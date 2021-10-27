Flatware Single Pieces

featured

17 Stories 1Pecie Creative Stainless Steel Spoon Retro Industrial Flat Tip Shovel Dessert Long Handle Stirring Ice Spoon in Gray | Wayfair

$4.99
wayfair
featured

Reed & Barton Manor House (Stainless) Hollow Handle Master Butter Knife

$19.99
replacementsltd
featured

Alessi Nuovo Milano by Ettore Sottsass Dinner Spoon Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 5180/26

$156.00
wayfair

Harrison Iced Beverage Spoon

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Alessi Mami by Stefano Giovannoni Dessert Knife Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair SG38/6

$216.00
wayfair

Nuovo Milano by Ettore Sottsass Dessert Knife

$168.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Bon Chef Tuscany Soup Spoon Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair SBS301

$31.58
wayfair

Mami by Stefano Giovannoni 18/10 Stainless Steel Dinner Knife

$228.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Caccia by Luigi Caccia Dominioni Dinner Spoon

$48.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Argent Lara Mirror (Stainless) Place/Oval Soup Spoon

$6.99
($7.99 save 13%)
replacementsltd

Colombina Stainless Steel Dinner Spoon

$78.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Mami by Stefano Giovannoni 18/10 Stainless Steel Dinner Fork

$108.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Bon Chef Roman 18/10 Stainless Steel Dessert Fork Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair S3708B

$76.99
wayfair

Alessi Caccia by Luigi Caccia Dominioni 18/10 Stainless Steel Dessert Knife Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair LCD01/6

$234.00
wayfair

Alessi Knifeforkspoon by Jasper Morrison 18/10 Stainless Steel Dinner Spoon Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AJM22/1

$63.00
wayfair

Stainless Steel Spoon Creative Retro Industrial Flat Tip Shovel Dessert Long Handle Stirring Ice Spoon

$4.69
wayfairnorthamerica

Alessi Dry by Achille Castiglioni Dinner Knife Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 4180/3

$144.00
wayfair

Alessi Nuovo Milano by Ettore Sottsass Iced Beverage Spoon Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 5180/23

$132.00
wayfair

Dry by Achille Castiglioni Dinner Fork

$96.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Arcoroc Harrison Soup Spoon Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair FM509

$22.99
wayfair

Argent Lesley (Stainless) Flat Handle Master Butter Knife

$4.99
replacementsltd

Amefa 18/10 Stainless Steel Dinner Fork Wood in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 700000B000340

$28.80
wayfair

Colombina Stainless Steel Dinner Knife

$90.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Alessi Nuovo Milano by Ettore Sottsass Dinner Fork Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 5180/19

$40.00
wayfair
Advertisement

Dinner Knife

$20.14
wayfairnorthamerica

Mu 18/10 Stainless Steel Dinner Fork

$123.00
wayfairnorthamerica

1Pecie Creative Stainless Steel Spoon Retro Industrial Flat Tip Shovel Dessert Long Handle Stirring Ice Spoon

$4.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Caccia by Luigi Caccia Dominioni 18/10 Stainless Steel Dinner Spoon

$132.00
wayfairnorthamerica

American Living Briarwood (Stainless) Flat Handle Master Butter Knife

$5.99
replacementsltd

Mepra AZC1097C1121 Table Fish Fork Coccodrillo Oro, Black

$1,852.04
amazon

Mikasa Kirkland (Stainless) Place/Oval Soup Spoon

$5.99
replacementsltd

Michael Aram Palm Dinner Fork, Silver

$19.00
amazon

Mepra AZC10691112 Table Knife H/H Epoque Pewter, Stainless Steel

$2,078.52
amazon

Lunt Silver Colonial Engraved (Silverplate, 1982) Place/Oval Soup Spoon

$9.99
replacementsltd

Michael Lloyd Pearls (Stainless) Place/Oval Soup Spoon

$4.99
replacementsltd

Oneida Silver Perpetua (Stainless) Place/Oval Soup Spoon

$11.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement

Oneida Silver Olympia (Stainless) Hollow Handle Master Butter Knife

$9.99
replacementsltd

Mikasa Arabella Small Dinner Knife

$15.99
replacementsltd

Oneida Silver Mercutio (Stainless) Flat Handle Master Butter Knife

$5.99
replacementsltd

Khamille Iced Beverage Spoon

$86.96
wayfairnorthamerica

Tillis Sweet Dinner Spoon

$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Matte Silver Two Tone NC23S flatware-dessert-forks, 6" in length, Matte Gold Two Tone

$50.00
amazon

Mepra AZC1096V1137 Butter Knife Venere Oro Nero, Black

$3,042.56
amazon

Latitude Run® Stainless Steel Dinner Spoon Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 981917D4AA07450CB19DA4F5BFC332F5

$44.50
wayfair

Oneida Silver Miralles (Stainless) Place/Oval Soup Spoon

$6.99
($15.99 save 56%)
replacementsltd

Mikasa Love Story (Stainless) Place/Oval Soup Spoon

$9.99
replacementsltd

Lunt Silver Columbine (Sterling,1973) Dessert/Oval Soup Spoon

$59.99
replacementsltd

Oneida Hospitality Soup Spoon Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair T015SRBF

$61.61
wayfair
Advertisement

Mikasa Elyson (Stainless) Place/Oval Soup Spoon

$3.99
replacementsltd

Oneida Hospitality Stiletto 18/10 Stainles Steel Dinner Fork Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 2972FEUF

$224.87
wayfair

International Silver Sterling Silver Prelude Dinner Fork Sterling Silver in Gray | Wayfair I535701

$200.00
wayfair

International Silver Spring Glory (Sterling,1942,No Monograms) Hollow Handle Master Butter Knife

$27.99
($45.99 save 39%)
replacementsltd

International Silver Verona (Stainless) Flat Handle Master Butter Knife

$4.99
replacementsltd

International Silver Metric (Stainless) Place/Oval Soup Spoon

$4.99
replacementsltd

International Silver Palisades Frost (Stainless) Flat Handle Master Butter Knife

$5.99
replacementsltd

Isaac Mizrahi Leaf (Stainless) Iced Tea Spoon

$5.99
replacementsltd

Oneida Hospitality Scarlatti Butter Knife Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair T018KBFF

$51.68
wayfair

Oneida Hospitality Apex 18/10 Stainles Steel Dinner Knife

$97.71
wayfairnorthamerica

Oneida Hospitality 18/10 Stainles Steel Soup Spoon

$36.68
wayfairnorthamerica

Oneida Hospitality Belmore Soup Spoon Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair B561SPLF

$36.79
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com