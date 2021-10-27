Bar Tools

featured

Arthur Court Designs Coastal Anchor Bottle Opener Metal in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 2.75 W in | Wayfair 41102

$24.99
wayfair
featured

Merida Bottle Opener

$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Arthur Court Designs Coastal Sea Turtle Bottle Opener Metal in Gray, Size 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 41268

$29.40
wayfair

Atlantis Sonnet (Cut) Ice Bucket

$109.95
replacementsltd

A di Alessi Parrot Sommelier-Style Corkscrew, Multi-Color

$56.07
($65.00 save 14%)
amazon

Artland Polka Dot Clear Martini Pitcher with Stirrer

$19.99
replacementsltd

Bay Isle Home™ Alaysia Tropical Fish Ice Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 1.0 H x 4.44 W x 8.44 D in | Wayfair CH-4430-8

$24.99
wayfair

Handmade Beer opener keychain, Bottle opener keychain, Brass beer opener, Key chains,

$30.00
amazon

Barfly M37006VN Heavy-Duty Straight Rim Bell Jigger, 1 oz x 2 oz, Vintage

$16.99
amazon

BergHOFF International Electric Wine Opener Plastic in Black, Size 11.0 H x 3.75 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair 2201000

$59.99
($120.00 save 50%)
wayfair

Andreas JO-CO Custom Owl Jar Opener Pack of 3

$44.74
newegg

Boatman Geller Kate Ice Bucket with Single Initial, J, Multicolored

$40.00
amazon
Advertisement

Male Worm KRN for BOJ Wall-mounted Corkscrew for any Type of Corks (New Version)

$27.95
newegg

Barfly M37006BK Heavy-Duty Straight Rim Bell Jigger, 1 oz x 2 oz, Gun Metal Black

$16.99
amazon

Copper English Bulldog Wall Mount Cast Iron Bottle Opener – Rustic Man Cave Bar Decor – Unique Gift for US Marine

$11.95
amazon

Arrow Home Products Eezy Ice Cube Tray, 14, White

$6.50
amazon

Barfly M37003ACP Japanese Style Jigger, 1 oz x 1-1/2 oz, Antique Copper

$12.89
($16.00 save 19%)
amazon

Griffith Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker

$29.95
cb2

Blomberg 4216390100 ICE CUBE TRAY/B760

$13.67
amazon

Boatman Geller Stella Ice Bucket with Single Initial, R, Multicolored

$40.00
amazon

5 Piece Wine Set in Rosewood Wine Box

$49.04
($56.99 save 14%)
overstock

Barfly Holiday Snowflakes Cocktail Shaker Set with Santa Spoon

$44.95
amazon

Battle Cow Moscow Mule Mugs- Gunmetal Black Plated Stainless Steel Mug Double Jigger Chilled Drink Cocktail Mug in Pink, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W in

$87.99
wayfair

Pocket Bottle Opener & Cork Screw Bride

$12.95
amazon
Advertisement

MLS New York Red Bulls Covered Long Neck Bottle Opener

$9.40
amazon

Bungalow Rose Conni Bottle Opener Set Stainless Steel in Black, Size 0.5 H x 1.0 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair BLMT5439 41973694

$17.19
wayfair

Drinkmate Silicone Ice Tray, Single Pcs, Assorted

$4.96
walmartusa

Boatman Geller Chevron Single Initial Ice Bucket Plastic/Acrylic, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair WFIB09-SI-W-d

$33.99
($50.00 save 32%)
wayfair

Boatman Geller Chevron Single Initial Ice Bucket Plastic/Acrylic, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair WFIB09-SI-W-q

$33.99
($50.00 save 32%)
wayfair

Barfly M37098 Heavy-Duty Straight Rim Bell Jigger, 25 ml x 50 ml, Stainless Steel

$14.49
amazon

Barfly Heavy-Duty Spring Bar Strainer w/4 Prongs, One Size, Vintage

$14.99
($23.00 save 35%)
amazon

Boatman Geller Bold Stripe Ice Bucket with Single Initial, R, Multicolored

$40.00
amazon

Boatman Geller Suzani Ice Bucket with Single Initial, X, Multicolored

$40.00
amazon

Barfly M37098ACP Heavy-Duty Straight Rim Bell Jigger, 25 ml x 50 ml, Antique Copper

$16.99
amazon

Electric Wine Opener

$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bugatti Italy Lola Tira Corkscrew Metal in Green, Size 7.87 H x 2.75 W x 1.77 D in | Wayfair 46-7070C4U

$59.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Boatman Geller Herringbone Ice Bucket with Single Initial, K, Multicolored

$40.00
amazon

Boatman Geller Chevron Ice Bucket with Single Initial, C, Multicolored

$40.00
amazon

Bottle Opener

$10.77
wayfairnorthamerica

Chatsworth Bright Stripes Ice Bucket with Single Initial, I, Multicolored

$29.60
amazon

Chatsworth Herringbone Ice Bucket with Single Initial, Q, Multicolored

$40.00
amazon

Coravin Pedestal Base Bar Tool Set - Stand for Coravin & Accessories Plastic in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 4.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 810502

$69.95
wayfair

Caesna Mirror Ice Tongs

$14.95
crate&barrel

Chatsworth Kyoto Ice Bucket with Single Initial, Q, Multicolored

$40.00
amazon

Cambridge Silversmiths Copper Faceted Cocktail Shaker

$19.99
walmartusa

Chatsworth Sailboat Ice Bucket with Single Initial, U, Multicolored

$40.00
amazon

Chatsworth Tee Time Ice Bucket with Single Initial, I, Multicolored

$40.00
amazon

Rickert Stainless Steel 1.5 qt. Doublewall Insulated Ice Bucket

$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Kitch Easy Release White Ice Cube Tray, 16 Cube Trays (Pack of 4) (4 Pack - 64 Cubes)

$10.95
amazon

L'Atelier du Vin - Soft Machine Corkscrew - Bordeaux Edition

$100.00
amaraus

Libbey Mixologist 9-Piece Cocktail Bar Tool Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.9 H in | Wayfair 80787

$35.99
($39.99 save 10%)
wayfair

Kalorik 2-Piece Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Corkscrew And Preserver Set Silver

$59.99
buybuybaby

Hampton Nautical MC-2101AC Antique Copper Wall Mounted Anchor Bottle Opener 3" Nautical Home Decoration

$14.96
amazon

Kraftware Brushed Stainless Steel 1.5-Quart Ice Bucket With Tongs

$40.99
buybuybaby

Lenox Tuscany 4-Pc. Bar Tool Set - Brown And Silver

$41.99
($86.00 save 51%)
macy's

Heim Concept Ice Bucket w/ Tong Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 72701

$62.99
($93.23 save 32%)
wayfair

Arrowhead | Keychain Bottle Opener | Walnut

$12.00
amazon

I am Fire - I am Death - Bottle Opener

$14.99
amazon

Barbell Barware Set

$208.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Le Prise™ Just Hitched Cowboy Boot Bottle Opener Metal in Yellow, Size 3.5 H x 2.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair FE3D76114B76466B84A8F6B16B778D01

$36.12
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com