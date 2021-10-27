Salad & Serving Bowls

featured

Certified International Botanical Floral Servin g Pasta Bowl

$44.09
qvc
featured

35 oz. Serving Salad Bowl

$74.56
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Ferrin Serving Bowl (Each), Cream

$37.67
wayfairnorthamerica

Aulora Japanese Ceramic 18 fl oz. 2-Piece Serving Bowl Set

$86.54
wayfairnorthamerica

Alessi Tableware Salad Bowl Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 10.25 W x 10.25 D in | Wayfair AJM28/3826

$39.00
wayfair

222 Fifth (PTS) Lyria Teal 10" Round Serving Bowl

$35.99
($39.99 save 10%)
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Avignon Turquoise 9" Soup/Pasta Bowl

$8.99
replacementsltd

Rattan Baskets - 11" Bread Basket For Serving – Handmade Fruit Bowl For Kitchen – Natural Eco-Friendly Material – Multifunctional And Sturdy Design –

$78.90
wayfairnorthamerica

The Gerson Company Mango Wood With Metal Inlay Heritage Tall Serving Bowl, Brown

$77.99
($239.99 save 68%)
ashleyhomestore

Arte Italica Florentine Silver 9" Soup/Pasta Bowl

$25.99
($31.99 save 19%)
replacementsltd

Arthur Court Salad Bowl Acacia Wood Serving Bowl for Fruits or Salads Bee Hive Shape Style Large Wooden Single Bowl

$35.69
($85.00 save 58%)
macys

Arthur Court Designs Antler Serving Bowl Aluminum in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 103628

$106.92
wayfair
Advertisement

Bordallo Pinheiro Turkey Yellow 10" Round Serving Bowl

$29.99
($33.99 save 12%)
replacementsltd

PILAR Serving Bowl by Blomus - Color: Green (63708)

$33.99
ylighting

Bernardaud Naxos Small Salad Bowl

$322.00
macy's

Bernardaud Cristal Covered Vegetable Bowl

$547.00
bloomingdale's

Cafe Pasta Bowl - Set of 6 Blue Band - Ballard Designs

$60.00
ballarddesigns

Ambiance Anemone Rose 14" Round Serving Bowl

$23.99
($27.99 save 14%)
replacementsltd

Amscan 4 Piece Printed Small Melamine Salad Bowl Set Melamine in Gray/White, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 439103

$9.80
wayfair

Soup Bowls Set Of 4, 18Oz Cereal Bowl, Microwaveable Bowls, Porcelain Bowls, Large Serving Bowl Set, Ceramic Dish Bowls For Rice, Dessert, Microwave A

$65.93
wayfairnorthamerica

Kalgoorlie Daab Bati Ceramic Salad Bowl

$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Gioia Garlic Oval Serving Bowl

$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Alcott Hill® Privett Single Initial Melamine Salad Bowl Melamine in Blue/Gray, Size 1.63 H x 6.63 W x 6.63 D in | Wayfair WFBW10-SI-W-t

$23.00
wayfair

Arthur Court Designs Bee Hive 100 fl oz. Salad Bowl Wood in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair SBL220

$32.00
wayfair
Advertisement

Artigiana Ceramica Umbra AGC1 12" Large Salad Serving Bowl

$39.99
replacementsltd

Ailse Beaded 24 fl oz Serving Bowl

$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Abigails Splash 96 fl oz. Serving Bowl All Ceramic in Gray/White, Size 4.5 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 400360

$70.53
wayfair

Abbiamo Tutto Lobster Serving Bowl All Ceramic in White, Size 4.0 H x 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair SLO-696

$69.99
wayfair

Salinas Style Wooden Acacia Salad Bowl Large

$67.00
verishop

Arthur Court Designs 3 Piece Tuscan Fields Olive Salad Bowl Set Aluminum in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 118G12

$80.85
wayfair

222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Foliage 10" Round Serving Bowl

$29.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Bloom 10" Round Vegetable Bowl

$13.99
replacementsltd

Sutton 48 oz. Pasta Bowl

$37.21
wayfairnorthamerica

10 Strawberry Street Aurora Square 9.625"/26 Oz Serving Bowl, White

$27.84
amazon

Alcott Hill® Privett Single Initial Melamine Salad Bowl Melamine in Blue/Gray, Size 1.63 H x 6.63 W x 6.63 D in | Wayfair WFBW10-SI-W-c

$18.67
wayfair

Marimekko - Alku Serving Bowl - Green

$72.00
amaraus
Advertisement

Alessi All-Time Salad Bowl in Red/White, Size 2.75 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair AGV29/3

$58.00
wayfair

Aisha Deep Hammered 24 fl oz Serving Bowl

$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ambiance Palette Denim (Blue) 11" Large Salad Serving Bowl

$15.99
($17.99 save 11%)
replacementsltd

Abbiamo Tutto Octopus Serving Bowl All Ceramic in Brown/White, Size 4.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair SPOL-696

$69.99
wayfair

Borgen 105 fl oz. Serving Bowl

$67.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Battle Cow 102.401 Porcelain Bowls - 18 Ounce For Cereal, Salad, Dessert - Set Of 4 in Blue | Wayfair V75Y0I07V9ND6M5-9

$66.56
wayfair

Anolon Ceramics 9-Inch Pasta Bowls, Set of 4

$59.99
overstock

Alessi Enriqueta Salad Bowl, Silver

$221.93
amazon

Alcott Hill® Privett Single Initial Melamine Salad Bowl Melamine in Blue/Gray, Size 1.63 H x 6.63 W x 6.63 D in | Wayfair WFBW10-SI-W-n

$23.00
wayfair

222 Fifth (PTS) Kaleidoscope 11" Round Serving Bowl

$29.99
($43.99 save 32%)
replacementsltd

American Atelier Baroque 10" Round Vegetable Bowl

$79.95
replacementsltd

Alcott Hill® Privett Single Initial Melamine Salad Bowl Melamine in Blue/Gray, Size 1.63 H x 6.63 W x 6.63 D in | Wayfair WFBW10-SI-W-w

$23.00
wayfair
Advertisement

American Atelier Apollo 9" Round Vegetable Bowl

$15.99
replacementsltd

Alessi Dressed Air Salad Bowl - Color: Grey

$56.00
lumens

10 Strawberry Street Whittier 12"/3.5 Qt Serving Bowl, White

$36.99
amazon

222 Fifth (PTS) Chandi Vanilla 8" Round Vegetable Bowl

$19.99
replacementsltd

Alcott Hill® Preusser Tierra 42 fl oz. 2-Piece Serving Bowl Set All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware, Size 10.0 D in | Wayfair

$36.92
wayfair

222 Fifth (PTS) Holiday Wishes 11" Oval Vegetable Bowl

$29.99
replacementsltd

47th & Main White Ceramic Silly Serving Bowl, Medium, You Dip

$11.55
amazon

Amscan Bright Royal Melamine 320 oz. Serving Bowl Melamine in Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 14.4 W x 14.4 D in | Wayfair 439001.19

$23.99
wayfair

222 Fifth (PTS) Winter Ball 10" Round Serving Bowl

$19.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Summer Botanical Lutece Fleur Rouge 11" Oval Divided Vegetable Bowl

$39.99
replacementsltd

ZLI Porcelain Pasta Bowls, Salad Bowls Set, Large Serving Bowls, 42 Ounce - Set Of 4,Beautiful & Practical in Green/Blue, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair

$117.99
wayfair

222 Fifth (PTS) Vertoni Silver 10" Round Vegetable Bowl

$29.99
replacementsltd
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com