Curtain Rods

featured

George Oliver Ayub 0.63" Single Curtain Rod Metal, Size 3.0 H x 86.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 270B94E464F846CAB495E74CFE01ABDD

$20.99
wayfair
featured

Home Details Marquis Adjustable 86"-120" Curtain Rod, Brushed Silver

$30.60
amazon
featured

Arabella Corner Window Double Curtain Rod 13/16" dia. 48-84 inches - Cocoa

$136.25
walmartusa

EMOH 13/16" Dia Adjustable 28" to 48" Triple Curtain Rod in Black with Julia Finials

$80.00
homedepot

Decopolitan Bell 5/8 IN Curtain Rod, One Size , Brown

$45.50
($65.00 save 30%)
jcpenney

Breakwater Bay Galeana Finial Single Curtain Rod Metal in Black, Size 2.25 H x 52.0 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair BL12981 27068530

$34.99
wayfair

Canora Grey Beaudin Outdoor Single Curtain Rod Metal in Brown, Size 2.75 H x 120.0 W x 2.16 D in | Wayfair B9F230A2C50341BEA9CAEF6FBDB7106E

$52.99
wayfair

Darby Home Co Elson Flare Rod Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 86.0 H x 144.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 5FBD0774C02F465B94E12E72181FA9D1

$72.99
wayfair

Charlton Home® Cothern Drapery Window Double Curtain Rod Metal in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 185A968B1B1449A9958BDEB8E5554CB9

$51.66
wayfair

ClaireDeco Wood 2" Single Curtain Rod Wood in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 84.0 W x 3.12 D in | Wayfair I-04-0072-CS/CR

$289.99
wayfair

90" Bronze Multi Designed Double Curtain Rod

$150.49
overstock

Lucid 13/16" Curtain Rod 28-48 inch - Black

$28.36
walmartusa
Advertisement

Darby Home Co Nisbet Double Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 84.0 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair C8D4B304A4D946F1A3362723D3D11184

$139.99
wayfair

51.25" Satin Nickel Round Double Curtain Rod with Mounting Brackets

$95.49
overstock

Charlton Home® Ventnor Silver Crystal Adjustable 0.75" Single Curtain Rod in Gray, Size 0.75 H x 48.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair

$27.99
($31.99 save 13%)
wayfair

Canora Grey Signorelli Adjustable Double Curtain Rod Metal in Brown, Size 0.625 H x 84.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 718A7BD6D4F14920AAED991670CF5026

$26.99
wayfair

144" Black Basic Adjustable Bay Window Curtain Rod

$105.49
overstock

5/8" Adjustable 48 - 84" Jayden Double Curtain Rod - Satin Nickel

$48.99
walmartusa

Vicky Corner Window Curtain Rod 13/16 inch dia. 66-120" - Black

$84.99
walmartusa

Montevilla 1/2-Inch Long Square Telescoping Cafe Curtain Rod Set, 48 to 86-Inch, Vintage Bronze - Bronze

$35.00
($50.00 save 30%)
macy's

Charlton Home® Nailsea 5-Sided Bay Window Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 48.0 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair

$124.99
wayfair

Arabella 13/16" dia. 5-Sided Bay Window Curtain Rod - Antique Brass

$106.00
walmartusa

Julian 13/16" 5-Sided Bay Window Curtain Rod - Satin Nickel

$116.99
walmartusa

5/8" Adjustable 84 -120" Gavin Double Curtain Rod - Black

$56.99
walmartusa
Advertisement

Mabel 13/16" 6-Sided Bay Window Curtain Rod - Antique Brass

$119.99
walmartusa

Darby Home Co Asuka Single Curtain Rod Metal in Yellow, Size 2.75 H x 120.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 9D481D0763BC4ABE8B8FB49E0FD08912

$74.99
wayfair

Vinci 13/16 inch dia. Curtain Rod 66-120" - Satin Nickel

$54.00
walmartusa

Cambria Luxe Mirror 36 To 72" Adjustable Single Curtain Rod Set In Graphite

$44.99
buybuybaby

Charlton Home® Sibyl Double Curtain Rod Metal, Size 2.37 H in | Wayfair 100-15-286-D

$99.99
wayfair

Set of 2 Silver Contemporary Curtain Rod Holdbacks 7.5"

$61.86
overstock

123" Black Contemporary Curtain Rod with Mounting Hardware

$89.36
overstock

Canora Grey SantaMarina Sphere Side Double Curtain Rod Metal in Black, Size 1.5 H x 24.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 0F7EF5E389E344F690FD78B8F815E964

$109.99
wayfair

Fabritio 13/16 inch Corner Window Curtain Rod 66-120" - Antique Brass

$84.99
walmartusa

Breakwater Bay Bogner Designer Single Curtain Rod Metal in Black, Size 2.5 H x 3.75 D in | Wayfair FE56EE4D5CDE4F9D959CD2E011BA050D

$62.99
wayfair

Canora Grey Rosecroft Single Curtain Rod Metal in Black, Size 2.9 H x 215.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair FC83B6760DB74596B27D8E8570258417

$227.99
wayfair

Fabritio 13/16" 5-Sided Bay Window Curtain Rod - Antique Brass

$104.99
walmartusa
Advertisement

1 Inch Dia 160-240" Adjustable Brielle Single Curtain Rod in Satin Nickel

$88.99
walmartusa

28" Black Contemporary Round Spring Tension Curtain Rod

$26.52
overstock

232.5" Black Solid Contemporary 5-Sided Bay Window Curtain Rod

$210.49
overstock

Charlton Home® Fuselier 1.13" Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 96.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair B034BABA90BA4B518B864EFAC153182F

$99.99
wayfair

Decopolitan Cap 5/8 IN Curtain Rod, One Size , Black

$28.00
($40.00 save 30%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

CB Brushed Nickel Room Darkening Curtain Rod 32"-48"

$49.95
crate&barrel

177" Silver Contemporary Double Window Curtain Rod

$205.49
overstock

Breakwater Bay Bogner Designer Single Curtain Rod Metal in Black, Size 2.5 H x 48.0 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair E127DCB7818F454881CB302907A15213

$43.99
wayfair

Florence 13/16 inch dia. Curtain Rod 120-170" - Antique Brass

$75.71
walmartusa

Knot Ceiling 1" Curtain Rod/ Room Divider 120-170 inch - Satin Nickel

$99.37
walmartusa

ClaireDeco Wood 2" Single Curtain Rod Wood in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 72.0 W x 3.12 D in | Wayfair I-04-0062-CS/CR

$264.99
wayfair

Deco Window Round Ball 1 IN Curtain Rod, One Size , Brown

$66.50
($95.00 save 30%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Advertisement

Cottone Drapery Window Double Curtain Rod

$33.79
wayfairnorthamerica

Canora Grey Jalissa Double Curtain Rod Metal in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 84.0 W x 6.38 D in | Wayfair 0E0D650EBC4D48F2B0B0289104BDC828

$69.99
wayfair

149" Gold Contemporary Adjustable Bay Window Curtain Rod

$170.49
overstock

Pedestal Ceiling 1" Curtain Rod/ Room Divider 160-240 inch - Satin Nickel

$123.63
walmartusa

Serena 1.5" Side Curtain Rod 24 inch Long (Set of 2) - Satin Nickel

$89.99
walmartusa

EMOH 1 Inch Dia 120-170" Adjustable Coat Single Curtain Rod in Satin Nickel

$84.29
homedepot

Charlton Home® Fussell 113" Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 120.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 592CEDE257694904A75D9DA4E41B16E4

$118.99
wayfair

Marble Swirl 35 To 66" Adjustable Curtain Rod Set In Pewter

$39.99
buybuybaby

Darby Home Co Bradfield Fluted Ball Double Curtain Rod Metal in Black, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair F124B629433D4DB3B3D1C986135D4248

$46.79
wayfair

ClaireDeco Wood 2" Single Curtain Rod Wood in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 96.0 W x 3.12 D in | Wayfair I-04-0082-TR/CR

$309.99
wayfair

Canora Grey Lawlor Resin 1.5" Single Curtain Rod in Red, Size 2.0 H x 108.0 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair B11772EAD87C454DB185C1BE6EF7F6A7

$149.99
wayfair

EMOH 13/16" Dia Adjustable 20"-36", 38"-72" Bay Window Curtain Rod with Andrea Finials in Antique Brass

$94.29
homedepot
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com