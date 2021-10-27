Curtain Rings

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Window Treatments
Window Hardware
Curtain Rings
Curtain Rings
Share
Curtain Rings
Art Decor 4 ft. Non-Telescoping Drapery Single Rod 1 1/8 in. with Rings in Stainless with Venice Finials
featured
Art Decor 4 ft. Non-Telescoping Drapery Single Rod 1 1/8 in. with Rings in Stainless with Venice Finials
$55.18
homedepot
Art Decor Metro 96 in. Ball 28 Non-Telescoping Single Window Curtain Rod with Rings in Vintage Brass
featured
Art Decor Metro 96 in. Ball 28 Non-Telescoping Single Window Curtain Rod with Rings in Vintage Brass
$183.85
homedepot
Amazon Basics 1-Inch Cap Finial Curtain Rod with 14 Curtain Rod Rings - 36 to 72 Inch, Nickel
featured
Amazon Basics 1-Inch Cap Finial Curtain Rod with 14 Curtain Rod Rings - 36 to 72 Inch, Nickel
$32.49
amazon
Art Decor Metro 48 in. Bling Non-Telescoping Single Window Curtain Rod Set with Rings in Stainless
Art Decor Metro 48 in. Bling Non-Telescoping Single Window Curtain Rod Set with Rings in Stainless
$111.14
homedepot
Mcallister Metal Curtain Ring
Mcallister Metal Curtain Ring
$7.72
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Nathaly Curtain Ring Plastic in Yellow/Black, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 8673E8D9E981401595FC576207696D9C
Alcott Hill® Nathaly Curtain Ring Plastic in Yellow/Black, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 8673E8D9E981401595FC576207696D9C
$34.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Nathaly Curtain Ring Plastic in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair F394F3CA1264400EAF1203C850611D21
Alcott Hill® Nathaly Curtain Ring Plastic in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair F394F3CA1264400EAF1203C850611D21
$20.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mccarty Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 3.4 H x 3.4 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair 8669D7AF4624496C9CEB0E647A69C680
17 Stories Mccarty Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 3.4 H x 3.4 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair 8669D7AF4624496C9CEB0E647A69C680
$15.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mccloud Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 1.8 W in | Wayfair 02FBBF7FD28745F5AAD17B3196D0FA37
17 Stories Mccloud Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 1.8 W in | Wayfair 02FBBF7FD28745F5AAD17B3196D0FA37
$14.06
wayfair
Art Decor Metro 48 in. Linea Non-Telescoping Single Window Curtain Rod Set with Rings in Vintage Brass
Art Decor Metro 48 in. Linea Non-Telescoping Single Window Curtain Rod Set with Rings in Vintage Brass
$113.40
homedepot
Art Decor 6 ft. Non-Telescoping Drapery Single Rod 1 1/8 in. with Rings in Chrome with Versailles Finials
Art Decor 6 ft. Non-Telescoping Drapery Single Rod 1 1/8 in. with Rings in Chrome with Versailles Finials
$61.33
homedepot
Mccloud Metal Curtain Ring
Mccloud Metal Curtain Ring
$13.56
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Art Decor 8 ft. Non-Telescoping 1-1/8 in. Single Curtain Rod with Rings in Stainless with Aeronaut Finial
Art Decor 8 ft. Non-Telescoping 1-1/8 in. Single Curtain Rod with Rings in Stainless with Aeronaut Finial
$64.49
homedepot
17 Stories Mccann Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Brown, Size 1.2 H x 1.0 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair FEFF3AFE09664937B681E3BB5B95E5F4
17 Stories Mccann Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Brown, Size 1.2 H x 1.0 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair FEFF3AFE09664937B681E3BB5B95E5F4
$27.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mccarthy Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 1.5 H x 1.8 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair B1AC21F7B9294D349492127944B75AE8
17 Stories Mccarthy Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 1.5 H x 1.8 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair B1AC21F7B9294D349492127944B75AE8
$25.91
wayfair
17 Stories Mcclure Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Brown, Size 2.7 W in | Wayfair 6B001EDE9B9F44D7A77CA264D0E7351A
17 Stories Mcclure Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Brown, Size 2.7 W in | Wayfair 6B001EDE9B9F44D7A77CA264D0E7351A
$23.49
wayfair
17 Stories Mccloud Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 2.4 H x 2.4 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair 71F8C69A7EBF4C88B372610BD170165E
17 Stories Mccloud Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 2.4 H x 2.4 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair 71F8C69A7EBF4C88B372610BD170165E
$14.92
wayfair
17 Stories Mcclure Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 2.7 W in | Wayfair 3492D8BB00FA4BE39BDE28358CC56F5A
17 Stories Mcclure Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 2.7 W in | Wayfair 3492D8BB00FA4BE39BDE28358CC56F5A
$24.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mcclendon Drapery Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 1.75 H x 1.75 W x 0.3 D in | Wayfair 21E8557C0B674D959C76AF139EFA330D
17 Stories Mcclendon Drapery Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 1.75 H x 1.75 W x 0.3 D in | Wayfair 21E8557C0B674D959C76AF139EFA330D
$12.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mayes Metal 1" Curtain Ring Metal in White, Size 1.4 H x 1.0 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair 2CD880159FF74618875116C9F6192965
17 Stories Mayes Metal 1" Curtain Ring Metal in White, Size 1.4 H x 1.0 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair 2CD880159FF74618875116C9F6192965
$23.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mayfield Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Gray, Size 1.4 H x 1.4 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair 6761FBACDA214CA7A5BC274E4BEB61A7
17 Stories Mayfield Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Gray, Size 1.4 H x 1.4 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair 6761FBACDA214CA7A5BC274E4BEB61A7
$9.91
wayfair
17 Stories Mccann Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 1.2 H x 1.0 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair 69BDA1882BD641099DD1B8CA3858CD90
17 Stories Mccann Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 1.2 H x 1.0 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair 69BDA1882BD641099DD1B8CA3858CD90
$29.99
wayfair
Art Decor 10 ft. Non-Telescoping 1-1/8 in. Single Curtain Rod with Rings in Stainless with Sileste Finial
Art Decor 10 ft. Non-Telescoping 1-1/8 in. Single Curtain Rod with Rings in Stainless with Sileste Finial
$62.51
homedepot
Art Decor 6 ft. Non-Telescoping 1-1/8 in. Single Curtain Rod with Rings in Black with Gemstone Finial
Art Decor 6 ft. Non-Telescoping 1-1/8 in. Single Curtain Rod with Rings in Black with Gemstone Finial
$85.58
homedepot
Advertisement
17 Stories Mcclain Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Brown, Size 2.2 H x 2.2 W x 0.3 D in | Wayfair 09FF875245D749BA939618094E8FC4AA
17 Stories Mcclain Metal Curtain Ring Metal in Brown, Size 2.2 H x 2.2 W x 0.3 D in | Wayfair 09FF875245D749BA939618094E8FC4AA
$8.05
wayfair
Astoria Grand Congdon Rope Designer Curtain Ring Plastic in White, Size 2.75 H x 2.75 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 90BC66CE74E54B6ABAF10650BA4BC49B
Astoria Grand Congdon Rope Designer Curtain Ring Plastic in White, Size 2.75 H x 2.75 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 90BC66CE74E54B6ABAF10650BA4BC49B
$84.99
wayfair
MELODY 20 PCS Large Curtain Rings w/ Clips, Metal Drapery Clip w/ Ring, Curtains Clamps w/ Hooks For Hanging Heavy Drapes Fabric Bows Caps in Brown
MELODY 20 PCS Large Curtain Rings w/ Clips, Metal Drapery Clip w/ Ring, Curtains Clamps w/ Hooks For Hanging Heavy Drapes Fabric Bows Caps in Brown
$99.99
wayfair
Menagerie Casa Outdoor Braided Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 2.25 H x 2.25 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair K72299-04
Menagerie Casa Outdoor Braided Curtain Ring Metal in Black, Size 2.25 H x 2.25 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair K72299-04
$85.99
wayfair
LTL Home Products 95 in. Intensions Single Curtain Rod Kit in Smoke with Saxy Finials with Open Brackets and Rings
LTL Home Products 95 in. Intensions Single Curtain Rod Kit in Smoke with Saxy Finials with Open Brackets and Rings
$65.63
homedepot
Mercer41 Alhanouf Greek Key Designer Curtain Ring Plastic in Yellow/Black, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 85A0914CDFB849F5AB2A74802DF53BFA
Mercer41 Alhanouf Greek Key Designer Curtain Ring Plastic in Yellow/Black, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 85A0914CDFB849F5AB2A74802DF53BFA
$49.99
wayfair
Drapery Clip Rings (Set of 7) Fits 1" Rod Plated Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze
Drapery Clip Rings (Set of 7) Fits 1" Rod Plated Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze
$25.57
($29.84
save 14%)
walmartusa
Ophelia & Co. Lockett French Scroll Curtain Ring Plastic in White, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair E3A32C09AEC746A387E4837FD2BCF1EA
Ophelia & Co. Lockett French Scroll Curtain Ring Plastic in White, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair E3A32C09AEC746A387E4837FD2BCF1EA
$34.99
wayfair
Ophelia & Co. Lockhart French Scroll Curtain Ring Plastic in White, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 98086A4C94BF4B0B8F6B511F88985562
Ophelia & Co. Lockhart French Scroll Curtain Ring Plastic in White, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 98086A4C94BF4B0B8F6B511F88985562
$34.99
wayfair
Casa Outdoor Braided Curtain Ring
Casa Outdoor Braided Curtain Ring
$85.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Drapery Clip Rings (Set of 7) Fits 1" Rod Black
Drapery Clip Rings (Set of 7) Fits 1" Rod Black
$25.57
($29.84
save 14%)
walmartusa
LTL Home Products 95 in. Intensions Single Curtain Rod Kit in Anthracite with Cap Finials with Adjustable Brackets and Ring
LTL Home Products 95 in. Intensions Single Curtain Rod Kit in Anthracite with Cap Finials with Adjustable Brackets and Ring
$86.43
homedepot
Advertisement
LTL Home Products 63 in. Intensions Single Curtain Rod Kit in Anthracite with Saxo Finials with Adjustable Brackets and Rings
LTL Home Products 63 in. Intensions Single Curtain Rod Kit in Anthracite with Saxo Finials with Adjustable Brackets and Rings
$56.43
homedepot
LTL Home Products 63 in. Intensions Single Curtain Rod Kit in Brushed Nickel with Cylinder Finials with Open Brackets and Rings
LTL Home Products 63 in. Intensions Single Curtain Rod Kit in Brushed Nickel with Cylinder Finials with Open Brackets and Rings
$80.51
homedepot
Exclusive Home Curtains Rings 1" Window Curtain Rod and Finial Set, Adjustable 36"-72", Gold
Exclusive Home Curtains Rings 1" Window Curtain Rod and Finial Set, Adjustable 36"-72", Gold
$35.99
($44.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Christen Curtain Ring
Christen Curtain Ring
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer41 1.57" Curtain Rings Metal in Gray, Size 0.39 H x 1.57 W x 1.57 D in | Wayfair 7B5390A37F43443AAE3FCFAFE7707E32
Mercer41 1.57" Curtain Rings Metal in Gray, Size 0.39 H x 1.57 W x 1.57 D in | Wayfair 7B5390A37F43443AAE3FCFAFE7707E32
$16.99
wayfair
Lumino 7-Pack 1-in Black Aluminum Curtain Rings | 85-9030-500
Lumino 7-Pack 1-in Black Aluminum Curtain Rings | 85-9030-500
$31.42
lowes
Rod Desyne 10-Pack 2.5-in Antique Brass Steel Curtain Rings in Gold | 1931-14
Rod Desyne 10-Pack 2.5-in Antique Brass Steel Curtain Rings in Gold | 1931-14
$26.07
lowes
Symple Stuff Pat Curtain Ring w/ Eyelet Metal in Black, Size 1.38 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair 44AD28C987974900B471D6091A1FDC19
Symple Stuff Pat Curtain Ring w/ Eyelet Metal in Black, Size 1.38 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair 44AD28C987974900B471D6091A1FDC19
$14.99
wayfair
"Rod Desyne Imperial Traverse Adjustable Curtain Rod & Rings, Black, 30-48""
"Rod Desyne Imperial Traverse Adjustable Curtain Rod & Rings, Black, 30-48""
$269.99
($359.99
save 25%)
kohl's
Rod Desyne 10-Pack 1.75-in Satin Nickel Steel Curtain Rings | 1926-15
Rod Desyne 10-Pack 1.75-in Satin Nickel Steel Curtain Rings | 1926-15
$18.63
lowes
Ragnar Erod Curtain Ring
Ragnar Erod Curtain Ring
$8.45
wayfairnorthamerica
Rod Desyne Imperial Traverse Adjustable Curtain Rod & Rings, Grey, 48-84
Rod Desyne Imperial Traverse Adjustable Curtain Rod & Rings, Grey, 48-84
$359.99
($479.99
save 25%)
kohl's
Advertisement
Decopolitan 5/8" Curtain Clip Ring, for 5/8ths Inch Diameter Rods, Dark Nickel
Decopolitan 5/8" Curtain Clip Ring, for 5/8ths Inch Diameter Rods, Dark Nickel
$7.24
amazon
Charlton Home® Beal Braided Flower Curtain Ring Plastic in Yellow/Black, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 8C8960362CC54059BDBAFCC90ADFED16
Charlton Home® Beal Braided Flower Curtain Ring Plastic in Yellow/Black, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 8C8960362CC54059BDBAFCC90ADFED16
$20.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Healey Braided Flower Curtain Ring Plastic in White, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 04132C830DFF404F8D5E837E61C36C89
Charlton Home® Healey Braided Flower Curtain Ring Plastic in White, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 04132C830DFF404F8D5E837E61C36C89
$31.99
wayfair
Polished Brass Curtain Clip Rings Set of 9
Polished Brass Curtain Clip Rings Set of 9
$24.95
cb2
Canora Grey Stokes Banded Designer Curtain Ring Plastic in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 47D38DE845FC4057AED8B5555BA6F554
Canora Grey Stokes Banded Designer Curtain Ring Plastic in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 47D38DE845FC4057AED8B5555BA6F554
$49.99
wayfair
Art Decor Metro 60 in. Square Non-Telescoping Single Window Curtain Rod Set with Rings in Stainless
Art Decor Metro 60 in. Square Non-Telescoping Single Window Curtain Rod Set with Rings in Stainless
$120.71
homedepot
Quijano Large Flat Side Hammered Designer Curtain Ring
Quijano Large Flat Side Hammered Designer Curtain Ring
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Decopolitan 7-pack Curtain Clip Rings, Yellow
Decopolitan 7-pack Curtain Clip Rings, Yellow
$10.49
($14.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Set of 10 Quatrefoil Drapery Rings - Ballard Designs
Set of 10 Quatrefoil Drapery Rings - Ballard Designs
$32.00
ballarddesigns
Astoria Grand Nyack Large Rope Designer Curtain Ring Plastic in Gray, Size 4.75 H x 4.75 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair 08BBEE9CB54F43479C6D93E9E835DF30
Astoria Grand Nyack Large Rope Designer Curtain Ring Plastic in Gray, Size 4.75 H x 4.75 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair 08BBEE9CB54F43479C6D93E9E835DF30
$38.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Northome Hammered Designer Curtain Ring Plastic in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair FF50DB9E0D4A45EA8A0FB7668D0B3492
Brayden Studio® Northome Hammered Designer Curtain Ring Plastic in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair FF50DB9E0D4A45EA8A0FB7668D0B3492
$49.99
wayfair
CB Polished Nickel Curtain Rings, Set of 7
CB Polished Nickel Curtain Rings, Set of 7
$19.95
crate&barrel
Load More
Curtain Rings
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.