Steak Knives

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Flatware & Silverware
Steak Knives
Steak Knives
Share
Steak Knives
ZWILLING Â® J.A. Henckels Pro Steak Knifes, Set of 4
featured
ZWILLING Â® J.A. Henckels Pro Steak Knifes, Set of 4
$249.99
($279.95
save 11%)
crate&barrel
Bistro 12pc Steak Knife Set
featured
Bistro 12pc Steak Knife Set
$139.99
overstock
Bon Chef Britany Euro Solid Handle Steak Knife Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray, Size 0.875 W in | Wayfair S1615
featured
Bon Chef Britany Euro Solid Handle Steak Knife Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray, Size 0.875 W in | Wayfair S1615
$48.59
wayfair
Bene Casa 5" Serrated Steak knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 9.0 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair BC-74762
Bene Casa 5" Serrated Steak knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 9.0 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair BC-74762
$14.99
wayfair
Cookit Knife Set,15 PCS Kitchen Knifes Set w/ Block Wooden, High Carbon Stainless Steak Knife Set w/ Manual Sharpener in Brown | Wayfair
Cookit Knife Set,15 PCS Kitchen Knifes Set w/ Block Wooden, High Carbon Stainless Steak Knife Set w/ Manual Sharpener in Brown | Wayfair
$85.99
wayfair
Pakka 14pc Steak Knife Set & 2 Case
Pakka 14pc Steak Knife Set & 2 Case
$159.99
overstock
Brilliant 4 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 7004.008.04
Brilliant 4 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 7004.008.04
$29.99
wayfair
Chef Deluxe 10-piece Steak Knife Set
Chef Deluxe 10-piece Steak Knife Set
$29.99
overstock
WÃ¼sthof Â® Gourmet Steak Knives, Set of 4
WÃ¼sthof Â® Gourmet Steak Knives, Set of 4
$125.00
crate&barrel
BergHOFF International Classico Stainless Steel Steak Knifes, Set of 4 Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 2202018
BergHOFF International Classico Stainless Steel Steak Knifes, Set of 4 Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 2202018
$49.99
wayfair
Cutipol Atlantis (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Cutipol Atlantis (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$11.99
($13.99
save 14%)
replacementsltd
Cold Steel 6 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 59KSS6Z
Cold Steel 6 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 59KSS6Z
$46.32
wayfair
Advertisement
Bon Chef Viva 12 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair S1415
Bon Chef Viva 12 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair S1415
$48.59
wayfair
French Home Laguiole Connoisseur Assorted Wood 7 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 1.75 H x 9.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
French Home Laguiole Connoisseur Assorted Wood 7 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 1.75 H x 9.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
$70.81
wayfair
Fortessa Grand City (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Fortessa Grand City (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$7.99
($8.99
save 11%)
replacementsltd
Oneida 18/10 Stainless Steel Jade Steak Knives (Set of 12)
Oneida 18/10 Stainless Steel Jade Steak Knives (Set of 12)
$158.49
overstock
53 Pieces Silverware With Steak Knife, Stainless Steel Sturdy Tableware Service, Modern Design Family Holiday Gift Tableware, Dishwasher-Safe Service
53 Pieces Silverware With Steak Knife, Stainless Steel Sturdy Tableware Service, Modern Design Family Holiday Gift Tableware, Dishwasher-Safe Service
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Frond Steak Knives, Set of Four
Frond Steak Knives, Set of Four
$40.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Oneida Silver Becket (Silverplate, 1985) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Oneida Silver Becket (Silverplate, 1985) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
Red Barrel Studio® 49-Piece Silverware Set w/ Flatware Drawer Organizer, Stainless Steel Cutlery Set w/ 8 Steak Knifes in Gray | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® 49-Piece Silverware Set w/ Flatware Drawer Organizer, Stainless Steel Cutlery Set w/ 8 Steak Knifes in Gray | Wayfair
$109.99
wayfair
Oneida Silver Rembrandt (Stainless, Distinction Deluxe) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Oneida Silver Rembrandt (Stainless, Distinction Deluxe) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$13.99
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton Greenbrier (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Greenbrier (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$5.99
replacementsltd
RSVP Flatware Stonegate (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
RSVP Flatware Stonegate (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$5.99
replacementsltd
Oneida Silver Spring Glen (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Oneida Silver Spring Glen (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$9.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Red Barrel Studio® Kellei 40 Piece Steak Knife Set, Service for 6 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair CC02AED151ED47E3BB9F124AA3E97B4E
Red Barrel Studio® Kellei 40 Piece Steak Knife Set, Service for 6 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair CC02AED151ED47E3BB9F124AA3E97B4E
$143.10
wayfair
Reed & Barton Lady Hamilton (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Lady Hamilton (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$4.99
($5.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton Royal Britannia (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Royal Britannia (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$4.99
replacementsltd
Sant Andrea Scarlatti (Silverplate) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Sant Andrea Scarlatti (Silverplate) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$9.99
($15.99
save 38%)
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton Williamsburg Royal Shell (Stainless) Individual Pistol Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Williamsburg Royal Shell (Stainless) Individual Pistol Handle Steak Knife
$19.99
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton Brookshire (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Brookshire (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$6.99
($7.99
save 13%)
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton Hammered Antique Matte (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Reed & Barton Hammered Antique Matte (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$13.99
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton American Classic (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton American Classic (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$6.99
($7.99
save 13%)
replacementsltd
Steelite International 6 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black | Wayfair 5407S162
Steelite International 6 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black | Wayfair 5407S162
$97.99
wayfair
Schmidt Brothers Cutlery Zebra Wood 4pc Jumbo Steak Knife Set
Schmidt Brothers Cutlery Zebra Wood 4pc Jumbo Steak Knife Set
$119.99
target
Ten Strawberry Street Steak Knife Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair STKNIFE-BLK
Ten Strawberry Street Steak Knife Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair STKNIFE-BLK
$121.76
wayfair
Towle Silver King Richard (Sterling, 1932,No Monos) Individual Steak Knife w/Bevel Blade
Towle Silver King Richard (Sterling, 1932,No Monos) Individual Steak Knife w/Bevel Blade
$119.95
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Steelite International 6 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Blue | Wayfair 5386S057TB
Steelite International 6 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Blue | Wayfair 5386S057TB
$78.99
wayfair
Reed & Barton Alexa (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Alexa (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$9.99
replacementsltd
Roomguide 6-Pc Damascus Steak Knife Set- Olive Wood Handles - Blade Length 5-Inch Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair B08NQ1N1ML
Roomguide 6-Pc Damascus Steak Knife Set- Olive Wood Handles - Blade Length 5-Inch Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair B08NQ1N1ML
$869.99
wayfair
PAUDIN STAINLESS STEEL 4 PIECE STEAK KNIFE SET SET OF 4 SEERATED KnifeS in Black | Wayfair S2
PAUDIN STAINLESS STEEL 4 PIECE STEAK KNIFE SET SET OF 4 SEERATED KnifeS in Black | Wayfair S2
$55.99
wayfair
Royal Doulton Exclusively for Gordon Ramsay 4 Pieces Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 40022205
Royal Doulton Exclusively for Gordon Ramsay 4 Pieces Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 40022205
$73.95
wayfair
Simonaggio 24 Piece Moniz Tableware Set with Steak Knives, One Size, Steel
Simonaggio 24 Piece Moniz Tableware Set with Steak Knives, One Size, Steel
$26.36
amazon
Pfaltzgraff Pearl (Stainless) Plastic Handle Individual Steak Knife
Pfaltzgraff Pearl (Stainless) Plastic Handle Individual Steak Knife
$1.99
replacementsltd
Philippe Deshoulieres Orio-Wood Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Philippe Deshoulieres Orio-Wood Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$27.99
($45.99
save 39%)
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton Canter Place (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
Reed & Barton Canter Place (Stainless) Individual Solid Handle Steak Knife
$4.99
($5.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
Towle Silver Candlelight (Sterling,1934,No Monos) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Towle Silver Candlelight (Sterling,1934,No Monos) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$49.99
($59.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
Towle Silver Memoir (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
Towle Silver Memoir (Stainless) Individual Steak Knife Hollow Handle
$4.99
($23.99
save 79%)
replacementsltd
Towle Silversmiths Sterling Silver Chippendale Steak Knife
Towle Silversmiths Sterling Silver Chippendale Steak Knife
$110.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Amefa USA Corp Brasero 6 Piece Steak Knife Set High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 495715BC05BR1
Amefa USA Corp Brasero 6 Piece Steak Knife Set High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 495715BC05BR1
$33.99
wayfair
Argent Orfevres Clevedon Forged Pakkawood Steak Triple Rivets Knife Set, 4 Piece
Argent Orfevres Clevedon Forged Pakkawood Steak Triple Rivets Knife Set, 4 Piece
$65.79
($157.00
save 58%)
macys
Blaumann 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
Blaumann 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
$26.49
overstock
Mepra Stile 2 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 107544236
Mepra Stile 2 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 107544236
$66.00
wayfair
Miyabi Koh Steak Knife Set, 4-Piece
Miyabi Koh Steak Knife Set, 4-Piece
$429.99
verishop
Henckels 8-pc Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set - Stainless Steel
Henckels 8-pc Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set - Stainless Steel
$44.95
overstock
Oneida 18/10 Stainless Steel New Rim Steak Knives (Set of 12)
Oneida 18/10 Stainless Steel New Rim Steak Knives (Set of 12)
$91.49
overstock
Kirk Stieff Repousse (Sterling, 1828) Individual Steak Knife w/Bevel Blade
Kirk Stieff Repousse (Sterling, 1828) Individual Steak Knife w/Bevel Blade
$99.95
replacementsltd
LuxDecorCollection 8 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair KNIFE_8PC_STEAK
LuxDecorCollection 8 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair KNIFE_8PC_STEAK
$19.99
wayfair
49-Piece Silverware Set With Flatware Drawer Organizer, Stainless Steel Cutlery Set With 8 Steak Knives, Eating Utensils Set Service For 8, Mirror Pol
49-Piece Silverware Set With Flatware Drawer Organizer, Stainless Steel Cutlery Set With 8 Steak Knives, Eating Utensils Set Service For 8, Mirror Pol
$116.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Oneida Hospitality Athena 36 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair B986KSSF
Oneida Hospitality Athena 36 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair B986KSSF
$221.83
wayfair
Sant' Andrea Stainless Steel Reflections Steak Knives (Set of 12) by Oneida
Sant' Andrea Stainless Steel Reflections Steak Knives (Set of 12) by Oneida
$136.49
overstock
Load More
Steak Knives
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.