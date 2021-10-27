Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Beverage Serving
Beverage Serving Sets
Beverage Serving Sets
Share
Beverage Serving Sets
Goleta 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
featured
Goleta 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Astoria Grand Baumann 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 10.75 H in | Wayfair 2B0EAE53E3A04A9E97607219FB20049F
featured
Astoria Grand Baumann 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 10.75 H in | Wayfair 2B0EAE53E3A04A9E97607219FB20049F
$146.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Dahlberg 7 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set, Size 6.5 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair 2D94E6645242491790F0C4A3D0E85B0E
featured
Astoria Grand Dahlberg 7 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set, Size 6.5 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair 2D94E6645242491790F0C4A3D0E85B0E
$64.99
wayfair
ATIPICO Crudo 2 Piece Carafe Set Glass/Ceramic in Green, Size 13.38 H x 3.63 W in | Wayfair 7536
ATIPICO Crudo 2 Piece Carafe Set Glass/Ceramic in Green, Size 13.38 H x 3.63 W in | Wayfair 7536
$94.99
wayfair
Canby Flamingos Round 5 Piece Carafe Set
Canby Flamingos Round 5 Piece Carafe Set
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tritan Sports Food 5 Piece Pitcher Set
Tritan Sports Food 5 Piece Pitcher Set
$127.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Baumann 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
Baumann 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$146.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Geiser 8 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Stainless Steel/Glass in Gray, Size 10.43 H x 4.92 W in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Geiser 8 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Stainless Steel/Glass in Gray, Size 10.43 H x 4.92 W in | Wayfair
$86.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Dandir Marquee Personalized Argos Bourbon 6 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 10.75 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Dandir Marquee Personalized Argos Bourbon 6 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 10.75 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair
$213.99
wayfair
Cordella 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
Cordella 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Margareta Crystal 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set, Size 13.0 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair 78682A7800794A99ABB4B25FFC7AB0ED
Charlton Home® Margareta Crystal 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set, Size 13.0 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair 78682A7800794A99ABB4B25FFC7AB0ED
$123.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Marquee Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass in Brown, Size 13.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 31A262E37BB64E6989CCB37950BD8E0F
Darby Home Co Marquee Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass in Brown, Size 13.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 31A262E37BB64E6989CCB37950BD8E0F
$199.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Taja Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass | Wayfair 5345K
Charlton Home® Taja Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass | Wayfair 5345K
$197.99
wayfair
DELCY Erik 3-Piece Set, Decanter & 2 Pairs Of Vintage Glasses, One Size, Size 3.4 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair DELCY68bd627
DELCY Erik 3-Piece Set, Decanter & 2 Pairs Of Vintage Glasses, One Size, Size 3.4 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair DELCY68bd627
$355.99
($369.99
save 4%)
wayfair
Bach 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
Bach 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Sessums Aged to Perfection Personalized 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 10.75 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Sessums Aged to Perfection Personalized 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 10.75 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair
$101.99
wayfair
Gloversville 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
Gloversville 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$152.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Anija Marquee Custom Draper Bourbon 13 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass in Gray, Size 10.75 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Anija Marquee Custom Draper Bourbon 13 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass in Gray, Size 10.75 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair
$178.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Bourke Personalized Botts Man Myth Legend Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 14.0 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Darby Home Co Bourke Personalized Botts Man Myth Legend Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 14.0 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$172.99
wayfair
Carved Solutions Tritan Wild Game 5 Piece Pitcher Set Plastic/Acrylic, Size 9.25 H x 5.75 W in | Wayfair ACL-TPIT55hb16s4-PD-wildgame
Carved Solutions Tritan Wild Game 5 Piece Pitcher Set Plastic/Acrylic, Size 9.25 H x 5.75 W in | Wayfair ACL-TPIT55hb16s4-PD-wildgame
$128.99
($141.00
save 9%)
wayfair
Baran 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
Baran 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$172.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Darby Home Co Ledya Engraved 4 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 8.5 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair D71AE41552AC4485861DD7DC82CF3113
Darby Home Co Ledya Engraved 4 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 8.5 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair D71AE41552AC4485861DD7DC82CF3113
$155.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Pasadena Personalized 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair 4FFCAA9646CF4F17A68C4F7BE19B8AA8
Darby Home Co Pasadena Personalized 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair 4FFCAA9646CF4F17A68C4F7BE19B8AA8
$99.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Locksley Globe 4 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 8.5 H x 7.5 W in | Wayfair 47A0FD9A78384DA893E955AD9B335656
Darby Home Co Locksley Globe 4 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 8.5 H x 7.5 W in | Wayfair 47A0FD9A78384DA893E955AD9B335656
$105.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Drew 6 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 9.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair B5A5678AAD6641688BBC461D56EC5D23
Darby Home Co Drew 6 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 9.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair B5A5678AAD6641688BBC461D56EC5D23
$188.99
($225.00
save 16%)
wayfair
Darby Home Co West Broadway Custom 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 13.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair CE8117BAB2B54FEF869826621E6A02E5
Darby Home Co West Broadway Custom 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 13.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair CE8117BAB2B54FEF869826621E6A02E5
$203.99
wayfair
Rockin' Around Holiday Square Decanter Set
Rockin' Around Holiday Square Decanter Set
$71.49
overstock
Charlton Home® Gorrell Gift 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 12.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair B54329E20F3F457D9FA5BADF78E8B889
Charlton Home® Gorrell Gift 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 12.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair B54329E20F3F457D9FA5BADF78E8B889
$165.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Finola Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass/Crystal | Wayfair 7F5D6C3AF2C543EB87827839E80703C9
Charlton Home® Finola Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass/Crystal | Wayfair 7F5D6C3AF2C543EB87827839E80703C9
$143.99
wayfair
Lowenstein Ultra Rare Edition Custom Argos 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
Lowenstein Ultra Rare Edition Custom Argos 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$175.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ledya Engraved 4 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
Ledya Engraved 4 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$155.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kaity Custom 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
Kaity Custom 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$164.99
wayfairnorthamerica
McChord Engraved Dimera and Bryant 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
McChord Engraved Dimera and Bryant 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Oakhill Personalized Carson Bourbon Decanter Set With Rocks Glasses
Oakhill Personalized Carson Bourbon Decanter Set With Rocks Glasses
$246.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Darby Home Co LosPalmos Fire & Rescue Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 12.0 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Darby Home Co LosPalmos Fire & Rescue Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 12.0 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$175.99
($190.00
save 7%)
wayfair
Darby Home Co West Broadway Fairbanks Personalized Glasses w/ Globe 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 8.5 H x 7.5 W in | Wayfair
Darby Home Co West Broadway Fairbanks Personalized Glasses w/ Globe 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 8.5 H x 7.5 W in | Wayfair
$93.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Kaity Custom 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass in Gray, Size 11.5 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair 66E5DD9D5EB343EE914602A0AD956D15
Darby Home Co Kaity Custom 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass in Gray, Size 11.5 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair 66E5DD9D5EB343EE914602A0AD956D15
$164.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Lundeen Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 12.5 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 137C1D36C5024096BD6DF53452D63EAA
Darby Home Co Lundeen Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 12.5 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 137C1D36C5024096BD6DF53452D63EAA
$202.99
wayfair
East Urban Home 6 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 9.0 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair F557E56689FF44289E452942BC9D0589
East Urban Home 6 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 9.0 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair F557E56689FF44289E452942BC9D0589
$194.99
wayfair
East Urban Home 6 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 9.0 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair D34D54EB5F88404E8AC4F2EF27ACDFCF
East Urban Home 6 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 9.0 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair D34D54EB5F88404E8AC4F2EF27ACDFCF
$189.99
wayfair
Leedey Scales of Justice Custom Presentation 6 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
Leedey Scales of Justice Custom Presentation 6 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set
$223.99
wayfairnorthamerica
6 Piece Wine Decanter Set
6 Piece Wine Decanter Set
$142.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gracie Oaks Strohm 5 Piece Wine Decanter Set Glass, Size 10.5 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair 3D0C5950A3CB4FEEA7EB47349CE6ED51
Gracie Oaks Strohm 5 Piece Wine Decanter Set Glass, Size 10.5 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair 3D0C5950A3CB4FEEA7EB47349CE6ED51
$44.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Oakmont Custom Bourbon Decanter Set Glass, Size 8.5 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair 73945AB71BF14FEDB6383D8E7E4BE83E
East Urban Home Oakmont Custom Bourbon Decanter Set Glass, Size 8.5 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair 73945AB71BF14FEDB6383D8E7E4BE83E
$263.99
wayfair
Everly Quinn 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Sets,Crystal Whiskey Decanter w/ 4 Glasses, Size 10.51 H x 3.35 W in | Wayfair
Everly Quinn 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Sets,Crystal Whiskey Decanter w/ 4 Glasses, Size 10.51 H x 3.35 W in | Wayfair
$144.99
wayfair
Crystal Globe Whiskey Decanter Set 5 piece
Crystal Globe Whiskey Decanter Set 5 piece
$82.49
overstock
Everly Quinn Satomi Personalized Glencairn 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass/Crystal | Wayfair MNTP1940 39505059
Everly Quinn Satomi Personalized Glencairn 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass/Crystal | Wayfair MNTP1940 39505059
$141.99
($162.00
save 12%)
wayfair
Darby Home Co Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 2F6FD87DA7A54ACC8EA928ECB5342488
Darby Home Co Personalized 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 2F6FD87DA7A54ACC8EA928ECB5342488
$209.99
wayfair
Horsehair And Beechwood 16-1/2 Inch Bottle Brush, Set Of 2, Extra-Long Wooden Handle, Dense Natural Bristles, Easily Cleans Vases, Pitchers, Mugs And
Horsehair And Beechwood 16-1/2 Inch Bottle Brush, Set Of 2, Extra-Long Wooden Handle, Dense Natural Bristles, Easily Cleans Vases, Pitchers, Mugs And
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lillian Rose Set of 2 Wine Carafes | Michaels®
Lillian Rose Set of 2 Wine Carafes | Michaels®
$19.24
($27.49
save 30%)
michaelsstores
K&K Interiors 15386C-OR Set of 3 Orange and Green Ceramic Carrot Pitchers
K&K Interiors 15386C-OR Set of 3 Orange and Green Ceramic Carrot Pitchers
$38.83
amazon
JGZ 21-Piece Porcelain Ceramic Coffee Tea Gift Sets, Cups& Saucer Service For 6, Teapot, Sugar Bowl, Creamer Pitcher & Teaspoons. in Black/Blue/Pink
JGZ 21-Piece Porcelain Ceramic Coffee Tea Gift Sets, Cups& Saucer Service For 6, Teapot, Sugar Bowl, Creamer Pitcher & Teaspoons. in Black/Blue/Pink
$239.99
wayfair
JoyJolt Luna Whiskey Decanter Set of 5
JoyJolt Luna Whiskey Decanter Set of 5
$65.09
($156.00
save 58%)
macys
Oakmont Engraved Bishop Whiskey Decanter Set
Oakmont Engraved Bishop Whiskey Decanter Set
$109.95
($120.00
save 8%)
walmartusa
Robyn Lobster Assortment Square 5 Piece Carafe Set
Robyn Lobster Assortment Square 5 Piece Carafe Set
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
5pc Glass Beverage Pitcher and Drinkware Set - Mason Craft & More
5pc Glass Beverage Pitcher and Drinkware Set - Mason Craft & More
$24.99
target
Orrefors - Savor Set - 2 DOF & Decanter
Orrefors - Savor Set - 2 DOF & Decanter
$152.00
amaraus
Nachtmann Noblesse Decanter and Whisky Glass, Set of 3, Clear, 10.4 oz. -
Nachtmann Noblesse Decanter and Whisky Glass, Set of 3, Clear, 10.4 oz. -
$66.05
($140.00
save 53%)
amazon
Home Wet Bar Groomsman Engraved Bishop 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 13.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 8686
Home Wet Bar Groomsman Engraved Bishop 3 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Glass, Size 13.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 8686
$98.99
wayfair
Porcelain Tea Sets,8 Oz Cups And Saucer Teaspoon Set Of 4, With Teapot Sugar Bowl Cream Pitcher And Tea Strainer For Tea/Coffee,Afternoon Tea Party
Porcelain Tea Sets,8 Oz Cups And Saucer Teaspoon Set Of 4, With Teapot Sugar Bowl Cream Pitcher And Tea Strainer For Tea/Coffee,Afternoon Tea Party
$227.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beverage Serving Sets
