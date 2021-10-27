Stair Tread Rugs

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Rugs
Stair Tread
Stair Tread Rugs
Share
Stair Tread Rugs
Alcott Hill® Elkin Red/Green Stair Tread Nylon in White, Size 0.3 H x 36.0 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair BD29D85F2F594835A6B7141CADCE28CA
featured
Alcott Hill® Elkin Red/Green Stair Tread Nylon in White, Size 0.3 H x 36.0 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair BD29D85F2F594835A6B7141CADCE28CA
$104.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair D9BD54F9BEA94EF1B2A1917B2738DE32
featured
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair D9BD54F9BEA94EF1B2A1917B2738DE32
$92.99
wayfair
Sherouse Stair Tread
featured
Sherouse Stair Tread
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Sherouse Stair Tread Rubber, Size 1.0 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair C00D4212FEAE4A88B425715114EEC23E
Charlton Home® Sherouse Stair Tread Rubber, Size 1.0 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair C00D4212FEAE4A88B425715114EEC23E
$34.99
wayfair
Botanical Isle Stair Treads
Botanical Isle Stair Treads
$519.87
wayfairnorthamerica
Set of 13 Periwinkle Blue and White Handmade Braided Stair Tread Rug 28"
Set of 13 Periwinkle Blue and White Handmade Braided Stair Tread Rug 28"
$319.99
walmart
Charlton Home® Glasgow Stair Tread Set Synthetic Fiber in Green, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair CHLH5401 32438512
Charlton Home® Glasgow Stair Tread Set Synthetic Fiber in Green, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair CHLH5401 32438512
$289.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 83A29B6D7A774FCAA3E3692C59034BA8
Breakwater Bay Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 83A29B6D7A774FCAA3E3692C59034BA8
$209.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Trellis Border Stair Tread Metal in Brown, Size 0.3 H x 32.0 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair B172DD013B684AB5936EB7C113662C9A
Charlton Home® Trellis Border Stair Tread Metal in Brown, Size 0.3 H x 32.0 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair B172DD013B684AB5936EB7C113662C9A
$28.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black/White, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 90EC68E6A7E74554AD28FAAF91A51819
Corrigan Studio® Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black/White, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 90EC68E6A7E74554AD28FAAF91A51819
$139.99
wayfair
Polegate Gray Stair Tread
Polegate Gray Stair Tread
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Soft Woven Rugs, 13+1 Stair Treads Carpet, Landing Non-Slip Stair Rugs, Modern Printed Design, Soft Runner For Indoor Wooden Step, Set Of 13 (9"X32")
Soft Woven Rugs, 13+1 Stair Treads Carpet, Landing Non-Slip Stair Rugs, Modern Printed Design, Soft Runner For Indoor Wooden Step, Set Of 13 (9"X32")
$132.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Corrigan Studio® Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black/White, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair 5433E54790794CBA9F04BA6458112CA3
Corrigan Studio® Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black/White, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair 5433E54790794CBA9F04BA6458112CA3
$29.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair A827E2F63EE94E6CA3148D25F8E2B68F
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair A827E2F63EE94E6CA3148D25F8E2B68F
$129.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Beige Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 7F96E9E3DFC74D248F8DA867DC883BEA
Breakwater Bay Beige Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 7F96E9E3DFC74D248F8DA867DC883BEA
$239.99
wayfair
Boxwood Stair Treads Set of Four, Set of Four, Khaki
Boxwood Stair Treads Set of Four, Set of Four, Khaki
$55.99
($85.00
save 34%)
touchofclass
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 7760B0A648A24E5790E58105AF94ABB7
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 7760B0A648A24E5790E58105AF94ABB7
$215.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black/White, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair A8F3864E0D8F40E591A0F593D30B3236
Corrigan Studio® Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black/White, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair A8F3864E0D8F40E591A0F593D30B3236
$107.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Trellis Border Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Brown, Size 0.3 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair 3F63A825971C4669A5FF03351B96C318
Charlton Home® Trellis Border Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Brown, Size 0.3 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair 3F63A825971C4669A5FF03351B96C318
$69.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Custom Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 44B1C3860C9248F3AD1AFA6DE29020FC
Charlton Home® Custom Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 44B1C3860C9248F3AD1AFA6DE29020FC
$29.99
wayfair
Trellis Border Brown Stair Tread
Trellis Border Brown Stair Tread
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Custom Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 07928AB6AEBF4D07BFC93AB23ACF25A9
Charlton Home® Custom Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 07928AB6AEBF4D07BFC93AB23ACF25A9
$39.99
wayfair
Bungalow Flooring 2/3-ft x 2-1/2-ft Medium Gray Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Stair Tread Mat | 20266571
Bungalow Flooring 2/3-ft x 2-1/2-ft Medium Gray Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Stair Tread Mat | 20266571
$50.91
lowes
Breakwater Bay Beige Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair FD47F42EE9524149806235CFE3D9FB8E
Breakwater Bay Beige Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair FD47F42EE9524149806235CFE3D9FB8E
$209.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Bay Isle Home™ Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 204.0 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair 094E65E9F6EC47CB91EE086021BA37F7
Bay Isle Home™ Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 204.0 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair 094E65E9F6EC47CB91EE086021BA37F7
$169.99
wayfair
Stairs Treads NonSlip TapeIndoor amp OutdoorSafety Treads6 Inch X 24 Inch5 PCSPack BlackReflective
Stairs Treads NonSlip TapeIndoor amp OutdoorSafety Treads6 Inch X 24 Inch5 PCSPack BlackReflective
$32.18
newegg
Charlton Home® Glasgow Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Blue, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair 4B3B44F2F1EE43B0B0FC71F8B98555B9
Charlton Home® Glasgow Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Blue, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair 4B3B44F2F1EE43B0B0FC71F8B98555B9
$39.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Beige Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair BEABFD85ACF34ADF9E67037B3CBEAF4A
Breakwater Bay Beige Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair BEABFD85ACF34ADF9E67037B3CBEAF4A
$31.99
wayfair
Diamonds Stair Treads Set of Four, Set of Four, Burgundy
Diamonds Stair Treads Set of Four, Set of Four, Burgundy
$55.99
($85.00
save 34%)
touchofclass
5pcs Luminous Stair Floor Mat Non-Slip Carpet Step Staircase Rugs Mats Non-Slip
5pcs Luminous Stair Floor Mat Non-Slip Carpet Step Staircase Rugs Mats Non-Slip
$35.50
walmart
Breakwater Bay Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 115BC7A62E2D414893BBB135B09CCC57
Breakwater Bay Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 115BC7A62E2D414893BBB135B09CCC57
$229.99
wayfair
August Grove® Navarrette Blue Stair Tread Natural Fiber in Blue/White, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair ATGR6349 32435706
August Grove® Navarrette Blue Stair Tread Natural Fiber in Blue/White, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair ATGR6349 32435706
$213.99
wayfair
Beverly Rug Indoor Non Slip Carpet Stair Treads w/ Installed Tape 9"x28" Trellis Beige / Ivory
Beverly Rug Indoor Non Slip Carpet Stair Treads w/ Installed Tape 9"x28" Trellis Beige / Ivory
$38.99
overstock
Cezar Wide Grooved Stair Profile W/Rubber Tread, 1-3/8" W X 3/4" H X 5-9/10' L, Champagne Color Anodized Aluminum in, 71" H x 2" W x 1" D Metal Trim
Cezar Wide Grooved Stair Profile W/Rubber Tread, 1-3/8" W X 3/4" H X 5-9/10' L, Champagne Color Anodized Aluminum in, 71" H x 2" W x 1" D Metal Trim
$24.99
wayfair
Cali Bamboo Fossilized 12-in x 48-in Bordeaux Bamboo Stair Tread in Brown | 7103005317
Cali Bamboo Fossilized 12-in x 48-in Bordeaux Bamboo Stair Tread in Brown | 7103005317
$139.00
lowes
Corrigan Studio® Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black/White, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair BDAFB0A32D53453F856E6F6EB6A94FB2
Corrigan Studio® Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black/White, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair BDAFB0A32D53453F856E6F6EB6A94FB2
$52.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 14BE42E100E04A12A44FEFB32F46E729
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 14BE42E100E04A12A44FEFB32F46E729
$101.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Marathovounos Burst Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Blue, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair BAYI8352 40773148
Bay Isle Home™ Marathovounos Burst Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Blue, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair BAYI8352 40773148
$441.87
wayfair
Mcclary Blush Pink Stair Tread
Mcclary Blush Pink Stair Tread
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bungalow Rose Alsey Red/Black Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black/Red, Size 0.39 H x 26.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair AF720FBA8A5A44E78D39575CDDCA33CD
Bungalow Rose Alsey Red/Black Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber in Black/Red, Size 0.39 H x 26.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair AF720FBA8A5A44E78D39575CDDCA33CD
$145.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Bohemian Non-Slip Multicolor Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.2 H x 26.0 W x 8.6 D in | Wayfair 3F494365E6DD40D688B83219F117333D
Bungalow Rose Bohemian Non-Slip Multicolor Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.2 H x 26.0 W x 8.6 D in | Wayfair 3F494365E6DD40D688B83219F117333D
$54.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Custom Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair DF79FC283EA4479AABB64F1B1CF62F92
Charlton Home® Custom Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair DF79FC283EA4479AABB64F1B1CF62F92
$144.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Mcclary Blush Pink Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber/Natural Fiber in Pink/White, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair WM51A008X028S
Charlton Home® Mcclary Blush Pink Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber/Natural Fiber in Pink/White, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair WM51A008X028S
$316.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair DDEFEC44BE1049E38094D045940CB45D
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair DDEFEC44BE1049E38094D045940CB45D
$41.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® French Fleur Border Stair Tread Metal in Red, Size 0.3 H x 204.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair C12E62CF405C465CB86BDF88A819DC1F
Charlton Home® French Fleur Border Stair Tread Metal in Red, Size 0.3 H x 204.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair C12E62CF405C465CB86BDF88A819DC1F
$169.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Beige Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 078FD361AAE34BE299B4BB41CCFB47B2
Breakwater Bay Beige Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 078FD361AAE34BE299B4BB41CCFB47B2
$30.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 90CA39C4167644D59CA085C982C791B3
Charlton Home® Custom Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 90CA39C4167644D59CA085C982C791B3
$179.99
wayfair
Set of 13 Terracotta Red Handmade Braided Stair Tread Rug 28"
Set of 13 Terracotta Red Handmade Braided Stair Tread Rug 28"
$319.99
walmart
Advertisement
Anti Slip Grip Traction Tape by Grip Tape for Stairs Non Slip Tape Traction Tread Abrasive Adhesive for Steps Clear 4quot x 32quot 15 PreCut Strips
Anti Slip Grip Traction Tape by Grip Tape for Stairs Non Slip Tape Traction Tread Abrasive Adhesive for Steps Clear 4quot x 32quot 15 PreCut Strips
$44.87
newegg
Alcott Hill® Custom Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 2D149E5D9C094D659A3F94A94269E71C
Alcott Hill® Custom Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 2D149E5D9C094D659A3F94A94269E71C
$56.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Gosford Red/Green Stair Tread Nylon in Green/Red, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 445EFA63F59547058CD923F718BD6DEF
Alcott Hill® Gosford Red/Green Stair Tread Nylon in Green/Red, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 445EFA63F59547058CD923F718BD6DEF
$88.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Beige Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 1B14DF308EE149CE838D185C2BE1FF9E
Breakwater Bay Beige Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 31.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 1B14DF308EE149CE838D185C2BE1FF9E
$186.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair E0F9EC1C12C148FA97C42AE57A76364D
Breakwater Bay Gray Stair Tread Synthetic Fiber, Size 0.3 H x 26.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair E0F9EC1C12C148FA97C42AE57A76364D
$85.99
wayfair
Aqua Shield Indoor Rugs Bluestone - Bluestone Cordova Stair Tread - Set of Four
Aqua Shield Indoor Rugs Bluestone - Bluestone Cordova Stair Tread - Set of Four
$44.99
($60.00
save 25%)
zulily
August Grove® Elia Bar Harbor Seaweed Stair Tread Natural Fiber in Green/White, Size 0.5 H x 28.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Elia Bar Harbor Seaweed Stair Tread Natural Fiber in Green/White, Size 0.5 H x 28.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
$19.99
wayfair
Aqua Shield Cordova 8.5 in x 30 in Stair Treads (Set of 4) Camel
Aqua Shield Cordova 8.5 in x 30 in Stair Treads (Set of 4) Camel
$58.19
homedepot
Aqua Shield Scroll 8.5 in. x 30 in. Stair Treads (Set of 4) Dark Brown
Aqua Shield Scroll 8.5 in. x 30 in. Stair Treads (Set of 4) Dark Brown
$55.55
homedepot
Home Accent Aqua Shield Boxwood Stair Treads (Set of 4), Medium Gray
Home Accent Aqua Shield Boxwood Stair Treads (Set of 4), Medium Gray
$48.99
($132.99
save 63%)
ashleyhomestore
Home Accent Aqua Shield Boxwood Stair Treads (Set of 4), Bluestone
Home Accent Aqua Shield Boxwood Stair Treads (Set of 4), Bluestone
$48.99
($132.99
save 63%)
ashleyhomestore
August Grove® Padang Audubon Brown Stair Tread Natural Fiber in Brown/White, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair RV70A008X028RX
August Grove® Padang Audubon Brown Stair Tread Natural Fiber in Brown/White, Size 0.5 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair RV70A008X028RX
$519.87
wayfair
Load More
Stair Tread Rugs
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.