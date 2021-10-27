Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Serveware
Candy & Nuts Bowls
Candy & Nuts Bowls
Share
Candy & Nuts Bowls
Small bowl for sauce, aperitif, appetizer and pinzimonio. Typical Italian kitchen utensil for serving oil and bread. Hand Painted with typical red poppies from the Tuscan countryside
featured
Small bowl for sauce, aperitif, appetizer and pinzimonio. Typical Italian kitchen utensil for serving oil and bread. Hand Painted with typical red poppies from the Tuscan countryside
$25.00
amazon
Bay Isle Home™ Coconut Shell Key, Candy Bowl Table Key Storage Section Coconut Bowl Ink Creative Ornament Creative Storage Bowl (Blue) in Green
featured
Bay Isle Home™ Coconut Shell Key, Candy Bowl Table Key Storage Section Coconut Bowl Ink Creative Ornament Creative Storage Bowl (Blue) in Green
$48.09
wayfair
Classic Touch Large Candy Container Bowl - Silver
featured
Classic Touch Large Candy Container Bowl - Silver
$24.49
($59.00
save 58%)
macy's
Bayou Breeze Coconut Shell Key, Candy Bowl Table Key Storage Section Coconut Bowl Ink Creative Ornament Creative Storage Bowl () in Blue | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Coconut Shell Key, Candy Bowl Table Key Storage Section Coconut Bowl Ink Creative Ornament Creative Storage Bowl () in Blue | Wayfair
$83.99
wayfair
Boehm Chickadee & Holly Nut Bowl
Boehm Chickadee & Holly Nut Bowl
$23.99
($35.99
save 33%)
replacementsltd
August Grove® Somerby Cow 12 fl oz. Candy Bowl All Ceramic in White, Size 3.0 H x 4.13 W x 5.13 D in | Wayfair BB1C093FF784416B9A3DB60010CC123F
August Grove® Somerby Cow 12 fl oz. Candy Bowl All Ceramic in White, Size 3.0 H x 4.13 W x 5.13 D in | Wayfair BB1C093FF784416B9A3DB60010CC123F
$18.00
wayfair
222 Fifth (PTS) Pembroke Individual Appetizer Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Pembroke Individual Appetizer Bowl
$8.99
replacementsltd
Sandefur Turtle 20 fl oz. Nut Bowl
Sandefur Turtle 20 fl oz. Nut Bowl
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Coconut Shell Key, Candy Bowl Table Key Storage Section Coconut Bowl Ink Creative Ornament Creative Storage Bowl (Blue) in Indigo
Bay Isle Home™ Coconut Shell Key, Candy Bowl Table Key Storage Section Coconut Bowl Ink Creative Ornament Creative Storage Bowl (Blue) in Indigo
$48.09
wayfair
Wicker Wire Fruit Basket Storage Basket For Bread Fruit Snacks Candy Households Items, Rustic Decorative Woven Fruit Bowl Dining Table Kitchen Counter
Wicker Wire Fruit Basket Storage Basket For Bread Fruit Snacks Candy Households Items, Rustic Decorative Woven Fruit Bowl Dining Table Kitchen Counter
$56.29
wayfairnorthamerica
Bon Chef 61214 8.75 x 4.25 x 2.75 in. Nut Bowl with Hammer 20 oz
Bon Chef 61214 8.75 x 4.25 x 2.75 in. Nut Bowl with Hammer 20 oz
$46.38
newegg
Coton Colors Chinese Zodiac Dragon 12 fl oz Nut Bowl All Ceramic in Black/Blue/Green, Size 2.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair CH-65BWL-DRG
Coton Colors Chinese Zodiac Dragon 12 fl oz Nut Bowl All Ceramic in Black/Blue/Green, Size 2.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair CH-65BWL-DRG
$16.95
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Otero Ultraviolet Candy/Nut Bowl Glass in Pink, Size 2.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 1942-4
Bungalow Rose Otero Ultraviolet Candy/Nut Bowl Glass in Pink, Size 2.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 1942-4
$13.43
wayfair
Ciroa Fiori Teal Individual Square Appetizer Bowl
Ciroa Fiori Teal Individual Square Appetizer Bowl
$6.99
replacementsltd
Fifth Sun Women's Tank Tops GRAY - Gray Heather 'Candy Bowls' Tank - Juniors
Fifth Sun Women's Tank Tops GRAY - Gray Heather 'Candy Bowls' Tank - Juniors
$14.99
($22.00
save 32%)
zulily
Dovecove Shell Shaped Candy Nut Seeds Bowl Creative Ornament Table Storage Bowl Desktop Decoration For Home Hotel Restaurant Ceramic in Blue Wayfair
Dovecove Shell Shaped Candy Nut Seeds Bowl Creative Ornament Table Storage Bowl Desktop Decoration For Home Hotel Restaurant Ceramic in Blue Wayfair
$99.99
wayfair
Ceramic Pedestal Nut Bowl
Ceramic Pedestal Nut Bowl
$95.00
horchow neimanmarcus
OXINGO Ceramic Serving Dishes,Salad Bowl Set,Dessert Plate,Japanese Appetizer Plate,Set Of 4 Ceramic in Black/Brown | Wayfair OXINGO97e0ffe
OXINGO Ceramic Serving Dishes,Salad Bowl Set,Dessert Plate,Japanese Appetizer Plate,Set Of 4 Ceramic in Black/Brown | Wayfair OXINGO97e0ffe
$111.99
wayfair
Orren Ellis 3 Tier Oval Bowl Set w/ Collapsible Thicker Metal Rack - Perfect Display For Chips, Dips, Candy in White, Size 10.6 H in | Wayfair
Orren Ellis 3 Tier Oval Bowl Set w/ Collapsible Thicker Metal Rack - Perfect Display For Chips, Dips, Candy in White, Size 10.6 H in | Wayfair
$111.99
wayfair
Winterberry® Merry Everything Candy Bowl
Winterberry® Merry Everything Candy Bowl
$9.99
thepfaltzgraffco
Platinum Pets Switchin 10 cup Pets Stainless Steel Diner Feeder Replacement Bowl in Candy Apple Red
Platinum Pets Switchin 10 cup Pets Stainless Steel Diner Feeder Replacement Bowl in Candy Apple Red
$13.79
homedepot
Prep & Savour Glass Bowls,Clear Bowls Sets For Kitchen Prep, Dessert, Dips, & Candy Dishes,Stackable Dishware Safe,Set Of 2 | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Glass Bowls,Clear Bowls Sets For Kitchen Prep, Dessert, Dips, & Candy Dishes,Stackable Dishware Safe,Set Of 2 | Wayfair
$63.10
wayfair
Mercer41 6PCS Double Deck Stainless Steel Sauce Dish, Round Mini Condiment Tray, Sauce Plate, Sushi Dipping Bowls, Appetizer Trays in Gray | Wayfair
Mercer41 6PCS Double Deck Stainless Steel Sauce Dish, Round Mini Condiment Tray, Sauce Plate, Sushi Dipping Bowls, Appetizer Trays in Gray | Wayfair
$54.42
wayfair
Roscher & Co Kareena Individual Square Appetizer Bowl
Roscher & Co Kareena Individual Square Appetizer Bowl
$8.99
replacementsltd
Massima Candy and Nut Bowl
Massima Candy and Nut Bowl
$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Precious Moments Rejoice Square Appetizer Bowl
Precious Moments Rejoice Square Appetizer Bowl
$16.29
qvc
Nyemiah Wide Mouth 120 fl oz. Candy/Nut Bowl
Nyemiah Wide Mouth 120 fl oz. Candy/Nut Bowl
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3 Tier Oval Bowl Set With Metal Rack,Three Ceramic Fruit Bowl Serving - Tiered Serving Stand - Dessert Appetizer Cake Candy Chip Dip (Gold)
3 Tier Oval Bowl Set With Metal Rack,Three Ceramic Fruit Bowl Serving - Tiered Serving Stand - Dessert Appetizer Cake Candy Chip Dip (Gold)
$78.76
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Mini Bowls 4 Inch Glass Bowls For Kitchen Prep, Dessert, Dips, & Candy Dishes, 4Oz Stackable Dishware Safe in Red | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Mini Bowls 4 Inch Glass Bowls For Kitchen Prep, Dessert, Dips, & Candy Dishes, 4Oz Stackable Dishware Safe in Red | Wayfair
$55.73
wayfair
Koehler 16 fl oz Candy Bowl
Koehler 16 fl oz Candy Bowl
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Super Cute Cat Ceramic Sauce Dish/Seasoning Dish/Sushi Soy Dipping Bowl/Appetizer Plates/Serving Dish For Kitchen Home(Set Of 6)
Super Cute Cat Ceramic Sauce Dish/Seasoning Dish/Sushi Soy Dipping Bowl/Appetizer Plates/Serving Dish For Kitchen Home(Set Of 6)
$71.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Paxton Double Nut Bowl
Paxton Double Nut Bowl
$150.00
neimanmarcus
Spode Woodland Nut Bowl - Brown
Spode Woodland Nut Bowl - Brown
$26.99
($54.00
save 50%)
macy's
Red Barrel Studio® Badini Footed Candy Bowl Crystal in Pink, Size 8.0 H x 12.0 D in | Wayfair F336FDBAE33741B4B513DEBCC86B0169
Red Barrel Studio® Badini Footed Candy Bowl Crystal in Pink, Size 8.0 H x 12.0 D in | Wayfair F336FDBAE33741B4B513DEBCC86B0169
$95.50
wayfair
Red Pomegranate Poppy Leaf Candy Bowl Glass in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 4508-1
Red Pomegranate Poppy Leaf Candy Bowl Glass in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 4508-1
$40.93
wayfair
Whittier Divided Candy / Nut Bowl
Whittier Divided Candy / Nut Bowl
$60.96
wayfairnorthamerica
SpicyMedia 20 oz Ceramic Porcelain Salad Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue, Size 1.4 H in | Wayfair L2K6315B0949J8VDP
SpicyMedia 20 oz Ceramic Porcelain Salad Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue, Size 1.4 H in | Wayfair L2K6315B0949J8VDP
$67.39
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Nyera Clear 12 fl oz. Candy/Nut Bowl Glass in Brown, Size 15.0 H x 6.5 D in | Wayfair D1BC2650D908484EA9D9F34F39D46B98
Red Barrel Studio® Nyera Clear 12 fl oz. Candy/Nut Bowl Glass in Brown, Size 15.0 H x 6.5 D in | Wayfair D1BC2650D908484EA9D9F34F39D46B98
$67.08
wayfair
Platinum Pets Modern Triple Diner Feeder with Stainless Steel Cat/Dog Bowls, Candy Apple Red
Platinum Pets Modern Triple Diner Feeder with Stainless Steel Cat/Dog Bowls, Candy Apple Red
$28.79
homedepot
Rosdorf Park 2 Tiers Round Glass Cake Stand Fruit Bowl Dessert Snack Candy Tower Serving Tray For Home Party Birthday Wedding Silver in Gray Wayfair
Rosdorf Park 2 Tiers Round Glass Cake Stand Fruit Bowl Dessert Snack Candy Tower Serving Tray For Home Party Birthday Wedding Silver in Gray Wayfair
$46.99
wayfair
Platinum Pets Embossed Non-Tip Stainless Steel Cat/Dog Bowl, Candy Apple Red
Platinum Pets Embossed Non-Tip Stainless Steel Cat/Dog Bowl, Candy Apple Red
$10.18
homedepot
Calumet Clear 16" Bowl Counter Display For Candies, Biscuit, Fruit, Treats
Calumet Clear 16" Bowl Counter Display For Candies, Biscuit, Fruit, Treats
$61.47
wayfairnorthamerica
Forma 13.5 Ounce Double Walled Bowls, 10 Round Appetizer Bowls - Shallow, Insulated, Frosted Glass Dessert Dishes, Serve Snacks, Candies, or Fruits, For Parties Or Restaurants - Restaurantware
Forma 13.5 Ounce Double Walled Bowls, 10 Round Appetizer Bowls - Shallow, Insulated, Frosted Glass Dessert Dishes, Serve Snacks, Candies, or Fruits, For Parties Or Restaurants - Restaurantware
$178.86
amazon
Orren Ellis Stefany Candy/Nut Bowl Glass, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair OREL1863 38757003
Orren Ellis Stefany Candy/Nut Bowl Glass, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair OREL1863 38757003
$109.90
wayfair
Knouse 16 fl oz Candy Bowl
Knouse 16 fl oz Candy Bowl
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hallwood Deep Triangle Melamine 12 fl oz. Nut Bowl
Hallwood Deep Triangle Melamine 12 fl oz. Nut Bowl
$126.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Gingerbread Man Candy Bowl Set Of 2
Gingerbread Man Candy Bowl Set Of 2
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vagabond House Wood Acorn Nut Bowl Wide, Spoon Included - Pewter
Vagabond House Wood Acorn Nut Bowl Wide, Spoon Included - Pewter
$232.99
($389.00
save 40%)
macy's
Anna new york Coluna Nut Bowl
Anna new york Coluna Nut Bowl
$95.00
bloomingdale's
Mini Matte Latte Bowls, Set of 4 By Anthropologie in Orange Size S/4 nut bo
Mini Matte Latte Bowls, Set of 4 By Anthropologie in Orange Size S/4 nut bo
$16.00
anthropologie us
222 Fifth (PTS) Belize Individual Square Appetizer Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Belize Individual Square Appetizer Bowl
$11.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Northwood Cottage Individual Appetizer Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Northwood Cottage Individual Appetizer Bowl
$9.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Turquoise Individual Square Appetizer Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Turquoise Individual Square Appetizer Bowl
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Ellis Individual Appetizer Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Ellis Individual Appetizer Bowl
$11.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Bella Donna Individual Appetizer Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Bella Donna Individual Appetizer Bowl
$11.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Star of David Individual Appetizer Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Star of David Individual Appetizer Bowl
$6.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Gabrielle Individual Appetizer Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Gabrielle Individual Appetizer Bowl
$9.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Coastal Life Gold (Yellow) Individual Square Appetizer Bowl
222 Fifth (PTS) Coastal Life Gold (Yellow) Individual Square Appetizer Bowl
$9.99
replacementsltd
ANNA New York Coluna 13 fl oz. Nut Bowl in Yellow, Size 3.75 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair COL-NBOS-37B
ANNA New York Coluna 13 fl oz. Nut Bowl in Yellow, Size 3.75 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair COL-NBOS-37B
$95.00
wayfair
Arthur Court Designs Standing Squirrel Nut Bowl Wood in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 209L12
Arthur Court Designs Standing Squirrel Nut Bowl Wood in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 209L12
$59.99
wayfair
