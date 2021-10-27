Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Shop
Decor
Wall Decor
Wallpaper
Wallpaper
Wallpaper
Emporium 33' L x 21" W 3D Embossed Wallpaper Roll
featured
Emporium 33' L x 21" W 3D Embossed Wallpaper Roll
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Pitts Blossom Floral 33' L x 21" W Wallpaper Roll in Gray/Green | Wayfair 6DC3EB2364B24925B09A67E43FFB3316
featured
Alcott Hill® Pitts Blossom Floral 33' L x 21" W Wallpaper Roll in Gray/Green | Wayfair 6DC3EB2364B24925B09A67E43FFB3316
$105.99
wayfair
Advantage Frege Silver Trellis Vinyl Wallpaper Roll, Beige
featured
Advantage Frege Silver Trellis Vinyl Wallpaper Roll, Beige
$58.00
homedepot
Advantage Ashleigh Blue Linen Texture Ivory Wallpaper Sample
Advantage Ashleigh Blue Linen Texture Ivory Wallpaper Sample
$5.00
homedepot
Advantage Cipriani Champagne Vertical Texture Vinyl Peelable Wallpaper (Covers 57.8 sq. ft.), Beige
Advantage Cipriani Champagne Vertical Texture Vinyl Peelable Wallpaper (Covers 57.8 sq. ft.), Beige
$32.47
homedepot
Hastings 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll
Hastings 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll
$155.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Lundeen 27' L x 27" W Texture Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in White/Brown | Wayfair 23C297A8BD624407BD658F1225AC3484
Alcott Hill® Lundeen 27' L x 27" W Texture Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in White/Brown | Wayfair 23C297A8BD624407BD658F1225AC3484
$104.99
wayfair
17 Stories Spiers 16.5' L x 20.5" W Peel & Stick Wallpaper Roll in White | Wayfair 0CC5C61837D2433CAAFC21017426E842
17 Stories Spiers 16.5' L x 20.5" W Peel & Stick Wallpaper Roll in White | Wayfair 0CC5C61837D2433CAAFC21017426E842
$49.99
wayfair
Accentuations by Manhattan Comfort Impasto 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in Gray | Wayfair YWTL6013N
Accentuations by Manhattan Comfort Impasto 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in Gray | Wayfair YWTL6013N
$139.99
wayfair
A-Street Prints Koura Cream Budding Branches Non Woven Paper Non-pasted Metallic Wallpaper, White
A-Street Prints Koura Cream Budding Branches Non Woven Paper Non-pasted Metallic Wallpaper, White
$103.50
homedepot
Advantage 20.5" x 369" Altira Light Texture Wallpaper - Pink
Advantage 20.5" x 369" Altira Light Texture Wallpaper - Pink
$50.39
($120.00
save 58%)
macy's
Aaronam 12"×12" Peel & Stick Wallpaper Vinyl/PVC in White, Size 0.6 D in | Wayfair 1408574001-sam
Aaronam 12"×12" Peel & Stick Wallpaper Vinyl/PVC in White, Size 0.6 D in | Wayfair 1408574001-sam
$20.99
wayfair
A-Street Prints Bloom Pink Floral Pink Wallpaper Sample
A-Street Prints Bloom Pink Floral Pink Wallpaper Sample
$10.15
homedepot
Advantage 20.5" x 369" in Rose Geometric Wallpaper
Advantage 20.5" x 369" in Rose Geometric Wallpaper
$36.39
($88.00
save 59%)
macys
A-Street Prints Catalina Trail Green Vine Wallpaper
A-Street Prints Catalina Trail Green Vine Wallpaper
$67.00
($139.98
save 52%)
walmartusa
A-Street Prints Meade Charcoal Fine Weave Wallpaper, Green
A-Street Prints Meade Charcoal Fine Weave Wallpaper, Green
$67.56
homedepot
Advantage Hurston Black Feather Black Wallpaper Sample
Advantage Hurston Black Feather Black Wallpaper Sample
$5.00
homedepot
17 Stories Harleston Vela Distressed 33' L x 21" W Wallpaper Roll in Brown | Wayfair C375CD6013A44CC8A2F402C3DB0A94B1
17 Stories Harleston Vela Distressed 33' L x 21" W Wallpaper Roll in Brown | Wayfair C375CD6013A44CC8A2F402C3DB0A94B1
$125.99
wayfair
A-Street Prints 20.5" x 396" Valiant Geometric Wallpaper - Blue
A-Street Prints 20.5" x 396" Valiant Geometric Wallpaper - Blue
$180.59
($431.00
save 58%)
macy's
17 Stories Calletana 33' x 20.5" Wood Wallpaper in Black | Wayfair 5347C25F80CC4CBAA96EE7691A8DCB96
17 Stories Calletana 33' x 20.5" Wood Wallpaper in Black | Wayfair 5347C25F80CC4CBAA96EE7691A8DCB96
$98.99
wayfair
17 Stories Concord Wallcoverings Plain Textured Wallpaper Featuring Solid Color w/ Abstract Pattern, Cream White, 21In X 33Ft(56Sqft); 324231
17 Stories Concord Wallcoverings Plain Textured Wallpaper Featuring Solid Color w/ Abstract Pattern, Cream White, 21In X 33Ft(56Sqft); 324231
$116.99
wayfair
Lloydminster Bricks 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll
Lloydminster Bricks 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll
$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica
A-Street Prints Willow Pink Nouveau Floral Wallpaper
A-Street Prints Willow Pink Nouveau Floral Wallpaper
$97.97
($139.98
save 30%)
walmartusa
A-Street Prints Paititi Gold Diamond Trellis Wallpaper | 4019-86403
A-Street Prints Paititi Gold Diamond Trellis Wallpaper | 4019-86403
$138.00
lowes
A-Street Prints Solstice Pearl Cloud Pearl Wallpaper Sample, White
A-Street Prints Solstice Pearl Cloud Pearl Wallpaper Sample, White
$10.15
homedepot
Catlin Claremont Rose 33' L x 20.5" W Smooth Wallpaper Roll
Catlin Claremont Rose 33' L x 20.5" W Smooth Wallpaper Roll
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Apodaca 32.75' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in White | Wayfair 8F55F5DB999542E9B28FB5A83BC4ED36
Alcott Hill® Apodaca 32.75' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in White | Wayfair 8F55F5DB999542E9B28FB5A83BC4ED36
$53.99
wayfair
AllModern Alisa 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll in Black, Size 20.5 W in | Wayfair WSM20100-4
AllModern Alisa 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll in Black, Size 20.5 W in | Wayfair WSM20100-4
$315.16
wayfair
Accentuations by Manhattan Comfort Elliot Graphic Metallic 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll Paper in White/Black/Brown | Wayfair WQAW71008
Accentuations by Manhattan Comfort Elliot Graphic Metallic 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll Paper in White/Black/Brown | Wayfair WQAW71008
$153.99
wayfair
Art Wall Panel 12"x12" Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile 3D Marble Decorative Wallpaper for Kitchen Waterproof Countertop Removable Wallpaper Backsplash Vinyl Film Decoration 10-Sheet
Art Wall Panel 12"x12" Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile 3D Marble Decorative Wallpaper for Kitchen Waterproof Countertop Removable Wallpaper Backsplash Vinyl Film Decoration 10-Sheet
$19.69
walmart
Seymour Brick Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Panel
Seymour Brick Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Panel
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
A-Street Prints Lalit Off-White Medallion Wallpaper | 2949-61106
A-Street Prints Lalit Off-White Medallion Wallpaper | 2949-61106
$105.00
lowes
August Grove® Kelsea Good Life Signs 15' x 6" 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper Paper in White/Brown, Size 6.0 W in | Wayfair BBC65343B
August Grove® Kelsea Good Life Signs 15' x 6" 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper Paper in White/Brown, Size 6.0 W in | Wayfair BBC65343B
$64.99
wayfair
17 Stories Andreoni, Texture Light Grey Oak 27' L X 27" W, Wallpaper Roll Fabric in Brown | Wayfair C549A89D813041279066266F32F615AF
17 Stories Andreoni, Texture Light Grey Oak 27' L X 27" W, Wallpaper Roll Fabric in Brown | Wayfair C549A89D813041279066266F32F615AF
$173.99
wayfair
A-Street Prints Salvaged Wood White Plank White Wallpaper Sample
A-Street Prints Salvaged Wood White Plank White Wallpaper Sample
$10.15
homedepot
York Wallcoverings Color Library II Tossed Fibers Wallpaper
York Wallcoverings Color Library II Tossed Fibers Wallpaper
$28.00
walmartusa
17 Stories Sanroman Cobblestone 32.8' L x 20.87" W Wallpaper Roll Paper in Gray | Wayfair 47437BE190B04B74B3067C7ED6A7C349
17 Stories Sanroman Cobblestone 32.8' L x 20.87" W Wallpaper Roll Paper in Gray | Wayfair 47437BE190B04B74B3067C7ED6A7C349
$48.99
wayfair
A-Street Prints Tides Blue Abstract Texture Wallpaper | 2902-25519
A-Street Prints Tides Blue Abstract Texture Wallpaper | 2902-25519
$99.15
lowes
A-Street Prints Helios Black Geometric Wallpaper | 2902-25553
A-Street Prints Helios Black Geometric Wallpaper | 2902-25553
$104.98
lowes
A-Street Prints Boxwood Blue Geometric White/Blue Wallpaper Sample
A-Street Prints Boxwood Blue Geometric White/Blue Wallpaper Sample
$10.15
homedepot
17 Stories Hogle 33' L x 21" W Solid Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in White | Wayfair 226B535A80C9462FB37EDCBC5C3D4EBC
17 Stories Hogle 33' L x 21" W Solid Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in White | Wayfair 226B535A80C9462FB37EDCBC5C3D4EBC
$135.99
wayfair
A-Street Prints Terence Light Green Pinstripe Texture Wallpaper | 2971-86337
A-Street Prints Terence Light Green Pinstripe Texture Wallpaper | 2971-86337
$98.00
lowes
17 Stories Anlaug Basketweave 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll in Gray | Wayfair A9C7D92DCA064AFA9A395557386F63BF
17 Stories Anlaug Basketweave 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll in Gray | Wayfair A9C7D92DCA064AFA9A395557386F63BF
$92.99
wayfair
17 Stories White Brick Wall Peel & Stick Wallpaper N013292 Vinyl in Gray/White, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair C317F9EF261046609E8C452C31932D28
17 Stories White Brick Wall Peel & Stick Wallpaper N013292 Vinyl in Gray/White, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair C317F9EF261046609E8C452C31932D28
$1,119.99
wayfair
Advantage Catskill Light Brown Distressed Wood Paper Strippable Wallpaper (Covers 56.4 sq. ft.)
Advantage Catskill Light Brown Distressed Wood Paper Strippable Wallpaper (Covers 56.4 sq. ft.)
$23.98
($33.84
save 29%)
homedepot
17 Stories Beiler Worn 33' L x 21" W Wallpaper Roll in White | Wayfair 7804D3D235BA4B0C85D204BF859D4A83
17 Stories Beiler Worn 33' L x 21" W Wallpaper Roll in White | Wayfair 7804D3D235BA4B0C85D204BF859D4A83
$108.99
wayfair
Americanflat Flower Parade 18' L x 24" W Peel & Stick Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in Gray/Red | Wayfair A288P026WALP2418
Americanflat Flower Parade 18' L x 24" W Peel & Stick Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in Gray/Red | Wayfair A288P026WALP2418
$132.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Mullen Overlapping Tropical Leaves 33' L x 21" W Wallpaper Roll in Gray | Wayfair A2C1A89CEDDC49E885533FFCCB520672
Bay Isle Home™ Mullen Overlapping Tropical Leaves 33' L x 21" W Wallpaper Roll in Gray | Wayfair A2C1A89CEDDC49E885533FFCCB520672
$135.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Maverick Brick Peel & Stick Wallpaper Panel Fabric in Black/Gray, Size 9 ft | Wayfair CC985E9AB6754AE1A28CB274BCED2DDF
Ebern Designs Maverick Brick Peel & Stick Wallpaper Panel Fabric in Black/Gray, Size 9 ft | Wayfair CC985E9AB6754AE1A28CB274BCED2DDF
$86.99
wayfair
3 Pack 17Sq.Ft Faux Foam Bricks 3D Wall Panels Peel and Stick Wallpaper for Living Room Bedroom Background Wall Decoration (White, Cover 17 sq feet)
3 Pack 17Sq.Ft Faux Foam Bricks 3D Wall Panels Peel and Stick Wallpaper for Living Room Bedroom Background Wall Decoration (White, Cover 17 sq feet)
$29.93
walmart
Portia Beige Distressed Texture Wallpaper - 21 x 396 x 0.025
Portia Beige Distressed Texture Wallpaper - 21 x 396 x 0.025
$67.49
overstock
Charlton Home® Jamir 32.7' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in White | Wayfair 2A829E773FBB446B8F7908C81E9167CD
Charlton Home® Jamir 32.7' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll Vinyl in White | Wayfair 2A829E773FBB446B8F7908C81E9167CD
$52.99
wayfair
ESTA Home Taj Blush Palm Trees Wallpaper Sample
ESTA Home Taj Blush Palm Trees Wallpaper Sample
$5.00
homedepot
877851 Punched Tin Still Life Wallpaper Border AAI08093b
877851 Punched Tin Still Life Wallpaper Border AAI08093b
$26.85
walmart
Poem D'Amour Slate Folk Wallpaper - 21in x 396in x 0.025in
Poem D'Amour Slate Folk Wallpaper - 21in x 396in x 0.025in
$101.49
overstock
Dawn Wolfe - Pink Floral Wallpaper Bathing Suit - Dawn Wolfe Design
Dawn Wolfe - Pink Floral Wallpaper Bathing Suit - Dawn Wolfe Design
$394.50
($495.00
save 20%)
onekingslane
Corrigan Studio® Peel & Stick Wallpaper Fabric in Gray/Yellow, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 2069F1E17D494735A61A65DBF5B968A3
Corrigan Studio® Peel & Stick Wallpaper Fabric in Gray/Yellow, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 2069F1E17D494735A61A65DBF5B968A3
$128.99
wayfair
Quinn Brown Twist Wallpaper - 21in x 396in x 0.025in
Quinn Brown Twist Wallpaper - 21in x 396in x 0.025in
$86.49
overstock
Corrigan Studio® Removable Wallpaper Forgiving Blue/White Stripes Peel & Stick Wallpaper 17.71 In X 393 in Gray | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Removable Wallpaper Forgiving Blue/White Stripes Peel & Stick Wallpaper 17.71 In X 393 in Gray | Wayfair
$139.99
wayfair
Coloroll Stockholm Lime Geometric Wallpaper
Coloroll Stockholm Lime Geometric Wallpaper
$25.00
walmartusa
