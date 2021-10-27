Window Blinds

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Window Blinds
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 28x48 - White
featured
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 28x48 - White
$22.39
($54.00
save 59%)
macy's
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG230LT06
featured
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG230LT06
$22.91
wayfair
ACHIM GII Morningstar White Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Mini Blind with 1 in. Slats 44 in. W x 64 in. L
featured
ACHIM GII Morningstar White Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Mini Blind with 1 in. Slats 44 in. W x 64 in. L
$30.94
homedepot
Arlo Blinds White Cordless Faux Wood Blinds with 2 in. Slats 34.625 in. W x 84 in. L
Arlo Blinds White Cordless Faux Wood Blinds with 2 in. Slats 34.625 in. W x 84 in. L
$67.00
homedepot
Bali 2 1/2 in. Composite Faux Wood Blind, Custom
Bali 2 1/2 in. Composite Faux Wood Blind, Custom
$91.96
($114.95
save 20%)
homedepot
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless GII Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Length 72inch drop X Width 30inch, Alabaster
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless GII Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Length 72inch drop X Width 30inch, Alabaster
$22.69
($32.99
save 31%)
amazon
Home Decorators Collection Chestnut Cordless Room Darkening 2.5 in. Premium Faux Wood Blind for Window - 27 in. W x 48 in. L, Brown
Home Decorators Collection Chestnut Cordless Room Darkening 2.5 in. Premium Faux Wood Blind for Window - 27 in. W x 48 in. L, Brown
$48.86
homedepot
DEZ Furnishings QJWT280640 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 28W x 64L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QJWT280640 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 28W x 64L Inches, White
$58.01
amazon
Bella View | Trademark Cordless 2 Inch Faux Wood Window Blinds 16"x20" | American Blinds
Bella View | Trademark Cordless 2 Inch Faux Wood Window Blinds 16"x20" | American Blinds
$47.99
americanblindscom
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 35x72 - White
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 35x72 - White
$39.19
($94.00
save 58%)
macy's
"Achim Cordless GII Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, White, 39X72"
"Achim Cordless GII Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, White, 39X72"
$41.99
($69.99
save 40%)
kohl's
"Achim Cordless GII Madera Falsa 2" Faux Wood Plantation Blind, White, 34X64"
"Achim Cordless GII Madera Falsa 2" Faux Wood Plantation Blind, White, 34X64"
$98.99
($164.99
save 40%)
kohl's
"Achim Cordless GII Madera Falsa 2" Faux Wood Plantation Blind, Brown, 48X64"
"Achim Cordless GII Madera Falsa 2" Faux Wood Plantation Blind, Brown, 48X64"
$149.99
($249.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Black, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG229BK06
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Black, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG229BK06
$21.57
wayfair
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Width 60inch, Pearl White
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Width 60inch, Pearl White
$38.04
($59.99
save 37%)
amazon
Achim Home Furnishings DSG230AL06 Deluxe Sundown G2 Cordless Blinds, 30" x 64", Alabaster
Achim Home Furnishings DSG230AL06 Deluxe Sundown G2 Cordless Blinds, 30" x 64", Alabaster
$19.99
($28.05
save 29%)
amazon
ACHIM GII Morningstar White Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Mini Blind with 1 in. Slats 48 in. W x 72 in. L
ACHIM GII Morningstar White Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Mini Blind with 1 in. Slats 48 in. W x 72 in. L
$39.44
homedepot
ACHIM GII Morningstar Gray Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Mini Blinds with 1 in. Slats 52 in. W x 64 in. L, Grey
ACHIM GII Morningstar Gray Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Mini Blinds with 1 in. Slats 52 in. W x 64 in. L, Grey
$35.83
homedepot
"Achim Cordless GII Madera Falsa 2" Faux Wood Plantation Blind, Brown, 29X64"
"Achim Cordless GII Madera Falsa 2" Faux Wood Plantation Blind, Brown, 29X64"
$83.99
($139.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Width 33inch, Pearl White
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Width 33inch, Pearl White
$24.98
amazon
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Width 45inch, Pearl White
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Width 45inch, Pearl White
$20.99
amazon
Blackout Cellular Arch | Arches | Bali | Blinds.com | 16"x20"
Blackout Cellular Arch | Arches | Bali | Blinds.com | 16"x20"
$70.84
($108.99
save 35%)
blinds
Arlo Blinds White Cordless Faux Wood Blinds with 2 in. Slats 63 in. W x 73 in. L
Arlo Blinds White Cordless Faux Wood Blinds with 2 in. Slats 63 in. W x 73 in. L
$107.30
homedepot
Achim Home Furnishings DSG236MH06 Cordless GII Deluxe Sundown 1" Room Darkening Mini Blind, Mahogany, 36" x 64"
Achim Home Furnishings DSG236MH06 Cordless GII Deluxe Sundown 1" Room Darkening Mini Blind, Mahogany, 36" x 64"
$22.65
($34.99
save 35%)
amazon
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG229LT06
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG229LT06
$21.57
wayfair
Achim Cordless Morningstar GII Mini Blind, White, 32X64
Achim Cordless Morningstar GII Mini Blind, White, 32X64
$26.99
($44.99
save 40%)
kohl's
ACHIM GII Deluxe Sundown Latte Beige Cordless Room Darkening Vinyl Mini Blind with 1 in. Slats 30 in. W x 64 in. L
ACHIM GII Deluxe Sundown Latte Beige Cordless Room Darkening Vinyl Mini Blind with 1 in. Slats 30 in. W x 64 in. L
$26.23
homedepot
ACHIM Veranda Charcoal/Silver Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Roll-Up Blind with 1/4 in. Oval Slats 36 in. W x 72 in. L
ACHIM Veranda Charcoal/Silver Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Roll-Up Blind with 1/4 in. Oval Slats 36 in. W x 72 in. L
$20.36
homedepot
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 37x64 - Alabaster
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 37x64 - Alabaster
$34.99
($84.00
save 58%)
macy's
ACHIM Solstice White Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Roll-Up Blind with 1/4 in. Oval Slats 72 in. W x 72 in. L
ACHIM Solstice White Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Roll-Up Blind with 1/4 in. Oval Slats 72 in. W x 72 in. L
$24.98
homedepot
ACHIM GII Madera Falsa Mahogany Cordless Room Darkening Faux Wood Blind with 2 in. Slats 27 in. W x 64 in. L, Brown
ACHIM GII Madera Falsa Mahogany Cordless Room Darkening Faux Wood Blind with 2 in. Slats 27 in. W x 64 in. L, Brown
$40.80
homedepot
Achim Cordless Morningstar GII Mini Blind, Beig/Green, 43X64
Achim Cordless Morningstar GII Mini Blind, Beig/Green, 43X64
$35.99
($59.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless GII Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Length 72inch Drop X Width 32inch, Black
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless GII Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Length 72inch Drop X Width 32inch, Black
$23.99
($34.99
save 31%)
amazon
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 32x48 - White
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 32x48 - White
$24.49
($59.00
save 58%)
macy's
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in White, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG229AL06
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in White, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG229AL06
$23.93
wayfair
Achim Home Furnishings, White Cordless GII Luna 2" Vinyl Venetian Blind, 27" x 64"
Achim Home Furnishings, White Cordless GII Luna 2" Vinyl Venetian Blind, 27" x 64"
$25.70
($27.62
save 7%)
amazon
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 39x72 - White
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 39x72 - White
$46.19
($111.00
save 58%)
macy's
Achim Cordless Morningstar GII Blind 64-In. Drop
Achim Cordless Morningstar GII Blind 64-In. Drop
$19.39
overstock
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG248LT04
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG248LT04
$36.91
wayfair
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 34x72 - Black
Cordless Gii Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 34x72 - Black
$38.49
($92.00
save 58%)
macy's
"Achim Cordless GII Madera Falsa 2" Faux Wood Plantation Blind, Grey, 39X64"
"Achim Cordless GII Madera Falsa 2" Faux Wood Plantation Blind, Grey, 39X64"
$122.99
($204.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Achim Home Furnishings, Alabaster Cordless GII Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 54"x64", Width 54inch
Achim Home Furnishings, Alabaster Cordless GII Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 54"x64", Width 54inch
$35.54
($48.99
save 27%)
amazon
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Width 41inch, Pearl White
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, Width 41inch, Pearl White
$28.06
amazon
ACHIM GII Morningstar Black Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Mini Blind with 1 in. Slats 29 in. W x 64 in. L
ACHIM GII Morningstar Black Cordless Light Filtering Vinyl Mini Blind with 1 in. Slats 29 in. W x 64 in. L
$20.44
homedepot
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless GII Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 27" x 64", Grey
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless GII Morningstar 1" Light Filtering Mini Blind, 27" x 64", Grey
$20.04
amazon
Cordless 27"x64" Gii Deluxe Sundown 1" Room Darkening Mini Blind - Pearl White
Cordless 27"x64" Gii Deluxe Sundown 1" Room Darkening Mini Blind - Pearl White
$25.89
($62.00
save 58%)
macy's
Achim Home Furnishings Vertical Blinds, 110-Inch by 84-Inch, Ribbed White
Achim Home Furnishings Vertical Blinds, 110-Inch by 84-Inch, Ribbed White
$213.26
amazon
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Gray, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG232GY06
Achim Importing Co Deluxe Sundown GII Room Darkening Horizontal/Venetian Blind in Gray, Size 64.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair DSG232GY06
$27.84
wayfair
Achim Home Furnishings DSG231GY06 Cordless GII Deluxe Sundown 1" Room Darkening Mini Blind, Grey, 31" x 64"
Achim Home Furnishings DSG231GY06 Cordless GII Deluxe Sundown 1" Room Darkening Mini Blind, Grey, 31" x 64"
$22.94
($30.99
save 26%)
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QJWT210480 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 21W x 48L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QJWT210480 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 21W x 48L Inches, White
$46.05
amazon
Chicology Cordless Faux Wood Blind, White, 23X36
Chicology Cordless Faux Wood Blind, White, 23X36
$71.99
($119.99
save 40%)
kohl's
DEZ Furnishings QJWT510720 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 51W x 72L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QJWT510720 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 51W x 72L Inches, White
$94.29
amazon
Chicology Basic Collection Pre-Cut White Cordless Room Darkening Fauxwood Blind with 2 in. Slats 42 in. W x 84 in. L, Basic White
Chicology Basic Collection Pre-Cut White Cordless Room Darkening Fauxwood Blind with 2 in. Slats 42 in. W x 84 in. L, Basic White
$86.95
homedepot
DEZ Furnishings QJDG550640 Cordless 2-Inch Faux Wood Blind, 55W x 64L, Driftwood Gray
DEZ Furnishings QJDG550640 Cordless 2-Inch Faux Wood Blind, 55W x 64L, Driftwood Gray
$93.82
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QKWT230480 Cordless 2" Venetian Vinyl Blind, 23W x 48L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QKWT230480 Cordless 2" Venetian Vinyl Blind, 23W x 48L Inches, White
$35.94
amazon
Charlton Home® Isabella Room Darkening White Venetian Blind Faux Wood in Brown/White, Size 52.5"W x 60"L | Wayfair 861C66D3E4BD49D5A3346F6E518AF6BE
Charlton Home® Isabella Room Darkening White Venetian Blind Faux Wood in Brown/White, Size 52.5"W x 60"L | Wayfair 861C66D3E4BD49D5A3346F6E518AF6BE
$85.99
wayfair
DEZ Furnishings QJDG496640 Cordless 2-Inch Faux Wood Blind, 49.75W x 64L, Driftwood Gray
DEZ Furnishings QJDG496640 Cordless 2-Inch Faux Wood Blind, 49.75W x 64L, Driftwood Gray
$111.28
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QJWT522640 Cordless 2-Inch Faux Wood Blind, 52.25W x 64L, White
DEZ Furnishings QJWT522640 Cordless 2-Inch Faux Wood Blind, 52.25W x 64L, White
$84.07
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QJBK564720 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 56.5W x 72L Inches, Dark Oak
DEZ Furnishings QJBK564720 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 56.5W x 72L Inches, Dark Oak
$150.04
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QKWT414640 Cordless 2" Venetian Vinyl Blind, 41.5W x 64L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QKWT414640 Cordless 2" Venetian Vinyl Blind, 41.5W x 64L Inches, White
$56.15
amazon
Window Blinds
