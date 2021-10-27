Cake & Dessert Stands

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Serveware
Cake & Dessert Stands
Cake & Dessert Stands
Share
Cake & Dessert Stands
A & B Home Iron Branch Two-Tiered Silver Tray
featured
A & B Home Iron Branch Two-Tiered Silver Tray
$220.92
homedepot
Glenna Cake Stand By Anthropologie in White Size S
featured
Glenna Cake Stand By Anthropologie in White Size S
$58.00
anthropologie us
Amalfi Decor Lilly 3 Piece Cake Stand Set in Black, Size 5.75 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair CR002B
featured
Amalfi Decor Lilly 3 Piece Cake Stand Set in Black, Size 5.75 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair CR002B
$71.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Chaidez Square Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 22.25 W in | Wayfair 21B69146AA284994A66455F964D3873E
Astoria Grand Chaidez Square Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 22.25 W in | Wayfair 21B69146AA284994A66455F964D3873E
$219.99
wayfair
Birch Lane™ Shellman Cake Stand in White, Size 4.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair MNTP1248 37257877
Birch Lane™ Shellman Cake Stand in White, Size 4.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair MNTP1248 37257877
$64.00
wayfair
Hand Painted 2-piece Sunflower Pedestal Cake Plate with Dome Cover.
Hand Painted 2-piece Sunflower Pedestal Cake Plate with Dome Cover.
$110.00
amazon
222 Fifth (PTS) Poinsettia Holly 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Square Dinner&Salad Plate)
222 Fifth (PTS) Poinsettia Holly 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Square Dinner&Salad Plate)
$25.99
replacementsltd
Preece Tierra Cake Stand
Preece Tierra Cake Stand
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Grape Cake Stand
Grape Cake Stand
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Anita 2 Round Wooden Dessert Tiered Stand Wood in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair F4980AC1F87D48AAA8E1027C01EA7F47
17 Stories Anita 2 Round Wooden Dessert Tiered Stand Wood in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair F4980AC1F87D48AAA8E1027C01EA7F47
$54.99
wayfair
Creative Co-op Elegant Modern 3-Tiered Tray Cake Stand, Black
Creative Co-op Elegant Modern 3-Tiered Tray Cake Stand, Black
$101.99
($196.99
save 48%)
ashleyhomestore
Bali Small Cake Stand
Bali Small Cake Stand
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
iPad mini 3 Case, iPad mini 2 Case Cover, Allytech Ultra Slim Multi Angle Stand Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Folio Heavy Duty Protective Case for Apple iPad Mini 1st /2nd /3rd Gen, Rainbow Cake
iPad mini 3 Case, iPad mini 2 Case Cover, Allytech Ultra Slim Multi Angle Stand Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Folio Heavy Duty Protective Case for Apple iPad Mini 1st /2nd /3rd Gen, Rainbow Cake
$14.99
walmart
222 Fifth (PTS) Fruit Renaissance 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
222 Fifth (PTS) Fruit Renaissance 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
$21.99
($29.99
save 27%)
replacementsltd
Astoria Grand Cedarville Square Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 4.25 H x 14.25 W in | Wayfair F0731783D4CE4B87AD960361770CF762
Astoria Grand Cedarville Square Cake Stand Aluminum in Gray, Size 4.25 H x 14.25 W in | Wayfair F0731783D4CE4B87AD960361770CF762
$51.99
wayfair
222 Fifth (PTS) Marbella Skull Multicolor 11" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
222 Fifth (PTS) Marbella Skull Multicolor 11" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
$29.99
replacementsltd
A & B Home Shelburne Natural/Gray Cake Plates (Set of 2), Natural/ Gray
A & B Home Shelburne Natural/Gray Cake Plates (Set of 2), Natural/ Gray
$89.10
homedepot
White Bone China Angel Cake Plate Ali Miller London
White Bone China Angel Cake Plate Ali Miller London
$65.00
wolf&badgerus
Isabelle Cake Stand
Isabelle Cake Stand
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Round Glass Cake Stand with Hobnail Edge and Cloche, Clear
Creative Co-Op Round Glass Cake Stand with Hobnail Edge and Cloche, Clear
$87.99
($168.99
save 48%)
ashleyhomestore
Jewelry Organizer, 5-Tier Necklace Hanging Jewelry Stand Holder, Wooden Ring Organizer Earring Tray, 8 Hooks 24 Earrings Holes Storage Necklaces, Ring
Jewelry Organizer, 5-Tier Necklace Hanging Jewelry Stand Holder, Wooden Ring Organizer Earring Tray, 8 Hooks 24 Earrings Holes Storage Necklaces, Ring
$103.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alessi Dressed for X-mas Cake Stand Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.27 H x 10.24 W in | Wayfair MW52/2
Alessi Dressed for X-mas Cake Stand Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.27 H x 10.24 W in | Wayfair MW52/2
$430.00
wayfair
222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Blue and White 10" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
222 Fifth (PTS) Adelaide Blue and White 10" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
$33.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Aurora Floral 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
222 Fifth (PTS) Aurora Floral 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
$19.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Elena Footed Cake Stand
Elena Footed Cake Stand
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
222 Fifth (PTS) Gillian Rose 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Square Dinner&Salad Plate)
222 Fifth (PTS) Gillian Rose 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Square Dinner&Salad Plate)
$23.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Festive Holidays 10" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
222 Fifth (PTS) Festive Holidays 10" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
$17.99
($23.99
save 25%)
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Emmalyn 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
222 Fifth (PTS) Emmalyn 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
$19.99
($23.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Constantina Turquoise 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
222 Fifth (PTS) Constantina Turquoise 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
$17.99
($19.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
17 Stories Elegant Modern Tray, Cake Stand Or Desert Serve Ware Stand, Natural & Gold Wood in Black, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair
17 Stories Elegant Modern Tray, Cake Stand Or Desert Serve Ware Stand, Natural & Gold Wood in Black, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair
$47.99
wayfair
Abigails Bali Small Cake Stand Ceramic in Green/White, Size 8.75 H x 4.25 W in | Wayfair 405012
Abigails Bali Small Cake Stand Ceramic in Green/White, Size 8.75 H x 4.25 W in | Wayfair 405012
$29.99
wayfair
222 Fifth (PTS) Star of David 10" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
222 Fifth (PTS) Star of David 10" Diameter Pedestal Cake Stand
$19.99
replacementsltd
222 Fifth (PTS) Cottontail Farm 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
222 Fifth (PTS) Cottontail Farm 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
$15.99
($19.99
save 20%)
replacementsltd
Amscan Cake Stand Acrylic or Melamine in White, Size 4.0 H x 11.5 W in | Wayfair 438196.08
Amscan Cake Stand Acrylic or Melamine in White, Size 4.0 H x 11.5 W in | Wayfair 438196.08
$22.99
wayfair
222 Fifth (PTS) La Fuente Blue 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
222 Fifth (PTS) La Fuente Blue 2 Tiered Serving Tray (Dinner & Salad Plate)
$19.99
($25.99
save 23%)
replacementsltd
Nature's Decorations - Natural Rose Quartz Cake Stand - Pink
Nature's Decorations - Natural Rose Quartz Cake Stand - Pink
$256.99
($429.00
save 40%)
macy's
Advertisement
2-Tier Contemporary Tray Design Plant Stand
2-Tier Contemporary Tray Design Plant Stand
$51.99
walmart
Mercer41 2 Tier Metal Plant Stand Mid Century Modern Stand W/2 Metal Tray Gold Metal in Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Mercer41 2 Tier Metal Plant Stand Mid Century Modern Stand W/2 Metal Tray Gold Metal in Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$69.99
wayfair
Ellise Cake Stand
Ellise Cake Stand
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
MALACASA 3-Tiered White Cupcake Tower Stand Porcelain Tiered Serving Stand Round Dessert Stand
MALACASA 3-Tiered White Cupcake Tower Stand Porcelain Tiered Serving Stand Round Dessert Stand
$22.84
homedepot
Mind Reader Dessert Stand, 2, Silver 3 Tier Square
Mind Reader Dessert Stand, 2, Silver 3 Tier Square
$59.99
amazon
Mind Reader 3-Tier Silver Cake Stand for Party Pastry Display Cupcake Stand Holder with Handle
Mind Reader 3-Tier Silver Cake Stand for Party Pastry Display Cupcake Stand Holder with Handle
$59.99
homedepot
Mikasa Italian Countryside (Stoneware) Footed Cake Plate
Mikasa Italian Countryside (Stoneware) Footed Cake Plate
$39.99
replacementsltd
Mercer41 Pennell Glass Footed Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.3 H x 12.9 W in | Wayfair 9062F4AE6E0F42BCA5B626B00E58AC4B
Mercer41 Pennell Glass Footed Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.3 H x 12.9 W in | Wayfair 9062F4AE6E0F42BCA5B626B00E58AC4B
$64.99
wayfair
Minton Cuckoo (Smooth,White,Wreath Bkstp) Handled Cake Plate
Minton Cuckoo (Smooth,White,Wreath Bkstp) Handled Cake Plate
$27.99
($43.99
save 36%)
replacementsltd
Covell Adjustable Cake Stand
Covell Adjustable Cake Stand
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
22" Brown Wood & Iron 2-Tier Tray Stand By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®
22" Brown Wood & Iron 2-Tier Tray Stand By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®
$77.99
michaelsstores
Cupcake Stand Ceramic Dessert Plates For Snacks And Cookies, Bunny Candy Dish Gift, Home Decorations Gift
Cupcake Stand Ceramic Dessert Plates For Snacks And Cookies, Bunny Candy Dish Gift, Home Decorations Gift
$133.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Lazy Susan Cake Stand
Lazy Susan Cake Stand
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Queen Anne Cake Stand
Queen Anne Cake Stand
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray
Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray
$47.40
amazon
Canvas Home Dauville Cake Stand Porcelain China in White/Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 11.5 W in | Wayfair C34-CK
Canvas Home Dauville Cake Stand Porcelain China in White/Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 11.5 W in | Wayfair C34-CK
$63.99
wayfair
Browder Aluminum Cake Stand
Browder Aluminum Cake Stand
$135.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Earthenware 2-Tier Autumn Harvest Serving Tray with Metal Stand- Certified International
Earthenware 2-Tier Autumn Harvest Serving Tray with Metal Stand- Certified International
$33.99
target
Charles Field Haviland Monet Cake Plate
Charles Field Haviland Monet Cake Plate
$159.95
($169.95
save 6%)
replacementsltd
Canora Grey Cake Stands 3-Set Round Cupcake Stands Metal Dessert Display Cake Stand, White Iron in Gray/White, Size 3.4 H x 10.5 W in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Cake Stands 3-Set Round Cupcake Stands Metal Dessert Display Cake Stand, White Iron in Gray/White, Size 3.4 H x 10.5 W in | Wayfair
$86.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Ulverst Crypto Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 4D292F0A350E4BD0AF158CAF099B82EF
Canora Grey Ulverst Crypto Cake Stand Glass, Size 4.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 4D292F0A350E4BD0AF158CAF099B82EF
$61.98
wayfair
Sunflower Splendor Cake Stand
Sunflower Splendor Cake Stand
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Stumbaugh Cake Stand Porcelain China in Blue/Brown, Size 4.0 H x 8.25 W in | Wayfair 577F13C030A146609C99984EB919468E
Charlton Home® Stumbaugh Cake Stand Porcelain China in Blue/Brown, Size 4.0 H x 8.25 W in | Wayfair 577F13C030A146609C99984EB919468E
$47.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Eudene Cake Stand Aluminum in Brown/Gray, Size 6.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair BLMT8414 43164897
Bungalow Rose Eudene Cake Stand Aluminum in Brown/Gray, Size 6.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair BLMT8414 43164897
$62.99
wayfair
Load More
Cake & Dessert Stands
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.