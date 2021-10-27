Wine Preservers

Skip to content
Better Homes & Gardens
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Bar Tools
Wine Preservers
Wine Preservers
Share
Wine Preservers
Genuine Fred CORKY Vacuum Wine Pump
featured
Genuine Fred CORKY Vacuum Wine Pump
$15.10
amazon
Electric Wine Bottle Openers Gift Set, Battery Powered Cordless Electric Corkscrew Wine Opener with Foil Cutter, Wine Aerator Pourer, 1 Vacuum.
featured
Electric Wine Bottle Openers Gift Set, Battery Powered Cordless Electric Corkscrew Wine Opener with Foil Cutter, Wine Aerator Pourer, 1 Vacuum.
$18.05
newegg
Wine Vacuum Pump
featured
Wine Vacuum Pump
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with 2 x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers - White
Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with 2 x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers - White
$18.32
amazon
Wine Things Zinc Alloy Boot Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper and Wine Preserver, Painted
Wine Things Zinc Alloy Boot Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper and Wine Preserver, Painted
$12.95
amazon
Electric Wine Opener Corkscrew Automatic Champagne Bottle Opener Kit with Foil Cutter Vacuum Stopper Wine Bottle Openers
Electric Wine Opener Corkscrew Automatic Champagne Bottle Opener Kit with Foil Cutter Vacuum Stopper Wine Bottle Openers
$96.00
newegg
Zwilling Fresh & Save Vacuum Wine Sealer
Zwilling Fresh & Save Vacuum Wine Sealer
$6.99
($8.99
save 22%)
macys
Jokari Wine Preserver
Jokari Wine Preserver
$11.00
amazon
Vinotemp Vacuum Wine Stopper
Vinotemp Vacuum Wine Stopper
$26.51
amazon
Ebern Designs Malia Wine Vacuum Pump Plastic in Black, Size 2.2 H x 4.3 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 875D24D18DCB4BA49B032C4278B1AC33
Ebern Designs Malia Wine Vacuum Pump Plastic in Black, Size 2.2 H x 4.3 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 875D24D18DCB4BA49B032C4278B1AC33
$15.40
wayfair
Zwilling JA Henckels Sommelier Accessories 3-pc Wine Vacuum Pump Bottle Stopper
Zwilling JA Henckels Sommelier Accessories 3-pc Wine Vacuum Pump Bottle Stopper
$41.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Zwilling Fresh & Save 3-Piece Vacuum Wine Sealer Set
Zwilling Fresh & Save 3-Piece Vacuum Wine Sealer Set
$19.95
surlatable
Evercork Vacuum Wine Stopper
Evercork Vacuum Wine Stopper
$8.99
thecontainerstore
Wine Bottle Opener Corkscrew Set- Foil Cutter, Base, Pourer, Vacuum Stopper, Greeting Card Wine Opener Set
Wine Bottle Opener Corkscrew Set- Foil Cutter, Base, Pourer, Vacuum Stopper, Greeting Card Wine Opener Set
$25.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Balight Wine Bottle Opener Corkscrew Set- Foil Cutter, Base, Pourer, Vacuum Stopper, Greeting Card Wine Opener Set (Bronze) Metal | Wayfair
Balight Wine Bottle Opener Corkscrew Set- Foil Cutter, Base, Pourer, Vacuum Stopper, Greeting Card Wine Opener Set (Bronze) Metal | Wayfair
$23.15
wayfair
Saver 3 Piece Wine Vacuum Pump Set
Saver 3 Piece Wine Vacuum Pump Set
$12.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wine Aerator Pourer Set: Premium Wine Decanter Spout with Vacuum Stopper Pump and Corkscrew in Stylish Gift Box - Upgrade Your Wine To a New Level
Wine Aerator Pourer Set: Premium Wine Decanter Spout with Vacuum Stopper Pump and Corkscrew in Stylish Gift Box - Upgrade Your Wine To a New Level
$17.12
newegg
HOST Airlock Wine Preserver, 5.75", Multicolor
HOST Airlock Wine Preserver, 5.75", Multicolor
$17.64
amazon
3 Beer Pump Stopper Bottle Cap Sealer Lever Soda Wine Vacuum Airtight Reusable - Apricot
3 Beer Pump Stopper Bottle Cap Sealer Lever Soda Wine Vacuum Airtight Reusable - Apricot
$9.08
newegg
JosLiki Wine Saver Vacuum Pump with Vacuum Bottle Stoppers - Preserver Keeps Wine Fresh - Reusable Wine Sealer - Preserver Bottle Plug - black 4 Stoppers
JosLiki Wine Saver Vacuum Pump with Vacuum Bottle Stoppers - Preserver Keeps Wine Fresh - Reusable Wine Sealer - Preserver Bottle Plug - black 4 Stoppers
$8.99
walmart
Vacuum Sealer Machine, Automatic Fresh Food-Sealer, Food-Saver, Vacuum Packing Machine For Fruits, Meat And Wine Preservation With | Dry & Moist Seali
Vacuum Sealer Machine, Automatic Fresh Food-Sealer, Food-Saver, Vacuum Packing Machine For Fruits, Meat And Wine Preservation With | Dry & Moist Seali
$186.99
wayfairnorthamerica
450ml/15oz Double Walled Stainless Steel Vacuum Cup Bottle Anti-skip Body and Scratching Resistance - Wine red
450ml/15oz Double Walled Stainless Steel Vacuum Cup Bottle Anti-skip Body and Scratching Resistance - Wine red
$24.58
newegg
Stainless steel vacuum pump vacuum pump red wine vacuum wine stopper wine stopper -
Stainless steel vacuum pump vacuum pump red wine vacuum wine stopper wine stopper -
$13.14
newegg
Mini Automatic Vacuum Sealer Machine, 10 Sous Vide Bags BAP Free Reusable, 1 Wine Stoppers And 2 Sealer Clips,Easy To Keep Food Fresh And Save Storage
Mini Automatic Vacuum Sealer Machine, 10 Sous Vide Bags BAP Free Reusable, 1 Wine Stoppers And 2 Sealer Clips,Easy To Keep Food Fresh And Save Storage
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SUN Handheld Vacuum Sealer, Includes 15 Reusable Vacuum Sealer Bags, 1 Vacuum Wine Stopper, 2 Sealing Clips, 4 Sous Vide Clips For Food Storage
SUN Handheld Vacuum Sealer, Includes 15 Reusable Vacuum Sealer Bags, 1 Vacuum Wine Stopper, 2 Sealing Clips, 4 Sous Vide Clips For Food Storage
$88.99
wayfair
Handheld Vacuum Sealer With 10Pcs Vacuum Zipper Bags & 1 Wine Saver Stopper, Mini USB Automatic Vacuum Sealer, Vacuum Machine Pump Portable Rechargeab
Handheld Vacuum Sealer With 10Pcs Vacuum Zipper Bags & 1 Wine Saver Stopper, Mini USB Automatic Vacuum Sealer, Vacuum Machine Pump Portable Rechargeab
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wine Enthusiast Electric Automatic Wine Opener And Preserver Stainless Steel
Wine Enthusiast Electric Automatic Wine Opener And Preserver Stainless Steel
$69.99
buybuybaby
True Brands Refresh Wine Vacuum Pump Plastic in Black, Size 2.0 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 0419
True Brands Refresh Wine Vacuum Pump Plastic in Black, Size 2.0 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 0419
$8.99
wayfair
Swissmar Epivac Vacuum Pump Wine Saver Set, Grape/Chrome. Comes with 2 Wine Stoppers
Swissmar Epivac Vacuum Pump Wine Saver Set, Grape/Chrome. Comes with 2 Wine Stoppers
$9.95
amazon
Naiyafly 4 In 1 Electric Wine Opener Gift Set Including Vacuum Plug Foil Cutter Red Wine Aerator For Party in Gray | Wayfair LCSJR1116B
Naiyafly 4 In 1 Electric Wine Opener Gift Set Including Vacuum Plug Foil Cutter Red Wine Aerator For Party in Gray | Wayfair LCSJR1116B
$15.99
wayfair
Outset Stainless-Steel Wine-Bottle Stopper with Vacuum Pump
Outset Stainless-Steel Wine-Bottle Stopper with Vacuum Pump
$10.93
amazon
Prep & Savour Electric Wine Opener 4 In 1 Gift Set,USB Rechargeable Cork Remover,Including Vacuum Plug, Foil Cutter, Red Wine Aerator | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Electric Wine Opener 4 In 1 Gift Set,USB Rechargeable Cork Remover,Including Vacuum Plug, Foil Cutter, Red Wine Aerator | Wayfair
$28.29
wayfair
OXO Vacuum Wine Preserver with Two Stoppers
OXO Vacuum Wine Preserver with Two Stoppers
$17.99
target
Epicureanist Vacuum Wine Stopper
Epicureanist Vacuum Wine Stopper
$29.10
overstock
Rabbit Electric Wine Saver and Preserver, One Size, Black and Silver 2
Rabbit Electric Wine Saver and Preserver, One Size, Black and Silver 2
$35.00
amazon
Wine Saver Vacuum Pump with 2 x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers Stainless Steel Wine Pump Sealer Preserver Set New
Wine Saver Vacuum Pump with 2 x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers Stainless Steel Wine Pump Sealer Preserver Set New
$11.99
newegg
Prep & Savour® Wine Stoppers Vacuum Lock Bottle Wine Saver Leak-Proof Safe Storage Preserver Wine Bottle Sealer DE037982A2FF4156854533E26FD14D6E
Prep & Savour® Wine Stoppers Vacuum Lock Bottle Wine Saver Leak-Proof Safe Storage Preserver Wine Bottle Sealer DE037982A2FF4156854533E26FD14D6E
$5.23
wayfair
OXO Steel Vacuum Wine Preserver With 2 Stoppers Stainless Steel
OXO Steel Vacuum Wine Preserver With 2 Stoppers Stainless Steel
$17.99
buybuybaby
Craft Kitchen Saver 3 Piece Wine Vacuum Pump Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 5.0 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair 80129
Craft Kitchen Saver 3 Piece Wine Vacuum Pump Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 5.0 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair 80129
$12.99
wayfair
Brentwood Black Air Pump Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter, Vacuum Stopper, Aerator Pourer
Brentwood Black Air Pump Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter, Vacuum Stopper, Aerator Pourer
$28.00
homedepot
Cuisinart Cordless Wine Opener with Vacuum Sealer 5 Piece Set
Cuisinart Cordless Wine Opener with Vacuum Sealer 5 Piece Set
$41.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Epicureanist Wine Bottle Vacuum Pump Plastic in Black, Size 6.13 H x 1.25 W x 2.13 D in | Wayfair VT-VINOVAC02
Epicureanist Wine Bottle Vacuum Pump Plastic in Black, Size 6.13 H x 1.25 W x 2.13 D in | Wayfair VT-VINOVAC02
$17.79
wayfair
Vinotemp Wine Bottle Vacuum Pump with 2 Stoppers
Vinotemp Wine Bottle Vacuum Pump with 2 Stoppers
$17.79
amazon
Wine Things Zinc Alloy Tennis Racket Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper and Wine Preserver, Painted
Wine Things Zinc Alloy Tennis Racket Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper and Wine Preserver, Painted
$12.95
amazon
Vinotemp Wine Bottle Vacuum Pump w/ 2 Stoppers in Black
Vinotemp Wine Bottle Vacuum Pump w/ 2 Stoppers in Black
$17.95
brookstone
Zwilling Fresh & Save Vacuum Wine Sealer
Zwilling Fresh & Save Vacuum Wine Sealer
$7.00
surlatable
Zwilling J.a. Henckels Vacuum Wine Sealer Silver/black
Zwilling J.a. Henckels Vacuum Wine Sealer Silver/black
$9.99
bedbath&beyond
Cuisinart Cordless Wine Opener w/ Vacuum Sealer 5 Piece Set Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 12.25 H x 5.5 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair CWO-50
Cuisinart Cordless Wine Opener w/ Vacuum Sealer 5 Piece Set Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 12.25 H x 5.5 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair CWO-50
$41.98
($75.00
save 44%)
wayfair
Wine Saver Pump with 2 x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers - Black (Black with 2 wine stoppers)
Wine Saver Pump with 2 x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers - Black (Black with 2 wine stoppers)
$19.78
newegg
Mega Multipurpose Stainless Steel Vacuum Food/Liquid Mug, 16 oz, Blue/green/wine
Mega Multipurpose Stainless Steel Vacuum Food/Liquid Mug, 16 oz, Blue/green/wine
$19.99
amazon
Zwilling J.a. Henckels 18/10 Stainless Steel Wine Vacuum Pump
Zwilling J.a. Henckels 18/10 Stainless Steel Wine Vacuum Pump
$45.99
($66.00
save 30%)
macys
Kalorik 2-in-1 Stainless Steel Wine Opener and Preserver, One Size , Gray
Kalorik 2-in-1 Stainless Steel Wine Opener and Preserver, One Size , Gray
$49.99
($84.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
ESHOO Wine Bottle Opener Corkscrew Set- Foil Cutter, Base, Pourer, Vacuum Stopper, Greeting Card Wine Opener Set Metal in Gray | Wayfair NICWF0590B
ESHOO Wine Bottle Opener Corkscrew Set- Foil Cutter, Base, Pourer, Vacuum Stopper, Greeting Card Wine Opener Set Metal in Gray | Wayfair NICWF0590B
$25.58
wayfair
Rabbit Electric Wine Preserver - Black
Rabbit Electric Wine Preserver - Black
$39.99
($57.99
save 31%)
macy's
Oster 4-in-1 Wine Savoring Experience with Cordless Electric Wine Opener | Wine Kit with Rechargeable Wine Bottle Opener, Wine Pourer, Vacuum Wine Stoppers, and Foil Cutter, Black
Oster 4-in-1 Wine Savoring Experience with Cordless Electric Wine Opener | Wine Kit with Rechargeable Wine Bottle Opener, Wine Pourer, Vacuum Wine Stoppers, and Foil Cutter, Black
$29.99
($39.99
save 25%)
amazon
S'well Stainless Steel Wine Chiller - 750ml - Calacatta Gold - Triple-Layered Vacuum-Insulated Container Designed to Keep Bottles Colder for Longer - BPA-Free Designer Barware Accessories
S'well Stainless Steel Wine Chiller - 750ml - Calacatta Gold - Triple-Layered Vacuum-Insulated Container Designed to Keep Bottles Colder for Longer - BPA-Free Designer Barware Accessories
$40.00
amazon
Vinotemp Sip Fresh Vacuum Lid for Wine and Other Beverages, Set of 2
Vinotemp Sip Fresh Vacuum Lid for Wine and Other Beverages, Set of 2
$13.23
amazon
Stainless Steel Bottle Stopper Vacuum Pump Sealed Red Wine Champagne Cap Plug -
Stainless Steel Bottle Stopper Vacuum Pump Sealed Red Wine Champagne Cap Plug -
$11.06
newegg
Vino Ninja Bar Tools Black - Vacuum Wine Sealer & Stopper Set
Vino Ninja Bar Tools Black - Vacuum Wine Sealer & Stopper Set
$11.49
($29.00
save 60%)
zulily
Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump, Black with 8 Vacuum Bottle Stoppers, Black with Set of 8 Stoppers
Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump, Black with 8 Vacuum Bottle Stoppers, Black with Set of 8 Stoppers
$41.00
newegg
