Table Linens & Accents

The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Tablecloths & Accessories
Table Linens & Accents
Share
Table Linens & Accents
Trivets
Napkin Rings
Cloth Napkins
Drink Coasters
Napkin Holders
place card holders
Tablecloths
Placemats
Table Runners
Tabletop Lazy Susans
Wine Coasters
Coaster Set with Holder
featured
Coaster Set with Holder
$101.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Coaster Set with Holder
featured
Coaster Set with Holder
$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Privett Single Initial Fabric 18" Cotton Placemat Cotton in Gray, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WFFP10-SI-W-j
featured
Alcott Hill® Privett Single Initial Fabric 18" Cotton Placemat Cotton in Gray, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WFFP10-SI-W-j
$38.99
wayfair
Sunshine Yellow 3-Ply Dinner Napkins | Pack of 20 | Party Supply
Sunshine Yellow 3-Ply Dinner Napkins | Pack of 20 | Party Supply
$6.99
amazon
Coasters for Drinks, Multi Color Gemstone Inlay Horse Art - Natural White Makrana Polished Marble, 4 Inch Tile, Set of 6 with Holder, 2.65 LB for Coffee Table Décor
Coasters for Drinks, Multi Color Gemstone Inlay Horse Art - Natural White Makrana Polished Marble, 4 Inch Tile, Set of 6 with Holder, 2.65 LB for Coffee Table Décor
$129.99
amazon
East Urban Home USA Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 198596AC26D248BEB479EE8CDCC47854
East Urban Home USA Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 198596AC26D248BEB479EE8CDCC47854
$17.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Orchids 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 066975DB908045488E7575C5D2EDD4BD
East Urban Home Orchids 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 066975DB908045488E7575C5D2EDD4BD
$55.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Ambesonne Grey Round Tablecloth, Spherical Disc Shaped Internal Pitch Bowls Spiral Mesh Hoop Concept Design Print in White | Wayfair
East Urban Home Ambesonne Grey Round Tablecloth, Spherical Disc Shaped Internal Pitch Bowls Spiral Mesh Hoop Concept Design Print in White | Wayfair
$42.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Abstract 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 2E0BEB4343A74232A8AB6D221037B20C
East Urban Home Abstract 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 2E0BEB4343A74232A8AB6D221037B20C
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Florida Napkin Polyester in Blue/White, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair A2BF4236419A4FA09AFFEEF98764839F
East Urban Home Florida Napkin Polyester in Blue/White, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair A2BF4236419A4FA09AFFEEF98764839F
$41.99
wayfair
Foundry Select Lahu Pink Cotton Blend Coasters Set Of 6, Size 0.1 H x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 311178
Foundry Select Lahu Pink Cotton Blend Coasters Set Of 6, Size 0.1 H x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 311178
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Wake Salem Napkin Polyester in White/Black, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 289D815377CE4FFAB57BB48F84075744
East Urban Home Wake Salem Napkin Polyester in White/Black, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 289D815377CE4FFAB57BB48F84075744
$41.99
wayfair
East Urban Home United States 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Red, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 8756F9D889404ADEA69FEB2B32D76AB8
East Urban Home United States 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Red, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 8756F9D889404ADEA69FEB2B32D76AB8
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Safari Wildlife Creature Giraffe Image Artwork Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 70.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Safari Wildlife Creature Giraffe Image Artwork Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 70.0 D in | Wayfair
$24.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Moon 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 5508C84804144461BF5C539D16C9B0F9
East Urban Home Moon 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 5508C84804144461BF5C539D16C9B0F9
$55.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Square Coaster(s) | SS8460FC
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Square Coaster(s) | SS8460FC
$8.56
lowes
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1001PLMT
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1001PLMT
$12.08
lowes
Dakota Fields Alfreda 4 Piece Placemat Set Polyester in Blue, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair BNGL9545 33818250
Dakota Fields Alfreda 4 Piece Placemat Set Polyester in Blue, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair BNGL9545 33818250
$57.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Irises Ceramic Tile Coaster Ceramic in Green, Size 0.25 H x 4.25 D in | Wayfair C4F393AEBE8C45359227FE51720A49C6
Charlton Home® Irises Ceramic Tile Coaster Ceramic in Green, Size 0.25 H x 4.25 D in | Wayfair C4F393AEBE8C45359227FE51720A49C6
$38.99
wayfair
Burlap Table Runner - Give Thanks
Burlap Table Runner - Give Thanks
$27.00
amazon
Bungalow Rose Damask Ceramic Tile Coaster Ceramic in Brown, Size 0.25 H x 4.25 D in | Wayfair 1D8E92878EBF4AFBAE44EF36C595BF57
Bungalow Rose Damask Ceramic Tile Coaster Ceramic in Brown, Size 0.25 H x 4.25 D in | Wayfair 1D8E92878EBF4AFBAE44EF36C595BF57
$38.99
wayfair
Design Imports 14x72 Zig Dobby Stripe Table Run ner
Design Imports 14x72 Zig Dobby Stripe Table Run ner
$11.93
qvc
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1048PLMT
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1048PLMT
$10.36
lowes
CoasterStone Absorbent Coaster Drinks Blissful Country III, 4.25 Inches Wide, Set of Four
CoasterStone Absorbent Coaster Drinks Blissful Country III, 4.25 Inches Wide, Set of Four
$14.99
amazon
Alice Placemat Set Of 4
Alice Placemat Set Of 4
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Malvern Geometric Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Green, Size 90.0 D in | Wayfair E7406FD2AE4D40ECA46CD44951914B94
Dakota Fields Malvern Geometric Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Green, Size 90.0 D in | Wayfair E7406FD2AE4D40ECA46CD44951914B94
$37.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Andree Damask Linen Tablecloth Linen in Blue/Gray, Size 90.0 W x 70.0 D in | Wayfair MT277090-BW
Charlton Home® Andree Damask Linen Tablecloth Linen in Blue/Gray, Size 90.0 W x 70.0 D in | Wayfair MT277090-BW
$243.00
wayfair
Darby Home Co Patrica Scroll Tablecloth Polyester in White/Brown, Size 70.0 W x 70.0 D in | Wayfair DBHM2790 41069404
Darby Home Co Patrica Scroll Tablecloth Polyester in White/Brown, Size 70.0 W x 70.0 D in | Wayfair DBHM2790 41069404
$25.08
wayfair
American Mammoth Jack Donkey Love Foam Coaster Set of 4
American Mammoth Jack Donkey Love Foam Coaster Set of 4
$11.91
($12.99
save 8%)
walmartusa
Holiday Green Napkins - Small
Holiday Green Napkins - Small
$1.49
($2.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
DII Nordic Snowflake Embroidered Napkin (Set of 4)
DII Nordic Snowflake Embroidered Napkin (Set of 4)
$19.99
($21.99
save 9%)
walmartusa
Design Imports Checkers Table Cloth 70" Round - Gray
Design Imports Checkers Table Cloth 70" Round - Gray
$63.00
($90.00
save 30%)
macy's
East Urban Home Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Orange, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 5751D45672664A46A918DA1FF2A77A0B
East Urban Home Tablecloth Polyester in Gray/Orange, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair 5751D45672664A46A918DA1FF2A77A0B
$31.99
wayfair
CoasterStone "Pompeii-Choirmaster and Actors" Absorbent Coasters, 4-1/4-Inch, Set of 4
CoasterStone "Pompeii-Choirmaster and Actors" Absorbent Coasters, 4-1/4-Inch, Set of 4
$17.73
amazon
CoasterStone Absorbent Coaster Drinks Coastal Lighthouses II, 4.25 Inches Wide, Set of Four
CoasterStone Absorbent Coaster Drinks Coastal Lighthouses II, 4.25 Inches Wide, Set of Four
$14.99
amazon
Design Imports Porto Stripe Print Table Runner 14" x 72"
Design Imports Porto Stripe Print Table Runner 14" x 72"
$26.39
qvc
East Urban Home Home Sweet Ann Arbor Napkin Polyester in Orange, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 4844686C63C8497CB6B782ECD2F88F72
East Urban Home Home Sweet Ann Arbor Napkin Polyester in Orange, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 4844686C63C8497CB6B782ECD2F88F72
$48.99
wayfair
CoasterStone CR1667 Map A Car Coaster 2 Pack, Standard Size, Stone
CoasterStone CR1667 Map A Car Coaster 2 Pack, Standard Size, Stone
$9.99
amazon
East Urban Home Boston Baseball Dinner 10" Napkin Polyester in Red/Blue/White, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 9EF74DA010F44DD0A9302D12F3D8B743
East Urban Home Boston Baseball Dinner 10" Napkin Polyester in Red/Blue/White, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 9EF74DA010F44DD0A9302D12F3D8B743
$43.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures JMK1035PLMT Sailboats on The Bay Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures JMK1035PLMT Sailboats on The Bay Fabric Placemat, Large, Multicolor
$12.08
amazon
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Square Coaster(s) | CJ1050-JFC
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Square Coaster(s) | CJ1050-JFC
$8.56
lowes
Mathes Geometric Square Tablecloth
Mathes Geometric Square Tablecloth
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CoasterStone Absorbent Coasters, 4-1/4-Inch, Dolphin Head, Set of 4
CoasterStone Absorbent Coasters, 4-1/4-Inch, Dolphin Head, Set of 4
$17.73
amazon
DII CAMZ11278 Braided Farmhouse Diamond Table Runner, 15 x 72 inches, Stone
DII CAMZ11278 Braided Farmhouse Diamond Table Runner, 15 x 72 inches, Stone
$10.99
amazon
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | SB3072PLMT
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | SB3072PLMT
$10.36
lowes
Design Import Dobby Stripe Placemat, Set of 6
Design Import Dobby Stripe Placemat, Set of 6
$41.30
($59.00
save 30%)
macys
East Urban Home Art 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 2FD92BF2EA934B81AFA235AFD7D7CF91
East Urban Home Art 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 2FD92BF2EA934B81AFA235AFD7D7CF91
$55.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Home Sweet Kansas City Napkin Cotton in Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 83647B53AB604E0FB8F3BFFC40B95708
East Urban Home Home Sweet Kansas City Napkin Cotton in Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 83647B53AB604E0FB8F3BFFC40B95708
$48.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Virginia 18" Placemat Polyester in Orange, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 3C224C6A4539466A8F0F243B1AB3E5D8
East Urban Home Virginia 18" Placemat Polyester in Orange, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 3C224C6A4539466A8F0F243B1AB3E5D8
$42.99
wayfair
Sheltie Lucky Shamrock Foam Coasters, Set Of 4
Sheltie Lucky Shamrock Foam Coasters, Set Of 4
$5.43
walmart
East Urban Home Fish 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Brown/White, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 84DEA6A92FC8417484D976AF8DA88505
East Urban Home Fish 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Brown/White, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 84DEA6A92FC8417484D976AF8DA88505
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Wilmington Delaware Napkin Cotton in Indigo, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 0364E7C391F44C22983C9C40FB752754
East Urban Home Wilmington Delaware Napkin Cotton in Indigo, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 0364E7C391F44C22983C9C40FB752754
$41.99
wayfair
Teak Wood Round Coasters Set of 4 for Dinks, Cups, Potters and Home Decor for Table and Bar Protection - 3.7 inch / 9.5 cm
Teak Wood Round Coasters Set of 4 for Dinks, Cups, Potters and Home Decor for Table and Bar Protection - 3.7 inch / 9.5 cm
$10.99
amazon
East Urban Home Arizona Football Luxury Napkin Polyester in Red/White/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 9B2E349B3B4B490DB4B69EB6F48A0EA6
East Urban Home Arizona Football Luxury Napkin Polyester in Red/White/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 9B2E349B3B4B490DB4B69EB6F48A0EA6
$50.24
wayfair
Vintage Octopus Ship Compass Map 4pc Coaster Set
Vintage Octopus Ship Compass Map 4pc Coaster Set
$19.50
amazon
Oggi Stainless Steel Upright Napkin Holder
Oggi Stainless Steel Upright Napkin Holder
$18.74
amazon
Alcott Hill® Klimt Portraits Tabletop Art Drink Coaster Set Of Four Ceramic, Size 1.0 H x 4.25 D in | Wayfair A9E3165898A24953B59F811083B6A377
Alcott Hill® Klimt Portraits Tabletop Art Drink Coaster Set Of Four Ceramic, Size 1.0 H x 4.25 D in | Wayfair A9E3165898A24953B59F811083B6A377
$27.99
wayfair
Polka Dot Bunny Tablecloth
Polka Dot Bunny Tablecloth
$39.71
theapollobox
Alcott Hill® Hurwitz Tablecloth Cotton in Red, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair B51A8CCB9CAE40A9907BEE254D609B2B
Alcott Hill® Hurwitz Tablecloth Cotton in Red, Size 60.0 D in | Wayfair B51A8CCB9CAE40A9907BEE254D609B2B
$51.99
wayfair
Recycled Blue Linen Icicle Stripe Napkins, Set of 4 ATELIER SAUCIER
Recycled Blue Linen Icicle Stripe Napkins, Set of 4 ATELIER SAUCIER
$53.00
($66.00
save 20%)
wolf&badgerus
Table Linens & Accents
