Cheese Knives & Accessories

featured

Wood Handle Butter Chocolate Spreader Sourceton Sandwich Cream Cheese Condiment Knives - 5 Inch - Set Of 6

$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Kikkerland Mouse Cheese Knives, Set of 3

$16.73
amazon
featured

Signature Cheese Knife Set

$50.00
neimanmarcus

Et Of 10 Handmade Butter Jelly Spreader Cheese Knife (Wood Curved)

$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mackenzie-Childs Courtly Check Cheese Knife Set Porcelain/Stainless Steel Flatware in Gray, Size 1.6 W in | Wayfair 11926-040

$105.00
wayfair

Spread Cheese Not Hate Premium T-Shirt

$19.99
amazon

Kirk Stieff Old Maryland-Plain (Sterling,1850) Cheese Knife with Stainless Blade

$29.99
($39.99 save 25%)
replacementsltd

8-Piece Stainless Steel Cheese Spreaders Knives, Butter Spreader

$50.95
wayfairnorthamerica

Anemone Cheese Knife Set

$95.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Mercer Culinary Renaissance Olive Wood Hard Cheese Knife, 4.75-Inch

$35.71
amazon

Vegard Cheese Knife

$35.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Mepra Cheese Set - Dishwasher Safe Serveware, Cheese Set with Cloche and Knife, Stainless Steel Lid

$109.88
amazon
Advertisement

Paperproducts Design Resin Wine Cork Handle Cheese Knives, Boxed Set of 2

$12.00
amazon

Mercer41 Wasola 3 Piece Cheese Knife Set Stainless Steel Flatware in Gray | Wayfair 21159

$27.77
wayfair

Mercer Culinary Renaissance Olive Wood Cheese Knife Set

$95.43
amazon

Kirk Stieff Sterling Silver Repousse Cheese Knife Sterling Silver/Sterling Silver Flatware in Gray | Wayfair G1010040

$110.00
wayfair

Oliva Elite Professional Wavy Edge Cheese and Tomato Specialty Knife

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Luxe - Natural Agate Cheese Knives - Set of 4

$31.20
($39.00 save 20%)
amaraus

Laguiole By French Home 3-Piece Cheese Knives Multi

$29.99
buybuybaby

Mercer Culinary Renaissance Cheese Knife Set

$65.50
amazon

NU Steel Cheese Knife Stainless Steel Flatware in Gray | Wayfair TG-BT-KNF-1CH

$12.50
($13.10 save 5%)
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® 14 Pcs Butter Spreaders Set, Butter Knife Specialty Cheese Slicer w/ Mini Serving Tongs Spoons & Fruit Forks For Condiment

$78.99
wayfair

Prep & Savour Abraham Cheese Knife Stainless Steel Flatware/Plastic in Gray | Wayfair 775A4118B9A04C15BFE20A2AE51B5024

$14.99
wayfair

Abraham Cheese Knife

$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Cheese Knives Set 4Pcs, Steel Stainless Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter Cheese Fork Cheese Knife Spreader With Wood Handle Cheese Utensil Set Cheese Tool

$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Prep & Savour 4 Piece Cheese Knife Set, Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer Knife & Fork, 4 Sizes Of Cheese Spatula, Butter Knife, Cheese Knife & Fork

$65.99
wayfair

Stainless Steel Cheese Dessert Knives, Set Of 6, Breakfast Butter Knife, Slicer Sandwich Spreader

$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Prodyne 4 Piece Stainless Steel Cheese Knife Set

$22.77
wayfairnorthamerica

Prep & Savour 3-Piece Cheese Knife Set w/ Wood Stand, Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer, Cheese Knife Shaver, Spreader & Fork w/ Wooden Handle Wood

$72.99
wayfair

Portmeirion The Holly and The Ivy (7 Pc) Cheese Knife & Spreader Set

$35.99
replacementsltd

Spode Blue Italian Cheese Knife & 6 Spreaders

$34.99
overstock

Scanpan Classic Soft Cheese Knife 5.5-inch

$23.27
amazon

Flattened Crown Cheese Tray and Knife

$39.99
amazon

Large Flattened Wine Bottle Cheese Tray and Knife

$39.99
amazon

6" Melamine Butter Spreader 4-Piece Set-Designer Fun Vibrant Colorful Knives For Cream Cheese, Jam, Jelly, Mayo, Frosting, Sandwich-Shatterproof BPA F

$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Thirstystone 3pc Rope Handled Cheese Knife Set

$20.99
($50.00 save 58%)
macys
Advertisement

Prep & Savour Stainless Steel Cheese Dessert Knifes, Set Of 6, Breakfast Butter Knife, Slicer Sandwich Spreader Stainless Steel in Blue | Wayfair

$68.99
wayfair

Sliver Perforated Cheese Knife by True

$6.99
amazon

Prep & Savour 20 Pieces Spreader Knife Set Cheese Butter Spreader Knife Cheese Slicer Knife Stainless Steel Blade w/ Porcelain, Size 0.78 W in

$85.99
wayfair

12 Pieces Cheese And Butter Spreader Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Knives With Bamboo Handle Sandwich Cream Cheese Cake Condiment Knife Set, 4.7 Inc

$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Knife, Multi-Use For Kitchen Gadgets, Butter Curler, Peanut Spreader, Butter Roller, Scooper For Butter, Cheese, Peanu

$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica

2pc Stainless Steel Cheese Knife Set Gold - Thirstystone

$29.99
target

Covarrubias 3 Piece Cheese Knife Set

$17.69
wayfairnorthamerica

The Just Slate Company - Highland Cow Tray, Cheese Knife & Bottle Porer Set

$97.00
amaraus

True Nero Cheese Knives, Matte Black, Set of 2

$14.86
amazon

Thirstystone N2511 Cheese Knives, NONE, Black

$44.00
amazon

3pk Stainless Steel Cheese Knife Set with Glass Handle Blue - Thirstystone

$32.99
target

The Just Slate Company - Stag Tray, Cheese Knife and Bottle Stopper Set

$97.00
amaraus
Advertisement

Boska Holland Beech Wood Cheese Knives, 4 Piece Set, Explore Collection

$19.92
amazon

Coen 3 Piece Cheese Knife Set

$28.63
wayfairnorthamerica

Artisanal Kitchen Supply 4-Piece Cheese Knife Set With Faceted Marble Handles Stainless Steel

$29.99
bedbath&beyond

Brayden Studio® Stainless Steel Cheese Spreader Butter Spreaders Cream Knife Silver, Packs Of 4 in Gray | Wayfair 401818709FCD43809A498710CCED1AC9

$59.99
wayfair

Berard Olive Wood Handcrafted Parmesan-Cheese Knife

$20.27
amazon

BOSKA Holland Professional HACCP Knife with Plastic Handle for Soft Cheese, White, 140mm

$48.55
amazon

Craft Kitchen Cheese Knife Wood in Brown, Size 5.25 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair 80304

$18.99
wayfair

Beck Copper Soft Cheese Knife

$7.95
crate&barrel

Bungalow Rose 6" Melamine Butter Spreader 4-Piece Set-Designer Fun Vibrant Colorful Knifes For Cream Cheese, Jam, Jelly, Mayo, Frosting | Wayfair

$88.99
wayfair

Creative Home Genuine Green Marble Stone 2 Piece Serving Set, Stainless Steel Cutter Slicer and Cheese Knife

$16.04
amazon

Epicureanist Sonoma Cheese Knives

$39.99
target

2 Pieces Stainless-Steel Butter Spreader Knife Multifunction Serrated Edge Butter Knives, Jam Cream Spreader, Toast Bread Cheese Knife Practical Premi

$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com