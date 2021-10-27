Bread Baskets & Trays

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Serveware
Bread Baskets & Trays
Bread Baskets & Trays
Bread Baskets & Trays
Fruit Bowl Storage And Bread Detachable Basket For Kitchen 2 Tier
featured
Fruit Bowl Storage And Bread Detachable Basket For Kitchen 2 Tier
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wooden Cheese Board
featured
Wooden Cheese Board
$138.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Farmhouse 2 Tier Countertop Fruit Bread Basket, Fruit Bowl, Vegetable Holder, Kitchen Storage, Black
featured
Farmhouse 2 Tier Countertop Fruit Bread Basket, Fruit Bowl, Vegetable Holder, Kitchen Storage, Black
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rattan Baskets - 11" Bread Basket For Serving – Handmade Fruit Bowl For Kitchen – Natural Eco-Friendly Material – Multifunctional And Sturdy Design –
Rattan Baskets - 11" Bread Basket For Serving – Handmade Fruit Bowl For Kitchen – Natural Eco-Friendly Material – Multifunctional And Sturdy Design –
$78.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Oval Rattan Wicker Woven Serving Baskets For Bread Fruit Vegetables, Restaurant Serving & Tabletop Display Baskets Natural Rattan
Bayou Breeze Oval Rattan Wicker Woven Serving Baskets For Bread Fruit Vegetables, Restaurant Serving & Tabletop Display Baskets Natural Rattan
$67.99
wayfair
HMU Batwa Crafts Uganda Handmade Green and Orange Swirl Bread Basket
HMU Batwa Crafts Uganda Handmade Green and Orange Swirl Bread Basket
$55.00
amazon
3 Pack Imitation Rattan Woven Bread Baskets, 11.7 Inch Poly Wicker Fruit Baskets For Food Serving, Display, Vegetables, Home Kitchen, Restaurant, Outd
3 Pack Imitation Rattan Woven Bread Baskets, 11.7 Inch Poly Wicker Fruit Baskets For Food Serving, Display, Vegetables, Home Kitchen, Restaurant, Outd
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Rattan Round Bread Serving Basket Handcrafted Bread Serving Tray Platter w/ Wooden Handle in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in
Bayou Breeze Rattan Round Bread Serving Basket Handcrafted Bread Serving Tray Platter w/ Wooden Handle in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in
$66.76
wayfair
Set 2 Seagrass Woven Fruit Basket Bowls | Handmade Natural Willow Wicker Decorative Bread Fruit Snack Food Storage Bowl Chic Rustic Boho Tabletop Coun
Set 2 Seagrass Woven Fruit Basket Bowls | Handmade Natural Willow Wicker Decorative Bread Fruit Snack Food Storage Bowl Chic Rustic Boho Tabletop Coun
$65.80
wayfairnorthamerica
Mikula 8 fl oz. 3-Piece Bread Basket Set
Mikula 8 fl oz. 3-Piece Bread Basket Set
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Woven Basket Tray,Fruit Bread Basket Tray PP Handwoven Basket Fruit Vegetables Serving Basket, Round Stackable Basket,2 Pieces
Bay Isle Home™ Woven Basket Tray,Fruit Bread Basket Tray PP Handwoven Basket Fruit Vegetables Serving Basket, Round Stackable Basket,2 Pieces
$56.96
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Natural Rattan Serving Tray w/ Handles, Handmade Round Wicker Bread Basket Tray in Brown, Size 2.56 H x 11.97 W x 14.33 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Natural Rattan Serving Tray w/ Handles, Handmade Round Wicker Bread Basket Tray in Brown, Size 2.56 H x 11.97 W x 14.33 D in | Wayfair
$75.07
wayfair
Alessi"Octave" Bread And Breadstick Basket in 18/10 Stainless Steel Mirror Polished, Silver
Alessi"Octave" Bread And Breadstick Basket in 18/10 Stainless Steel Mirror Polished, Silver
$129.23
amazon
28*14*8Cm Oval Banneton Bread Proofing Basket Round Brotform Dough Rising With Liner
28*14*8Cm Oval Banneton Bread Proofing Basket Round Brotform Dough Rising With Liner
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories 2 Pack Rope Metal Oval Bread Basket, 9 1/2 × 6 1/2 × 2 Inches, Bread Proofing Basket For Professional & Home Bakers in Black | Wayfair
17 Stories 2 Pack Rope Metal Oval Bread Basket, 9 1/2 × 6 1/2 × 2 Inches, Bread Proofing Basket For Professional & Home Bakers in Black | Wayfair
$83.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Cargo 3-Piece Bread Basket Set in Brown, Size 5.25 H x 19.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 127A960D81E2439E89FBF7C588679AED
Bayou Breeze Cargo 3-Piece Bread Basket Set in Brown, Size 5.25 H x 19.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 127A960D81E2439E89FBF7C588679AED
$57.28
wayfair
17 Stories 3-Tier Fruit Basket Bowl - Large Vegetable Basket w/ Banana Hook & Storage Bag, Detachable Metal Bread Basket Countertop Stand Set
17 Stories 3-Tier Fruit Basket Bowl - Large Vegetable Basket w/ Banana Hook & Storage Bag, Detachable Metal Bread Basket Countertop Stand Set
$89.99
wayfair
Arthur Court Carmel Collection Signature Aluminum Baguette Bread Tray - Silver
Arthur Court Carmel Collection Signature Aluminum Baguette Bread Tray - Silver
$209.99
($500.00
save 58%)
macy's
17 Stories Deviny 10 fl oz. Bread Basket, Size 4.0 H x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 5715561BC0B74DF4AA6CF6EFDE0F211E
17 Stories Deviny 10 fl oz. Bread Basket, Size 4.0 H x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 5715561BC0B74DF4AA6CF6EFDE0F211E
$81.99
wayfair
17 Stories 2-Tier Fruit Basket Metal Fruit Bowl Bread Baskets Detachable Fruit Holder Kitchen Storage Baskets Stand in Black, Size 16.0 H x 7.5 D in
17 Stories 2-Tier Fruit Basket Metal Fruit Bowl Bread Baskets Detachable Fruit Holder Kitchen Storage Baskets Stand in Black, Size 16.0 H x 7.5 D in
$78.99
wayfair
17 Stories Oval Chrome Bread & Fruit Basket Basket - Silver Metal in Gray, Size 3.78 H x 8.43 W x 10.04 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Oval Chrome Bread & Fruit Basket Basket - Silver Metal in Gray, Size 3.78 H x 8.43 W x 10.04 D in | Wayfair
$71.14
wayfair
2-Tier Fruit Basket, Kitchen Counter Fruit Bowl Storage Holder For Fruits Vegetables Bread Snacks
2-Tier Fruit Basket, Kitchen Counter Fruit Bowl Storage Holder For Fruits Vegetables Bread Snacks
$85.96
wayfairnorthamerica
Fruit Basket - Swedecor 2-Tier Metal Fruit Bowl, Fruit Basket For Kitchen, Detachable Fruit Holder, Kitchen Storage Baskets Organizer For Fruits Bread
Fruit Basket - Swedecor 2-Tier Metal Fruit Bowl, Fruit Basket For Kitchen, Detachable Fruit Holder, Kitchen Storage Baskets Organizer For Fruits Bread
$85.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Metal Wire Fruit Bowl,Gold Fruit Basket For Kitchen,Fruit Dish,Tables,Countertops,Bread,Snacks,Vegetables Storage Basket(Gold+Black) Iron
17 Stories Metal Wire Fruit Bowl,Gold Fruit Basket For Kitchen,Fruit Dish,Tables,Countertops,Bread,Snacks,Vegetables Storage Basket(Gold+Black) Iron
$73.99
wayfair
August Grove® Waterhouse Bread Basket in Red, Size 4.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 542A908495AD49F891B7F160C5BE509C
August Grove® Waterhouse Bread Basket in Red, Size 4.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 542A908495AD49F891B7F160C5BE509C
$36.08
wayfair
Mr. MJs Tulsi Bread Basket in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair AG-48283
Mr. MJs Tulsi Bread Basket in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair AG-48283
$44.00
wayfair
Seaside Bread Basket
Seaside Bread Basket
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bamboo Standing Fruit Basket 3-Tier 16 Inch Tall,Basket Holder Vegetable Bread Storage Stand For For Kitchen, Home, Office, Dining Room, Supply Room A
Bamboo Standing Fruit Basket 3-Tier 16 Inch Tall,Basket Holder Vegetable Bread Storage Stand For For Kitchen, Home, Office, Dining Room, Supply Room A
$108.94
wayfairnorthamerica
Mr. MJs Oak Cyprus Bread Basket in Yellow, Size 4.0 H in | Wayfair AG-48236
Mr. MJs Oak Cyprus Bread Basket in Yellow, Size 4.0 H in | Wayfair AG-48236
$44.00
wayfair
Millwood Pines Manzanares Mini Check Bread Basket, Size 4.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 071011B1BF194A52BEF04DAE1E034F53
Millwood Pines Manzanares Mini Check Bread Basket, Size 4.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 071011B1BF194A52BEF04DAE1E034F53
$38.05
wayfair
Millwood Pines Teak Wood Oblong Serving Tray, Rustic Wooden Trays For Decor, Long Wooden Serving Platter For Bread, Cheese, Appetizer, Fruit, Sushi
Millwood Pines Teak Wood Oblong Serving Tray, Rustic Wooden Trays For Decor, Long Wooden Serving Platter For Bread, Cheese, Appetizer, Fruit, Sushi
$40.99
wayfair
Loon Peak® Kitchen Counter Top Double Roll Top Bread Box TQVAI Bamboo Bread Box w/ Silverware Basket - Detachable Design | Wayfair
Loon Peak® Kitchen Counter Top Double Roll Top Bread Box TQVAI Bamboo Bread Box w/ Silverware Basket - Detachable Design | Wayfair
$152.99
wayfair
Mgaxyff Cooking Grill Tray For Biscuit, Nonstick Cooking Grill Tray,Stainless Steel Cooling and Baking Rack Nonstick Cooking Grill Tray For Biscuit / Cake / Bread
Mgaxyff Cooking Grill Tray For Biscuit, Nonstick Cooking Grill Tray,Stainless Steel Cooling and Baking Rack Nonstick Cooking Grill Tray For Biscuit / Cake / Bread
$9.79
walmart
Maranto Bread Basket
Maranto Bread Basket
$35.89
wayfairnorthamerica
Mgaxyff Cooking Grill Tray For Bread, Nonstick Cooking Grill Tray,Stainless Steel Cooling and Baking Rack Nonstick Cooking Grill Tray For Biscuit / Cake / Bread
Mgaxyff Cooking Grill Tray For Bread, Nonstick Cooking Grill Tray,Stainless Steel Cooling and Baking Rack Nonstick Cooking Grill Tray For Biscuit / Cake / Bread
$18.48
walmart
Home Essentials Fantasia 12" Bread Tray
Home Essentials Fantasia 12" Bread Tray
$9.99
replacementsltd
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Skull and Vine Bread Tray
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Skull and Vine Bread Tray
$35.99
replacementsltd
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Cinnabar (Intro 2000) Bread Tray
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Cinnabar (Intro 2000) Bread Tray
$59.99
replacementsltd
Latitude Run® Fruit Basket For Kitchen, 2-Tier Bamboo Fruit Bowl For Kitchen Counter, Kitchen Organization For Vegetables, Bread, Bowl, 12"9"11"
Latitude Run® Fruit Basket For Kitchen, 2-Tier Bamboo Fruit Bowl For Kitchen Counter, Kitchen Organization For Vegetables, Bread, Bowl, 12"9"11"
$99.99
wayfair
Summer Blush Bread Basket
Summer Blush Bread Basket
$44.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Metal Fruit Bowl Bread Basket Stand Kitchen Countertop Vegetables Storage Holder in Black, Size 2.0 H x 7.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Metal Fruit Bowl Bread Basket Stand Kitchen Countertop Vegetables Storage Holder in Black, Size 2.0 H x 7.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$72.26
wayfair
P. Graham Dunn 17" Our Daily Bread Round Tray By P Graham Dunn | Michaels®
P. Graham Dunn 17" Our Daily Bread Round Tray By P Graham Dunn | Michaels®
$35.99
michaelsstores
2 Tier Countertop Fruit Basket Bowl Bread Storage
2 Tier Countertop Fruit Basket Bowl Bread Storage
$57.40
wayfairnorthamerica
Mr. MJs Kargil Bread Basket in Blue, Size 4.0 H in | Wayfair AG-48261
Mr. MJs Kargil Bread Basket in Blue, Size 4.0 H in | Wayfair AG-48261
$38.05
wayfair
2-Tier Fruit Basket Bowl, Vegetable Bread Storage Basket For Kitchen Countertop, Black
2-Tier Fruit Basket Bowl, Vegetable Bread Storage Basket For Kitchen Countertop, Black
$27.74
wayfairnorthamerica
Rosalind Wheeler Small Kichen Baskets For Bread, Fruits & Veggies Pure Natural Bamboo Basket (12-Inch), Size 1.8 H x 11.2 W x 11.2 D in | Wayfair
Rosalind Wheeler Small Kichen Baskets For Bread, Fruits & Veggies Pure Natural Bamboo Basket (12-Inch), Size 1.8 H x 11.2 W x 11.2 D in | Wayfair
$67.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Metal Wire Storage Basket,Large Round Fruit Basket For Bread in Black, Size 5.12 H x 9.64 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Metal Wire Storage Basket,Large Round Fruit Basket For Bread in Black, Size 5.12 H x 9.64 D in | Wayfair
$70.83
wayfair
Lenox Hosting the Holidays Bread Tray
Lenox Hosting the Holidays Bread Tray
$39.99
($80.00
save 50%)
macys
SpicyMedia Non Stick Carbon Steel 8.46" Pizza Pan
SpicyMedia Non Stick Carbon Steel 8.46" Pizza Pan
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bread Basket
Bread Basket
$28.69
wayfairnorthamerica
Cabana Magazine - Woven-raffia Small Bread Basket - Green
Cabana Magazine - Woven-raffia Small Bread Basket - Green
$21.00
matchesfashion com us
Rattan Round Fruit Baskets For Table Wicker Bread Tray With Handle For Serving Food, Crackers, Snacks
Rattan Round Fruit Baskets For Table Wicker Bread Tray With Handle For Serving Food, Crackers, Snacks
$83.97
wayfairnorthamerica
Rattan Round Serving Tray, Hand Woven Serving Basket With Cut - Out Handles, Wicker Fruit/Bread Serving Basket
Rattan Round Serving Tray, Hand Woven Serving Basket With Cut - Out Handles, Wicker Fruit/Bread Serving Basket
$96.11
wayfairnorthamerica
Nesler Brotform Rising Bread Basket
Nesler Brotform Rising Bread Basket
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vigue Bread Basket
Vigue Bread Basket
$36.48
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Waubun Bread Basket, Size 4.0 H in | Wayfair E0A60D3DF6CF43969E40153460329E70
August Grove® Waubun Bread Basket, Size 4.0 H in | Wayfair E0A60D3DF6CF43969E40153460329E70
$38.05
wayfair
Rectangular European Bread Fermentation Basket With Inner Lining, Rattan Woven
Rectangular European Bread Fermentation Basket With Inner Lining, Rattan Woven
$21.92
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Pcs Wicker Baskets For Organizing, 15.7" Imitation Rattan Bread Basket, Nice Looking Display Serving Baskets,Durable Woven Basket For Food Fruit Sna
2 Pcs Wicker Baskets For Organizing, 15.7" Imitation Rattan Bread Basket, Nice Looking Display Serving Baskets,Durable Woven Basket For Food Fruit Sna
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dovecove Leyt 10 fl oz. Bread Basket Bamboo in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 9AECA043A0684528A2387593D511AD99
Dovecove Leyt 10 fl oz. Bread Basket Bamboo in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 9AECA043A0684528A2387593D511AD99
$78.99
wayfair
Dovecove Bread Fermentation Basket Natural Rattan in Brown/White, Size 3.12 H x 8.19 W x 5.46 D in | Wayfair 468270264C844A0D9FF0E5719C5FCBC9
Dovecove Bread Fermentation Basket Natural Rattan in Brown/White, Size 3.12 H x 8.19 W x 5.46 D in | Wayfair 468270264C844A0D9FF0E5719C5FCBC9
$54.99
wayfair
Bread Baskets & Trays
