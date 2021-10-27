Condiment Servers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Serveware
Condiment Servers
Condiment Servers
Share
Condiment Servers
Arthur Court Designs 3-Piece Turkey Condiment Set Silver
featured
Arthur Court Designs 3-Piece Turkey Condiment Set Silver
$85.00
buybuybaby
Antler 3 Piece Condiment Server Set
featured
Antler 3 Piece Condiment Server Set
$65.97
wayfairnorthamerica
Gardunio 2 Piece Condiment Server Set
featured
Gardunio 2 Piece Condiment Server Set
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Elama Signature 12 Inch 7-Piece Condiment Server Set with a Bamboo Lazy Suzan Serving Tray, White
Elama Signature 12 Inch 7-Piece Condiment Server Set with a Bamboo Lazy Suzan Serving Tray, White
$40.99
($124.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Alcott Hill® Wyton Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 4.25 W in | Wayfair C53CBF5BA1714A0BB3309808AB5DC4F6
Alcott Hill® Wyton Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 4.25 W in | Wayfair C53CBF5BA1714A0BB3309808AB5DC4F6
$102.96
wayfair
Set 4 Italian mini round dip bowl, for sauce, pinzimonio or condiment. Ceramic with tipical decoration of Tuscany Landscape. Hills, Hills, vineyards, cypresses
Set 4 Italian mini round dip bowl, for sauce, pinzimonio or condiment. Ceramic with tipical decoration of Tuscany Landscape. Hills, Hills, vineyards, cypresses
$60.00
amazon
Cal-Mil 10-20 Cups Condiment Dispenser & Holder, Size 10.5 H x 4.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1604-55
Cal-Mil 10-20 Cups Condiment Dispenser & Holder, Size 10.5 H x 4.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1604-55
$126.36
wayfair
Cal-Mil Glass 10-20 Cups Condiment Dispenser & Holder, Size 11.375 H x 6.25 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair 1149-13
Cal-Mil Glass 10-20 Cups Condiment Dispenser & Holder, Size 11.375 H x 6.25 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair 1149-13
$115.66
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Gove Condiment Server Bamboo in Brown/White, Size 12.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 86514B0A91A4482E820E0677A6ABB2F1
Corrigan Studio® Gove Condiment Server Bamboo in Brown/White, Size 12.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 86514B0A91A4482E820E0677A6ABB2F1
$39.99
wayfair
3 Piece Inseparable Thai Ceramic Condiment Set
3 Piece Inseparable Thai Ceramic Condiment Set
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Corrigan Studio® Gott Condiment Server Bamboo in Brown/White, Size 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair D7348030065B40F3A16E3BB977540F73
Corrigan Studio® Gott Condiment Server Bamboo in Brown/White, Size 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair D7348030065B40F3A16E3BB977540F73
$39.99
wayfair
Hemington Bamboo Melamine Condiment Server
Hemington Bamboo Melamine Condiment Server
$86.40
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Charlton Home® Perz Condiment Server Stainless Steel in Gray/Yellow, Size 5.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 2330E87BA9F64C9A815FD7E1EAAA7B10
Charlton Home® Perz Condiment Server Stainless Steel in Gray/Yellow, Size 5.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 2330E87BA9F64C9A815FD7E1EAAA7B10
$35.40
wayfair
Glenmont Condiment Server
Glenmont Condiment Server
$47.56
wayfairnorthamerica
Darby Home Co Jeffries 7 Piece Condiment Server Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 1.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair DBHM4139 41973541
Darby Home Co Jeffries 7 Piece Condiment Server Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 1.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair DBHM4139 41973541
$67.63
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Fizah Raining Flowers Triple Condiment Server All Ceramic, Size 9.75 W x 3.1 D in | Wayfair 6447211FB8D4455F9A54275A35552CD3
Bungalow Rose Fizah Raining Flowers Triple Condiment Server All Ceramic, Size 9.75 W x 3.1 D in | Wayfair 6447211FB8D4455F9A54275A35552CD3
$34.95
wayfair
Carthage. Co Zaghwan Condiment Square Dish, Set of 3
Carthage. Co Zaghwan Condiment Square Dish, Set of 3
$13.29
($32.00
save 58%)
macys
Gott Condiment Server
Gott Condiment Server
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ellender 3 Piece Appetizer Set
Ellender 3 Piece Appetizer Set
$22.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Brass Canapé Snowflake Handles (Set of 4 Pieces in Drawstring Bag) Appetizer Knives, Gold
Creative Co-Op Brass Canapé Snowflake Handles (Set of 4 Pieces in Drawstring Bag) Appetizer Knives, Gold
$6.58
($7.38
save 11%)
amazon
Front Of The House 6 oz. Low Ribbed Condiment Server Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair DSD055WHP23
Front Of The House 6 oz. Low Ribbed Condiment Server Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair DSD055WHP23
$73.84
wayfair
Fiesta Condiment Server All Ceramic in Orange, Size 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 450320
Fiesta Condiment Server All Ceramic in Orange, Size 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 450320
$11.25
wayfair
Fortessa Food Truck Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 3.6 W x 3.6 D in | Wayfair 4600.F0000.05
Fortessa Food Truck Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 3.6 W x 3.6 D in | Wayfair 4600.F0000.05
$28.00
wayfair
Front Of The House Kiln® Condiment Server Porcelain China/All Ceramic in Brown, Size 3.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair ASC024BEP23
Front Of The House Kiln® Condiment Server Porcelain China/All Ceramic in Brown, Size 3.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair ASC024BEP23
$71.96
wayfair
Advertisement
Eufaula 8 Piece Condiment Server Set
Eufaula 8 Piece Condiment Server Set
$28.45
wayfairnorthamerica
Fitz and Floyd Mistletoe Merriment Nut Dish Condiment Server All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Gray/White, Size 4.53 W x 6.1 D in | Wayfair
Fitz and Floyd Mistletoe Merriment Nut Dish Condiment Server All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Gray/White, Size 4.53 W x 6.1 D in | Wayfair
$19.99
($39.99
save 50%)
wayfair
Everly Quinn Bodie 4 Piece Condiment Server Set All Ceramic in White/Yellow, Size 13.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 98B7B1A86CF645538D2BB63C2047DAFD
Everly Quinn Bodie 4 Piece Condiment Server Set All Ceramic in White/Yellow, Size 13.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 98B7B1A86CF645538D2BB63C2047DAFD
$54.40
wayfair
Elama Signature Modern 5pc Appetizer and Condiment Server with 4 Serving Dishes and a Bamboo Serving Block, One Size , White
Elama Signature Modern 5pc Appetizer and Condiment Server with 4 Serving Dishes and a Bamboo Serving Block, One Size , White
$25.99
($60.00
save 57%)
jcpenney
Dansk Kobenstyle Ii 2Pc Condiment Pot Set, 1.35 LB, White
Dansk Kobenstyle Ii 2Pc Condiment Pot Set, 1.35 LB, White
$30.00
amazon
Elama Signature 12 Inch 7pc Condiment Server Set with a Bamboo Lazy Suzan Serving Tray, One Size , White
Elama Signature 12 Inch 7pc Condiment Server Set with a Bamboo Lazy Suzan Serving Tray, One Size , White
$32.49
($75.00
save 57%)
jcpenney
Catalyst® Eurowhite Round Condiment Server
Catalyst® Eurowhite Round Condiment Server
$28.57
wayfairnorthamerica
Front Of The House Spiral Round Condiment Server Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair DSD058WHP23
Front Of The House Spiral Round Condiment Server Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair DSD058WHP23
$76.80
wayfair
Gibson Gracious Dining Ceramic 3 Tier Rectangular Serving Platter, Appetizer Dessert Stand, Food Server Tray Display, Gold
Gibson Gracious Dining Ceramic 3 Tier Rectangular Serving Platter, Appetizer Dessert Stand, Food Server Tray Display, Gold
$49.48
newegg
Ironwood 28136 Gourmet Acacia Condiment Cup, 2.75 x 2.75 x 1.5 inches, Brown
Ironwood 28136 Gourmet Acacia Condiment Cup, 2.75 x 2.75 x 1.5 inches, Brown
$15.95
overstock
Fiesta Christmas Tree Entertaining 5 Piece Condiment Server Set
Fiesta Christmas Tree Entertaining 5 Piece Condiment Server Set
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Elite Global Solutions Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in Green, Size 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair R4SM-AG
Elite Global Solutions Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in Green, Size 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair R4SM-AG
$18.81
wayfair
Advertisement
Fiesta Entertaining 5 Piece Condiment Server Set All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware, Size 4.75 W x 8.25 D in | Wayfair 146941862
Fiesta Entertaining 5 Piece Condiment Server Set All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware, Size 4.75 W x 8.25 D in | Wayfair 146941862
$79.99
($115.00
save 30%)
wayfair
Ebern Designs Thrapst 4 Piece Condiment Server Set All Ceramic/Bamboo/Earthenware/Stoneware in Brown/White, Size 13.4 W in | Wayfair
Ebern Designs Thrapst 4 Piece Condiment Server Set All Ceramic/Bamboo/Earthenware/Stoneware in Brown/White, Size 13.4 W in | Wayfair
$21.87
wayfair
Elite Global Solutions Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 2.38 W x 2.38 D in | Wayfair R15SM-W
Elite Global Solutions Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 2.38 W x 2.38 D in | Wayfair R15SM-W
$15.23
wayfair
Elite Global Solutions Merced/Rio/Urban Naturals Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in Indigo, Size 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair DRAM-AUB
Elite Global Solutions Merced/Rio/Urban Naturals Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in Indigo, Size 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair DRAM-AUB
$15.00
wayfair
Front Of The House Kyoto 4 Compartment Condiment Server All Ceramic in White, Size 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair DSD033WHP22
Front Of The House Kyoto 4 Compartment Condiment Server All Ceramic in White, Size 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair DSD033WHP22
$95.68
wayfair
Elama Signature 12 1/4 Inch 6pc Lazy Susan Appetizer and Condiment Server Set, One Size , White
Elama Signature 12 1/4 Inch 6pc Lazy Susan Appetizer and Condiment Server Set, One Size , White
$25.99
($60.00
save 57%)
jcpenney
Elama Ceramic Stoneware Condiment Appetizer Set, 7 Piece, Geometric Round in White and Natural Bamboo
Elama Ceramic Stoneware Condiment Appetizer Set, 7 Piece, Geometric Round in White and Natural Bamboo
$22.49
($39.99
save 44%)
amazon
Bon Chef Condiment Pot, Size 6" H x 6" W x 6" D | Wayfair 5224
Bon Chef Condiment Pot, Size 6" H x 6" W x 6" D | Wayfair 5224
$83.99
($140.59
save 40%)
wayfair
Ribbed Melamine Condiment Server
Ribbed Melamine Condiment Server
$17.76
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Bradninch Round Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 3.5 W in | Wayfair 703FA7B164224F79A881AF99FE65A873
Alcott Hill® Bradninch Round Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 3.5 W in | Wayfair 703FA7B164224F79A881AF99FE65A873
$68.26
wayfair
Wyton Melamine Condiment Server
Wyton Melamine Condiment Server
$102.96
wayfairnorthamerica
Ault Condiment Server
Ault Condiment Server
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Alcott Hill® Parkwoods Compartment Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 10.0 W in | Wayfair 9C678B09A45D449E8120910E1A651208
Alcott Hill® Parkwoods Compartment Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 10.0 W in | Wayfair 9C678B09A45D449E8120910E1A651208
$70.50
wayfair
47th & Main Metal and Enamel Appetizer Spreaders, Set of 4, Matte Gold and Pastels
47th & Main Metal and Enamel Appetizer Spreaders, Set of 4, Matte Gold and Pastels
$26.70
amazon
Brayden Studio® Round Chip & Dip Ceramic Serving Tray,Appetizer Dessert Potato Chips Dip Serving Platter Set,Parties, Weddings in White | Wayfair
Brayden Studio® Round Chip & Dip Ceramic Serving Tray,Appetizer Dessert Potato Chips Dip Serving Platter Set,Parties, Weddings in White | Wayfair
$83.99
wayfair
Lenox Holiday (Dimension) 2 Part Condiment Server w/Center Handle
Lenox Holiday (Dimension) 2 Part Condiment Server w/Center Handle
$23.99
($33.99
save 29%)
replacementsltd
Latitude Run® Aleyana Recovery Ramekin Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 2.37 W x 2.37 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Aleyana Recovery Ramekin Melamine Condiment Server Melamine in White, Size 2.37 W x 2.37 D in | Wayfair
$47.72
wayfair
Mercer41 Providence 4 Piece Condiment Server Set Wood in Brown/Red, Size 4.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair NMCH025
Mercer41 Providence 4 Piece Condiment Server Set Wood in Brown/Red, Size 4.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair NMCH025
$45.91
wayfair
Latitude Run® Ceramic Dessert Bowls Set Of 4, Our 13 Oz Appetizer Bowls, Small Bowls/Dish For Soy Sauce Dipping, Salsa Bowls, Prep Bowls in Red
Latitude Run® Ceramic Dessert Bowls Set Of 4, Our 13 Oz Appetizer Bowls, Small Bowls/Dish For Soy Sauce Dipping, Salsa Bowls, Prep Bowls in Red
$65.22
wayfair
Latitude Run® Stainless Steel Sugar Bowl w/ Lid: w/ 5 OZ Condiment Server | Wayfair 74D05FBC5A224852B5E089DF3C73E579
Latitude Run® Stainless Steel Sugar Bowl w/ Lid: w/ 5 OZ Condiment Server | Wayfair 74D05FBC5A224852B5E089DF3C73E579
$72.99
wayfair
Board & Knife Set Cheese, Meats, Other Appetizers | Each Piece Unique In Marble Coloring | Serving Knife With Spiked Edge
Board & Knife Set Cheese, Meats, Other Appetizers | Each Piece Unique In Marble Coloring | Serving Knife With Spiked Edge
$91.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mud Pie™ Circa 2 Piece Condiment Server Set All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in White, Size 9.5 W in | Wayfair 48500093
Mud Pie™ Circa 2 Piece Condiment Server Set All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in White, Size 9.5 W in | Wayfair 48500093
$28.30
wayfair
Appetizer 3 Piece Tray Set
Appetizer 3 Piece Tray Set
$39.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Oneida Hospitality Botticelli Condiment Server Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 4.125 W x 4.125 D in | Wayfair R4570000710
Oneida Hospitality Botticelli Condiment Server Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 4.125 W x 4.125 D in | Wayfair R4570000710
$225.37
wayfair
Load More
Condiment Servers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.