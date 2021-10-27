Curtain Finials

Skip to content
Andover Mills™ Lebaron Decorative Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 632ED2A7C121420A80F4ADA49B930A07
featured
Andover Mills™ Lebaron Decorative Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 632ED2A7C121420A80F4ADA49B930A07
$46.99
wayfair
Art Decor 10 ft. Double Curtain 1-1/8 in. Dia Double Rod in Black with Digital Finial
featured
Art Decor 10 ft. Double Curtain 1-1/8 in. Dia Double Rod in Black with Digital Finial
$163.50
homedepot
Andover Mills™ Lebaron Curtain Finial Metal in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 1.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 74775DE621AC439AAAE1BCBE03405AD1
featured
Andover Mills™ Lebaron Curtain Finial Metal in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 1.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 74775DE621AC439AAAE1BCBE03405AD1
$46.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Charley Curtain Finial Metal in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 3A7209316FB84F3E93E00588E26068AA
Alcott Hill® Charley Curtain Finial Metal in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 3A7209316FB84F3E93E00588E26068AA
$46.99
wayfair
Art Decor 10 ft. Double Curtain 1-1/8 in. Dia Double Rod in Black with Gemstone Finial
Art Decor 10 ft. Double Curtain 1-1/8 in. Dia Double Rod in Black with Gemstone Finial
$149.64
homedepot
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Yellow, Size 1.0 H x 84.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair F57AEEC7D33D43E19DA762F456D2B22A
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Yellow, Size 1.0 H x 84.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair F57AEEC7D33D43E19DA762F456D2B22A
$27.66
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Lebaron Decorative Curtain Finial Metal in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 452C714DC7704AE4B64495EF64B3A386
Andover Mills™ Lebaron Decorative Curtain Finial Metal in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 452C714DC7704AE4B64495EF64B3A386
$46.99
wayfair
Pine Cone Hill Stockbridge Square Curtain Finial Metal in White, Size 3.0 H x 2.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair PC2719-F
Pine Cone Hill Stockbridge Square Curtain Finial Metal in White, Size 3.0 H x 2.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair PC2719-F
$54.00
wayfair
Ximena Curtain Tie Back (pair) Finial 102 in Bronze
Ximena Curtain Tie Back (pair) Finial 102 in Bronze
$30.00
walmartusa
Latitude Run® Rosmunda Curtain Finial Metal in Gray, Size 1.2 H x 1.25 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair CNF4-CR
Latitude Run® Rosmunda Curtain Finial Metal in Gray, Size 1.2 H x 1.25 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair CNF4-CR
$36.99
wayfair
Millwood Pines Whalen Curtain Finial Metal in Black, Size 2.75 H x 5.75 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1BCE9C7E079145568AC98C1FA7C43AAD
Millwood Pines Whalen Curtain Finial Metal in Black, Size 2.75 H x 5.75 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1BCE9C7E079145568AC98C1FA7C43AAD
$62.99
wayfair
Mercury Row® Deckert Curtain Finial Metal in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 5D3AC9B385B34A77A01D893719AB0AD4
Mercury Row® Deckert Curtain Finial Metal in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 5D3AC9B385B34A77A01D893719AB0AD4
$16.99
wayfair
Menagerie Casa Outdoor Mushroom Curtain Finial Metal in Black, Size 2.75 H x 2.75 D in | Wayfair F0059-03
Menagerie Casa Outdoor Mushroom Curtain Finial Metal in Black, Size 2.75 H x 2.75 D in | Wayfair F0059-03
$126.99
wayfair
Casa Outdoor Ball Curtain Finial
Casa Outdoor Ball Curtain Finial
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mariana Curtain Tie Back (pair) Finial 101 in Satin Nickel
Mariana Curtain Tie Back (pair) Finial 101 in Satin Nickel
$27.00
walmartusa
Cambria Complete White Shell Finials (Set Of 2)
Cambria Complete White Shell Finials (Set Of 2)
$19.99
buybuybaby
Carved Mango Wood Finial Set By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
Carved Mango Wood Finial Set By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
$313.49
michaelsstores
Uttermost Brisco Carved Wood Finials (Set of 2), Brown
Uttermost Brisco Carved Wood Finials (Set of 2), Brown
$217.99
($489.99
save 56%)
ashleyhomestore
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Black, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 4501993C4F844EFB9017AE2011CC56D4
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Black, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 4501993C4F844EFB9017AE2011CC56D4
$28.96
wayfair
Four-piece Beaded Edge Glass Finial Set - Frontgate
Four-piece Beaded Edge Glass Finial Set - Frontgate
$79.00
frontgate
Mercury Row® Deckert Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 6EB75D0A80DF42538AD82A62FE95B1DD
Mercury Row® Deckert Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 6EB75D0A80DF42538AD82A62FE95B1DD
$16.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Charley Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair B05D0592456A40648517B934F14FECCB
Red Barrel Studio® Charley Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair B05D0592456A40648517B934F14FECCB
$46.99
wayfair
The Renovators Supply Inc. Stair Carpet Rod Ball Decorative Tip Curtain Finial Metal in Yellow | Wayfair 27285
The Renovators Supply Inc. Stair Carpet Rod Ball Decorative Tip Curtain Finial Metal in Yellow | Wayfair 27285
$109.99
wayfair
Stair Carpet Rod Ball Decorative Tip Curtain Finial
Stair Carpet Rod Ball Decorative Tip Curtain Finial
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
End Cap Finial , Set of 2, White
End Cap Finial , Set of 2, White
$25.00
potterybarnkids
Square Finial, Set of 2, .75" diam., Pewter
Square Finial, Set of 2, .75" diam., Pewter
$30.00
potterybarn
Acanthus Tulip Finials, Set of Two
Acanthus Tulip Finials, Set of Two
$102.00
neimanmarcus
Latitude Run® Osullivan Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair F6C8D78DDFA3447B98866C47C02D7F7F
Latitude Run® Osullivan Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair F6C8D78DDFA3447B98866C47C02D7F7F
$46.99
wayfair
One Allium Way® Cervantes Compatible Artichoke Curtain Finial in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair WF103-AS
One Allium Way® Cervantes Compatible Artichoke Curtain Finial in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair WF103-AS
$54.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Osullivan Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair E0F131B911804C33BD5285655ACF09EB
Latitude Run® Osullivan Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair E0F131B911804C33BD5285655ACF09EB
$46.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Rosmunda Curtain Finial Metal in Black, Size 1.2 H x 1.25 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair CNF4-BL
Latitude Run® Rosmunda Curtain Finial Metal in Black, Size 1.2 H x 1.25 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair CNF4-BL
$41.99
wayfair
Menagerie Casa Outdoor Fleur Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 9.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair K72231-02
Menagerie Casa Outdoor Fleur Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 9.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair K72231-02
$116.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Rosmunda Curtain Finial in Black | Wayfair CNF5-BL
Latitude Run® Rosmunda Curtain Finial in Black | Wayfair CNF5-BL
$54.99
wayfair
Menagerie Casa Outdoor Pyramid Curtain Finial Metal in Black, Size 2.25 H x 3.0 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair F0061-03
Menagerie Casa Outdoor Pyramid Curtain Finial Metal in Black, Size 2.25 H x 3.0 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair F0061-03
$119.99
wayfair
Dougherty Nautilus Curtain Finial
Dougherty Nautilus Curtain Finial
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 8594249A2454487F8AF550711AE3C290
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 8594249A2454487F8AF550711AE3C290
$29.79
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Lebaron Decorative Curtain Finial Metal in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A9846111B1F640988C6C72413645AC82
Andover Mills™ Lebaron Decorative Curtain Finial Metal in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A9846111B1F640988C6C72413645AC82
$46.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Charley Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 155BD99A2357425BA831E25805E40F7F
Alcott Hill® Charley Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 155BD99A2357425BA831E25805E40F7F
$46.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Charley Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DAA440F2049148E0B8D673B860BECE8F
Alcott Hill® Charley Curtain Finial Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DAA440F2049148E0B8D673B860BECE8F
$46.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Urbano Artichoke Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 48.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Urbano Artichoke Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 48.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$21.89
wayfair
Farlen Lamp Finial By Anthropologie in Pink
Farlen Lamp Finial By Anthropologie in Pink
$15.00
anthropologie us
Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod
Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod
$24.36
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 84.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair E9846AA2550D41DEACCA2142AA9DCF58
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 84.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair E9846AA2550D41DEACCA2142AA9DCF58
$26.99
wayfair
Dassel Pineapple Curtain Finial
Dassel Pineapple Curtain Finial
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Farmhouse Style Glass Dome with Round Finial, Set of 4, Clear
Farmhouse Style Glass Dome with Round Finial, Set of 4, Clear
$49.53
($55.49
save 11%)
overstock
Cambria Complete White Starfish Finials - Set Of 2
Cambria Complete White Starfish Finials - Set Of 2
$19.99
bedbath&beyond
Charley Curtain Finial
Charley Curtain Finial
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Endcap Finial, Set of 2, .75" diam., Pewter
Endcap Finial, Set of 2, .75" diam., Pewter
$25.00
potterybarn
End Cap Finial , Set of 2, Nickel
End Cap Finial , Set of 2, Nickel
$25.00
potterybarnkids
Glass Oval Finial, Set of 2, .75" diam., Antique Bronze
Glass Oval Finial, Set of 2, .75" diam., Antique Bronze
$45.00
potterybarn
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Yellow, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 6A025D73DBA848E1B28C62FC5E976153
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Yellow, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 6A025D73DBA848E1B28C62FC5E976153
$30.46
wayfair
Art Decor 4 ft. Double Curtain 1-1/8 in. Dia Double Rod in Black with Gemstone Finial
Art Decor 4 ft. Double Curtain 1-1/8 in. Dia Double Rod in Black with Gemstone Finial
$87.64
homedepot
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 0031BCA1FA404C1EAE9C03664257451C
Alcott Hill® Pomonok Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 120.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 0031BCA1FA404C1EAE9C03664257451C
$29.79
wayfair
Ivy Bronx Sweatt Coil Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Black, Size 1.0 H x 84.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 7EFCE8DAC0A644B89E9251AA652829E1
Ivy Bronx Sweatt Coil Finial Drapery Curtain Single Rod Metal in Black, Size 1.0 H x 84.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 7EFCE8DAC0A644B89E9251AA652829E1
$44.88
wayfair
Latitude Run® Rosmunda Curtain Finial in Black | Wayfair CNF3-BL
Latitude Run® Rosmunda Curtain Finial in Black | Wayfair CNF3-BL
$43.99
wayfair
Casa Outdoor Spear Curtain Finial
Casa Outdoor Spear Curtain Finial
$134.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pine Cone Hill Pineapple Curtain Finial Metal in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 2.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair PC2340-F
Pine Cone Hill Pineapple Curtain Finial Metal in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 2.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair PC2340-F
$54.00
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Charley Curtain Finial Metal in Black, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 0D77D7B1886447F599922268E714DC5D
Red Barrel Studio® Charley Curtain Finial Metal in Black, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 0D77D7B1886447F599922268E714DC5D
$46.99
wayfair
Marilyn Curtain Finial
Marilyn Curtain Finial
$117.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Pine Cone Hill Stockbridge End Cap Curtain Finial Metal in White, Size 1.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair PC2720-F
Pine Cone Hill Stockbridge End Cap Curtain Finial Metal in White, Size 1.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair PC2720-F
$22.00
wayfair
