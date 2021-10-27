Cocktail Tools

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Bar Tools
Cocktail Tools
Cocktail Tools
Share
Cocktail Tools
Barfly Heavy-Duty Spring Bar Strainer w/4 Prongs, One Size, Vintage
featured
Barfly Heavy-Duty Spring Bar Strainer w/4 Prongs, One Size, Vintage
$14.99
($23.00
save 35%)
amazon
Battle Cow Moscow Mule Mugs- Gunmetal Black Plated Stainless Steel Mug Double Jigger Chilled Drink Cocktail Mug in Pink, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W in
featured
Battle Cow Moscow Mule Mugs- Gunmetal Black Plated Stainless Steel Mug Double Jigger Chilled Drink Cocktail Mug in Pink, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W in
$87.99
wayfair
Barfly M37098ACP Heavy-Duty Straight Rim Bell Jigger, 25 ml x 50 ml, Antique Copper
featured
Barfly M37098ACP Heavy-Duty Straight Rim Bell Jigger, 25 ml x 50 ml, Antique Copper
$16.99
amazon
Cuisinart Jigger, Silver
Cuisinart Jigger, Silver
$13.61
amazon
Classic Mirror Cocktail Spoon
Classic Mirror Cocktail Spoon
$12.32
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Cocktail Picks & Bottle Opener Bar Kit Stone in Gray/White, Size 8.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 0ECC76D2270F407A9E0084FB766BC7A1
Dakota Fields Cocktail Picks & Bottle Opener Bar Kit Stone in Gray/White, Size 8.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 0ECC76D2270F407A9E0084FB766BC7A1
$41.02
wayfair
Barfly M37006VN Heavy-Duty Straight Rim Bell Jigger, 1 oz x 2 oz, Vintage
Barfly M37006VN Heavy-Duty Straight Rim Bell Jigger, 1 oz x 2 oz, Vintage
$16.99
amazon
Beistle 50 Piece Shark Fin Food Picks Under The Sea Party Supplies Cupcake Toppers Luau Theme Decorations, 2.5", Gray
Beistle 50 Piece Shark Fin Food Picks Under The Sea Party Supplies Cupcake Toppers Luau Theme Decorations, 2.5", Gray
$4.77
($5.65
save 16%)
amazon
300-Count Hors D'oeuvre Picks/Toothpicks, Assorted Colors
300-Count Hors D'oeuvre Picks/Toothpicks, Assorted Colors
$6.99
amazon
Wine Funnel with Strainer
Wine Funnel with Strainer
$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Barfly M37108GD Drink Jigger, 2 oz, Gold w/Handle
Barfly M37108GD Drink Jigger, 2 oz, Gold w/Handle
$12.99
amazon
American Metalcraft 10 Bar Spoon (510P) | Quill
American Metalcraft 10 Bar Spoon (510P) | Quill
$6.59
quill
Advertisement
Barfly Bar Spoon, 13 3/16" (33.5 Cm), Gun Metal Black
Barfly Bar Spoon, 13 3/16" (33.5 Cm), Gun Metal Black
$13.99
amazon
Artland Polka Dot Clear Martini Pitcher with Stirrer
Artland Polka Dot Clear Martini Pitcher with Stirrer
$19.99
replacementsltd
Barfly Bar Spoon, Strainer End 15 3/4" (40 cm), Copper
Barfly Bar Spoon, Strainer End 15 3/4" (40 cm), Copper
$13.99
($22.00
save 36%)
amazon
Design Imports Bamboo Knot Picks Bamboo in Brown | Wayfair BOO-K6
Design Imports Bamboo Knot Picks Bamboo in Brown | Wayfair BOO-K6
$9.03
wayfair
Foster & Rye Enamel Cocktail Shaker and Jigger Set - Blue
Foster & Rye Enamel Cocktail Shaker and Jigger Set - Blue
$41.99
($100.00
save 58%)
macy's
Design Imports Bamboo Knot Picks Bamboo in Brown | Wayfair BOO-K
Design Imports Bamboo Knot Picks Bamboo in Brown | Wayfair BOO-K
$8.00
wayfair
Bar Lux Natural Wood Muddler - 7 1/2" - 1 Count Box
Bar Lux Natural Wood Muddler - 7 1/2" - 1 Count Box
$19.29
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer41 Cocktail Mixing Spoons - Bar Spoons For Stirring Cocktail Drinks - Bartender Tools For Your Home Bar Set in Gray, Size 12.0 H in | Wayfair
Mercer41 Cocktail Mixing Spoons - Bar Spoons For Stirring Cocktail Drinks - Bartender Tools For Your Home Bar Set in Gray, Size 12.0 H in | Wayfair
$74.99
wayfair
New Star Food Service Cocktail Muddler Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 8.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 42948
New Star Food Service Cocktail Muddler Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 8.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 42948
$13.89
wayfair
4 Inch Soccer Ball Cocktail Picks, 1000 Sturdy Food Picks - Hand-Painted, For Sports Themed Parties And Events, Black And White Bamboo Wood Skewers, Birthday, Restaurant, Or Office Party Supplies
4 Inch Soccer Ball Cocktail Picks, 1000 Sturdy Food Picks - Hand-Painted, For Sports Themed Parties And Events, Black And White Bamboo Wood Skewers, Birthday, Restaurant, Or Office Party Supplies
$83.42
amazon
Cocktail Martini Shaker Set 25 Ounce Boston Drink Shaker 11 Piece Professional Bartender Kit Bar Tools Set With Jigger,Strainer, Mojito Muddler, Ice T
Cocktail Martini Shaker Set 25 Ounce Boston Drink Shaker 11 Piece Professional Bartender Kit Bar Tools Set With Jigger,Strainer, Mojito Muddler, Ice T
$64.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Rabbit 2-in-1 Strainer & Jigger, Silicone & Stainless Steel Cocktail Strainer and Jigger, Nest Together for Compact Storage, Black/Stainless
Rabbit 2-in-1 Strainer & Jigger, Silicone & Stainless Steel Cocktail Strainer and Jigger, Nest Together for Compact Storage, Black/Stainless
$11.23
($17.40
save 35%)
amazon
Advertisement
Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set, Bartender Kit, 3 Piece, Double Measure Jigger, Ice Tong, Cocktail Shaker (500Ml),Beginners Can Also Learn Quickly
Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set, Bartender Kit, 3 Piece, Double Measure Jigger, Ice Tong, Cocktail Shaker (500Ml),Beginners Can Also Learn Quickly
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Palen Bartender Kit Cocktail Shaker Set 4 Pcs Bar Tools Set w/ 25.4 Oz Shaker, Mixing Spoon, Muddler & Measuring Jigger in Gray
Red Barrel Studio® Palen Bartender Kit Cocktail Shaker Set 4 Pcs Bar Tools Set w/ 25.4 Oz Shaker, Mixing Spoon, Muddler & Measuring Jigger in Gray
$79.99
wayfair
Prep & Savour Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set, Bartender Kit, 3 Piece, Double Measure Jigger, Ice Tong in Gray, Size 3.46 H x 3.46 W x 8.15 D in
Prep & Savour Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set, Bartender Kit, 3 Piece, Double Measure Jigger, Ice Tong in Gray, Size 3.46 H x 3.46 W x 8.15 D in
$61.99
wayfair
Ryanne Rechargeble Stirrer
Ryanne Rechargeble Stirrer
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Professional Bartender Kit: Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set, Weighted Boston Shaker Tins, Hawthorne Strainer, Japanese Jigger, Home Bar Tool Set,
Professional Bartender Kit: Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set, Weighted Boston Shaker Tins, Hawthorne Strainer, Japanese Jigger, Home Bar Tool Set,
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cocktail Shaker - 18/8 Stainless Steel Martini Shaker With Built-In Strainer - Professional Grade Martini Shaker And Strainer For Bartending & Homebar
Cocktail Shaker - 18/8 Stainless Steel Martini Shaker With Built-In Strainer - Professional Grade Martini Shaker And Strainer For Bartending & Homebar
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
PuTwo Cocktail Picks Handmade Bamboo Toothpicks 100ct 4.7" in Multicolor Skulls
PuTwo Cocktail Picks Handmade Bamboo Toothpicks 100ct 4.7" in Multicolor Skulls
$7.99
amazon
PEDIA 3 Pieces Cocktail Strainer Stainless Steel Tea Strainers Conical Food Strainer Fine Mesh Strainer Practical Bar Strainer Tool | Wayfair
PEDIA 3 Pieces Cocktail Strainer Stainless Steel Tea Strainers Conical Food Strainer Fine Mesh Strainer Practical Bar Strainer Tool | Wayfair
$60.99
wayfair
Benson Double Jigger
Benson Double Jigger
$50.00
neimanmarcus
Ribbed Design Texture Stainless Steel Cocktail Spoon - Set of 4 - Silver
Ribbed Design Texture Stainless Steel Cocktail Spoon - Set of 4 - Silver
$41.49
overstock
Cocktail Shaker Bar Set - Professional Margarita Mixer Drink Shaker And Measuring Jigger & Mixing Spoon Set - Professional Stainless Steel Bar Tools B
Cocktail Shaker Bar Set - Professional Margarita Mixer Drink Shaker And Measuring Jigger & Mixing Spoon Set - Professional Stainless Steel Bar Tools B
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) (Set of 6) All Stainless Dessert/Cocktail Spoon
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) (Set of 6) All Stainless Dessert/Cocktail Spoon
$23.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Seashell Pick, Mini Seashell Skewer, Food Picks, Sticks - 4" - Perfect for Serving Appetizers and Cocktail Garnishes - Natural Color - 1000ct - Restaurantware
Seashell Pick, Mini Seashell Skewer, Food Picks, Sticks - 4" - Perfect for Serving Appetizers and Cocktail Garnishes - Natural Color - 1000ct - Restaurantware
$89.43
amazon
Royal, Package of 100, Bamboo Knot Cocktail and Hors D'oeuvre Picks, 3.5", Brown
Royal, Package of 100, Bamboo Knot Cocktail and Hors D'oeuvre Picks, 3.5", Brown
$8.05
amazon
Sol Living Deluxe Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker with Strainer
Sol Living Deluxe Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker with Strainer
$30.99
overstock
Jiggers Steel 1/2 Ounce X 1 Ounce
Jiggers Steel 1/2 Ounce X 1 Ounce
$11.48
newegg
Simple Modern 20oz Cocktail Martini Shaker Insulated Stainless Steel Set with Jigger Lid-Dishwasher Safe Boston Tumbler Bar Gift, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Pattern: Dreamcicle
Simple Modern 20oz Cocktail Martini Shaker Insulated Stainless Steel Set with Jigger Lid-Dishwasher Safe Boston Tumbler Bar Gift, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Pattern: Dreamcicle
$26.99
amazon
Tablecraft Glass Rimmer, Gray
Tablecraft Glass Rimmer, Gray
$26.39
($29.99
save 12%)
amazon
Sophistiplate Bella Cocktail Spoon, Pack of 50, White with Gold Handle
Sophistiplate Bella Cocktail Spoon, Pack of 50, White with Gold Handle
$25.00
amazon
PEDIA Steel Fine Mesh Cocktail Strainer, 3-Inch,Stainless Steel, Size 2.4 H x 3.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair PEDIAbaec85f
PEDIA Steel Fine Mesh Cocktail Strainer, 3-Inch,Stainless Steel, Size 2.4 H x 3.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair PEDIAbaec85f
$58.99
wayfair
Simple Modern 20oz Cocktail Martini Shaker Insulated Stainless Steel Set with Jigger Lid - Dishwasher Safe Boston Tumbler Bar Gift, Ocean Geode, 20oz Classic Cocktail Shaker
Simple Modern 20oz Cocktail Martini Shaker Insulated Stainless Steel Set with Jigger Lid - Dishwasher Safe Boston Tumbler Bar Gift, Ocean Geode, 20oz Classic Cocktail Shaker
$26.99
amazon
(24Oz) Cocktail Shaker - 18/8 Stainless Steel Martini Shaker With Built-In Strainer - Professional Grade Martini Shaker And Strainer For Bartending &
(24Oz) Cocktail Shaker - 18/8 Stainless Steel Martini Shaker With Built-In Strainer - Professional Grade Martini Shaker And Strainer For Bartending &
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Asst. of 10 Josue Picks - Silver/Black
Asst. of 10 Josue Picks - Silver/Black
$69.00
onekingslane
Orren Ellis Courtland Two Tone Nickel Jigger Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 7.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair ORNE8407 44228494
Orren Ellis Courtland Two Tone Nickel Jigger Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 7.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair ORNE8407 44228494
$12.50
wayfair
Advertisement
Rofson Bamboo Knot Picks, 4" - 1000/Cs (10 x 100)
Rofson Bamboo Knot Picks, 4" - 1000/Cs (10 x 100)
$24.43
amazon
4.7 Inch Bamboo Picks, 100 Sharp Point Appetizer Picks - Sturdy, Crack-Resistant, Natural Bamboo Wooden Picks, Sustainable, For Appetizers Or Garnishes - Restaurantware
4.7 Inch Bamboo Picks, 100 Sharp Point Appetizer Picks - Sturdy, Crack-Resistant, Natural Bamboo Wooden Picks, Sustainable, For Appetizers Or Garnishes - Restaurantware
$8.55
amazon
Cocktail Shaker, STNTUS Cocktail Shakers, 25 Oz Martini Shaker, Stainless Steel Drink Shaker, Drink Mixer, Martini Shaker And Strainer, Cocktail Shake
Cocktail Shaker, STNTUS Cocktail Shakers, 25 Oz Martini Shaker, Stainless Steel Drink Shaker, Drink Mixer, Martini Shaker And Strainer, Cocktail Shake
$51.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Tablecraft Muddler and Spoon Set
Tablecraft Muddler and Spoon Set
$19.48
amazon
Viski Professional Stainless Steel Julep Strainer - Silver
Viski Professional Stainless Steel Julep Strainer - Silver
$29.99
($50.00
save 40%)
macy's
Vagabond House Medici Living Julep Pewter Food Strainer
Vagabond House Medici Living Julep Pewter Food Strainer
$36.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Viski Warren Julep Strainer - Black
Viski Warren Julep Strainer - Black
$29.99
($50.00
save 40%)
macy's
Summit™ Copper Julep Strainer by Viski
Summit™ Copper Julep Strainer by Viski
$33.99
overstock
Bar Kit Cocktail Picks With Jar & Bottle Opener, Natural Bone
Bar Kit Cocktail Picks With Jar & Bottle Opener, Natural Bone
$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Viski Copper Heavyweight Cocktail Set Stainless Steel Shaker With Strainer, 17 oz
Viski Copper Heavyweight Cocktail Set Stainless Steel Shaker With Strainer, 17 oz
$23.64
($48.99
save 52%)
amazon
Summit™ Large Japanese Style Copper "Makoto" Jigger by Viski
Summit™ Large Japanese Style Copper "Makoto" Jigger by Viski
$98.49
overstock
Almaden Margarita Sugar and Salt Rimmer
Almaden Margarita Sugar and Salt Rimmer
$14.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Cocktail Tools
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.