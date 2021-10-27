Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Window Treatments
Window Treatments
Share
Window Treatments
Shutters
Shades
Blinds
Window Hardware
Curtains & Drapes
Valances
Kitchen
Achim Home Furnishings DSG231GY06 Cordless GII Deluxe Sundown 1" Room Darkening Mini Blind, Grey, 31" x 64"
featured
Achim Home Furnishings DSG231GY06 Cordless GII Deluxe Sundown 1" Room Darkening Mini Blind, Grey, 31" x 64"
$22.94
($30.99
save 26%)
amazon
HPD Half Price Drapes BOCH-LN-DW-P Faux Linen Extra Wide Room Darkening Curtain (1 Panel), 100 X 84, Dandelion Gold
featured
HPD Half Price Drapes BOCH-LN-DW-P Faux Linen Extra Wide Room Darkening Curtain (1 Panel), 100 X 84, Dandelion Gold
$81.87
amazon
Exclusive Home Curtains Branches Linen Blend Window Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet, 54x84, Seafoam
featured
Exclusive Home Curtains Branches Linen Blend Window Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet, 54x84, Seafoam
$47.16
($69.99
save 33%)
amazon
Exclusive Home Curtains Branches Linen Blend Window Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet, 54x63, Seafoam, 2 Count
Exclusive Home Curtains Branches Linen Blend Window Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet, 54x63, Seafoam, 2 Count
$38.99
($59.99
save 35%)
amazon
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 120, Union Blue
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 120, Union Blue
$65.99
($80.00
save 18%)
amazon
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 108, Neutral Ground
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 108, Neutral Ground
$69.75
($199.98
save 65%)
amazon
Exclusive Home Curtains Catarina Layered Solid Blackout and Sheer,Window, Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet Top, 52x63, Vanilla
Exclusive Home Curtains Catarina Layered Solid Blackout and Sheer,Window, Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet Top, 52x63, Vanilla
$55.95
($89.99
save 38%)
amazon
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 84, Amber Gold
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 84, Amber Gold
$54.49
($169.98
save 68%)
amazon
Mid America 4 Board and Batten Joined Vinyl Shutters (1 Pair) - 14 x 63 018 Tuxedo Gray
Mid America 4 Board and Batten Joined Vinyl Shutters (1 Pair) - 14 x 63 018 Tuxedo Gray
$105.33
walmart
ACHIM Celestial Linen Cordless Light Filtering Double Layered Polyester Roller Shade 31 in. W x 72 in. L
ACHIM Celestial Linen Cordless Light Filtering Double Layered Polyester Roller Shade 31 in. W x 72 in. L
$56.95
homedepot
Mid America Raised Panel Vinyl Shutters 14.75in. (1 Pair) - 14.75 x 59 004 Wedgewood Blue
Mid America Raised Panel Vinyl Shutters 14.75in. (1 Pair) - 14.75 x 59 004 Wedgewood Blue
$79.18
walmart
Ellis Curtain Bristol Collection Two-Tone Plaid 68 by 24-Inch Tailored Tier Curtains, Blue
Ellis Curtain Bristol Collection Two-Tone Plaid 68 by 24-Inch Tailored Tier Curtains, Blue
$23.07
amazon
George Oliver Ayub 0.63" Single Curtain Rod Metal, Size 3.0 H x 86.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 270B94E464F846CAB495E74CFE01ABDD
George Oliver Ayub 0.63" Single Curtain Rod Metal, Size 3.0 H x 86.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 270B94E464F846CAB495E74CFE01ABDD
$20.99
wayfair
Home Details Marquis Adjustable 86"-120" Curtain Rod, Brushed Silver
Home Details Marquis Adjustable 86"-120" Curtain Rod, Brushed Silver
$30.60
amazon
Eider & Ivory™ Penkridge Solid Blackout Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair F4351AEE4B774DDB8799CA96AD99EAC8
Eider & Ivory™ Penkridge Solid Blackout Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair F4351AEE4B774DDB8799CA96AD99EAC8
$78.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Semi-Sheer Roller Shades Synthetic Fabrics in Brown, Size 55.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 649F7947FC0A4BF8AEE983161FF10E94
Latitude Run® Semi-Sheer Roller Shades Synthetic Fabrics in Brown, Size 55.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 649F7947FC0A4BF8AEE983161FF10E94
$166.49
wayfair
Ekena Millwork 11-1/4 in. x 64 in. Polyurethane 2-Board Spaced Board and Batten Shutters Faux Wood Pair in Primed, Primed White
Ekena Millwork 11-1/4 in. x 64 in. Polyurethane 2-Board Spaced Board and Batten Shutters Faux Wood Pair in Primed, Primed White
$152.13
homedepot
East Urban Home Natural 54" Window Valance Sateen in Green/Indigo/Pink, Size 18.0 H x 54.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 6EC12E44D7774A0980FC4818E486170C
East Urban Home Natural 54" Window Valance Sateen in Green/Indigo/Pink, Size 18.0 H x 54.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 6EC12E44D7774A0980FC4818E486170C
$42.99
wayfair
Linen Avenue Cordless Top Down Bottom Up Blackout Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Gray, Size 66.0 H x 42.0 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair U5DG4200C66
Linen Avenue Cordless Top Down Bottom Up Blackout Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in Gray, Size 66.0 H x 42.0 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair U5DG4200C66
$178.88
wayfair
Arabella Corner Window Double Curtain Rod 13/16" dia. 48-84 inches - Cocoa
Arabella Corner Window Double Curtain Rod 13/16" dia. 48-84 inches - Cocoa
$136.25
walmartusa
DEZ Furnishings QHSN280720 Light Filtering 1.5" Double Cellular Window Shade, 28W x 72H Inches, Sand
DEZ Furnishings QHSN280720 Light Filtering 1.5" Double Cellular Window Shade, 28W x 72H Inches, Sand
$60.92
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QDER594720 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 59.5W x 72L Inches, Ecru
DEZ Furnishings QDER594720 Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade, 59.5W x 72L Inches, Ecru
$59.71
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QJWT210480 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 21W x 48L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QJWT210480 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 21W x 48L Inches, White
$46.05
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QMAL384840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 38.5" W x 84" H, Alabaster
DEZ Furnishings QMAL384840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 38.5" W x 84" H, Alabaster
$99.17
amazon
EMOH 13/16" Dia Adjustable 28" to 48" Triple Curtain Rod in Black with Julia Finials
EMOH 13/16" Dia Adjustable 28" to 48" Triple Curtain Rod in Black with Julia Finials
$80.00
homedepot
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 30.5 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LCT-IM-30-1-2-48
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 30.5 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LCT-IM-30-1-2-48
$125.94
wayfair
Chicology Cut-to-Size Morning Croissant Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 24.5 x 64 in. L, Morning Croissant - Privacy & Light Filtering
Chicology Cut-to-Size Morning Croissant Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 24.5 x 64 in. L, Morning Croissant - Privacy & Light Filtering
$59.39
homedepot
DEZ Furnishings QMWT714840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 71.5" W x 84" H, White
DEZ Furnishings QMWT714840 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 71.5" W x 84" H, White
$64.87
amazon
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 66.0 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LCT-IM-66-0-0-48
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 66.0 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LCT-IM-66-0-0-48
$169.94
wayfair
DriftAway Cathy Curtain Linen Textured 2 Layers Curtains Paisley Block Print Style 2 Panels
DriftAway Cathy Curtain Linen Textured 2 Layers Curtains Paisley Block Print Style 2 Panels
$52.99
overstock
DEZ Furnishings QGAL394640 Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 39.5W x 64L Inches, Alabaster
DEZ Furnishings QGAL394640 Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 39.5W x 64L Inches, Alabaster
$68.39
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QETNWT540480 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 54W x 48L Inches Tan
DEZ Furnishings QETNWT540480 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 54W x 48L Inches Tan
$98.16
amazon
Charlton Home® Greear Floral Sheer Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in White/Brown, Size 54.0 H in | Wayfair BC4168FEC6604C6793C35EAFA05AA659
Charlton Home® Greear Floral Sheer Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in White/Brown, Size 54.0 H in | Wayfair BC4168FEC6604C6793C35EAFA05AA659
$83.98
wayfair
DEZ Furnishings QMAL220720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 22" W x 72" H, Alabaster
DEZ Furnishings QMAL220720 EcoHome 1.5” Blackout Honeycomb Shade, 100% Recycled Fabric, 22" W x 72" H, Alabaster
$65.72
amazon
Chicology Cut-to-Width Winter White 9/16 in. Blackout Cordless Cellular Shades - 50 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter White - Blackout
Chicology Cut-to-Width Winter White 9/16 in. Blackout Cordless Cellular Shades - 50 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter White - Blackout
$150.61
homedepot
DEZ Furnishings QEWT680640 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 68W x 64H Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QEWT680640 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 68W x 64H Inches, White
$133.41
($156.30
save 15%)
amazon
Chicology Cordless Faux Wood Blind, White, 23X36
Chicology Cordless Faux Wood Blind, White, 23X36
$71.99
($119.99
save 40%)
kohl's
DEZ Furnishings QCWT440480 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 44W x 48H Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QCWT440480 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 44W x 48H Inches, White
$54.39
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QJWT510720 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 51W x 72L Inches, White
DEZ Furnishings QJWT510720 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blind, 51W x 72L Inches, White
$94.29
amazon
Gilberto Lined Empress Filler 50" Window Valance
Gilberto Lined Empress Filler 50" Window Valance
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DEZ Furnishings QCLG304640 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 30.5W x 64H Inches, Gray Cloud
DEZ Furnishings QCLG304640 Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade, 30.5W x 64H Inches, Gray Cloud
$51.26
amazon
Chicology Cut-to-Width Winter White 9/16 in. Cordless Cellular Shades - 51 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter Dove (Blackout)
Chicology Cut-to-Width Winter White 9/16 in. Cordless Cellular Shades - 51 in. W x 72 in. L, Winter Dove (Blackout)
$150.61
homedepot
DEZ Furnishings QEWT410480 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 41W x 48L Inches White
DEZ Furnishings QEWT410480 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade 41W x 48L Inches White
$73.43
amazon
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 72.0 H x 68.5 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LWD-IM-68-1-2-72
Chicology Custom Cordless Room Darkening Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 72.0 H x 68.5 W in | Wayfair CSTB-LWD-IM-68-1-2-72
$225.94
wayfair
Chicology Custom Made Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 23.0 W in | Wayfair CSTB-BWD-IM-23-0-0-48
Chicology Custom Made Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade Synthetic Fabrics in White, Size 48.0 H x 23.0 W in | Wayfair CSTB-BWD-IM-23-0-0-48
$134.99
wayfair
Bianca Green Black And White Order Single Panel Sheer Curtain - 50 X 84
Bianca Green Black And White Order Single Panel Sheer Curtain - 50 X 84
$56.99
overstock
DEZ Furnishings QGAL604640 Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 60.5W x 64L Inches, Alabaster
DEZ Furnishings QGAL604640 Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Shade, 60.5W x 64L Inches, Alabaster
$115.08
amazon
DEZ Furnishings QECRWT260720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 26W x 72L Inches, Cream
DEZ Furnishings QECRWT260720 Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade, 26W x 72L Inches, Cream
$68.49
amazon
Set of 2 (84"x52") Bohemian Striped Light Filtering Window Curtain Panels Blue/Orange - Lush Décor
Set of 2 (84"x52") Bohemian Striped Light Filtering Window Curtain Panels Blue/Orange - Lush Décor
$35.99
target
CHICOLOGY Roman Shades for Windows , Window Treatments , Roman Shades , Roman Window Shades , Room Darkening Shades , Window Shades , 29"W X 64"H , Belgian Chocolate (Privacy & Light Filtering)
CHICOLOGY Roman Shades for Windows , Window Treatments , Roman Shades , Roman Window Shades , Room Darkening Shades , Window Shades , 29"W X 64"H , Belgian Chocolate (Privacy & Light Filtering)
$49.39
amazon
Aurora Home Extra Wide Thermal 100 x 84-inch Blackout Curtain Panel - 100 x 84 - 100 x 84
Aurora Home Extra Wide Thermal 100 x 84-inch Blackout Curtain Panel - 100 x 84 - 100 x 84
$34.87
($46.49
save 25%)
overstock
Art Decor Mercado 4 ft. Non-Telescoping Single Curtain Rod in Antique Silver
Art Decor Mercado 4 ft. Non-Telescoping Single Curtain Rod in Antique Silver
$52.28
homedepot
Achim Metallo Leaf 28-in to 48-in Black/Copper Steel Single Curtain Rod | RDMLFBC286
Achim Metallo Leaf 28-in to 48-in Black/Copper Steel Single Curtain Rod | RDMLFBC286
$18.77
lowes
Alcott Hill® Waut Single Curtain Rod Metal in White, Size 1.0 H x 84.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 4CADA9735CFE401C9749158C4BCAFD77
Alcott Hill® Waut Single Curtain Rod Metal in White, Size 1.0 H x 84.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 4CADA9735CFE401C9749158C4BCAFD77
$34.99
wayfair
AWC Exterior Window Shutters Raised Panel Style 15"w x 63"h Unfinished Pine, One Pair
AWC Exterior Window Shutters Raised Panel Style 15"w x 63"h Unfinished Pine, One Pair
$187.90
walmartusa
Adamstown At Home Grommet Valance Polyester in Brown/White, Size 18.0 H x 70.0 W x 0.18 D in | Wayfair GRV9300-BHS
Adamstown At Home Grommet Valance Polyester in Brown/White, Size 18.0 H x 70.0 W x 0.18 D in | Wayfair GRV9300-BHS
$132.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Scarsdale Solid Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Gray, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ACOT4343 38139426
Alcott Hill® Scarsdale Solid Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Gray, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair ACOT4343 38139426
$35.77
wayfair
Archaeo Linen Blend Blackout Grommet Top Curtain, 52 in x 84 in, Gray
Archaeo Linen Blend Blackout Grommet Top Curtain, 52 in x 84 in, Gray
$26.99
($69.99
save 61%)
amazon
17 Stories City Chandelier Printing Blackout Curtain 100*200CM Wide*Long Perforated 2Pcs Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 78.74 H in | Wayfair
17 Stories City Chandelier Printing Blackout Curtain 100*200CM Wide*Long Perforated 2Pcs Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 78.74 H in | Wayfair
$75.99
wayfair
ACHIM Privacy Silver Gray Cordless Light Filtering Woven Fabric Roller Shade 70 in. W x 72 in. L
ACHIM Privacy Silver Gray Cordless Light Filtering Woven Fabric Roller Shade 70 in. W x 72 in. L
$142.01
homedepot
Window Treatments
