Napkin Holders

featured

Square Lunch Flat Napkin Holder

$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Canora Grey Napkin Holder Kitchen Decor Vintage Glass Napkin Tray Metal, Size 6.87 H x 2.62 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 92756101B38C45B1B99D1692EF4B49EC

$99.99
wayfair
featured

Pastoral Oaxaca Ceramic Napkin Holder

$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Napkin Holder Kitchen Decor Vintage Glass Napkin Tray

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Creative Home Copper Finish Metal Napkin Condiment Holder with Apple Motif

$35.99
($39.99 save 10%)
overstock

Bamboo Square Flat Napkin Holder

$75.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Bayou Breeze Stainless Steel Pineapple Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 5.875 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair

$19.99
wayfair

Cal-Mil Standing Napkin Holder, Size 8.0 H x 5.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair 298-60

$36.94
wayfair

Creative Home Stained Bamboo Napkin Holder - Espresso

$14.70
amazon

August Grove® Cast Iron Rooster Napkin Holder Iron in Red, Size 4.75 H x 5.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair NH44174

$13.99
wayfair

Equestrian Luncheon Napkin Box

$54.00
verishop

Benzara Galvanized Metal Napkin Holder With Handles, Gray

$31.49
overstock
Advertisement

Faux Leather Cocktail Napkin Holder

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Barkroll Standing Napkin Holder

$125.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Astoria Grand Freestanding Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 2.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 299224A9B50E4F3A9CB528E6F5DC2B15

$16.99
wayfair

Charlton Home® Scroll Flat Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 2.0 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair NH44815

$14.99
wayfair

Cal-Mil Iron Napkin Holder Iron in Black/Gray, Size 2.5 H x 10.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 1253

$60.30
wayfair

Classic Touch Swarovski Napkin Holder Crystal

$57.99
buybuybaby

Creative Home Off-White Marble and Wire Napkin Holder with Copper Finish

$48.99
overstock

Bayou Breeze Leaf Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 4.0 H x 6.0 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair 26FC13E6275D4720878376A9F2B33B3D

$13.99
wayfair

Classic Touch Gold Rim Cocktail Napkin Holder

$49.99
bedbath&beyond

Creative Home with Copper Finish, Fleur De Lis Motif Metal Napkin Condiment Holder

$16.99
($24.38 save 30%)
amazon

Bamboo Napkin Holder, Lunch Napkin Holders For Tables, Table Top Decorative Napkin Tray For Dining Table And Kitchen,Wooden Luncheon Napkin Holder Tis

$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Everly Quinn Upright Napkin Holder For Kitchen Countertops, Dining, Picnic Table, Indoor & Outdoor Use in Yellow, Size 3.34 H x 4.72 W x 1.25 D in

$65.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Mariposa Wreath Beaded Napkin Holder Metal in Red, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 1589-C

$49.00
wayfair

String of Pearls Beaded Luncheon Napkin Holder

$52.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Mariposa High Seas Crab Twist Napkin Holder Metal in Blue/Gray, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 2640-C

$49.00
wayfair

Mariposa Dog Bone Beaded Napkin Box

$49.00
amazon

MARIPOSA Lobster Rope Napkin Box, Silver

$71.40
newegg

Rebrilliant Farmhouse Napkin Holders For Kitchen, Home Basic Chicken Wire Napkin Holder For Tables in White, Size 5.9 H x 5.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair

$58.99
wayfair

Michael Aram Pomegranate Cocktail Napkin Holder

$75.00
bloomingdale's

Mariposa Harvest Pumpkin Beaded Napkin Holder Metal in Gray/Green, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 1287-C

$49.00
wayfair

Hand Crafted Green Apple Napkin Holder

$17.99
($19.99 save 10%)
novica

Coffee Time Mug Design Napkin Holder

$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Windsor Cocktail Flat Napkin Holder

$125.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Prep & Savour Napkin Holder, Flat Napkin Holder, Napkin Holders For Tables Luncheon Decorative Napkins & Decorating Party Kitchen Countertops

$67.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Rebrilliant Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 8.75 H x 3.0 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair REBR1386 38016746

$18.99
wayfair

Pine Wood Green Pear Napkin Holder

$16.19
($17.99 save 10%)
novica

Rustic Napkin Holder, Farmhouse Cast Iron Napkin Holders For Kitchen Tables Home Decor

$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Red Barrel Studio® Standing Napkin Metal Holder Metal, Size 8.0 H x 7.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair RDBT4005 41989479

$22.99
wayfair

Tree and Bird Tabletop Napkin Holder

$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Orren Ellis Napkin Holder 2 Pieces, Acrylic Guest Napkin Holders For Kitchen Or Dinner Table, Size 2.5 H x 9.0 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair

$82.99
wayfair

Rebrilliant Flat Napkin Holder Ceramic in White, Size 2.75 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair A38E1ABD196248038A8F2B63AF55F002

$25.99
wayfair

OXO Good Grips Simply Pull Napkin Holder Stainless Steel

$20.99
bedbath&beyond

SPRING PARK Cute Stylish Large Capacity Sanitary Napkin Bag, Tampons Pouch, Nursing Pad Holder, Coin Purse, Makeup Bag

$10.99
walmart

Teak Napkin Holder - 5-7/8" W x 3" H x 1-7/8" D

$48.49
overstock

Red Barrel Studio® Bow Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 6.0 H x 5.75 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair D59C2B709FF74E859AA3910051C8B1B8

$28.99
wayfair

Napkin holder wooden flat square, black gold

$28.00
amazon
Advertisement

Oggi Stainless Steel Upright Napkin Holder

$18.74
amazon

Bayou Breeze Stainless Steel Monstera Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 5.875 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair

$19.99
wayfair

Alessi Mediterraneo Paper Napkin Holder - Color: Metallics

$130.00
lumens

Alessi Cactus by Marta Sansoni Freestanding Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 4.75 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MSA08

$72.00
wayfair

Lupo Standing Napkin Holder

$54.97
wayfairnorthamerica

Traditions Starfish Ornament Napkin Holder

$14.60
wayfairnorthamerica

Mesa Napkin Holders Mint - Palm Tree Napkin Holder

$6.99
($9.99 save 30%)
zulily

Michael Aram Ginkgo Cocktail Napkin Holder - 100% Exclusive

$80.00
bloomingdale's

Moroccan Blue Napkin Holder & Napkins Gift Set

$30.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Julia Knight Peony Cocktail Napkin Holder With Weight In Snow

$64.99
bedbath&beyond

Rhoden Engraved Floral Wood Flat Napkin Holder

$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica

MARIPOSA Pumpkin Holiday Napkin Holders, Box, Silver/Teal

$49.00
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com