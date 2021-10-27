Candy & Nuts Bowls

featured

Small bowl for sauce, aperitif, appetizer and pinzimonio. Typical Italian kitchen utensil for serving oil and bread. Hand Painted with typical red poppies from the Tuscan countryside

$25.00
amazon
featured

Bay Isle Home™ Coconut Shell Key, Candy Bowl Table Key Storage Section Coconut Bowl Ink Creative Ornament Creative Storage Bowl (Blue) in Green

$48.09
wayfair
featured

Classic Touch Large Candy Container Bowl - Silver

$24.49
($59.00 save 58%)
macy's

Bayou Breeze Coconut Shell Key, Candy Bowl Table Key Storage Section Coconut Bowl Ink Creative Ornament Creative Storage Bowl () in Blue | Wayfair

$83.99
wayfair

Boehm Chickadee & Holly Nut Bowl

$23.99
($35.99 save 33%)
replacementsltd

August Grove® Somerby Cow 12 fl oz. Candy Bowl All Ceramic in White, Size 3.0 H x 4.13 W x 5.13 D in | Wayfair BB1C093FF784416B9A3DB60010CC123F

$18.00
wayfair

222 Fifth (PTS) Pembroke Individual Appetizer Bowl

$8.99
replacementsltd

Sandefur Turtle 20 fl oz. Nut Bowl

$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bay Isle Home™ Coconut Shell Key, Candy Bowl Table Key Storage Section Coconut Bowl Ink Creative Ornament Creative Storage Bowl (Blue) in Indigo

$48.09
wayfair

Wicker Wire Fruit Basket Storage Basket For Bread Fruit Snacks Candy Households Items, Rustic Decorative Woven Fruit Bowl Dining Table Kitchen Counter

$56.29
wayfairnorthamerica

Bon Chef 61214 8.75 x 4.25 x 2.75 in. Nut Bowl with Hammer 20 oz

$46.38
newegg

Coton Colors Chinese Zodiac Dragon 12 fl oz Nut Bowl All Ceramic in Black/Blue/Green, Size 2.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair CH-65BWL-DRG

$16.95
wayfair
Advertisement

Bungalow Rose Otero Ultraviolet Candy/Nut Bowl Glass in Pink, Size 2.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 1942-4

$13.43
wayfair

Ciroa Fiori Teal Individual Square Appetizer Bowl

$6.99
replacementsltd

Fifth Sun Women's Tank Tops GRAY - Gray Heather 'Candy Bowls' Tank - Juniors

$14.99
($22.00 save 32%)
zulily

Dovecove Shell Shaped Candy Nut Seeds Bowl Creative Ornament Table Storage Bowl Desktop Decoration For Home Hotel Restaurant Ceramic in Blue Wayfair

$99.99
wayfair

Ceramic Pedestal Nut Bowl

$95.00
horchow neimanmarcus

OXINGO Ceramic Serving Dishes,Salad Bowl Set,Dessert Plate,Japanese Appetizer Plate,Set Of 4 Ceramic in Black/Brown | Wayfair OXINGO97e0ffe

$111.99
wayfair

Orren Ellis 3 Tier Oval Bowl Set w/ Collapsible Thicker Metal Rack - Perfect Display For Chips, Dips, Candy in White, Size 10.6 H in | Wayfair

$111.99
wayfair

Winterberry® Merry Everything Candy Bowl

$9.99
thepfaltzgraffco

Platinum Pets Switchin 10 cup Pets Stainless Steel Diner Feeder Replacement Bowl in Candy Apple Red

$13.79
homedepot

Prep & Savour Glass Bowls,Clear Bowls Sets For Kitchen Prep, Dessert, Dips, & Candy Dishes,Stackable Dishware Safe,Set Of 2 | Wayfair

$63.10
wayfair

Mercer41 6PCS Double Deck Stainless Steel Sauce Dish, Round Mini Condiment Tray, Sauce Plate, Sushi Dipping Bowls, Appetizer Trays in Gray | Wayfair

$54.42
wayfair

Roscher & Co Kareena Individual Square Appetizer Bowl

$8.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement

Massima Candy and Nut Bowl

$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Precious Moments Rejoice Square Appetizer Bowl

$16.29
qvc

Nyemiah Wide Mouth 120 fl oz. Candy/Nut Bowl

$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica

3 Tier Oval Bowl Set With Metal Rack,Three Ceramic Fruit Bowl Serving - Tiered Serving Stand - Dessert Appetizer Cake Candy Chip Dip (Gold)

$78.76
wayfairnorthamerica

Prep & Savour Mini Bowls 4 Inch Glass Bowls For Kitchen Prep, Dessert, Dips, & Candy Dishes, 4Oz Stackable Dishware Safe in Red | Wayfair

$55.73
wayfair

Koehler 16 fl oz Candy Bowl

$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Super Cute Cat Ceramic Sauce Dish/Seasoning Dish/Sushi Soy Dipping Bowl/Appetizer Plates/Serving Dish For Kitchen Home(Set Of 6)

$71.98
wayfairnorthamerica

Paxton Double Nut Bowl

$150.00
neimanmarcus

Spode Woodland Nut Bowl - Brown

$26.99
($54.00 save 50%)
macy's

Red Barrel Studio® Badini Footed Candy Bowl Crystal in Pink, Size 8.0 H x 12.0 D in | Wayfair F336FDBAE33741B4B513DEBCC86B0169

$95.50
wayfair

Red Pomegranate Poppy Leaf Candy Bowl Glass in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 4508-1

$40.93
wayfair

Whittier Divided Candy / Nut Bowl

$60.96
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

SpicyMedia 20 oz Ceramic Porcelain Salad Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue, Size 1.4 H in | Wayfair L2K6315B0949J8VDP

$67.39
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® Nyera Clear 12 fl oz. Candy/Nut Bowl Glass in Brown, Size 15.0 H x 6.5 D in | Wayfair D1BC2650D908484EA9D9F34F39D46B98

$67.08
wayfair

Platinum Pets Modern Triple Diner Feeder with Stainless Steel Cat/Dog Bowls, Candy Apple Red

$28.79
homedepot

Rosdorf Park 2 Tiers Round Glass Cake Stand Fruit Bowl Dessert Snack Candy Tower Serving Tray For Home Party Birthday Wedding Silver in Gray Wayfair

$46.99
wayfair

Platinum Pets Embossed Non-Tip Stainless Steel Cat/Dog Bowl, Candy Apple Red

$10.18
homedepot

Calumet Clear 16" Bowl Counter Display For Candies, Biscuit, Fruit, Treats

$61.47
wayfairnorthamerica

Forma 13.5 Ounce Double Walled Bowls, 10 Round Appetizer Bowls - Shallow, Insulated, Frosted Glass Dessert Dishes, Serve Snacks, Candies, or Fruits, For Parties Or Restaurants - Restaurantware

$178.86
amazon

Orren Ellis Stefany Candy/Nut Bowl Glass, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair OREL1863 38757003

$109.90
wayfair

Knouse 16 fl oz Candy Bowl

$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Hallwood Deep Triangle Melamine 12 fl oz. Nut Bowl

$126.43
wayfairnorthamerica

Gingerbread Man Candy Bowl Set Of 2

$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Vagabond House Wood Acorn Nut Bowl Wide, Spoon Included - Pewter

$232.99
($389.00 save 40%)
macy's
Advertisement

Anna new york Coluna Nut Bowl

$95.00
bloomingdale's

Mini Matte Latte Bowls, Set of 4 By Anthropologie in Orange Size S/4 nut bo

$16.00
anthropologie us

222 Fifth (PTS) Belize Individual Square Appetizer Bowl

$11.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Northwood Cottage Individual Appetizer Bowl

$9.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Turquoise Individual Square Appetizer Bowl

$8.99
($9.99 save 10%)
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Ellis Individual Appetizer Bowl

$11.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Bella Donna Individual Appetizer Bowl

$11.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Star of David Individual Appetizer Bowl

$6.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Gabrielle Individual Appetizer Bowl

$9.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Coastal Life Gold (Yellow) Individual Square Appetizer Bowl

$9.99
replacementsltd

ANNA New York Coluna 13 fl oz. Nut Bowl in Yellow, Size 3.75 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair COL-NBOS-37B

$95.00
wayfair

Arthur Court Designs Standing Squirrel Nut Bowl Wood in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 209L12

$59.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com