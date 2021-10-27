Butter Dishes

featured

Latitude Run® Bianey Butter Dish All Ceramic in Blue, Size 5.5 W in | Wayfair 40ABCBCF77CD4ECDB1BCFA1445239B23

$29.99
wayfair
featured

LOVECASA Porcelain Keeper Crock Butter Dish With Lid

$30.99
($33.99 save 9%)
overstock
featured

Guzzini Butter Dish Plastic, Size 7.87 W x 4.84 D in | Wayfair 22420000

$30.23
($30.99 save 2%)
wayfair

La Rochere Bee Round Butter Dish No Lid

$11.99
($17.99 save 33%)
replacementsltd

Mikasa Palatial Platinum 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$59.99
replacementsltd

Latitude Run® Dietger Butter Dish Marble in Gray, Size 13.0 W in | Wayfair E42FD47C17F14FB5B9A968DD4FD268DA

$26.99
wayfair

Large Butter Dish - Airtight Butter Keeper Holds Up To 2 Sticks Of Butter - Porcelain Container With Beech Wooden Lid

$52.30
wayfairnorthamerica

Nikko Cypress 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$9.99
($11.99 save 17%)
replacementsltd

House of Hampton® Hoboken Ball Rim Covered Butter Dish, Size 3.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 36BFA1F424AE43EF9B6B702F2DE51A20

$18.00
wayfair

Koziol Rio Butter Dish, Raspberry Red

$10.99
amazon

Butter Dish

$48.25
wayfairnorthamerica

Old Hong Trading Porcelain Butter Dish w/ Lid, Airtight Large Butter Keeper w/ Wooden Lid in Green, Size 3.7 W in | Wayfair W86YD9087B8LDVJ-04

$62.21
wayfair
Advertisement

Noritake Platinum Wave Butter Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White | Wayfair 037725353012

$100.00
wayfair

Noritake Accompanist Bone China Butter Dish Bone China/All Ceramic in White, Size 6.75 W in | Wayfair 4886-738

$40.00
($57.00 save 30%)
wayfair

Mikasa Grandville 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$139.95
($199.95 save 30%)
replacementsltd

Noritake Golden Wave Covered Butter

$96.32
amazon

Lindt-Stymeist Taupe Stripe 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$17.99
replacementsltd

Noritake Colorwave Covered Sugar Bowl In Plum

$24.49
($31.99 save 23%)
buybuybaby

Noritake Cellini Platinum 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$23.99
($39.99 save 40%)
replacementsltd

Pfaltzgraff Empire 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$49.99
replacementsltd

Golden Wave Butter Dish

$38.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Winterberry Butter Dishes

$18.66
wayfairnorthamerica

Latitude Run® Butter Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 4.2 W in | Wayfair A773DED7FEAC4F13B4D7E1928ADC5F1A

$50.18
wayfair

Mikasa Parchment (Thailand) 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$45.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement

Mikasa Corsica 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$25.99
replacementsltd

Butter Dish Glass Cover And Ceramic Plate Sushi Small Plate Fruit Plate Cheese Plate Cheese Plate Butter Plate Thin Plate With Lid Butter Dish With Li

$144.81
wayfairnorthamerica

Latitude Run® Butter Keeper, Large Butter Dish 22 Oz, Porcelain Butter Container w/ Beech Wooden Lid & Seal Ring, Perfect For 2 Sticks Of Butter

$69.28
wayfair

Johnson Brothers Brookshire (Made in England, Earthenware) 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$89.95
replacementsltd

Gracie Oaks Chouchanik Butter Dish Porcelain China/All Ceramic in White, Size 3.5 W in | Wayfair EE92464564CF4402A88BD17B1E1BAB9E

$23.99
wayfair

Latitude Run® Porcelain Butter Dish - Covered Butter Container w/ Wooden Lid For Countertop in White, Size 6.5 W in | Wayfair

$55.93
wayfair

Mepra AZ230440E Butter Dish Isolana Acid Green

$777.95
amazon

Latitude Run® Large Butter Dish - Porcelain Keeper w/ Beech Wooden Lid, Perfect For 2 Sticks Of Butter Plastic in White, Size 5.5 W in | Wayfair

$50.64
wayfair

Mepra AZ230440V Butter Dish Isolana Green

$777.64
amazon

Matceramica M2A20 White 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$39.99
replacementsltd

Mariposa High Seas Nantucket Whale Butter Dish Aluminum in Gray/Green, Size 15.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 2292

$84.00
wayfair

Nautica Arctic Nights 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$139.95
($149.95 save 7%)
replacementsltd
Advertisement

Pfaltzgraff Solstice 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$15.99
replacementsltd

Pfaltzgraff Riverview 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$17.99
($19.99 save 10%)
replacementsltd

Pfaltzgraff Daybreak 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$11.99
($13.99 save 14%)
replacementsltd

Winterberry® Cardinal Ruffled Butter Dish

$19.99
thepfaltzgraffco

Progressive Butter Dishes - Wide Butter Keeper

$8.79
($9.99 save 12%)
zulily

Pfaltzgraff Circle of Kindness 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$21.99
($23.99 save 8%)
replacementsltd

Copper Glass Dome Butter Dish

$9.99
($19.99 save 50%)
hobbylobby

STP-Goods Tatiana Porcelain Blue and White Butter Dish

$37.99
overstock

Noritake Colorwave Covered Butter Dish In Apple Green Apple

$44.99
buybuybaby

Classic White New Britain Butter Dish

$28.27
wayfairnorthamerica

Sango Pearltone Gold 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$13.99
replacementsltd

Nikko Caribe 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$9.99
($13.99 save 29%)
replacementsltd
Advertisement

Blue Sky Seahorse and Seashell Menagerie Blue 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$19.99
($29.99 save 33%)
replacementsltd

Tavola Butter Dish

$140.70
wayfairnorthamerica

Better Homes and Gardens Modern Farmhouse 1/4 Lb Covered Butter

$23.99
replacementsltd

Bruntmor Elegant Porcelain Butter Dish with Lid, Covered Butter Keeper - Handle Design - Dishwasher Safe, 7.5 Inch Wide

$29.99
overstock

Serving bowl pate dip dish hand thrown stoneware with a bamboo butter spreader knife ceramic pottery handmade wheelthrown ready to ship

$36.99
amazon

Clear Pressed Glass Butter Dish With Lid - Exact Size

$21.89
overstock

Modern Bohemian Butter Dish

$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Denby-Langley Luxor Rectangular Covered Butter

$219.95
replacementsltd

Created by EverMyHart Hand Painted Glass Butter Dish - Dragonflies & Posies - Violet Shimmer

$25.00
amazon

Corbell Silver Company Queen Anne 2 Piece Butter Dish Set Silver Plated in Gray, Size 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 0-4907

$29.99
($32.99 save 9%)
wayfair

Sol Y Sombra Butter Dishes, Set of 4

$232.00
neimanmarcus

Celebrate Harvest Together Pumpkin Butter Dish, Orange, BUTTERDISH

$9.59
($19.99 save 52%)
kohl's
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com