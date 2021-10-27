Serving Trays

featured

North Pole Trading Co. Wood Serving Tray, One Size , White

$20.99
($60.00 save 65%)
jcpenney
featured

Currey and Company Imani Tray Imani - 1200-0055 - Modern Contemporary

$211.20
1800lighting
featured

Cheung's Trays and Caddies 13-in x 19.5-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | FP-3772B

$26.67
lowes

Cyan Design 10182 Small Leather and Wood Marriot Tray - Beige / Brown

$213.84
overstock

Rectangle Polished Silver Stone Handle Serving Tray

$152.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Deny Designs Caroline Okun Amos Indoor/Outdoor Square Tray, 12 x 12

$35.00
amazon

Cyan Designs Sailors Knot Tray Sailors Knot - 08874 - Nautical

$196.25
1800lighting

Deny Designs Allyson Johnson Hello Gorgeous Indoor/Outdoor Square Tray, 16 x 16

$27.99
($55.00 save 49%)
amazon

Burgess & Leigh Blue Bird-Regal Peacock Large Sandwich Tray

$49.99
replacementsltd

Crestware Stainless Steel Swirl Serving Tray, 14-Inch

$10.02
amazon

Creative Home Natural Bamboo 11" L x 14" W Rectangular Serving Tray, Coffee Hot Tea Serving Plate, Natural Finish

$25.03
amazon

Chelsea House Newton Tray Newton - 383021

$916.60
1800lighting
Advertisement

Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 16.25-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | 5646

$31.51
lowes

Chelsea House Victoria Tray - 384111

$414.83
1800lighting

20" Bamboo-Style Serving Tray - Blue/Gold - Dana Gibson

$235.00
onekingslane

Corbell Silver Company Queen Anne Small Oval Serving Tray Metal in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair 0/6853

$53.99
wayfair

Charlton Home® Dendy Metallic Leaf Serving Tray Metal in Yellow, Size 1.25 H x 4.25 W in | Wayfair 3F8D13A7B35A49D297C040A2B437A0E1

$45.99
wayfair

Cyan Designs Rombos Tray Tray - 10604

$197.50
1800lighting

Chelsea House Tray - 382506 - Transitional

$568.84
1800lighting

Cyan Designs Leaf It Here Tray Leaf It Here - 08923 - Tropical

$262.50
1800lighting

Cyan Designs Vanilla Slate Tray - 08828

$322.50
1800lighting

Charlton Home® Overbeck Laser Engraved Serving Tray Bamboo in Brown, Size 2.63 H x 15.75 W in | Wayfair 769EAF4E0E1D46BF97B816036091F60B

$56.99
wayfair

Corelle Country Morning Tray Melamine in White, Size 1.5 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 06236

$32.99
wayfair

Grovetown 3 Piece Serving Tray Set

$214.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Breakwater Bay Mcdonough Crab Boil Serving Tray Metal in White, Size 1.5 H x 18.0 W in | Wayfair DD6F4E5946B344C8975437B6ABFB8E94

$48.99
wayfair

Canora Grey Pfarr Textured Serving Tray Metal in Black, Size 1.5 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 10ED39225BF24FFD8673B36FEEF0851F

$56.99
wayfair

Notos Serving Tray - 9IN

$38.00
verishop

Gold Iron Contemporary Tray (Set of 2) - 17 x 11 x 3

$77.49
overstock

Creativeware Ice Blocks Serving Tray

$19.96
amazon

Cyan Designs Riviera Tray - 07198

$175.00
1800lighting

Denmark 19.60" White Rectangular Shallow Tray with Handles

$42.99
overstock

Deny Designs Elizabeth St Hilaire Nelson Bird of a Different Feather Indoor/Outdoor Tray, 14" x 18"

$48.15
amazon

Co-Rect Anti Skid Mat for Tray, 12" , Black

$4.69
amazon

Live Edge Cherry Serving Tray

$30.00
amazon

Cyan Designs Brixton Tray Brixton - 10130

$217.50
1800lighting

Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 17.25-in Brown Rectangle Serving Tray | 5629

$34.36
lowes
Advertisement

Phillippi Narrow Beaded Handle Serving Tray

$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bee & Willow 2-Piece Galvanized Metal Serving Tray Set In Black

$25.00
buybuybaby

Fresh Eggs Serving Tray - CTW Home Collection 440026

$25.99
totallyfurniture

Bungalow Rose Haberfield Serving Tray Glass in Blue/Red, Size 2.6 H x 15.75 W in | Wayfair 41DD7E57983441B88B1796E5D5278F17

$129.99
wayfair

Bradburn Home Barclay Butera Marble Serving Tray Plastic/Acrylic in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 420-99-15534

$239.99
wayfair

Ceramic Concave Tray With Perforated Pattern, Small, Chrome Silver

$69.68
($73.35 save 5%)
overstock

Bodum Cork Accent Serving Tray in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 17.7 W in | Wayfair 11856-109

$49.99
wayfair

Arthur Court Designs Grape Open Wine Round 5 Section Serving Tray Aluminum in Gray, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 103956

$136.99
wayfair

Bon Chef Tray Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 61362

$41.27
wayfair

Bruntmor 10"x7" Set Of 4 Curvy Stylish Design Serving Trays Modern Plates Rectangular Platters

$35.49
overstock

August Grove® Gotland Serving Tray Plastic in Brown, Size 11.6 W in | Wayfair 8A68BBB7AE0541DC93FDFC4E4AD90379

$59.02
wayfair

Cole & Grey Rustic Rectangular 3 Piece Serving Tray Set Wood/Aluminum in Brown/Gray/White, Size 20.0 W in | Wayfair 37194

$269.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Bon Chef Melamine Walnut Wood Grain Design Serving Tray Melamine in Brown, Size 5.5 W in | Wayfair 53507

$21.99
wayfair

Albert Old Country Roses Regal Sugar and Creamer Serving Tray, 10 inches, Floral on White

$54.88
newegg

Rectangular Wooden Tray with Curved Metal Handle, Set of 3, Brown - 3 H x 16.5 W x 27 L

$321.35
overstock

Amscan Printed Melamine Tray Melamine in Gray, Size 16.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 439100

$11.97
wayfair

Flat Tray

$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica

8.5" Clear Handblown Glass Jar with Silver Lid in a Tray Holder

$41.24
overstock

Overbeck Laser Engraved Serving Tray

$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Stukes Porcelain Serving Tray

$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bayou Classic Anodized Tray Aluminum in Blue/Gray, Size 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 1020

$44.00
wayfair

Charlton Home® Richwood Damask Floral Melamine Tray Melamine in Blue/Red/White, Size 16.0 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair 719B377CC4D04D41934E6942E847F7E4

$18.99
wayfair

Cambro Polytread® Non-Skid Serving Tray Plastic in Brown, Size 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair PT1400167

$106.08
wayfair

Cyan Designs Chester Tray - 09267

$397.50
1800lighting
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com