load More
Napkin Rings
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.