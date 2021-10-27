Cocktail Shakers

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Bar Tools
Cocktail Shakers
Cocktail Shakers
Share
Cocktail Shakers
Mcinerney Cocktail Shaker
featured
Mcinerney Cocktail Shaker
$15.41
wayfairnorthamerica
Cambridge Silversmiths Copper Faceted Cocktail Shaker
featured
Cambridge Silversmiths Copper Faceted Cocktail Shaker
$19.99
walmartusa
Column Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
featured
Column Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
$19.95
cb2
Chenco Inc. 16 oz. Cocktail Shaker Glass in Gray, Size 8.38 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair CG-5029
Chenco Inc. 16 oz. Cocktail Shaker Glass in Gray, Size 8.38 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair CG-5029
$22.99
wayfair
Tierra Cocktail Shaker By Anthropologie in Assorted
Tierra Cocktail Shaker By Anthropologie in Assorted
$42.00
anthropologie us
Griffith Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
Griffith Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
$29.95
cb2
Fortessa Crafthouse Stainless Steel Boston Shaker
Fortessa Crafthouse Stainless Steel Boston Shaker
$37.63
homedepot
Foster & Rye Enamel Cocktail Shaker and Jigger Set - Blue
Foster & Rye Enamel Cocktail Shaker and Jigger Set - Blue
$41.99
($100.00
save 58%)
macy's
Outset Cocktail Shakers - Glass Recipe Cocktail Shaker
Outset Cocktail Shakers - Glass Recipe Cocktail Shaker
$15.99
($23.49
save 32%)
zulily
Old Dutch Cocktail Shaker, 20 oz, Stainless Steel
Old Dutch Cocktail Shaker, 20 oz, Stainless Steel
$16.08
amazon
Mugzie "Man Cave" Cocktail Shaker with Insulated Wetsuit Cover , 16 oz, Black
Mugzie "Man Cave" Cocktail Shaker with Insulated Wetsuit Cover , 16 oz, Black
$25.95
amazon
Orren Ellis Freitag Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 3640E29695814ABE83B72B05151BC4EF
Orren Ellis Freitag Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 3640E29695814ABE83B72B05151BC4EF
$29.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Cocktail Shaker in Black, Size 7.0 H x 3.58 W x 3.58 D in | Wayfair 72A537B13B9D448798207BF4C35338FC
Red Barrel Studio® Cocktail Shaker in Black, Size 7.0 H x 3.58 W x 3.58 D in | Wayfair 72A537B13B9D448798207BF4C35338FC
$94.99
wayfair
Prep & Savour Shaker,Bartender Kit,Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel Martini Shaker,Martini Kit-Built in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 3.2 W x 3.2 D in | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Shaker,Bartender Kit,Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel Martini Shaker,Martini Kit-Built in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 3.2 W x 3.2 D in | Wayfair
$63.99
wayfair
Montgomery Cocktail Shaker
Montgomery Cocktail Shaker
$195.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Prep & Savour Cocktail Shaker Boston Shaker Set: Professional Weighted Martini Shakers in Yellow, Size 4.21 H x 3.9 W x 7.28 D in | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Cocktail Shaker Boston Shaker Set: Professional Weighted Martini Shakers in Yellow, Size 4.21 H x 3.9 W x 7.28 D in | Wayfair
$82.98
wayfair
Cocktail Shaker
Cocktail Shaker
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Professional Bartender Kit: Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set, Weighted Boston Shaker Tins, Hawthorne Strainer, Japanese Jigger, Home Bar Tool Set,
Professional Bartender Kit: Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set, Weighted Boston Shaker Tins, Hawthorne Strainer, Japanese Jigger, Home Bar Tool Set,
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cocktail Shaker - 18/8 Stainless Steel Martini Shaker With Built-In Strainer - Professional Grade Martini Shaker And Strainer For Bartending & Homebar
Cocktail Shaker - 18/8 Stainless Steel Martini Shaker With Built-In Strainer - Professional Grade Martini Shaker And Strainer For Bartending & Homebar
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
OXO SteeL Cocktail Shaker
OXO SteeL Cocktail Shaker
$30.95
amazon
16-OZ Copper Plated Stainless Steel Boston Shaker Tumbler: Perfect for Bars, Catering Events, and Home Use - Weighted, Professional Grade Bar Shaker Tin for Cocktail Mixing - 1-CT - Restaurantware
16-OZ Copper Plated Stainless Steel Boston Shaker Tumbler: Perfect for Bars, Catering Events, and Home Use - Weighted, Professional Grade Bar Shaker Tin for Cocktail Mixing - 1-CT - Restaurantware
$22.70
amazon
Tovolo Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker, Multicolor
Tovolo Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker, Multicolor
$43.99
kohl's
Sol Living Deluxe Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker with Strainer
Sol Living Deluxe Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker with Strainer
$30.99
overstock
Tarhong Cube Shaker 2-pc. Cocktail Shaker, One Size , Green
Tarhong Cube Shaker 2-pc. Cocktail Shaker, One Size , Green
$32.99
($38.00
save 13%)
jcpenney
True Ash 18-Ounce Matte Cocktail Shaker - Black
True Ash 18-Ounce Matte Cocktail Shaker - Black
$34.99
($59.00
save 41%)
macy's
Maraka Boston Shaker Set
Maraka Boston Shaker Set
$86.00
neimanmarcus
Contour™: 8.5-Oz Cocktail Shaker
Contour™: 8.5-Oz Cocktail Shaker
$29.99
overstock
Trudeau Sonoma, Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
Trudeau Sonoma, Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
$20.25
amazon
True Fabrication 2878 Jolt Neon Cocktail Shaker, Multicolor,17 oz Jolt Neon Cocktail Shakers
True Fabrication 2878 Jolt Neon Cocktail Shaker, Multicolor,17 oz Jolt Neon Cocktail Shakers
$12.26
amazon
Ralph Lauren Home - Wyatt Cocktail Shaker - Navy/Gold
Ralph Lauren Home - Wyatt Cocktail Shaker - Navy/Gold
$173.00
amaraus
Roomguide Cocktail Shaker Set Bar Set Bartender Kit in Black/Gray, Size 5.0 H x 14.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair B08YN61848
Roomguide Cocktail Shaker Set Bar Set Bartender Kit in Black/Gray, Size 5.0 H x 14.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair B08YN61848
$239.99
wayfair
Simple Modern 20oz Cocktail Martini Shaker Insulated Stainless Steel Set with Jigger Lid - Dishwasher Safe Boston Tumbler Bar Gift, Ocean Geode, 20oz Classic Cocktail Shaker
Simple Modern 20oz Cocktail Martini Shaker Insulated Stainless Steel Set with Jigger Lid - Dishwasher Safe Boston Tumbler Bar Gift, Ocean Geode, 20oz Classic Cocktail Shaker
$26.99
amazon
Roselli Trading Company Bar Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel in Black, Size 9.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BV-14
Roselli Trading Company Bar Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel in Black, Size 9.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BV-14
$31.99
wayfair
Symple Stuff Trego Disposable 10 oz. Neon Cocktail Shaker Plastic, Size 7.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 4102-CL
Symple Stuff Trego Disposable 10 oz. Neon Cocktail Shaker Plastic, Size 7.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 4102-CL
$54.02
wayfair
(24Oz) Cocktail Shaker - 18/8 Stainless Steel Martini Shaker With Built-In Strainer - Professional Grade Martini Shaker And Strainer For Bartending &
(24Oz) Cocktail Shaker - 18/8 Stainless Steel Martini Shaker With Built-In Strainer - Professional Grade Martini Shaker And Strainer For Bartending &
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Perlage Perlini Cocktail Shaker, 16 ounces, Transparent
Perlage Perlini Cocktail Shaker, 16 ounces, Transparent
$124.99
amazon
Cocktail Shaker, STNTUS Cocktail Shakers, 25 Oz Martini Shaker, Stainless Steel Drink Shaker, Drink Mixer, Martini Shaker And Strainer, Cocktail Shake
Cocktail Shaker, STNTUS Cocktail Shakers, 25 Oz Martini Shaker, Stainless Steel Drink Shaker, Drink Mixer, Martini Shaker And Strainer, Cocktail Shake
$51.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Snowfox Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
Snowfox Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
$39.99
brookstone
Tempo™ Cocktail Shaker
Tempo™ Cocktail Shaker
$27.01
wayfairnorthamerica
Summit™ Copper Cocktail Shaker by Viski
Summit™ Copper Cocktail Shaker by Viski
$53.99
overstock
Boston Shaker with Recipes by True - Assorted
Boston Shaker with Recipes by True - Assorted
$60.70
overstock
Viski Belmont Cocktail Shaker - Silver
Viski Belmont Cocktail Shaker - Silver
$61.99
($104.00
save 40%)
macy's
Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel
Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
William Yeoward Crystal American Bar Corinne Cocktail Shaker with Metal Strainer
William Yeoward Crystal American Bar Corinne Cocktail Shaker with Metal Strainer
$240.00
bloomingdale's
nu steel S/S COCKTAIL SHAKER, Shiny
nu steel S/S COCKTAIL SHAKER, Shiny
$14.00
amazon
Crafthouse by Fortessa Boston Shaker and Strainer
Crafthouse by Fortessa Boston Shaker and Strainer
$59.95
williamssonoma
Tovolo Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Silver/black
Tovolo Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Silver/black
$33.99
buybuybaby
Tovolo Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.74 H x 3.622 W x 3.622 D in | Wayfair 81-9264
Tovolo Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.74 H x 3.622 W x 3.622 D in | Wayfair 81-9264
$24.50
wayfair
Bar Bones Cocktail Shaker
Bar Bones Cocktail Shaker
$25.51
theapollobox
Cocktail Shaker,Martini Shaker, Cocktail Stainless Steel Wine Shaker With Strainer And Lid Top,Drink Mixer, Martini Shaker And Strainer, Cocktail Shak
Cocktail Shaker,Martini Shaker, Cocktail Stainless Steel Wine Shaker With Strainer And Lid Top,Drink Mixer, Martini Shaker And Strainer, Cocktail Shak
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mugzie "Spotted Leopard Cross" Cocktail Shaker with Insulated Wetsuit Cover, 16 oz, Black
Mugzie "Spotted Leopard Cross" Cocktail Shaker with Insulated Wetsuit Cover, 16 oz, Black
$25.95
amazon
Copper Faceted Cocktail Shaker
Copper Faceted Cocktail Shaker
$29.99
kirkland'shome
Prep & Savour Beverage Spill Stop Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Beverage Spill Stop Cocktail Shaker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
$14.95
wayfair
Fuson Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
Fuson Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
$33.03
wayfairnorthamerica
Poulsbo Cocktail Shaker Set Bar Tools Mixology Bartender Kit Stainless Steel Drink Mixer Portable Carry Bag Travel Kit 25.4 Oz Martini Whisky Mojito M
Poulsbo Cocktail Shaker Set Bar Tools Mixology Bartender Kit Stainless Steel Drink Mixer Portable Carry Bag Travel Kit 25.4 Oz Martini Whisky Mojito M
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stainless Steel Apple Cocktail Shaker
Stainless Steel Apple Cocktail Shaker
$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Mixology Bartender Kit,Bar Tools Set w/ Wooden Stand,Perfect Cocktail Shaker Set,Velvet Carry Bag,Hangable w/ Gift Rope in Black
Prep & Savour Mixology Bartender Kit,Bar Tools Set w/ Wooden Stand,Perfect Cocktail Shaker Set,Velvet Carry Bag,Hangable w/ Gift Rope in Black
$108.89
wayfair
Julia Knight Classic Cocktail Shaker, 9.25-Inch, Snow, White
Julia Knight Classic Cocktail Shaker, 9.25-Inch, Snow, White
$75.00
amazon
Airplane Cocktail Shaker
Airplane Cocktail Shaker
$100.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Mepra Boston Shaker Amethyst Glass Cup
Mepra Boston Shaker Amethyst Glass Cup
$110.14
amazon
