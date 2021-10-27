Napkin Holders

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Tablecloths & Accessories
Napkin Holders
Napkin Holders
Share
Napkin Holders
Square Lunch Flat Napkin Holder
featured
Square Lunch Flat Napkin Holder
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Napkin Holder Kitchen Decor Vintage Glass Napkin Tray Metal, Size 6.87 H x 2.62 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 92756101B38C45B1B99D1692EF4B49EC
featured
Canora Grey Napkin Holder Kitchen Decor Vintage Glass Napkin Tray Metal, Size 6.87 H x 2.62 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 92756101B38C45B1B99D1692EF4B49EC
$99.99
wayfair
Pastoral Oaxaca Ceramic Napkin Holder
featured
Pastoral Oaxaca Ceramic Napkin Holder
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Napkin Holder Kitchen Decor Vintage Glass Napkin Tray
Napkin Holder Kitchen Decor Vintage Glass Napkin Tray
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Home Copper Finish Metal Napkin Condiment Holder with Apple Motif
Creative Home Copper Finish Metal Napkin Condiment Holder with Apple Motif
$35.99
($39.99
save 10%)
overstock
Bamboo Square Flat Napkin Holder
Bamboo Square Flat Napkin Holder
$75.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Stainless Steel Pineapple Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 5.875 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Stainless Steel Pineapple Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 5.875 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
$19.99
wayfair
Cal-Mil Standing Napkin Holder, Size 8.0 H x 5.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair 298-60
Cal-Mil Standing Napkin Holder, Size 8.0 H x 5.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair 298-60
$36.94
wayfair
Creative Home Stained Bamboo Napkin Holder - Espresso
Creative Home Stained Bamboo Napkin Holder - Espresso
$14.70
amazon
August Grove® Cast Iron Rooster Napkin Holder Iron in Red, Size 4.75 H x 5.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair NH44174
August Grove® Cast Iron Rooster Napkin Holder Iron in Red, Size 4.75 H x 5.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair NH44174
$13.99
wayfair
Equestrian Luncheon Napkin Box
Equestrian Luncheon Napkin Box
$54.00
verishop
Benzara Galvanized Metal Napkin Holder With Handles, Gray
Benzara Galvanized Metal Napkin Holder With Handles, Gray
$31.49
overstock
Advertisement
Faux Leather Cocktail Napkin Holder
Faux Leather Cocktail Napkin Holder
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Barkroll Standing Napkin Holder
Barkroll Standing Napkin Holder
$125.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Astoria Grand Freestanding Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 2.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 299224A9B50E4F3A9CB528E6F5DC2B15
Astoria Grand Freestanding Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 2.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 299224A9B50E4F3A9CB528E6F5DC2B15
$16.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Scroll Flat Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 2.0 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair NH44815
Charlton Home® Scroll Flat Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 2.0 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair NH44815
$14.99
wayfair
Cal-Mil Iron Napkin Holder Iron in Black/Gray, Size 2.5 H x 10.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 1253
Cal-Mil Iron Napkin Holder Iron in Black/Gray, Size 2.5 H x 10.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 1253
$60.30
wayfair
Classic Touch Swarovski Napkin Holder Crystal
Classic Touch Swarovski Napkin Holder Crystal
$57.99
buybuybaby
Creative Home Off-White Marble and Wire Napkin Holder with Copper Finish
Creative Home Off-White Marble and Wire Napkin Holder with Copper Finish
$48.99
overstock
Bayou Breeze Leaf Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 4.0 H x 6.0 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair 26FC13E6275D4720878376A9F2B33B3D
Bayou Breeze Leaf Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 4.0 H x 6.0 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair 26FC13E6275D4720878376A9F2B33B3D
$13.99
wayfair
Classic Touch Gold Rim Cocktail Napkin Holder
Classic Touch Gold Rim Cocktail Napkin Holder
$49.99
bedbath&beyond
Creative Home with Copper Finish, Fleur De Lis Motif Metal Napkin Condiment Holder
Creative Home with Copper Finish, Fleur De Lis Motif Metal Napkin Condiment Holder
$16.99
($24.38
save 30%)
amazon
Bamboo Napkin Holder, Lunch Napkin Holders For Tables, Table Top Decorative Napkin Tray For Dining Table And Kitchen,Wooden Luncheon Napkin Holder Tis
Bamboo Napkin Holder, Lunch Napkin Holders For Tables, Table Top Decorative Napkin Tray For Dining Table And Kitchen,Wooden Luncheon Napkin Holder Tis
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Everly Quinn Upright Napkin Holder For Kitchen Countertops, Dining, Picnic Table, Indoor & Outdoor Use in Yellow, Size 3.34 H x 4.72 W x 1.25 D in
Everly Quinn Upright Napkin Holder For Kitchen Countertops, Dining, Picnic Table, Indoor & Outdoor Use in Yellow, Size 3.34 H x 4.72 W x 1.25 D in
$65.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Mariposa Wreath Beaded Napkin Holder Metal in Red, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 1589-C
Mariposa Wreath Beaded Napkin Holder Metal in Red, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 1589-C
$49.00
wayfair
String of Pearls Beaded Luncheon Napkin Holder
String of Pearls Beaded Luncheon Napkin Holder
$52.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Mariposa High Seas Crab Twist Napkin Holder Metal in Blue/Gray, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 2640-C
Mariposa High Seas Crab Twist Napkin Holder Metal in Blue/Gray, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 2640-C
$49.00
wayfair
Mariposa Dog Bone Beaded Napkin Box
Mariposa Dog Bone Beaded Napkin Box
$49.00
amazon
MARIPOSA Lobster Rope Napkin Box, Silver
MARIPOSA Lobster Rope Napkin Box, Silver
$71.40
newegg
Rebrilliant Farmhouse Napkin Holders For Kitchen, Home Basic Chicken Wire Napkin Holder For Tables in White, Size 5.9 H x 5.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Farmhouse Napkin Holders For Kitchen, Home Basic Chicken Wire Napkin Holder For Tables in White, Size 5.9 H x 5.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$58.99
wayfair
Michael Aram Pomegranate Cocktail Napkin Holder
Michael Aram Pomegranate Cocktail Napkin Holder
$75.00
bloomingdale's
Mariposa Harvest Pumpkin Beaded Napkin Holder Metal in Gray/Green, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 1287-C
Mariposa Harvest Pumpkin Beaded Napkin Holder Metal in Gray/Green, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 1287-C
$49.00
wayfair
Hand Crafted Green Apple Napkin Holder
Hand Crafted Green Apple Napkin Holder
$17.99
($19.99
save 10%)
novica
Coffee Time Mug Design Napkin Holder
Coffee Time Mug Design Napkin Holder
$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Windsor Cocktail Flat Napkin Holder
Windsor Cocktail Flat Napkin Holder
$125.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Napkin Holder, Flat Napkin Holder, Napkin Holders For Tables Luncheon Decorative Napkins & Decorating Party Kitchen Countertops
Prep & Savour Napkin Holder, Flat Napkin Holder, Napkin Holders For Tables Luncheon Decorative Napkins & Decorating Party Kitchen Countertops
$67.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Rebrilliant Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 8.75 H x 3.0 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair REBR1386 38016746
Rebrilliant Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 8.75 H x 3.0 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair REBR1386 38016746
$18.99
wayfair
Pine Wood Green Pear Napkin Holder
Pine Wood Green Pear Napkin Holder
$16.19
($17.99
save 10%)
novica
Rustic Napkin Holder, Farmhouse Cast Iron Napkin Holders For Kitchen Tables Home Decor
Rustic Napkin Holder, Farmhouse Cast Iron Napkin Holders For Kitchen Tables Home Decor
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Standing Napkin Metal Holder Metal, Size 8.0 H x 7.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair RDBT4005 41989479
Red Barrel Studio® Standing Napkin Metal Holder Metal, Size 8.0 H x 7.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair RDBT4005 41989479
$22.99
wayfair
Tree and Bird Tabletop Napkin Holder
Tree and Bird Tabletop Napkin Holder
$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Orren Ellis Napkin Holder 2 Pieces, Acrylic Guest Napkin Holders For Kitchen Or Dinner Table, Size 2.5 H x 9.0 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair
Orren Ellis Napkin Holder 2 Pieces, Acrylic Guest Napkin Holders For Kitchen Or Dinner Table, Size 2.5 H x 9.0 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair
$82.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant Flat Napkin Holder Ceramic in White, Size 2.75 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair A38E1ABD196248038A8F2B63AF55F002
Rebrilliant Flat Napkin Holder Ceramic in White, Size 2.75 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair A38E1ABD196248038A8F2B63AF55F002
$25.99
wayfair
OXO Good Grips Simply Pull Napkin Holder Stainless Steel
OXO Good Grips Simply Pull Napkin Holder Stainless Steel
$20.99
bedbath&beyond
SPRING PARK Cute Stylish Large Capacity Sanitary Napkin Bag, Tampons Pouch, Nursing Pad Holder, Coin Purse, Makeup Bag
SPRING PARK Cute Stylish Large Capacity Sanitary Napkin Bag, Tampons Pouch, Nursing Pad Holder, Coin Purse, Makeup Bag
$10.99
walmart
Teak Napkin Holder - 5-7/8" W x 3" H x 1-7/8" D
Teak Napkin Holder - 5-7/8" W x 3" H x 1-7/8" D
$48.49
overstock
Red Barrel Studio® Bow Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 6.0 H x 5.75 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair D59C2B709FF74E859AA3910051C8B1B8
Red Barrel Studio® Bow Napkin Holder Metal in Black, Size 6.0 H x 5.75 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair D59C2B709FF74E859AA3910051C8B1B8
$28.99
wayfair
Napkin holder wooden flat square, black gold
Napkin holder wooden flat square, black gold
$28.00
amazon
Advertisement
Oggi Stainless Steel Upright Napkin Holder
Oggi Stainless Steel Upright Napkin Holder
$18.74
amazon
Bayou Breeze Stainless Steel Monstera Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 5.875 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Stainless Steel Monstera Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 5.875 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
$19.99
wayfair
Alessi Mediterraneo Paper Napkin Holder - Color: Metallics
Alessi Mediterraneo Paper Napkin Holder - Color: Metallics
$130.00
lumens
Alessi Cactus by Marta Sansoni Freestanding Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 4.75 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MSA08
Alessi Cactus by Marta Sansoni Freestanding Napkin Holder Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 4.75 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MSA08
$72.00
wayfair
Lupo Standing Napkin Holder
Lupo Standing Napkin Holder
$54.97
wayfairnorthamerica
Traditions Starfish Ornament Napkin Holder
Traditions Starfish Ornament Napkin Holder
$14.60
wayfairnorthamerica
Mesa Napkin Holders Mint - Palm Tree Napkin Holder
Mesa Napkin Holders Mint - Palm Tree Napkin Holder
$6.99
($9.99
save 30%)
zulily
Michael Aram Ginkgo Cocktail Napkin Holder - 100% Exclusive
Michael Aram Ginkgo Cocktail Napkin Holder - 100% Exclusive
$80.00
bloomingdale's
Moroccan Blue Napkin Holder & Napkins Gift Set
Moroccan Blue Napkin Holder & Napkins Gift Set
$30.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Julia Knight Peony Cocktail Napkin Holder With Weight In Snow
Julia Knight Peony Cocktail Napkin Holder With Weight In Snow
$64.99
bedbath&beyond
Rhoden Engraved Floral Wood Flat Napkin Holder
Rhoden Engraved Floral Wood Flat Napkin Holder
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
MARIPOSA Pumpkin Holiday Napkin Holders, Box, Silver/Teal
MARIPOSA Pumpkin Holiday Napkin Holders, Box, Silver/Teal
$49.00
amazon
Load More
Napkin Holders
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.