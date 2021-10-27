Carafes

featured

Blomus Fuum 36 oz. Carafe in Gray, Size 11.43 H x 3.55 W in | Wayfair 63947

$41.99
wayfair
featured

Reynoldsville 84 Oz. Carafe

$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Birch Lane™ Monogrammed Silhouette Carafe Glass, Size 11.25 H x 5.25 W in | Wayfair BL22823 42043594

$58.00
wayfair

60- OZ Glass Pitcher With Stainless Steel Lid | Beautiful Lightweight Beverage Jug Carafe With A Wide Handle | Great For Cold & Hot Drinks Like Tea, L

$125.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bubble Glass Carafe

$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Abigails Elisa Carafe Pitcher, Clear/Gold

$239.99
amazon

Amazon Basics 1.6-Quart Tritan Carafe with Lid

$18.99
amazon

Charlton Home® Deyoung Glass Bedside Night Carafe Glass, Size 7.0 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair D07425619482466BA2B7AB4CD92B198E

$75.99
wayfair

Crystal 25 Oz. Carafe

$125.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Cristal D' Arques Architecte Carafe

$41.99
($100.00 save 58%)
macys

Splash Water 34 Oz. Carafe

$34.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Auntie- Vinyl Sticker Decals for Wine Glasses, Mugs, Bottle, Carafe - Great Birthday, Mothers Day, Christmas Gift idea

$3.50
amazon
Advertisement

I am 100! - Vinyl Sticker Decals for Wine Glasses, Mugs, Bottle, Carafe - Great Birthday Gift idea. (1 1/4" High Capital Letter, Lime Green)

$3.50
amazon

Lads Night In - Vinyl Sticker Decals for Wine Glasses, Mugs, Bottle, Carafe - Great Gift idea. (1 1/4" High Capital Letter, Gold)

$3.50
amazon

4 Today! - Vinyl Sticker Decals for Wine Glasses, Mugs, Bottle, Carafe - Great Birthday Gift idea (1 1/4" High Capital Letter, Silver)

$3.50
amazon

Eva Solo Carafe, 1-Liter, Clear

$50.99
amazon

2nd Birthday - Vinyl Sticker Decals for Wine Glasses, Mugs, Bottle, Carafe - Great Birthday Gift idea (1 1/4" High Capital Letter, Navy Blue)

$3.50
amazon

Aunty to Be - Vinyl Sticker Decals for Wine Glasses, Mugs, Bottle, Carafe - Great Gift idea

$3.50
amazon

Isleton Milk Carafe

$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Top Dog - Vinyl Sticker Decals for Wine Glasses, Mugs, Bottle, Carafe. Work, Colleague, Boss, Manager - Great Gift idea. (Small - 1 1/4" tall Capital Letter Height, Hot Pink)

$3.50
amazon

Eva Solo North America Fridge 33.81 oz. Carafe w/ Woven Cover Glass in Blue, Size 10.5 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair 567976

$65.00
wayfair

Vino o'Clock - Vinyl Sticker Decals for Wine Glasses, Mugs, Bottle, Carafe - Great Gift idea

$3.50
amazon

Happy 1st Birthday - Vinyl Sticker Decals for Wine Glasses, Mugs, Bottle, Carafe - Great Birthday Gift idea (1 1/4" High Capital Letter, White) (1 1/4" High Capital Letter, Yellow)

$3.50
amazon

Gramps - Vinyl Sticker Decals for Wine Glasses, Mugs, Bottle, Carafe - Great Birthday, Fathers Day, Christmas Gift idea

$3.50
amazon
Advertisement

Nude Glass Chill Carafe

$190.00
bloomingdale's

Lady Water Carafe - Steel Blue

$99.00
macy's

Orren Ellis 85 Ounces Glass Pitcher w/ Stainless Steel Lid, Diamond Pattern Water Carafe w/ Handle, Size 10.0 H x 7.0 W in | Wayfair

$124.99
wayfair

75 Ounces Large Heat Resistant Glass Beverage Pitcher With Stainless Steel Lid, Borosilicate Water Carafe With Spout And Handle, Perfect For Homemade

$135.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Richard Brendon - Star Cut Carafe - Clear

$241.00
amaraus

Orrefors Share Carafe, Small

$40.00
bloomingdale's

S'well Elements Black Marble 51 Oz Stainless Steel Carafe

$60.00
wayfairnorthamerica

R+D.LAB - X Lee Mathews Luisa Glass Carafe - Light Pink

$185.00
matchesfashion com us

Shade Whiskey Carafe

$135.00
neimanmarcus

Orren Ellis Glass Pitcher w/ Stainless Steel Lid/Water Carafe w/ Handle - High Heat Resistance Pitcher For Hot/Cold Water & Iced Tea | Wayfair

$131.99
wayfair

Ro Collection - Spherical Carafe - Smoked Gray

$62.00
amaraus

Studio 3B Glass Carafe Clear

$20.00
buybuybaby
Advertisement

Madison Carafe

$165.00
neimanmarcus

Susquehanna Glass Vintage Punted Carafe Clear

$49.99
buybuybaby

Susquehanna Glass Punted Carafe Clear

$49.99
buybuybaby

Susquehanna Glass Sonoma Hand-Cut Captain's Carafe Glass, Size 10.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair WAY-0089-87

$48.99
wayfair

Spiegelau Lifestyle Carafe - Clear

$80.99
overstock

RONA Prestige 42 oz. Carafe Crystal, Size 10.75 H x 5.25 W in | Wayfair LR-5886/AAL/1100

$47.99
wayfair

Glass Carafe With Lids, 1 Liter Water Pitcher Carafe For Mimosa Bar, Brunch, Cold Water, Beverage, Wine, Iced Tea, Lemonade -Wooden Chalkboard Tags In

$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Service Ideas Carafe Stainless Steel Lined 4 cup 33.8 Oz. Pitcher Stainless Steel in White, Size 8.5 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair 981C10BSWM

$129.99
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® 55 Oz Heat Resistant Borosilicate Water Carafe Glass Pitcher w/ Stainless Steel Flow Lid Glass in White, Size 9.5 H x 5.8 W in

$112.99
wayfair

4 Pack Glass Pitchers, 34 Oz Narrow Neck Glass Carafes For Water, Juicing, Iced Tea, Beverage, Wine, Mimosa Bar Supplies

$138.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Artisanal Carafe - Star Cut Richard Brendon

$313.00
wolf&badgerus

Woodbury Cocktail Carafe

$130.00
neimanmarcus
Advertisement

Artland Frost Shadow 35 oz. Blue Carafe - Frosted Blue

$68.60
($98.00 save 30%)
macy's

Elisa Carafe

$163.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mikasa Cobalt Swirl Blue Carafe

$49.99
replacementsltd

Glass Water Pitcher Carafe Jug Flask Heat Resistant With Stainless Steel Lid

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Nambe Moderne Glass Carafe

$60.00
bloomingdale's

Parrot Carafe, Clear/Purple

$404.00
neimanmarcus

Nude - Parrot Water Carafe - Gray

$239.00
amaraus

Latitude Run® Glass Water Pitcher w/ Diamond Pattern & TIGHT Lid 72 Ounces, THICKER Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass Carafe w/ FREE Brush | Wayfair

$133.99
wayfair

La Rochere Vendage 52 Ounce Carafe

$115.99
($166.00 save 30%)
macys

Kosta Boda It's All About You It's All About You 33.8 oz.Carafe, Multi Colored

$55.00
amazon

Trama Carafe by Kartell - Color: Clear (1511/B4)

$100.00
ylighting

Latitude Run® Glass Pitcher w/ Filter Lid/Water Carafe For Homemade Juice & Iced Tea,Stovetop Safe Beverage Jug,Convenient & Durable | Wayfair

$125.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com