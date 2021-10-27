Dining & Entertaining Essentials

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Dining & Entertaining
Dining & Entertaining Essentials
Share
Dining & Entertaining Essentials
Tablecloths & Accessories
Beverage Serving
Bar Tools
Flatware & Silverware
Glassware
Serveware
Dinnerware
Coaster Set with Holder
featured
Coaster Set with Holder
$101.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Coaster Set with Holder
featured
Coaster Set with Holder
$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SNOWFOX Elegance Collection Insulated Stainless Steel White Wine Glasses, Chardonnay, Set of 2, Light Gold
featured
SNOWFOX Elegance Collection Insulated Stainless Steel White Wine Glasses, Chardonnay, Set of 2, Light Gold
$27.99
amazon
12" Dinner Plate
12" Dinner Plate
$86.17
wayfairnorthamerica
SpicyMedia Non Stick Carbon Steel 8.46" Pizza Pan
SpicyMedia Non Stick Carbon Steel 8.46" Pizza Pan
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
6 Piece Plastic Assorted Glassware Set
6 Piece Plastic Assorted Glassware Set
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Simpli Home Ashford Solid Hardwood 9-Piece Dining Set In Stone Grey
Simpli Home Ashford Solid Hardwood 9-Piece Dining Set In Stone Grey
$1,403.99
($1,559.99
save 0%)
buybuybaby
Simpli Home Rayne 24" Metal Counter Height Stools Black (Set Of 2)
Simpli Home Rayne 24" Metal Counter Height Stools Black (Set Of 2)
$134.99
($149.99
save 10%)
bedbath&beyond
Latitude Run® Ceramic Soup Bowls Cereal Bowl Bowls Set Chip Resistant Dishwasher in Red/White, Size 6.73 H in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Ceramic Soup Bowls Cereal Bowl Bowls Set Chip Resistant Dishwasher in Red/White, Size 6.73 H in | Wayfair
$78.99
wayfair
Pit Bull With Sunglasses Mug - Image by Shutterstock
Pit Bull With Sunglasses Mug - Image by Shutterstock
$14.99
overstock
Alcott Hill® Privett Single Initial Fabric 18" Cotton Placemat Cotton in Gray, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WFFP10-SI-W-j
Alcott Hill® Privett Single Initial Fabric 18" Cotton Placemat Cotton in Gray, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WFFP10-SI-W-j
$38.99
wayfair
222 Fifth (PTS) Snow Crystal 14" Oval Serving Platter
222 Fifth (PTS) Snow Crystal 14" Oval Serving Platter
$13.99
($19.99
save 30%)
replacementsltd
Advertisement
A & B Home Iron Branch Two-Tiered Silver Tray
A & B Home Iron Branch Two-Tiered Silver Tray
$220.92
homedepot
Sunshine Yellow 3-Ply Dinner Napkins | Pack of 20 | Party Supply
Sunshine Yellow 3-Ply Dinner Napkins | Pack of 20 | Party Supply
$6.99
amazon
Wooden Cheese Board
Wooden Cheese Board
$138.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Gibson Elite Ceramic Gracious French Fry Bucket
Gibson Elite Ceramic Gracious French Fry Bucket
$19.99
target
East Urban Home End of the Luncheon Coffee Mug Ceramic in Brown/Gray/White, Size 3.75 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair 73940FC15F7140F9A7DDE3585CB5F307
East Urban Home End of the Luncheon Coffee Mug Ceramic in Brown/Gray/White, Size 3.75 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair 73940FC15F7140F9A7DDE3585CB5F307
$14.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Coffee Mug Ceramic in Brown/Orange/Pink, Size 3.25 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair UNFP6502 33466286
East Urban Home Coffee Mug Ceramic in Brown/Orange/Pink, Size 3.25 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair UNFP6502 33466286
$13.99
wayfair
Godinger Republique Gold 16 Piece Dinnerware Se t
Godinger Republique Gold 16 Piece Dinnerware Se t
$87.27
qvc
Coasters for Drinks, Multi Color Gemstone Inlay Horse Art - Natural White Makrana Polished Marble, 4 Inch Tile, Set of 6 with Holder, 2.65 LB for Coffee Table Décor
Coasters for Drinks, Multi Color Gemstone Inlay Horse Art - Natural White Makrana Polished Marble, 4 Inch Tile, Set of 6 with Holder, 2.65 LB for Coffee Table Décor
$129.99
amazon
East Urban Home USA Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 198596AC26D248BEB479EE8CDCC47854
East Urban Home USA Table Runner Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 90.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 198596AC26D248BEB479EE8CDCC47854
$17.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Orchids 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 066975DB908045488E7575C5D2EDD4BD
East Urban Home Orchids 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 066975DB908045488E7575C5D2EDD4BD
$55.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Ambesonne Grey Round Tablecloth, Spherical Disc Shaped Internal Pitch Bowls Spiral Mesh Hoop Concept Design Print in White | Wayfair
East Urban Home Ambesonne Grey Round Tablecloth, Spherical Disc Shaped Internal Pitch Bowls Spiral Mesh Hoop Concept Design Print in White | Wayfair
$42.99
wayfair
Australia Christmas Koala Bears Kangaroo Coffee Mug
Australia Christmas Koala Bears Kangaroo Coffee Mug
$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
East Urban Home Abstract 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 2E0BEB4343A74232A8AB6D221037B20C
East Urban Home Abstract 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Green, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 2E0BEB4343A74232A8AB6D221037B20C
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Florida Napkin Polyester in Blue/White, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair A2BF4236419A4FA09AFFEEF98764839F
East Urban Home Florida Napkin Polyester in Blue/White, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair A2BF4236419A4FA09AFFEEF98764839F
$41.99
wayfair
Erwyn Core Designer Ice Bucket Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.13 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 123-18
Erwyn Core Designer Ice Bucket Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.13 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 123-18
$263.88
wayfair
Foundry Select Lahu Pink Cotton Blend Coasters Set Of 6, Size 0.1 H x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 311178
Foundry Select Lahu Pink Cotton Blend Coasters Set Of 6, Size 0.1 H x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 311178
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Wake Salem Napkin Polyester in White/Black, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 289D815377CE4FFAB57BB48F84075744
East Urban Home Wake Salem Napkin Polyester in White/Black, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 289D815377CE4FFAB57BB48F84075744
$41.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Tristram & Isolde Waterhouse Coffee Mug Ceramic in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 4.65 H x 4.9 W in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Tristram & Isolde Waterhouse Coffee Mug Ceramic in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 4.65 H x 4.9 W in | Wayfair
$16.99
wayfair
Iittala Alvar Aalto 3" Mini Bowl In Sea Blue
Iittala Alvar Aalto 3" Mini Bowl In Sea Blue
$54.99
bedbath&beyond
East Urban Home Arkansas, Civil War Cannons, Pea Ridge Park Jaynes Gallery Coffee Mug Ceramic in Black, Size 3.75 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Arkansas, Civil War Cannons, Pea Ridge Park Jaynes Gallery Coffee Mug Ceramic in Black, Size 3.75 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair
$15.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Greater Roadrunner Bird, Bosque Del Apache, Nmsteve Kazlowski Coffee Mug Ceramic in Brown, Size 4.7 H x 3.75 W in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Greater Roadrunner Bird, Bosque Del Apache, Nmsteve Kazlowski Coffee Mug Ceramic in Brown, Size 4.7 H x 3.75 W in | Wayfair
$15.99
wayfair
East Urban Home United States 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Red, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 8756F9D889404ADEA69FEB2B32D76AB8
East Urban Home United States 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Red, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 8756F9D889404ADEA69FEB2B32D76AB8
$39.99
wayfair
I Like Big Beards and I Can Not Lie Coffee Mug
I Like Big Beards and I Can Not Lie Coffee Mug
$18.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Mikasa Swirl Red Water Goblet
Mikasa Swirl Red Water Goblet
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Magenta M2G10 14" Rectangular Serving Platter
Magenta M2G10 14" Rectangular Serving Platter
$29.99
($129.95
save 77%)
replacementsltd
MEPRA 10371110 flatware-specialty-spoons, Silver
MEPRA 10371110 flatware-specialty-spoons, Silver
$39.62
amazon
North Pole Trading Co. Wood Serving Tray, One Size , White
North Pole Trading Co. Wood Serving Tray, One Size , White
$20.99
($60.00
save 65%)
jcpenney
East Urban Home Safari Wildlife Creature Giraffe Image Artwork Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 70.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Safari Wildlife Creature Giraffe Image Artwork Tablecloth Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 70.0 D in | Wayfair
$24.99
wayfair
South Dakota, Mount Rushmore National Memorial Coffee Mug
South Dakota, Mount Rushmore National Memorial Coffee Mug
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Moon 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 5508C84804144461BF5C539D16C9B0F9
East Urban Home Moon 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Blue, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 5508C84804144461BF5C539D16C9B0F9
$55.99
wayfair
Armiead Indigo Bunting Male Birds Feeding, Spring, Texas, USA Coffee Mug
Armiead Indigo Bunting Male Birds Feeding, Spring, Texas, USA Coffee Mug
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dailyware Trifle Bowl Glass
Dailyware Trifle Bowl Glass
$17.99
bedbath&beyond
Campbell (Loudoun) Scottish Clan Badge Decanter
Campbell (Loudoun) Scottish Clan Badge Decanter
$69.98
amazon
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Square Coaster(s) | SS8460FC
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Square Coaster(s) | SS8460FC
$8.56
lowes
Dalia Pearls (Stainless) Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
Dalia Pearls (Stainless) Tablespoon (Serving Spoon)
$15.99
replacementsltd
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1001PLMT
Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Rectangle Placemats Polyester | JMK1001PLMT
$12.08
lowes
Advertisement
Fruit Bowl Storage And Bread Detachable Basket For Kitchen 2 Tier
Fruit Bowl Storage And Bread Detachable Basket For Kitchen 2 Tier
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Big 1 Gal. Iced Tea Pitcher, One Size , Red
The Big 1 Gal. Iced Tea Pitcher, One Size , Red
$30.80
($44.00
save 30%)
jcpenney
Certified International Botanical Floral Servin g Pasta Bowl
Certified International Botanical Floral Servin g Pasta Bowl
$44.09
qvc
Con-Tact Brand 8-Pack Lavender Floral Scented Drawer Liners
Con-Tact Brand 8-Pack Lavender Floral Scented Drawer Liners
$9.99
bedbath&beyond
East Urban Home Virginia 18" Placemat Polyester in Orange, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 3C224C6A4539466A8F0F243B1AB3E5D8
East Urban Home Virginia 18" Placemat Polyester in Orange, Size 18.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 3C224C6A4539466A8F0F243B1AB3E5D8
$42.99
wayfair
qizhongtrade Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler Funny Wine Glasses w/ Lid Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Wine Cup For Wine, Champagne, Cocktails
qizhongtrade Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler Funny Wine Glasses w/ Lid Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Wine Cup For Wine, Champagne, Cocktails
$79.10
wayfair
35 oz. Serving Salad Bowl
35 oz. Serving Salad Bowl
$74.56
wayfairnorthamerica
Certified International Sun Garden Set of 4 Mug s
Certified International Sun Garden Set of 4 Mug s
$52.73
qvc
Sheltie Lucky Shamrock Foam Coasters, Set Of 4
Sheltie Lucky Shamrock Foam Coasters, Set Of 4
$5.43
walmart
East Urban Home Fish 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Brown/White, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 84DEA6A92FC8417484D976AF8DA88505
East Urban Home Fish 18.5" Placemat Polyester in Brown/White, Size 18.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 84DEA6A92FC8417484D976AF8DA88505
$39.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Wilmington Delaware Napkin Cotton in Indigo, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 0364E7C391F44C22983C9C40FB752754
East Urban Home Wilmington Delaware Napkin Cotton in Indigo, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 0364E7C391F44C22983C9C40FB752754
$41.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Russian Icon of the Blessed Mary Coffee Mug Ceramic in Brown/Green, Size 3.75 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Russian Icon of the Blessed Mary Coffee Mug Ceramic in Brown/Green, Size 3.75 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair
$14.99
wayfair
Load More
Dining & Entertaining Essentials
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.