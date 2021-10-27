Bar Glasses

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Glassware
Bar Glasses
Bar Glasses
Share
Bar Glasses
Averill 2 oz. Copper Shot Glass
featured
Averill 2 oz. Copper Shot Glass
$19.91
wayfairnorthamerica
Circleware Thermax Double Wall Insulated Heat Resistant Espresso Shots Glass Cappuccino Tea & Coffee Cups, 2-Piece Set, Home Kitchen Beverage Drinking Entertaining, Glassware, 10.4 oz 2-pc Latte
featured
Circleware Thermax Double Wall Insulated Heat Resistant Espresso Shots Glass Cappuccino Tea & Coffee Cups, 2-Piece Set, Home Kitchen Beverage Drinking Entertaining, Glassware, 10.4 oz 2-pc Latte
$23.99
amazon
David Shaw BC729-352 Bohemia Bar Margarita Glass, Set of 4, 350ml/12.5 oz
featured
David Shaw BC729-352 Bohemia Bar Margarita Glass, Set of 4, 350ml/12.5 oz
$24.36
amazon
D&V 14 oz. Swirl White Highball Glass (Set of 6)
D&V 14 oz. Swirl White Highball Glass (Set of 6)
$43.12
homedepot
Crafthouse by Fortessa Professional Charles Joly, Etched Schott Zwiesel Tritan 9.9 oz Martini Barware/Cocktail Glass, Set of 4, Clear
Crafthouse by Fortessa Professional Charles Joly, Etched Schott Zwiesel Tritan 9.9 oz Martini Barware/Cocktail Glass, Set of 4, Clear
$59.95
amazon
Baccarat Vega Martini Glass, Set of 2
Baccarat Vega Martini Glass, Set of 2
$330.00
bloomingdale's
Chidi Mini 3 oz. Acrylic Margarita Glass
Chidi Mini 3 oz. Acrylic Margarita Glass
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cristal D'Arques-Durand Longchamp (Clear) Highball Glass
Cristal D'Arques-Durand Longchamp (Clear) Highball Glass
$14.99
replacementsltd
Bloomsbury Market Aarolyn Fleur De Lys 10 oz. Highball Glass Glass, Size 5.0 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair CE2DC43E38A949C5BC08FE706AF01169
Bloomsbury Market Aarolyn Fleur De Lys 10 oz. Highball Glass Glass, Size 5.0 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair CE2DC43E38A949C5BC08FE706AF01169
$69.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Halli 2 oz. Crystal Shot Glass Crystal, Size 4.25 H x 1.5 W in | Wayfair 7AFF9B718AC442E985FD6EFB5E9D695A
Brayden Studio® Halli 2 oz. Crystal Shot Glass Crystal, Size 4.25 H x 1.5 W in | Wayfair 7AFF9B718AC442E985FD6EFB5E9D695A
$29.94
wayfair
2 oz. Acrylic Shot Glass
2 oz. Acrylic Shot Glass
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wine Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Printed Stemless Wine Glasses and Bar Glasses with Get Lost Explore Design (Set of Two 17oz. Glasses)
Wine Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Printed Stemless Wine Glasses and Bar Glasses with Get Lost Explore Design (Set of Two 17oz. Glasses)
$29.00
amazon
Advertisement
Whiskey Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Whiskey Glass Set and Bar Glasses – Desert Landscape & Arches Southwest Design (Set of Two 11oz. Glasses)
Whiskey Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Whiskey Glass Set and Bar Glasses – Desert Landscape & Arches Southwest Design (Set of Two 11oz. Glasses)
$29.00
amazon
Drinique Elite Tall Unbreakable Tritan Highball Glasses, 4 Count (Pack of 1), Red
Drinique Elite Tall Unbreakable Tritan Highball Glasses, 4 Count (Pack of 1), Red
$43.29
amazon
Charlton Home® Carlee 10 Oz. Crystal Rocks Cocktail Glass, Size 3.4 H x 3.6 W in | Wayfair 4242DC43544B44458D39483EEFFBDEF5
Charlton Home® Carlee 10 Oz. Crystal Rocks Cocktail Glass, Size 3.4 H x 3.6 W in | Wayfair 4242DC43544B44458D39483EEFFBDEF5
$47.96
wayfair
Cypress SiliPint Tough Tangerine Unbreakable Silicone Shot Glass, 1.5 oz, Multicolored
Cypress SiliPint Tough Tangerine Unbreakable Silicone Shot Glass, 1.5 oz, Multicolored
$31.28
amazon
Created by EverMyHart - Hand Painted Margarita Glass - Garden Joy
Created by EverMyHart - Hand Painted Margarita Glass - Garden Joy
$25.00
amazon
Johnnie Walker Shot Glass - Unique Shot Glass - Scotch Whiskey Shot Glass - Party Shot Glasses - Shot Glass Favor - Gold Rimmed 1.5 oz
Johnnie Walker Shot Glass - Unique Shot Glass - Scotch Whiskey Shot Glass - Party Shot Glasses - Shot Glass Favor - Gold Rimmed 1.5 oz
$8.95
amazon
Talavera PotteryClay Blue Shot Glasses for Mezcal or Tequila (Pack 2, Tall)
Talavera PotteryClay Blue Shot Glasses for Mezcal or Tequila (Pack 2, Tall)
$21.99
amazon
Arcoroc Gotham Highball Drinking Glass Glass, Size 3.25 W in | Wayfair J4102
Arcoroc Gotham Highball Drinking Glass Glass, Size 3.25 W in | Wayfair J4102
$72.81
wayfair
Bormioli Rocco Bodega Collection Glassware – Set Of 12 Medium 12 Ounce Drinking Glasses For Water, Beverages & Cocktails – 12oz Clear Tempered Glass Tumblers
Bormioli Rocco Bodega Collection Glassware – Set Of 12 Medium 12 Ounce Drinking Glasses For Water, Beverages & Cocktails – 12oz Clear Tempered Glass Tumblers
$32.99
amazon
Aarolyn Fleur De Lys 10 oz. Highball Glass
Aarolyn Fleur De Lys 10 oz. Highball Glass
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creativeland Set of 6 LEAD-FREE CRYSTAL Highball Glasses - 3"L x 3"W x 5.7"H
Creativeland Set of 6 LEAD-FREE CRYSTAL Highball Glasses - 3"L x 3"W x 5.7"H
$38.49
overstock
Reef Highball Glass
Reef Highball Glass
$14.95
crate&barrel
Advertisement
Signature Etched Iced Beverage Collins Cocktail 16.2 oz. Highball Glass
Signature Etched Iced Beverage Collins Cocktail 16.2 oz. Highball Glass
$59.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Carved Solutions Brewing Highball Glasses (Set Of 6) Clear
Carved Solutions Brewing Highball Glasses (Set Of 6) Clear
$85.99
buybuybaby
Circleware Cosmo Huge 16-Piece Glassware Set of Highball Tumbler Drinking Glasses and Whiskey Cups for Water, Beer, Juice, Ice Tea Beverages, 8-15.75 oz & 8-12.5 oz, Parade
Circleware Cosmo Huge 16-Piece Glassware Set of Highball Tumbler Drinking Glasses and Whiskey Cups for Water, Beer, Juice, Ice Tea Beverages, 8-15.75 oz & 8-12.5 oz, Parade
$36.99
amazon
Corrigan Studio® Jeudi Clear Highball Tumbler Glass, 13.1 Oz, Set Of 6 Glass, Size 4.92 H x 3.14 W in | Wayfair 8CC89FE6674F45288054CC74C307754B
Corrigan Studio® Jeudi Clear Highball Tumbler Glass, 13.1 Oz, Set Of 6 Glass, Size 4.92 H x 3.14 W in | Wayfair 8CC89FE6674F45288054CC74C307754B
$29.99
wayfair
Florentino 2 Oz. Shot Glass
Florentino 2 Oz. Shot Glass
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Artland Iris Ruby Margarita Glass
Artland Iris Ruby Margarita Glass
$15.99
replacementsltd
Harry Potter Shot Glass/Votive Holder - Deathly Hallows Symbol
Harry Potter Shot Glass/Votive Holder - Deathly Hallows Symbol
$8.00
amazon
Block Glacier Highball Glass
Block Glacier Highball Glass
$8.99
replacementsltd
Artland Polka Dot Multicolor Martini Glass
Artland Polka Dot Multicolor Martini Glass
$8.99
replacementsltd
Artland Animal Skin 4-pc. Martini Glass Set, Multicolor
Artland Animal Skin 4-pc. Martini Glass Set, Multicolor
$69.99
kohl's
Whiskey Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Whiskey Glass Set and Bar Glasses – The Crow and Deer Design (Set of Two 11oz. Glasses)
Whiskey Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Whiskey Glass Set and Bar Glasses – The Crow and Deer Design (Set of Two 11oz. Glasses)
$29.00
amazon
Best Brother Ever 1.5 oz White Ceramic Novelty Shot Glass
Best Brother Ever 1.5 oz White Ceramic Novelty Shot Glass
$19.95
amazon
Advertisement
Freddie Murcury shot glass/votive holder
Freddie Murcury shot glass/votive holder
$8.00
amazon
10 Strawberry Street Adagio 12 Oz Highball Crystal Glass, Set of 6
10 Strawberry Street Adagio 12 Oz Highball Crystal Glass, Set of 6
$47.99
overstock
Nightmare Before Christmas Shot Glass/Votive Holder
Nightmare Before Christmas Shot Glass/Votive Holder
$8.00
amazon
Assassin's Creed Logo 1.5oz Shot Glass - Multi
Assassin's Creed Logo 1.5oz Shot Glass - Multi
$6.29
overstock
ATS Vintage Old Fashioned Glasses,10 Oz Set Of 4 Cocktail Glasses w/ Diamond Pattern,Colored Glass Tumblers For Liqueur,Juice,Water,Beverage,Barware
ATS Vintage Old Fashioned Glasses,10 Oz Set Of 4 Cocktail Glasses w/ Diamond Pattern,Colored Glass Tumblers For Liqueur,Juice,Water,Beverage,Barware
$62.71
($102.99
save 39%)
wayfair
Americaware SGARK01 Arkansas Full Color Etched Shot Glass
Americaware SGARK01 Arkansas Full Color Etched Shot Glass
$28.42
newegg
BigMouth Margarita Bottle Glass – Hilarious Glass Holds up to 32 Oz – Glass Shaped Like A Tequila Bottle, Reads, “Margaritas Made Me Do It”, Make a Great Gift for Margarita Lovers, clear (BMWG-0025)
BigMouth Margarita Bottle Glass – Hilarious Glass Holds up to 32 Oz – Glass Shaped Like A Tequila Bottle, Reads, “Margaritas Made Me Do It”, Make a Great Gift for Margarita Lovers, clear (BMWG-0025)
$25.97
($29.99
save 13%)
amazon
Bormioli Rocco Amuse Bouche Rock Bar One-Shot Glass, Set of 6
Bormioli Rocco Amuse Bouche Rock Bar One-Shot Glass, Set of 6
$13.67
amazon
Vonnie Cups 8 oz. Highball Glass
Vonnie Cups 8 oz. Highball Glass
$124.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Whiskey Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Whiskey Glass Set and Bar Glasses – Freshwater Fish Silhouettes Design (Set of Two 11oz. Glasses)
Whiskey Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Whiskey Glass Set and Bar Glasses – Freshwater Fish Silhouettes Design (Set of Two 11oz. Glasses)
$29.00
amazon
Birch Lane™ Melisa 9 oz. Copper Martini Glass Copper in Brown, Size 6.5 H x 4.75 W in | Wayfair BL15521 30041567
Birch Lane™ Melisa 9 oz. Copper Martini Glass Copper in Brown, Size 6.5 H x 4.75 W in | Wayfair BL15521 30041567
$74.00
wayfair
Scalli Diamond 16 oz. Highball Glass
Scalli Diamond 16 oz. Highball Glass
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
qizhongtrade Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler Funny Wine Glasses w/ Lid Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Wine Cup For Wine, Champagne, Cocktails
qizhongtrade Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler Funny Wine Glasses w/ Lid Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Wine Cup For Wine, Champagne, Cocktails
$79.10
wayfair
His and Hers Couples Skull Shot Glass Set
His and Hers Couples Skull Shot Glass Set
$18.00
amazon
Anchor Hocking 1 1/2 Ounce Heavy Base Shot Glass
Anchor Hocking 1 1/2 Ounce Heavy Base Shot Glass
$24.55
wayfairnorthamerica
Mexican Talavera Shot Glasses, Shot Glass Set, Mexican Barware, Tequila Shot Glasses | Set of 4
Mexican Talavera Shot Glasses, Shot Glass Set, Mexican Barware, Tequila Shot Glasses | Set of 4
$39.99
amazon
Abbott Tumblers - Pink & Red Diamond Highball Glass
Abbott Tumblers - Pink & Red Diamond Highball Glass
$12.99
($13.75
save 6%)
zulily
Artland Echo Smoke 4-pc. Highball Glass Set, Grey
Artland Echo Smoke 4-pc. Highball Glass Set, Grey
$55.00
kohl's
Aquaman Shot Glass/Votive Holder
Aquaman Shot Glass/Votive Holder
$8.00
amazon
Artland Iris Cobalt Blue Highball Glass
Artland Iris Cobalt Blue Highball Glass
$9.99
replacementsltd
Homestuck shot glass/votive holder - Karkat
Homestuck shot glass/votive holder - Karkat
$8.00
amazon
Astoria Grand Colegrove 15 oz. Highball Glass Glass in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair 0514D412A90D47FEB6981675BEE0B2AF
Astoria Grand Colegrove 15 oz. Highball Glass Glass in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair 0514D412A90D47FEB6981675BEE0B2AF
$126.82
wayfair
Harry Potter Shot Glass/Votive Holder - Hufflepuff
Harry Potter Shot Glass/Votive Holder - Hufflepuff
$8.00
amazon
Undertale Sprite Shot Glasses/Votive Holders - Set of 4
Undertale Sprite Shot Glasses/Votive Holders - Set of 4
$28.00
amazon
Load More
Bar Glasses
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.