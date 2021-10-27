Wall Panels

Skip to content
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Wall Panels
11.5" x 23.5" Peel and Stick Wall Paneling in Gray (10-pack)
featured
11.5" x 23.5" Peel and Stick Wall Paneling in Gray (10-pack)
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
5" x 46.5" Peel and Stick Wall Paneling in Brown (12-pack)
featured
5" x 46.5" Peel and Stick Wall Paneling in Brown (12-pack)
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ekena Millwork Haswell fretwork 23-3/8-in x 23-3/8-in Smooth Birch Wall Panel in Brown | WALW24X24X0250HWLBI
featured
Ekena Millwork Haswell fretwork 23-3/8-in x 23-3/8-in Smooth Birch Wall Panel in Brown | WALW24X24X0250HWLBI
$33.15
lowes
EcoPrivacy Acoustic Coligo Square 6 Panel Acoustic Wall Panel, Size 12.0 W x 0.66 D in | Wayfair EACGS1036pk
EcoPrivacy Acoustic Coligo Square 6 Panel Acoustic Wall Panel, Size 12.0 W x 0.66 D in | Wayfair EACGS1036pk
$73.67
wayfair
EcoPrivacy Acoustic Coligo Square 6 Panel Acoustic Wall Panel, Size 12.0 W x 0.66 D in | Wayfair EACGS1076pk
EcoPrivacy Acoustic Coligo Square 6 Panel Acoustic Wall Panel, Size 12.0 W x 0.66 D in | Wayfair EACGS1076pk
$73.67
wayfair
EcoPrivacy Acoustic Coligo Square 6 Panel Acoustic Wall Panel, Size 12.0 W x 0.66 D in | Wayfair EACGS1396pk
EcoPrivacy Acoustic Coligo Square 6 Panel Acoustic Wall Panel, Size 12.0 W x 0.66 D in | Wayfair EACGS1396pk
$73.67
wayfair
19 5/8"W x 19 5/8"H Bradford EnduraWall Decorative 3D Wall Panel, White
19 5/8"W x 19 5/8"H Bradford EnduraWall Decorative 3D Wall Panel, White
$459.99
overstock
5.04" x 35.4" Peel and Stick Reclaimed Wood Wall Paneling
5.04" x 35.4" Peel and Stick Reclaimed Wood Wall Paneling
$8.70
wayfairnorthamerica
Delta Laurel 55.125-in W x 59.875-in H 3-Piece White High-impact Polystyrene Bathtub Wall Panel Kit | B66311-6032-WH
Delta Laurel 55.125-in W x 59.875-in H 3-Piece White High-impact Polystyrene Bathtub Wall Panel Kit | B66311-6032-WH
$279.00
lowes
Crawford Long Handle Hanger Utility Hook
Crawford Long Handle Hanger Utility Hook
$8.39
($10.49
save 20%)
blainfarm&fleet
4 PCS 3D Soft Wall Panels For Children Safe Collision Wall Stickers Moisture-proof Soundproof Wall Stickers Home Decorati
4 PCS 3D Soft Wall Panels For Children Safe Collision Wall Stickers Moisture-proof Soundproof Wall Stickers Home Decorati
$18.99
walmart
BOLLSLEY Wall Stickers,3D Stereo Wall Stickers Bedroom Wall Cushion Padded Waterproof Thick Wall Panel Children's BedroomBOLLSLEY Soft Cushion-[Green] 60*30*1.8CM
BOLLSLEY Wall Stickers,3D Stereo Wall Stickers Bedroom Wall Cushion Padded Waterproof Thick Wall Panel Children's BedroomBOLLSLEY Soft Cushion-[Green] 60*30*1.8CM
$7.99
walmart
Cadel 19.7" x 19.7" Paper Wall Paneling in White
Cadel 19.7" x 19.7" Paper Wall Paneling in White
$58.29
wayfairnorthamerica
COLOURTREE 20" x 20" Wintergreen Fern-Artificial Korean Boxwood Hedges, Living Wall Panels (12 Piece)
COLOURTREE 20" x 20" Wintergreen Fern-Artificial Korean Boxwood Hedges, Living Wall Panels (12 Piece)
$160.71
($183.89
save 13%)
homedepot
Dundee Deco Falkirk Jura 3/10 in. x 28 in. x 30 in. Off-White, Brown Faux Bricks PE Foam Peel-and-Stick Wall Panel, Off-White/ Brown
Dundee Deco Falkirk Jura 3/10 in. x 28 in. x 30 in. Off-White, Brown Faux Bricks PE Foam Peel-and-Stick Wall Panel, Off-White/ Brown
$18.72
($23.36
save 20%)
homedepot
Dundee Deco Falkirk Retro 3D II 40-in x 24-in Distressed Grey Wall Panel in Gray | GR-LU-TP10020081_10
Dundee Deco Falkirk Retro 3D II 40-in x 24-in Distressed Grey Wall Panel in Gray | GR-LU-TP10020081_10
$233.33
lowes
Dundee Deco 3D Falkirk Retro II 39 in. x 23 in. Grey Faux Bricks PVC Wall Panel
Dundee Deco 3D Falkirk Retro II 39 in. x 23 in. Grey Faux Bricks PVC Wall Panel
$31.67
homedepot
DRIcore SMARTWALL 4 in. x 2 ft. x 8 ft. All-in-One Wall Panel with Electrical Box
DRIcore SMARTWALL 4 in. x 2 ft. x 8 ft. All-in-One Wall Panel with Electrical Box
$86.24
homedepot
Dundee Deco 3D Falkirk Retro III 38 in. x 20 in. Silver Faux Brick PVC Decorative Wall Paneling (10-Pack)
Dundee Deco 3D Falkirk Retro III 38 in. x 20 in. Silver Faux Brick PVC Decorative Wall Paneling (10-Pack)
$147.14
($164.61
save 11%)
homedepot
Dundee Deco Falkirk Retro 3D II 40-in x 24-in Distressed Grey Wall Panel in Gray | GR-LU-TP10020081_5
Dundee Deco Falkirk Retro 3D II 40-in x 24-in Distressed Grey Wall Panel in Gray | GR-LU-TP10020081_5
$123.08
lowes
19.7" x 19.7" 3D Wall Panel in Primitive White
19.7" x 19.7" 3D Wall Panel in Primitive White
$63.68
wayfairnorthamerica
BRC 4Pcs 3D Wall Panels Soft Wall Stickers anti-Collision Children's Room Moisture-proof Soundproof Wall Stickers Home Decoration champagne
BRC 4Pcs 3D Wall Panels Soft Wall Stickers anti-Collision Children's Room Moisture-proof Soundproof Wall Stickers Home Decoration champagne
$13.88
walmart
Architectural Products by Outwater 7.0625-in x 2.5-ft Primed Polyurethane Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.01370
Architectural Products by Outwater 7.0625-in x 2.5-ft Primed Polyurethane Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.01370
$14.99
lowes
CACAGOO Workbench with Three Wall Panels
CACAGOO Workbench with Three Wall Panels
$794.99
walmart
4 PCS Three-Dimensional 3D Wall Panels Moisture-Proof Soundproof Soft Package Children's Room Wall Stickers (Coffee)
4 PCS Three-Dimensional 3D Wall Panels Moisture-Proof Soundproof Soft Package Children's Room Wall Stickers (Coffee)
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Architectural Products by Outwater 1.25-in x 8-ft Unfinished Polystyrene Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00022
Architectural Products by Outwater 1.25-in x 8-ft Unfinished Polystyrene Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00022
$93.99
lowes
COLOURTREE 20" x 20" Rose Leaves-Artificial Boxwood Hedges, Living Wall Panels (12 pcs)
COLOURTREE 20" x 20" Rose Leaves-Artificial Boxwood Hedges, Living Wall Panels (12 pcs)
$65.35
($74.40
save 12%)
homedepot
Art3d 29.5" x 31.5" Plant Fiber Wall Paneling White Wood in Brown/White, Size 0.1 D in | Wayfair A21063
Art3d 29.5" x 31.5" Plant Fiber Wall Paneling White Wood in Brown/White, Size 0.1 D in | Wayfair A21063
$70.08
wayfair
18" x 108" Peel and Stick Vinyl Wall Paneling in Gray
18" x 108" Peel and Stick Vinyl Wall Paneling in Gray
$18.76
wayfairnorthamerica
BM196311 Old Style 3 Piece Magnesia Wall Panels with Geographical Print Brown and
BM196311 Old Style 3 Piece Magnesia Wall Panels with Geographical Print Brown and
$1,004.99
appliancesconnection
COLOURTREE 20" x 20" Dwarf English Leaves-Artificial Boxwood Hedges, Living Wall Panels (12 Piece)
COLOURTREE 20" x 20" Dwarf English Leaves-Artificial Boxwood Hedges, Living Wall Panels (12 Piece)
$158.69
($182.39
save 13%)
homedepot
August Grove® Artisan Crafted Bird Themed Herons in a Lotus Pond' Hand Carved Indonesian Suar Wood Relief Home Decor Wall Panel Wood in Brown
August Grove® Artisan Crafted Bird Themed Herons in a Lotus Pond' Hand Carved Indonesian Suar Wood Relief Home Decor Wall Panel Wood in Brown
$99.99
wayfair
Beneccio 19.7" x 19.7" Wall Paneling in Aryl
Beneccio 19.7" x 19.7" Wall Paneling in Aryl
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dundee Deco Falkirk 3D Retro Beige Wall Panel | TP10013971
Dundee Deco Falkirk 3D Retro Beige Wall Panel | TP10013971
$29.22
lowes
CawBing 3D Brick Wall Stickers Soft Package Foam Wall Panels Childre's Room Decor 4PCS
CawBing 3D Brick Wall Stickers Soft Package Foam Wall Panels Childre's Room Decor 4PCS
$21.99
walmart
Dundee Deco's Grey, Off White Faux Marble Cubes 3D Wall Panel, Peel and Stick Wall Sticker, Self Adhesive Foam Wallpaper Wall Paneling Decor, 2.3ft X 2.3ft, 5.29 sq ft each, 5-pack
Dundee Deco's Grey, Off White Faux Marble Cubes 3D Wall Panel, Peel and Stick Wall Sticker, Self Adhesive Foam Wallpaper Wall Paneling Decor, 2.3ft X 2.3ft, 5.29 sq ft each, 5-pack
$49.99
walmart
Dale Tiffany Lamps Mosaic Art Glass Wall Panel, Grapevine Design-1
Dale Tiffany Lamps Mosaic Art Glass Wall Panel, Grapevine Design-1
$43.83
amazon
Dundee Deco Falkirk Jura III 1/4 in. x 28 in. x 28 in. Peel & Stick Red OffWhite Faux Wood PE Foam Decorative Wall Paneling (5-Pack), Charcoal Red Off-White
Dundee Deco Falkirk Jura III 1/4 in. x 28 in. x 28 in. Peel & Stick Red OffWhite Faux Wood PE Foam Decorative Wall Paneling (5-Pack), Charcoal Red Off-White
$55.61
homedepot
Rustic 51 Inch Distressed Arched Window Style Wall Panel by Studio 350
Rustic 51 Inch Distressed Arched Window Style Wall Panel by Studio 350
$225.38
overstock
Balems 4 PCS Three-dimensional 3D Wall Panels Soft Package Wall Panels Children's Room Collision Wall Stickers Moisture-proof Soundproof Wall Stickers Home Decoration
Balems 4 PCS Three-dimensional 3D Wall Panels Soft Package Wall Panels Children's Room Collision Wall Stickers Moisture-proof Soundproof Wall Stickers Home Decoration
$11.75
walmart
A&B Home, Brown Wall Panel with Hooks, One
A&B Home, Brown Wall Panel with Hooks, One
$89.91
amazon
A La Maison Ceilings Brick 3/4 in. x 23-1/2 in. x 23-1/2 in. Seamless Foam Glue-Up Wall Panel, White
A La Maison Ceilings Brick 3/4 in. x 23-1/2 in. x 23-1/2 in. Seamless Foam Glue-Up Wall Panel, White
$241.39
($332.00
save 27%)
homedepot
AVLWP01A-L Vertical Louvered Wall Panel - VTAC Access Panel & Return Air Grill - Left Hand
AVLWP01A-L Vertical Louvered Wall Panel - VTAC Access Panel & Return Air Grill - Left Hand
$274.00
appliancesconnection
Architectural Products by Outwater 2-in x 7.875-ft Primed Polyurethane Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00700
Architectural Products by Outwater 2-in x 7.875-ft Primed Polyurethane Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00700
$91.83
lowes
40" x 18" Alcott Single Decorative Wall Panel White - A&B Home
40" x 18" Alcott Single Decorative Wall Panel White - A&B Home
$265.17
target
Architectural Products by Outwater 2.625-in x 8-ft Unfinished Polystyrene Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00367
Architectural Products by Outwater 2.625-in x 8-ft Unfinished Polystyrene Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00367
$96.99
lowes
L 51’ X W 28’’ 3D Self-Adhesive Wall Panels Faux Foam Grey Brick Wallpaper,Large Size Waterproof Brick Wallpaper For Home Office Room Decoration Recta
L 51’ X W 28’’ 3D Self-Adhesive Wall Panels Faux Foam Grey Brick Wallpaper,Large Size Waterproof Brick Wallpaper For Home Office Room Decoration Recta
$135.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Art3d 3D Wall Panels PVC Crossing Lines Design (32 Sq.Ft)
Art3d 3D Wall Panels PVC Crossing Lines Design (32 Sq.Ft)
$87.99
overstock
ARF AMERICA CORP London 0.008 in. x 19.68 in. x 19.68 in. White Polystyrene 3D Decorative Wall Paneling - 32.29 sq. ft. (12 Panels)
ARF AMERICA CORP London 0.008 in. x 19.68 in. x 19.68 in. White Polystyrene 3D Decorative Wall Paneling - 32.29 sq. ft. (12 Panels)
$45.87
($56.64
save 19%)
homedepot
Architectural Products by Outwater 9.375-in x 8-ft Primed Polyurethane Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00956
Architectural Products by Outwater 9.375-in x 8-ft Primed Polyurethane Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00956
$101.99
lowes
Art3d Mountain Design 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. PVC 3D Wall Panel (12-Pack)
Art3d Mountain Design 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. PVC 3D Wall Panel (12-Pack)
$59.99
walmart
Balight 10Pcs Three-Dimensional Tile Stickers PVC Imitation Wood Wall Stickers ，3D Peel & Stick Splash-Proof Wall Panel | Wayfair
Balight 10Pcs Three-Dimensional Tile Stickers PVC Imitation Wood Wall Stickers ，3D Peel & Stick Splash-Proof Wall Panel | Wayfair
$22.99
wayfair
9 inch x 9 inch x 7/8 inch Rope and Beads Polyurethane Panel Moulding Corner Single Pack
9 inch x 9 inch x 7/8 inch Rope and Beads Polyurethane Panel Moulding Corner Single Pack
$16.99
overstock
Angmile 10PCS 35*35CM 6D wall Panel Self-adhesive Ceiling Wallpaper Foam Board Home Decoration
Angmile 10PCS 35*35CM 6D wall Panel Self-adhesive Ceiling Wallpaper Foam Board Home Decoration
$16.99
walmart
Architectural Products by Outwater 1.75-in x 8-ft Unfinished Polystyrene Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00009
Architectural Products by Outwater 1.75-in x 8-ft Unfinished Polystyrene Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00009
$67.99
lowes
1Pcs Three-Dimensional Tile Stickers PVC Imitation Wood Wall Stickers ，3D Peel And Stick Splash-Proof Wall Panel
1Pcs Three-Dimensional Tile Stickers PVC Imitation Wood Wall Stickers ，3D Peel And Stick Splash-Proof Wall Panel
$6.18
wayfairnorthamerica
BOLLSLEY Wall Stickers,3D Stereo Wall Stickers Bedroom Wall Cushion Padded Waterproof Thick Wall Panel Children's BedroomBOLLSLEY Soft Cushion-[Pink] 60*30*1.8CM
BOLLSLEY Wall Stickers,3D Stereo Wall Stickers Bedroom Wall Cushion Padded Waterproof Thick Wall Panel Children's BedroomBOLLSLEY Soft Cushion-[Pink] 60*30*1.8CM
$7.99
walmart
17 Stories 10Pcs Three-Dimensional Tile Stickers PVC Wall Stickers Peel & Stick Splash-Proof Imitation Wood Wall Panels 3D Wall Panel in Yellow
17 Stories 10Pcs Three-Dimensional Tile Stickers PVC Wall Stickers Peel & Stick Splash-Proof Imitation Wood Wall Panels 3D Wall Panel in Yellow
$15.99
wayfair
Architectural Products by Outwater 2-in x 8-ft Primed Polyurethane Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00919
Architectural Products by Outwater 2-in x 8-ft Primed Polyurethane Wall Panel Moulding in White | 3P5.37.00919
$92.99
lowes
Art3d 12 Pack 19.7"x19.7" Decorative PVC 3D Textured Wall Panels in Matte Black Wallpaper
Art3d 12 Pack 19.7"x19.7" Decorative PVC 3D Textured Wall Panels in Matte Black Wallpaper
$74.99
($89.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
Wall Panels
