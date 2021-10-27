Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Better Homes & Gardens
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Dinnerware
Cups & Saucers
Cups & Saucers
Share
Cups & Saucers
Corona-Columbia St. George Rose Flat Cup & Saucer Set
featured
Corona-Columbia St. George Rose Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$9.99
replacementsltd
Butterfly Tea Cup & Saucer
featured
Butterfly Tea Cup & Saucer
$157.00
neimanmarcus
Coalport Chateau Green (Smooth Edge) Flat Demitasse Cup & Saucer Set
featured
Coalport Chateau Green (Smooth Edge) Flat Demitasse Cup & Saucer Set
$19.99
replacementsltd
Cypress Home All You Need is Love & a Horse Coffee Mug & Saucer Ceramic in Black/Brown, Size 3.19 H x 4.06 W in | Wayfair P3319003
Cypress Home All You Need is Love & a Horse Coffee Mug & Saucer Ceramic in Black/Brown, Size 3.19 H x 4.06 W in | Wayfair P3319003
$14.99
wayfair
Costa Nova China Pearl Cocoa Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Costa Nova China Pearl Cocoa Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$29.99
($32.00
save 6%)
replacementsltd
Brinkerhoff Melamine Espresso Cup & Saucer
Brinkerhoff Melamine Espresso Cup & Saucer
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CAC China TST-36 Transitions 4-1/2-Inch Non-Glare Glaze Super White Porcelain Saucer, Box of 36
CAC China TST-36 Transitions 4-1/2-Inch Non-Glare Glaze Super White Porcelain Saucer, Box of 36
$16.18
amazon
Verge Espresso Cup and Saucer
Verge Espresso Cup and Saucer
$4.95
crate&barrel
Handmade Korean Gong Fu Tea Cup/Sake Cup - Boon
Handmade Korean Gong Fu Tea Cup/Sake Cup - Boon
$20.00
amazon
Bungalow Rose Badri Thai Zodiac Chicken Coffee Cup Ceramic in Brown/Green/White, Size 3.9 H x 5.5 W in | Wayfair 283134
Bungalow Rose Badri Thai Zodiac Chicken Coffee Cup Ceramic in Brown/Green/White, Size 3.9 H x 5.5 W in | Wayfair 283134
$68.99
wayfair
Coventry (PTS) Coupe Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Coventry (PTS) Coupe Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$8.99
replacementsltd
Charles Field Haviland Hibiya Gray and Celadon Saucer
Charles Field Haviland Hibiya Gray and Celadon Saucer
$6.99
($12.99
save 46%)
replacementsltd
48x 16oz Hot Beverage Disposable Paper Coffee Cups with Lids, Hawaiian Tropical - 16 Oz
48x 16oz Hot Beverage Disposable Paper Coffee Cups with Lids, Hawaiian Tropical - 16 Oz
$25.49
overstock
Charles Field Haviland Jazzy Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Charles Field Haviland Jazzy Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$9.99
replacementsltd
Roulette Blue Band Saucer
Roulette Blue Band Saucer
$5.95
crate&barrel
Bormioli Rocco Tea Cup - Opal Glass (No Handle), Set of 12, 7.25 oz, Green
Bormioli Rocco Tea Cup - Opal Glass (No Handle), Set of 12, 7.25 oz, Green
$29.23
amazon
Simply Anna Saucer
Simply Anna Saucer
$17.00
neimanmarcus
Brian Gluckstein By Lenox Darius Demitasse Cup & Saucer Set In Silver
Brian Gluckstein By Lenox Darius Demitasse Cup & Saucer Set In Silver
$32.49
buybuybaby
Bernardaud Vintage Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Bernardaud Vintage Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$35.99
($55.99
save 36%)
replacementsltd
Bialetti - Moka Express Alpina: Iconic Stovetop Espresso Maker, Moka Pot 3 Cups (4.3 Oz - 130 Ml), Aluminium, Silver
Bialetti - Moka Express Alpina: Iconic Stovetop Espresso Maker, Moka Pot 3 Cups (4.3 Oz - 130 Ml), Aluminium, Silver
$32.50
amazon
Cameo China Teacup Porcelain/Ceramic in White, Size 2.25 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair 210-80C
Cameo China Teacup Porcelain/Ceramic in White, Size 2.25 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair 210-80C
$114.99
wayfair
Blomus RO Coffee Mug & Saucer Porcelain/Ceramic in White, Size 4.14 H x 5.12 W in | Wayfair 64050
Blomus RO Coffee Mug & Saucer Porcelain/Ceramic in White, Size 4.14 H x 5.12 W in | Wayfair 64050
$44.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Morristown Ceramic Jumbo Teacup Ceramic in Black, Size 5.5 H x 5.5 W in | Wayfair CHRL2648 38149197
Charlton Home® Morristown Ceramic Jumbo Teacup Ceramic in Black, Size 5.5 H x 5.5 W in | Wayfair CHRL2648 38149197
$38.97
wayfair
Charles Field Haviland William White Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Charles Field Haviland William White Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$9.99
replacementsltd
Bernardaud Elysee Teacup Only - CAN SHAPE
Bernardaud Elysee Teacup Only - CAN SHAPE
$116.70
amazon
Bialetti - Moka Induction, Moka Pot, Suitable for all Types of Hobs, 4 Cups Espresso (5.7 Oz), Black
Bialetti - Moka Induction, Moka Pot, Suitable for all Types of Hobs, 4 Cups Espresso (5.7 Oz), Black
$49.99
amazon
Cardew Design Tea Plant & Honey Bee Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Cardew Design Tea Plant & Honey Bee Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$17.99
($19.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
Baum Brothers Petite Fleur Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Baum Brothers Petite Fleur Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$8.99
replacementsltd
Christopher Knight Collection Metropolitan Cream Soup and Saucer
Christopher Knight Collection Metropolitan Cream Soup and Saucer
$30.99
overstock
Blue Sky Ceramics Shell Figural Cup & Saucer White, Multi
Blue Sky Ceramics Shell Figural Cup & Saucer White, Multi
$17.99
amazon
Casafina Meridian White Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Casafina Meridian White Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$27.99
($39.50
save 29%)
replacementsltd
Christian Lacroix - Love Who You Want Coffee Cups & Saucers - Set of 4
Christian Lacroix - Love Who You Want Coffee Cups & Saucers - Set of 4
$157.00
amaraus
Set of 8 Aspen Cups and Saucers
Set of 8 Aspen Cups and Saucers
$44.95
($47.60
save 6%)
crate&barrel
Dansk Ceylon (Portugal) Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Dansk Ceylon (Portugal) Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$9.99
($11.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
Corning Heirloom Bloom (Corelle) Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Corning Heirloom Bloom (Corelle) Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$8.99
replacementsltd
Dansk Kobenstyle Ii 4Pc Teacup & Saucer Set, 4.40 LB, White
Dansk Kobenstyle Ii 4Pc Teacup & Saucer Set, 4.40 LB, White
$54.64
amazon
Denby Medium Blue Blue Haze Tea/Coffee Cup
Denby Medium Blue Blue Haze Tea/Coffee Cup
$22.40
($28.00
save 20%)
belk
Thumb impression Blue Ceramic Tea Cup
Thumb impression Blue Ceramic Tea Cup
$36.10
amazon
White Bone China Skiers Cup & Saucer Dede Johnston
White Bone China Skiers Cup & Saucer Dede Johnston
$159.00
wolf&badgerus
Life is Better with Chocolate Labrador Watercolor Dog Lover 11oz Coffee Cup
Life is Better with Chocolate Labrador Watercolor Dog Lover 11oz Coffee Cup
$15.95
amazon
Louvre Coffee Saucer
Louvre Coffee Saucer
$21.00
macy's
Bormioli Rocco Oslo Espresso Cups (Set Of 4) Glass/silver
Bormioli Rocco Oslo Espresso Cups (Set Of 4) Glass/silver
$14.99
bedbath&beyond
Best Mom Ever Coffee Cup
Best Mom Ever Coffee Cup
$30.49
overstock
CAC China LV-2-Y 6-Inch Las Vegas Rolled Edge Stoneware Saucer, Yellow, Box of 36
CAC China LV-2-Y 6-Inch Las Vegas Rolled Edge Stoneware Saucer, Yellow, Box of 36
$17.80
amazon
Heloise Tea Saucer Only
Heloise Tea Saucer Only
$119.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Arabia of Finland Arctica Flat Cup & Saucer Set
Arabia of Finland Arctica Flat Cup & Saucer Set
$13.99
($22.99
save 39%)
replacementsltd
Bernardaud Ecume Teacup
Bernardaud Ecume Teacup
$71.00
bloomingdale's
Fruitvale Fruitvale Bone China Teacup & Saucer
Fruitvale Fruitvale Bone China Teacup & Saucer
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bridgette Can Cup and Saucer
Bridgette Can Cup and Saucer
$131.94
wayfairnorthamerica
Canvas Home Tinware Espresso Cup Ceramic/Earthenware & Stoneware in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 2.25 W in | Wayfair C28-ES-YL-CP
Canvas Home Tinware Espresso Cup Ceramic/Earthenware & Stoneware in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 2.25 W in | Wayfair C28-ES-YL-CP
$21.99
($28.00
save 21%)
wayfair
Teacup & Saucer Set
Teacup & Saucer Set
$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Circleware Heat Resistant Espresso Glass Tea & Coffee Cups Set of 2, Home Kitchen Cappuccino Beverage Drinking Entertainment Glassware, 10.1 oz, Clear
Circleware Heat Resistant Espresso Glass Tea & Coffee Cups Set of 2, Home Kitchen Cappuccino Beverage Drinking Entertainment Glassware, 10.1 oz, Clear
$16.67
amazon
Bee-otch Bumble Bee Funny 11oz Coffee Cup
Bee-otch Bumble Bee Funny 11oz Coffee Cup
$15.95
amazon
Cappuccino Cup
Cappuccino Cup
$132.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bungalow Rose Polish Pottery 6" Saucer Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue/Brown | Wayfair 9B02E98BB93A4774ACFECF58410D5049
Bungalow Rose Polish Pottery 6" Saucer Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Blue/Brown | Wayfair 9B02E98BB93A4774ACFECF58410D5049
$32.99
wayfair
Coalport Palladian Footed Cream Soup Bowl & Saucer Set
Coalport Palladian Footed Cream Soup Bowl & Saucer Set
$37.99
($59.99
save 37%)
replacementsltd
Certified International Primavera Footed Cup & Saucer Set
Certified International Primavera Footed Cup & Saucer Set
$8.99
replacementsltd
Denby Halo Wide Rimmed Tea/Coffee Saucer
Denby Halo Wide Rimmed Tea/Coffee Saucer
$27.66
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Chiang Mai Elephant Coffee Cup Ceramic in Brown/Green, Size 5.5 H x 5.25 W in | Wayfair 283146
Dakota Fields Chiang Mai Elephant Coffee Cup Ceramic in Brown/Green, Size 5.5 H x 5.25 W in | Wayfair 283146
$79.99
wayfair
Cuisinox Cappuccino 4 Piece Cup & Saucer Set in Brown, Size 3.75 H x 3.25 W in | Wayfair CUP455BR
Cuisinox Cappuccino 4 Piece Cup & Saucer Set in Brown, Size 3.75 H x 3.25 W in | Wayfair CUP455BR
$31.99
wayfair
