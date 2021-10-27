Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Serveware
Divided Serving Dishes
Divided Serving Dishes
Share
Divided Serving Dishes
Red Pomegranate Patina All in One Chip & Dip Tray Glass in Yellow, Size 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 7218
featured
Red Pomegranate Patina All in One Chip & Dip Tray Glass in Yellow, Size 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 7218
$39.86
wayfair
Braylee Flamingo Twins Divided Serving Dish
featured
Braylee Flamingo Twins Divided Serving Dish
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hadassah Flamingo Chorus Line Divided Serving Dish
featured
Hadassah Flamingo Chorus Line Divided Serving Dish
$112.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fleur-De-Lis Deviled Egg Platter
Fleur-De-Lis Deviled Egg Platter
$49.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Handmade chip and dip serving dish. Made by Native American artist
Handmade chip and dip serving dish. Made by Native American artist
$69.00
amazon
Grape Deviled Egg Platter
Grape Deviled Egg Platter
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arthur Court Designs Fleur-De-Lis Deviled Egg Platter Aluminum in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 103130
Arthur Court Designs Fleur-De-Lis Deviled Egg Platter Aluminum in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 103130
$49.00
wayfair
Badash Crystal Hostess Divided Serving Dish Crystal, Size 12.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair SL615
Badash Crystal Hostess Divided Serving Dish Crystal, Size 12.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair SL615
$65.50
wayfair
AZUNI 17 inch Workstation Sink Divided Serving Board with 3 Collapsible Containers
AZUNI 17 inch Workstation Sink Divided Serving Board with 3 Collapsible Containers
$79.99
overstock
Parkchester Compartment Oval Melamine Divided Serving Dish
Parkchester Compartment Oval Melamine Divided Serving Dish
$164.33
wayfairnorthamerica
Hammered Square Aluminum Chip And Dip Service Set, 14-Inch
Hammered Square Aluminum Chip And Dip Service Set, 14-Inch
$134.50
wayfairnorthamerica
Seaside Scallop Chips and Dip Platter
Seaside Scallop Chips and Dip Platter
$159.00
wayfairnorthamerica
String of Pearls Tiered Chip and Dip Platter
String of Pearls Tiered Chip and Dip Platter
$159.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Soquel Chips And Dip Platter
Soquel Chips And Dip Platter
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Leadley Relish Divided Serving Dish
Leadley Relish Divided Serving Dish
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Plumie Chips & Dip Platter All Ceramic, Size 13.75 W in | Wayfair 32A5EFF59D5C4E938E0F8AC7A7B45987
Latitude Run® Plumie Chips & Dip Platter All Ceramic, Size 13.75 W in | Wayfair 32A5EFF59D5C4E938E0F8AC7A7B45987
$61.54
wayfair
Mercer41 Barroso Lotus Chips & Dip Platter Stainless Steel in Gray/Yellow, Size 11.75 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair 827C0E621FFE48DDA93FAEBB564FD223
Mercer41 Barroso Lotus Chips & Dip Platter Stainless Steel in Gray/Yellow, Size 11.75 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair 827C0E621FFE48DDA93FAEBB564FD223
$75.99
wayfair
Lenox Floral Bunny Chip & Dip Set, 4.40 LB, Multi
Lenox Floral Bunny Chip & Dip Set, 4.40 LB, Multi
$59.95
amazon
Ivy Bronx Classic Cuisine Serving Tray w/ 2 Dishes Condiment Platter w/ Separate Bowls For Appetizers, Snacks, Dips, Veggies, Chips, Garnishes
Ivy Bronx Classic Cuisine Serving Tray w/ 2 Dishes Condiment Platter w/ Separate Bowls For Appetizers, Snacks, Dips, Veggies, Chips, Garnishes
$60.42
wayfair
Norwell 2 Piece Divided Serving Dish Set
Norwell 2 Piece Divided Serving Dish Set
$25.50
wayfairnorthamerica
Wooden Chip and Dip Tray with Barrel Handles
Wooden Chip and Dip Tray with Barrel Handles
$37.49
($49.99
save 25%)
kirkland'shome
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Lapis Blue (Intro 2013) (2 Pc) Chip & Dip Set
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Lapis Blue (Intro 2013) (2 Pc) Chip & Dip Set
$49.99
replacementsltd
Julia Knight Inc Holly Sprig Divided Serving Dish Aluminum in Green, Size 10.75 W x 12.75 D in | Wayfair 7350055
Julia Knight Inc Holly Sprig Divided Serving Dish Aluminum in Green, Size 10.75 W x 12.75 D in | Wayfair 7350055
$160.00
wayfair
Lenox Holiday Gatherings Holiday Berry (2 Pc) Chip & Dip Set
Lenox Holiday Gatherings Holiday Berry (2 Pc) Chip & Dip Set
$119.95
replacementsltd
Orren Ellis 3 Tier Oval Bowl Set w/ Collapsible Thicker Metal Rack - Perfect Display For Chips, Dips, Candy in White, Size 10.6 H in | Wayfair
Orren Ellis 3 Tier Oval Bowl Set w/ Collapsible Thicker Metal Rack - Perfect Display For Chips, Dips, Candy in White, Size 10.6 H in | Wayfair
$111.99
wayfair
Portmeirion Sophie Conran Chip and Dip
Portmeirion Sophie Conran Chip and Dip
$33.63
wayfairnorthamerica
Party Essentials Hard Plastic Round Divided Serving Tray, 3-Count, 16", 7-Section, Clear
Party Essentials Hard Plastic Round Divided Serving Tray, 3-Count, 16", 7-Section, Clear
$21.79
amazon
Noritake Colorwave Raspberry 13-3/4-Inch Chip and Dip
Noritake Colorwave Raspberry 13-3/4-Inch Chip and Dip
$59.99
amazon
Pavilion Gift Company Family is Everything Floral Butterfly Long Serving Tray Dish, Multicolor
Pavilion Gift Company Family is Everything Floral Butterfly Long Serving Tray Dish, Multicolor
$18.49
($19.56
save 5%)
amazon
Latitude Run® Heart Shaped Platter Bowl Set Serving Tray & Platter, Great For Chips & Dips, Condiment Serving Set, Perfect For Nuts, Candy, Fruit
Latitude Run® Heart Shaped Platter Bowl Set Serving Tray & Platter, Great For Chips & Dips, Condiment Serving Set, Perfect For Nuts, Candy, Fruit
$93.99
wayfair
Jacklyne Whitman Chip and Dip Platter
Jacklyne Whitman Chip and Dip Platter
$65.68
wayfairnorthamerica
Lenox Butterfly Meadow 1 Piece Chip & Dip
Lenox Butterfly Meadow 1 Piece Chip & Dip
$69.95
replacementsltd
Holly Sprig Chips and Dip Platter
Holly Sprig Chips and Dip Platter
$145.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Indigo 2 Piece Indigo Chip and Dip Platter Set
Indigo 2 Piece Indigo Chip and Dip Platter Set
$33.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Centrahoma Egg Platter
Centrahoma Egg Platter
$51.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Divided Serving Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in Green/White, Size 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 605231
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Divided Serving Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in Green/White, Size 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 605231
$46.50
wayfair
3 Tier Oval Bowl Set With Metal Rack,Three Ceramic Fruit Bowl Serving - Tiered Serving Stand - Dessert Appetizer Cake Candy Chip Dip (Gold)
3 Tier Oval Bowl Set With Metal Rack,Three Ceramic Fruit Bowl Serving - Tiered Serving Stand - Dessert Appetizer Cake Candy Chip Dip (Gold)
$78.76
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Eckley Egg Platter in Brown, Size 6.0 W in | Wayfair F7BC5B1C960C4F4F996F5B89CFD6ACA1
Prep & Savour Eckley Egg Platter in Brown, Size 6.0 W in | Wayfair F7BC5B1C960C4F4F996F5B89CFD6ACA1
$70.99
wayfair
UpCycled Moss Green Wine Bottle Deviled Egg Platter Sushi Dish
UpCycled Moss Green Wine Bottle Deviled Egg Platter Sushi Dish
$28.00
amazon
American Made Stoneware Pottery Chip And Dip Tray In Red Delicious (9" Single Dip)
American Made Stoneware Pottery Chip And Dip Tray In Red Delicious (9" Single Dip)
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Chips & Dips Bowl, White 3-Piece Plastic in Red, Size 10.0 W in | Wayfair 6161246FD70946F9A8DCB1FFB2217D14
Latitude Run® Chips & Dips Bowl, White 3-Piece Plastic in Red, Size 10.0 W in | Wayfair 6161246FD70946F9A8DCB1FFB2217D14
$88.76
wayfair
Latitude Run® Large Acrylic Mixing & Serving Bowls, Great For Serving Salad, Popcorn, Chips, Dips, Condiments, Break-Resistant Set Of 2 Clear 146 Oz
Latitude Run® Large Acrylic Mixing & Serving Bowls, Great For Serving Salad, Popcorn, Chips, Dips, Condiments, Break-Resistant Set Of 2 Clear 146 Oz
$56.71
wayfair
Libbey Selene 6-in-1 Multiuse Glass Server, Punch Bowl, Chip & Dip Bowl, Cake Stand Glass, Size 2.75 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 56617
Libbey Selene 6-in-1 Multiuse Glass Server, Punch Bowl, Chip & Dip Bowl, Cake Stand Glass, Size 2.75 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 56617
$29.72
wayfair
Paula Deen Ahoy Mate 1 Piece Figural Chip and Dip
Paula Deen Ahoy Mate 1 Piece Figural Chip and Dip
$33.99
($49.99
save 32%)
replacementsltd
Bucyrus 4 Piece Divided Serving Dish Set
Bucyrus 4 Piece Divided Serving Dish Set
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer41 Bednarz Divided Serving Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 7.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 6C30F978A4BC4247AC08EE6C65222FA7
Mercer41 Bednarz Divided Serving Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 7.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 6C30F978A4BC4247AC08EE6C65222FA7
$53.16
wayfair
Flutes And Pearls Small Round Chip And Dip Server, 11-Inch
Flutes And Pearls Small Round Chip And Dip Server, 11-Inch
$102.26
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Elvaston Egg Platter
Prep & Savour Elvaston Egg Platter
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Personalized Pineapple Chip and Dip Platter
Personalized Pineapple Chip and Dip Platter
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2-Piece Chip and Dip
2-Piece Chip and Dip
$39.95
crate&barrel
Bay Isle Home™ Braylee Flamingo Twins Divided Serving Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 15.5 W x 6.13 D in | Wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Braylee Flamingo Twins Divided Serving Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 15.5 W x 6.13 D in | Wayfair
$79.99
wayfair
Arthur Court Designs Antler 2-qt. Rectangular Divided Serving Dish Glass in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 103912
Arthur Court Designs Antler 2-qt. Rectangular Divided Serving Dish Glass in Gray, Size 13.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 103912
$162.73
wayfair
Flow Chip and Dip
Flow Chip and Dip
$16.95
crate&barrel
Hoai Divided Serving Dish
Hoai Divided Serving Dish
$45.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Phifer Hammered Scallop Chips & Dip Platter Aluminum in Gray, Size 15.5 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair 283ECA99589E4D1F84BEFB752265DA75
Canora Grey Phifer Hammered Scallop Chips & Dip Platter Aluminum in Gray, Size 15.5 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair 283ECA99589E4D1F84BEFB752265DA75
$46.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Gracious Dining Dinnerware, 3Pc Chip & Dip Set w/ Metal Rack in White | Wayfair 41CD0CD0D6EE4787AA218055EEE7F2FF
Brayden Studio® Gracious Dining Dinnerware, 3Pc Chip & Dip Set w/ Metal Rack in White | Wayfair 41CD0CD0D6EE4787AA218055EEE7F2FF
$97.99
wayfair
Upton Crab Divided Serving Dish
Upton Crab Divided Serving Dish
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dennis East International Chip & Dip Bowl, 12 Inch, Sea Turtle
Dennis East International Chip & Dip Bowl, 12 Inch, Sea Turtle
$27.26
amazon
Breakwater Bay Ulrich Octopus Divided Serving Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in Red, Size 15.5 W x 6.13 D in | Wayfair
Breakwater Bay Ulrich Octopus Divided Serving Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in Red, Size 15.5 W x 6.13 D in | Wayfair
$79.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Kampsville Chips & Dip Platter Crystal, Size 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair K902
Charlton Home® Kampsville Chips & Dip Platter Crystal, Size 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair K902
$69.95
wayfair
Divided Serving Dishes
