Ice Trays & Molds

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Bar Tools
Ice Cube Trays
Ice Trays & Molds
Share
Ice Trays & Molds
Food Grade Rose-Shaped Silicone Mold Rose Flower Ice Cubes for Making Cake Candle Handmade Soap Chocolate Resin Decorations Lotion Bar Crayon Wax Plaster (E1)
featured
Food Grade Rose-Shaped Silicone Mold Rose Flower Ice Cubes for Making Cake Candle Handmade Soap Chocolate Resin Decorations Lotion Bar Crayon Wax Plaster (E1)
$7.96
walmart
Arrow Home Products Eezy Ice Cube Tray, 14, White
featured
Arrow Home Products Eezy Ice Cube Tray, 14, White
$6.50
amazon
Silicone Ice Cube Tray with Lid Square Ice Cubes Baking Mold BPA free Easy to Release for Juice Baby Food Chocolate Cheese Sushi 18 Holes
featured
Silicone Ice Cube Tray with Lid Square Ice Cubes Baking Mold BPA free Easy to Release for Juice Baby Food Chocolate Cheese Sushi 18 Holes
$9.59
walmart
Kootek 4 Pack Silicone Ice Cube Trays with Lid - Flexible 56-Ice Cubes Molds Easy Release Ice Trays with Spill-Resistant Removable Cover, Dishwasher Safe and Stackable Durable (Orange)
Kootek 4 Pack Silicone Ice Cube Trays with Lid - Flexible 56-Ice Cubes Molds Easy Release Ice Trays with Spill-Resistant Removable Cover, Dishwasher Safe and Stackable Durable (Orange)
$10.79
($12.99
save 17%)
amazon
OXO Good Grips No-Spill Silicone Ice Stick Tray for Water Bottles
OXO Good Grips No-Spill Silicone Ice Stick Tray for Water Bottles
$10.99
amazon
2 Pack Ice Cube Trays, Silicone Ice Cube Trays Molds,Easy Release Square Ice Cubes, Ideal For Alcoholic Beverages,BPA-Free
2 Pack Ice Cube Trays, Silicone Ice Cube Trays Molds,Easy Release Square Ice Cubes, Ideal For Alcoholic Beverages,BPA-Free
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ice Cube Trays,2 Pack Food Grade Flexible Silicone Ice Cube Molds With Lid, BPA Free With Spill-Resistant Removable Lid Ice Cube Molds For Chilled Dri
Ice Cube Trays,2 Pack Food Grade Flexible Silicone Ice Cube Molds With Lid, BPA Free With Spill-Resistant Removable Lid Ice Cube Molds For Chilled Dri
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Ice Cube Trays 4 Pack - Silicone Ice Tray For Making 24 Pcs Large Ice Cubes in Black, Size 6.46 H x 4.45 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Ice Cube Trays 4 Pack - Silicone Ice Tray For Making 24 Pcs Large Ice Cubes in Black, Size 6.46 H x 4.45 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$79.99
wayfair
Ice Cube Tray, 16 Cube Trays ,3 Pack
Ice Cube Tray, 16 Cube Trays ,3 Pack
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kitch Easy Release White Ice Cube Tray, 16 Cube Trays (Pack of 4) (4 Pack - 64 Cubes)
Kitch Easy Release White Ice Cube Tray, 16 Cube Trays (Pack of 4) (4 Pack - 64 Cubes)
$10.95
amazon
Lekue Penguin Ice Cube Tray, Blue
Lekue Penguin Ice Cube Tray, Blue
$7.95
amazon
Rabbit Clear Ice Sphere Mold Tray (Blue/Slate)
Rabbit Clear Ice Sphere Mold Tray (Blue/Slate)
$29.99
amazon
Advertisement
Prep & Savour Mignonette Upgrade Ice Cube Trays,2 Pack Silicone Flexible Ice Cube Trays w/ Lid, 74 Cubes Ice Trays For Chilled Drinks | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Mignonette Upgrade Ice Cube Trays,2 Pack Silicone Flexible Ice Cube Trays w/ Lid, 74 Cubes Ice Trays For Chilled Drinks | Wayfair
$79.99
wayfair
Geogiann 3D Large Ice Cube Tray
Geogiann 3D Large Ice Cube Tray
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Silicone LEGO Brick Style Freezer Ice Cube Tray Mold Maker Bar Party Drink DIY Yellow - yellow
Silicone LEGO Brick Style Freezer Ice Cube Tray Mold Maker Bar Party Drink DIY Yellow - yellow
$11.93
newegg
Silicone 19 Hole Size Button Shape Print Ice Cube Chocolate Soap Candy Ice Cake Chocolate Sugar Craft Fondant Decor Mold
Silicone 19 Hole Size Button Shape Print Ice Cube Chocolate Soap Candy Ice Cake Chocolate Sugar Craft Fondant Decor Mold
$2.99
newegg
Hutzler 1 in. Natural Ice Ball Mold Ice Tray (3-Pack)
Hutzler 1 in. Natural Ice Ball Mold Ice Tray (3-Pack)
$22.84
homedepot
Freshware 2PK 8-Cavity Flexible Silicone Large Ice Cube Trays, 2-inch Cubes for Slow Melt and Less Drink Dilution, Black
Freshware 2PK 8-Cavity Flexible Silicone Large Ice Cube Trays, 2-inch Cubes for Slow Melt and Less Drink Dilution, Black
$16.59
amazon
Evriholder Ice Cube Trays - Blue Ice Cube Tray - Set of Two
Evriholder Ice Cube Trays - Blue Ice Cube Tray - Set of Two
$6.29
($7.99
save 21%)
zulily
HDS TRADING CORP. Jumbo Red Silicone Ice Cube Tray
HDS TRADING CORP. Jumbo Red Silicone Ice Cube Tray
$13.04
($16.30
save 20%)
homedepot
Hastings Home Silicone Ice Cube Tray Plastic/Acrylic in Black, Size 3.7 H x 8.9 W x 5.1 D in | Wayfair 636425CUN
Hastings Home Silicone Ice Cube Tray Plastic/Acrylic in Black, Size 3.7 H x 8.9 W x 5.1 D in | Wayfair 636425CUN
$19.99
wayfair
Ice Cube Tray, AiBast Ice Trays for Freezer With Lid, 3 Pack Silicone Large Round Ice Cube Tray, Sphere Square Honeycomb Ice Trays for Whiskey With.
Ice Cube Tray, AiBast Ice Trays for Freezer With Lid, 3 Pack Silicone Large Round Ice Cube Tray, Sphere Square Honeycomb Ice Trays for Whiskey With.
$19.98
newegg
Ice Cube Trays With Lids Large Size Silicone Square Ice Cube Molds For Making 8 Giant Ice Cubes For Whiskey And Cocktails, Keep Drinks Chilled, Reusab
Ice Cube Trays With Lids Large Size Silicone Square Ice Cube Molds For Making 8 Giant Ice Cubes For Whiskey And Cocktails, Keep Drinks Chilled, Reusab
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Large Ice Cube Trays, Ice Balls For Whiskey 2.5 Inch, Easy Release Silicone Ice Cube Tray With Lid, Novelty Round Ice Cube Mold For Cocktail, Coffee,
Large Ice Cube Trays, Ice Balls For Whiskey 2.5 Inch, Easy Release Silicone Ice Cube Tray With Lid, Novelty Round Ice Cube Mold For Cocktail, Coffee,
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Prepara Two Inch Molds-4pack Ice Ball Molds, 2 inch diameter, clear/black
Prepara Two Inch Molds-4pack Ice Ball Molds, 2 inch diameter, clear/black
$5.75
($6.68
save 14%)
amazon
Frederico Large Ice Cube Tray
Frederico Large Ice Cube Tray
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Progressive 2-Pack Flexible Ice Sticks Trays
Progressive 2-Pack Flexible Ice Sticks Trays
$8.49
($9.99
save 15%)
blainfarm&fleet
Lego Ice Cube Tray, Pink, Silicone, One Size
Lego Ice Cube Tray, Pink, Silicone, One Size
$11.12
amazon
Prep & Savour Ice Cube Trays Silicone Set Of 2, Ice Ball Maker Mold, Whiskey Ice Ball Mold, Round Ice Cube Mold in Black | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Ice Cube Trays Silicone Set Of 2, Ice Ball Maker Mold, Whiskey Ice Ball Mold, Round Ice Cube Mold in Black | Wayfair
$63.99
wayfair
PREMIUM Ice Ball Molds, Round 2.5 Inch Ice Spheres. Stackable Slow Melting Round Ice Cube Maker For Whiskey And Bourbon 6, Multi
PREMIUM Ice Ball Molds, Round 2.5 Inch Ice Spheres. Stackable Slow Melting Round Ice Cube Maker For Whiskey And Bourbon 6, Multi
$85.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Compartment Slim Ice Cube Tray
Compartment Slim Ice Cube Tray
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Resa Bourbon Ice Cube Tray Plastic/Acrylic in Black/White, Size 8.5 H x 6.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 40E94ACFF03D4354A41391318BB83DC0
Prep & Savour Resa Bourbon Ice Cube Tray Plastic/Acrylic in Black/White, Size 8.5 H x 6.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 40E94ACFF03D4354A41391318BB83DC0
$53.99
wayfair
Prep & Savour Ice Cube Trays, Large Silicone Ice Cube Trays For Freezer, Reusable Ball Ice Cube Trays w/ Lid For Whisky, Red Wine, Cocktail | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Ice Cube Trays, Large Silicone Ice Cube Trays For Freezer, Reusable Ball Ice Cube Trays w/ Lid For Whisky, Red Wine, Cocktail | Wayfair
$79.99
wayfair
Butter Mold With Food Grade Silicone Spatulas, Silicon Butter Molds Tray With Lid,Rectangle Container For Brownies,Ice Cube,Homemade Butter,Herbed,Gar
Butter Mold With Food Grade Silicone Spatulas, Silicon Butter Molds Tray With Lid,Rectangle Container For Brownies,Ice Cube,Homemade Butter,Herbed,Gar
$55.94
wayfairnorthamerica
Silicone Ice Cube Tray, Large Ice Cube Tray For Freezer, Reusable Ball Ice Cube Trays With Lid For Whisky, Red Wine, Cocktail, Non-Stick Easy To Relas
Silicone Ice Cube Tray, Large Ice Cube Tray For Freezer, Reusable Ball Ice Cube Trays With Lid For Whisky, Red Wine, Cocktail, Non-Stick Easy To Relas
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ice Cube Tray Recipes: 75 Easy and Creative Kitchen Hacks for Freezing, Cooking, and Baking with Ice Cube Trays Jen Karetnick Author
Ice Cube Tray Recipes: 75 Easy and Creative Kitchen Hacks for Freezing, Cooking, and Baking with Ice Cube Trays Jen Karetnick Author
$12.99
barnes&noble
Advertisement
RSVP Stainless Steel Ice Cube Tray
RSVP Stainless Steel Ice Cube Tray
$22.99
qvc
Accomac Ice Cube Tray
Accomac Ice Cube Tray
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour 4 Pcs Reusable Ice Ball Molds Silicone Sphere Ice Mold Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 7.0 H x 4.7 W x 1.8 D in | Wayfair
Prep & Savour 4 Pcs Reusable Ice Ball Molds Silicone Sphere Ice Mold Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 7.0 H x 4.7 W x 1.8 D in | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Prep & Savour Ice Cube Tray, Ice Trays, Transparent Silicone Ice Cube Tray Sphere Ice Ball Maker w/ Lid & Large Square Ice Tray For Whiskey in White
Prep & Savour Ice Cube Tray, Ice Trays, Transparent Silicone Ice Cube Tray Sphere Ice Ball Maker w/ Lid & Large Square Ice Tray For Whiskey in White
$68.99
wayfair
Prep & Savour Silicone Ice Cube Tray - Set Of 2 w/ 1 Spherical Mold & 1 Square Mold Plastic/Acrylic in Black | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Silicone Ice Cube Tray - Set Of 2 w/ 1 Spherical Mold & 1 Square Mold Plastic/Acrylic in Black | Wayfair
$60.99
wayfair
Round Ice Cube Molds - Whiskey Ice Sphere Maker - Makes 2.5 Inch Ice Balls - 2 Pack
Round Ice Cube Molds - Whiskey Ice Sphere Maker - Makes 2.5 Inch Ice Balls - 2 Pack
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Peak Extra-Large Ice Cube Tray
Peak Extra-Large Ice Cube Tray
$14.00
crate&barrel
Seal Ice Tray
Seal Ice Tray
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Silicone Ice Cube Tray, 3-Square Ice Cube Molds And 3-Sphere Ice Ball Trays Combination, Ice Cube Maker For Freezer With Lid For Cocktail &Whiskey
Silicone Ice Cube Tray, 3-Square Ice Cube Molds And 3-Sphere Ice Ball Trays Combination, Ice Cube Maker For Freezer With Lid For Cocktail &Whiskey
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Alaysia Tropical Fish Ice Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 1.0 H x 4.44 W x 8.44 D in | Wayfair CH-4430-8
Bay Isle Home™ Alaysia Tropical Fish Ice Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 1.0 H x 4.44 W x 8.44 D in | Wayfair CH-4430-8
$25.99
wayfair
Chef Craft Select Plastic Ice Cube Tray, 11 inch, Color May Vary
Chef Craft Select Plastic Ice Cube Tray, 11 inch, Color May Vary
$4.99
amazon
CROSTER Chocolate Candy Icing Funnel Mold Adjustable Hand-Held Plastic Pancake Cream Batter Dispenser in White | Wayfair CROSTERcd87bfd
CROSTER Chocolate Candy Icing Funnel Mold Adjustable Hand-Held Plastic Pancake Cream Batter Dispenser in White | Wayfair CROSTERcd87bfd
$58.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Han Solo Ice Cube Tray
Han Solo Ice Cube Tray
$17.24
theapollobox
Drinkmate Silicone Ice Tray, Single Pcs, Assorted
Drinkmate Silicone Ice Tray, Single Pcs, Assorted
$4.96
walmartusa
Blomberg 4216390100 ICE CUBE TRAY/B760
Blomberg 4216390100 ICE CUBE TRAY/B760
$13.67
amazon
Chef Craft 21846 Ice Cube Trays-Stack With Nest, Assorted Color, 2 Piece
Chef Craft 21846 Ice Cube Trays-Stack With Nest, Assorted Color, 2 Piece
$9.96
overstock
Fairly Odd Novelties 12pc Set-Add Water & Freeze to Make Ice Shot Glasses-Includes Serving Tray, One Size, Blue,FON-10051
Fairly Odd Novelties 12pc Set-Add Water & Freeze to Make Ice Shot Glasses-Includes Serving Tray, One Size, Blue,FON-10051
$8.49
amazon
Fairly Odd Novelties Kisses Lips Shape 10 Ice Cube Tray Mold Pink Novelty Gag Gift, One Size
Fairly Odd Novelties Kisses Lips Shape 10 Ice Cube Tray Mold Pink Novelty Gag Gift, One Size
$5.94
amazon
Evriholder Ice Mold (Set Of 6) White/black
Evriholder Ice Mold (Set Of 6) White/black
$7.99
bedbath&beyond
6 Lattices Silicone Cube Ice Tray Mold Pudding Jelly Chocolate Mould -
6 Lattices Silicone Cube Ice Tray Mold Pudding Jelly Chocolate Mould -
$11.85
newegg
160 Mini Small Ice Cube Tray Frozen Cubes Trays Kitchen Tool Silicone Ice Mold - Apricot
160 Mini Small Ice Cube Tray Frozen Cubes Trays Kitchen Tool Silicone Ice Mold - Apricot
$11.43
newegg
Genuine Fred GIN & TITONIC Titanic Ice Tray
Genuine Fred GIN & TITONIC Titanic Ice Tray
$11.61
($13.00
save 11%)
amazon
Full Circle Lemon Drops Citrus Ice Cube Infusion Set with Reamer and Silicone Trays, 6-piece Set
Full Circle Lemon Drops Citrus Ice Cube Infusion Set with Reamer and Silicone Trays, 6-piece Set
$18.95
($19.99
save 5%)
amazon
6 SET 2 Pieces Sphere Ice Molds Perfect Ice Ball Maker for Slow-melting Beverage Chillers 2.5 Inch Ball -
6 SET 2 Pieces Sphere Ice Molds Perfect Ice Ball Maker for Slow-melting Beverage Chillers 2.5 Inch Ball -
$33.95
newegg
Load More
Ice Trays & Molds
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.