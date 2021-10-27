Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Dinnerware
Bowls
Bowls
Share
Bowls
Latitude Run® Ceramic Soup Bowls Cereal Bowl Bowls Set Chip Resistant Dishwasher in Red/White, Size 6.73 H in | Wayfair
featured
Latitude Run® Ceramic Soup Bowls Cereal Bowl Bowls Set Chip Resistant Dishwasher in Red/White, Size 6.73 H in | Wayfair
$78.99
wayfair
chiloyal 6 Piece Porcelain Soup Bowl Set, Size 1.75 H in | Wayfair 9Y0S97086V5T5HV-02
featured
chiloyal 6 Piece Porcelain Soup Bowl Set, Size 1.75 H in | Wayfair 9Y0S97086V5T5HV-02
$117.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Salad Bowls Set, Large Cereal Bowls For Kitchen & Home, Stackable Round Ramen Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Black/Red | Wayfair
featured
Latitude Run® Salad Bowls Set, Large Cereal Bowls For Kitchen & Home, Stackable Round Ramen Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Black/Red | Wayfair
$65.49
wayfair
Latitude Run® Nokomis 9 oz. Soup Bowl in Red/White, Size 3.5 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 813862256D034D1A9D8CB7CB25177CAC
Latitude Run® Nokomis 9 oz. Soup Bowl in Red/White, Size 3.5 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 813862256D034D1A9D8CB7CB25177CAC
$105.78
wayfair
Lenox Butterfly Meadow Toile Pink Rice Bowl
Lenox Butterfly Meadow Toile Pink Rice Bowl
$13.99
($17.99
save 22%)
replacementsltd
Longshore Tides Porcelain Cereal Bowls, Soup Bowls, Bowl Set Of 4,Sturdy & Stackable, Dishwasher Microwave Safe in Blue/Red, Size 2.7 H in | Wayfair
Longshore Tides Porcelain Cereal Bowls, Soup Bowls, Bowl Set Of 4,Sturdy & Stackable, Dishwasher Microwave Safe in Blue/Red, Size 2.7 H in | Wayfair
$94.99
wayfair
Kennex Group (China) Cashmere Soup/Cereal Bowl
Kennex Group (China) Cashmere Soup/Cereal Bowl
$6.99
replacementsltd
Juliska Whitewash Cereal/Ice Cream Bowl 24-oz.
Juliska Whitewash Cereal/Ice Cream Bowl 24-oz.
$36.00
belk
Lenox Palatial Garden Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl
Lenox Palatial Garden Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl
$43.99
replacementsltd
Julia Knight Inc Cascade Dessert Bowl Stainless Steel in White, Size 2.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 8551700
Julia Knight Inc Cascade Dessert Bowl Stainless Steel in White, Size 2.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 8551700
$76.71
($77.99
save 2%)
wayfair
Latitude Run® Small Salad Bowls Set Of 6, 16 OZ in Red/White, Size 1.5 H in | Wayfair 75722C9BCDE34800A2EC6B8B4332BA8B
Latitude Run® Small Salad Bowls Set Of 6, 16 OZ in Red/White, Size 1.5 H in | Wayfair 75722C9BCDE34800A2EC6B8B4332BA8B
$24.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Nokomis 24 oz. Square Pasta Bowl in Red/White, Size 3.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 4173F3550CE242338EDE8F74E9791FD3
Latitude Run® Nokomis 24 oz. Square Pasta Bowl in Red/White, Size 3.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 4173F3550CE242338EDE8F74E9791FD3
$88.24
wayfair
Juliska Iberian Journey Indigo Cereal/Ice Cream Bowl
Juliska Iberian Journey Indigo Cereal/Ice Cream Bowl
$30.00
bloomingdale's
Lenox Eternal Christmas 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
Lenox Eternal Christmas 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
$39.99
replacementsltd
Lenox Mandarin 9" Soup/Pasta Bowl
Lenox Mandarin 9" Soup/Pasta Bowl
$47.99
($69.95
save 31%)
replacementsltd
Juliska Indigo Blue Sitio Stripe Indigo Cereal/Ice Cream Bowl
Juliska Indigo Blue Sitio Stripe Indigo Cereal/Ice Cream Bowl
$34.00
belk
17 OZ Japaneses Cereal Bowl Set Of 4 For Salad, Soup, Pasta, Pho, Udon, Soba And Wonton - Dishwasher Microwave Safe
17 OZ Japaneses Cereal Bowl Set Of 4 For Salad, Soup, Pasta, Pho, Udon, Soba And Wonton - Dishwasher Microwave Safe
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
JCPenney Emily Gold Coupe Soup Bowl
JCPenney Emily Gold Coupe Soup Bowl
$4.99
replacementsltd
Lenox Bloom Street Soup/Cereal Bowl
Lenox Bloom Street Soup/Cereal Bowl
$15.99
($23.99
save 33%)
replacementsltd
Lenox Butterfly Meadow Green (Undecorated) Dessert Bowl
Lenox Butterfly Meadow Green (Undecorated) Dessert Bowl
$8.99
($19.99
save 55%)
replacementsltd
L'objet - Terra Porcelain Cereal Bowl - Green
L'objet - Terra Porcelain Cereal Bowl - Green
$32.00
matchesfashion com us
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Shamrock Green (Intro 2003) Large Rim Soup Bowl
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Shamrock Green (Intro 2003) Large Rim Soup Bowl
$19.99
replacementsltd
Lenox French Perle Bead White 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
Lenox French Perle Bead White 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
$15.99
replacementsltd
Lenox Federal Gold Block Monogram Dinnerware Pasta Bowl, I
Lenox Federal Gold Block Monogram Dinnerware Pasta Bowl, I
$41.15
amazon
Lipper International Set of 4 Walnut Finish Rice Bowls 6", one size
Lipper International Set of 4 Walnut Finish Rice Bowls 6", one size
$47.03
amazon
Latitude Run® 39 Oz. Ceramic Pasta Bowl (Set Of 6)
Latitude Run® 39 Oz. Ceramic Pasta Bowl (Set Of 6)
$34.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Emile Henry Made In France Flour Individual Salad Bowl
Emile Henry Made In France Flour Individual Salad Bowl
$18.00
amazon
Pasta Bowl, Pasta Salad Bowl Porcelain, 8 Inch Shallow Plate For Pasta, Salad Dessert, Set Of 4, White
Pasta Bowl, Pasta Salad Bowl Porcelain, 8 Inch Shallow Plate For Pasta, Salad Dessert, Set Of 4, White
$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Puro Chambray Cereal and Ice Cream Bowl
Puro Chambray Cereal and Ice Cream Bowl
$24.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Soup Bowls For Kitchen, White Cereal Bowls, 20 Ounces Classic Round Style Ceramic Bowls Set For Cereal Soup Oatmeal Dessert, Dishwasher And Microwave
Soup Bowls For Kitchen, White Cereal Bowls, 20 Ounces Classic Round Style Ceramic Bowls Set For Cereal Soup Oatmeal Dessert, Dishwasher And Microwave
$55.97
wayfairnorthamerica
Lenox Weatherly Coupe Soup Bowl
Lenox Weatherly Coupe Soup Bowl
$39.99
($49.99
save 20%)
replacementsltd
Lenox Snowdrift 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
Lenox Snowdrift 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
$23.99
($31.99
save 25%)
replacementsltd
JCPenney Athena Dark Yellow Soup/Cereal Bowl
JCPenney Athena Dark Yellow Soup/Cereal Bowl
$4.99
replacementsltd
Lenox McKinley Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl
Lenox McKinley Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl
$59.99
($69.95
save 14%)
replacementsltd
Latitude Run® Cereal Country 16 fl oz. Salad Bowl in Gray, Size 13.38 H x 8.42 D in | Wayfair 2BE386AFE7C948E7AF7C8EE28259A925
Latitude Run® Cereal Country 16 fl oz. Salad Bowl in Gray, Size 13.38 H x 8.42 D in | Wayfair 2BE386AFE7C948E7AF7C8EE28259A925
$68.99
wayfair
Jars-France Tourron Cerise (Cherry,Dark Red) Coupe Cereal Bowl
Jars-France Tourron Cerise (Cherry,Dark Red) Coupe Cereal Bowl
$45.00
($49.00
save 8%)
replacementsltd
Julia Knight Inc Lily Dessert Bowl Aluminum in White, Size 1.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5040015
Julia Knight Inc Lily Dessert Bowl Aluminum in White, Size 1.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5040015
$35.00
wayfair
Latitude Run® Porcelain Stackable Salad Pasta Bowls in White | Wayfair CB35691C1E244B90838FF8E1DC3B67FE
Latitude Run® Porcelain Stackable Salad Pasta Bowls in White | Wayfair CB35691C1E244B90838FF8E1DC3B67FE
$88.99
wayfair
Le Creuset 22 oz. Pasta Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Red, Size 1.5 H x 8.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair PG9005-2267
Le Creuset 22 oz. Pasta Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Red, Size 1.5 H x 8.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair PG9005-2267
$15.95
($24.99
save 36%)
wayfair
Latitude Run® Nokomis 12 oz. Nappie Rice Bowl Bone China/Ceramic in Red/White, Size 2.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Nokomis 12 oz. Nappie Rice Bowl Bone China/Ceramic in Red/White, Size 2.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
$90.09
wayfair
Lenox Sleighride Rim Soup Bowl
Lenox Sleighride Rim Soup Bowl
$69.95
replacementsltd
Lenox Empire Pearl Wine Large Rim Soup Bowl
Lenox Empire Pearl Wine Large Rim Soup Bowl
$23.99
($39.99
save 40%)
replacementsltd
Lenox Marble Wave 5" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
Lenox Marble Wave 5" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
$14.99
replacementsltd
John Aynsley Leighton Cobalt (Smooth) Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl
John Aynsley Leighton Cobalt (Smooth) Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl
$39.99
replacementsltd
Juliska Ceramics Classic Bamboo Coupe Cereal Bowl
Juliska Ceramics Classic Bamboo Coupe Cereal Bowl
$36.00
replacementsltd
Lenox Belle Haven 9" Soup/Pasta Bowl
Lenox Belle Haven 9" Soup/Pasta Bowl
$29.99
($33.99
save 12%)
replacementsltd
Jars-France Tourron Gris Ecorce Coupe Cereal Bowl
Jars-France Tourron Gris Ecorce Coupe Cereal Bowl
$45.00
($49.00
save 8%)
replacementsltd
Platinum Fine Bone China Coupe Soup Bowl
Platinum Fine Bone China Coupe Soup Bowl
$44.65
wayfairnorthamerica
Bobby Flay Marbella Lugged Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl
Bobby Flay Marbella Lugged Fruit/Dessert (Sauce) Bowl
$9.99
replacementsltd
Ooh La La 13 oz. Cereal bowl
Ooh La La 13 oz. Cereal bowl
$24.56
wayfairnorthamerica
AllModern Borgen 20 oz. Fruit Dessert Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Black, Size 1.9 H in | Wayfair 3A93B0655D9749C29BE514DEDDC99149
AllModern Borgen 20 oz. Fruit Dessert Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Black, Size 1.9 H in | Wayfair 3A93B0655D9749C29BE514DEDDC99149
$72.00
wayfair
Miriam Mirri 8.45 oz. Big Love Ice Cream Dessert Bowl
Miriam Mirri 8.45 oz. Big Love Ice Cream Dessert Bowl
$67.00
wayfairnorthamerica
AllModern Borgen 20 oz. Fruit Dessert Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Black, Size 1.9 H in | Wayfair 81EE28AF84EB4E95A8B387FE34ECDF66
AllModern Borgen 20 oz. Fruit Dessert Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Black, Size 1.9 H in | Wayfair 81EE28AF84EB4E95A8B387FE34ECDF66
$30.00
wayfair
Alessi 23 oz.Tonale Soup Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Black/Red, Size 2.0 H x 7.3 W x 7.3 D in | Wayfair DC03/2 B
Alessi 23 oz.Tonale Soup Bowl Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in Black/Red, Size 2.0 H x 7.3 W x 7.3 D in | Wayfair DC03/2 B
$116.00
wayfair
Simply Anna Rimmed Soup Bowl
Simply Anna Rimmed Soup Bowl
$27.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Cafe Pasta Bowl - Set of 6 Blue Band - Ballard Designs
Cafe Pasta Bowl - Set of 6 Blue Band - Ballard Designs
$48.00
($60.00
save 20%)
ballarddesigns
Bon Chef Americana Square Melamine 56 oz. Dessert Bowl Melamine in White, Size 2.25 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 53109IVORY
Bon Chef Americana Square Melamine 56 oz. Dessert Bowl Melamine in White, Size 2.25 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 53109IVORY
$20.21
wayfair
American Atelier Casino Coupe Soup Bowl
American Atelier Casino Coupe Soup Bowl
$6.99
replacementsltd
American Atelier Kenzie Soup/Cereal Bowl
American Atelier Kenzie Soup/Cereal Bowl
$9.99
replacementsltd
Flamingo Tropics Shatter-Resistant Bamboo Cereal Bowls, Set of 4
Flamingo Tropics Shatter-Resistant Bamboo Cereal Bowls, Set of 4
$50.00
horchow neimanmarcus
