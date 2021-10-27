Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Rugs
Rug Pads
Rug Pads
Share
Rug Pads
SAFAVIEH Amelia Collection ALA293F Damask Distressed Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey / Blue
featured
SAFAVIEH Amelia Collection ALA293F Damask Distressed Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey / Blue
$171.59
amazon
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection MAD604G Glam Ogee Trellis Distressed Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Navy / Silver
featured
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection MAD604G Glam Ogee Trellis Distressed Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Navy / Silver
$37.89
($144.00
save 74%)
amazon
SAFAVIEH Brentwood Collection BNT867M Medallion Distressed Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 6' x 9', Navy / Light Grey
featured
SAFAVIEH Brentwood Collection BNT867M Medallion Distressed Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 6' x 9', Navy / Light Grey
$112.78
amazon
SAFAVIEH Lyndhurst Collection LNH212A Traditional Oriental Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Black / Ivory
SAFAVIEH Lyndhurst Collection LNH212A Traditional Oriental Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Black / Ivory
$46.68
amazon
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection MAD460Y Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'2" x 10' , Green / Turquoise
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection MAD460Y Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'2" x 10' , Green / Turquoise
$40.76
amazon
SAFAVIEH Veranda Collection VER097 Boho Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Runner, 2'3" x 6' , Black / Beige
SAFAVIEH Veranda Collection VER097 Boho Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Runner, 2'3" x 6' , Black / Beige
$21.87
amazon
Earth Rugs Tablerunner, 13" x 36", Original Flag
Earth Rugs Tablerunner, 13" x 36", Original Flag
$22.82
amazon
DII Woven Rugs Collection Recycled Yarn, Runner 2'3"x6', Stonewash Blue Variegated
DII Woven Rugs Collection Recycled Yarn, Runner 2'3"x6', Stonewash Blue Variegated
$20.81
($29.99
save 31%)
amazon
Couristan Brocatelle Lampas Area Rug, 2'7" x 7'10" Runner, Silver-Cream
Couristan Brocatelle Lampas Area Rug, 2'7" x 7'10" Runner, Silver-Cream
$49.84
amazon
Canora Grey Reaon Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.25") Felt, Size 96.0 H x 24.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair 7ECD2775A3424197880B9520DE9AC04B
Canora Grey Reaon Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.25") Felt, Size 96.0 H x 24.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair 7ECD2775A3424197880B9520DE9AC04B
$58.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Antrim Non-Slip Rug Pad Polyester/Pvc in Gray, Size 60.0 H x 36.0 W in | Wayfair CHRL1658 37149803
Charlton Home® Antrim Non-Slip Rug Pad Polyester/Pvc in Gray, Size 60.0 H x 36.0 W in | Wayfair CHRL1658 37149803
$39.99
wayfair
Couristan Vibrata Grasscloth Multi-Pastels Runner Rug
Couristan Vibrata Grasscloth Multi-Pastels Runner Rug
$64.17
($129.00
save 50%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Couristan Monaco 2216/3145 Coastal Flora Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug, 2'3" x 7'10", Ivory-Orange (22163145023710U)
Couristan Monaco 2216/3145 Coastal Flora Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug, 2'3" x 7'10", Ivory-Orange (22163145023710U)
$42.31
amazon
Canora Grey Reaon Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.25") Felt, Size 60.0 H x 36.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair 526AD14319674747A23E31108D140225
Canora Grey Reaon Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.25") Felt, Size 60.0 H x 36.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair 526AD14319674747A23E31108D140225
$53.99
wayfair
Couristan Calinda Summer Bliss Runner rug 2'3" x 7'6", Gold-Silver-Ivory
Couristan Calinda Summer Bliss Runner rug 2'3" x 7'6", Gold-Silver-Ivory
$58.13
amazon
Bungalow Rose Christa Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.38") Felt, Size 108.0 H x 72.0 W x 0.38 D in | Wayfair 0237D65775004D9DA7C2F863F339509E
Bungalow Rose Christa Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.38") Felt, Size 108.0 H x 72.0 W x 0.38 D in | Wayfair 0237D65775004D9DA7C2F863F339509E
$169.99
wayfair
0.75 by 4 Inches, Hook and Loop Tape with 3M Adhesive Back, Double Self Stick Rug Pads, Removable Mounting Squares, Waterproof, 8 Pairs
0.75 by 4 Inches, Hook and Loop Tape with 3M Adhesive Back, Double Self Stick Rug Pads, Removable Mounting Squares, Waterproof, 8 Pairs
$8.99
walmart
Artistic Weavers Baala Printed Oriental Area Rug, 2'3" x 3'9", Bright Red/Navy
Artistic Weavers Baala Printed Oriental Area Rug, 2'3" x 3'9", Bright Red/Navy
$42.38
amazon
Artistic Weavers Durable 4 ft. x 6 ft. Rug Pad
Artistic Weavers Durable 4 ft. x 6 ft. Rug Pad
$18.88
homedepot
Artistic Weavers Firm 12 ft. x 15 ft. Rug Pad
Artistic Weavers Firm 12 ft. x 15 ft. Rug Pad
$148.92
homedepot
Artistic Weavers Stacia Oriental Washable Area Rug, 2 ft 6 in x 8 ft, Red/Blue
Artistic Weavers Stacia Oriental Washable Area Rug, 2 ft 6 in x 8 ft, Red/Blue
$91.16
amazon
Narragansett - Gray 2x11
Narragansett - Gray 2x11
$159.20
amazon
Christopher Knight Home Cadence Border Indoor Runner 1ft 10in X 7ft 6in Beige,Rust
Christopher Knight Home Cadence Border Indoor Runner 1ft 10in X 7ft 6in Beige,Rust
$75.10
amazon
Charlton Home® Farrelly Better-Stay Non-Slip Rug Pad Polyester/Pvc in Gray, Size 40.0 W in | Wayfair CHLH4586 31606062
Charlton Home® Farrelly Better-Stay Non-Slip Rug Pad Polyester/Pvc in Gray, Size 40.0 W in | Wayfair CHLH4586 31606062
$28.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Charlton Home® Mabry Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.15") Polyester/Pvc in Gray, Size 117.0 H x 117.0 W x 0.15 D in | Wayfair B8D1DF8386804F22A6F16C1A5A424E22
Charlton Home® Mabry Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.15") Polyester/Pvc in Gray, Size 117.0 H x 117.0 W x 0.15 D in | Wayfair B8D1DF8386804F22A6F16C1A5A424E22
$164.99
wayfair
Con-tact Brand Indoor/Outdoor Non-Slip Rug Pad Polyester/Pvc, Size 168.0 H x 120.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair V15346
Con-tact Brand Indoor/Outdoor Non-Slip Rug Pad Polyester/Pvc, Size 168.0 H x 120.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair V15346
$146.99
wayfair
Couristan Recife Elephant Square Rug, 7-Feet 6-Inch, Cocoa/Black
Couristan Recife Elephant Square Rug, 7-Feet 6-Inch, Cocoa/Black
$139.00
($149.00
save 7%)
amazon
Colonial Mills Corsair Banded Runner Area Rug, 2X9, Black
Colonial Mills Corsair Banded Runner Area Rug, 2X9, Black
$116.83
amazon
Couristan Nirvana 8443/4383 Wellington Antique Lace Area Rug, 2'7" x 7'10" Runner
Couristan Nirvana 8443/4383 Wellington Antique Lace Area Rug, 2'7" x 7'10" Runner
$40.70
amazon
Couristan Calinda Montebello Runner Rug, 2'3" x 7'6", Gold-Silver-Ivory
Couristan Calinda Montebello Runner Rug, 2'3" x 7'6", Gold-Silver-Ivory
$58.13
($99.00
save 41%)
amazon
Couristan Calinda Marlowe Area rug 2'3" x 7'6" Runner Gold-Silver-Ivory
Couristan Calinda Marlowe Area rug 2'3" x 7'6" Runner Gold-Silver-Ivory
$71.55
amazon
Darby Home Co Outdoor Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.11") Polyester/Pvc, Size 96.0 H x 60.0 W x 0.11 D in | Wayfair DBHC1003 24773544
Darby Home Co Outdoor Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.11") Polyester/Pvc, Size 96.0 H x 60.0 W x 0.11 D in | Wayfair DBHC1003 24773544
$56.99
wayfair
Couristan Timber Woodnote Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, 2'6" x 7'6" Runner, Serenity Blue
Couristan Timber Woodnote Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, 2'6" x 7'6" Runner, Serenity Blue
$79.00
amazon
Couristan Calinda Kingsbury Runner Rug, 2'3" x 7'6", Steel Blue-Ivory
Couristan Calinda Kingsbury Runner Rug, 2'3" x 7'6", Steel Blue-Ivory
$58.13
($99.00
save 41%)
amazon
Couristan 2470/2007 Monaco Meridian Runners, 2-Feet 3-Inch by 11-Feet 9-Inch, Multi
Couristan 2470/2007 Monaco Meridian Runners, 2-Feet 3-Inch by 11-Feet 9-Inch, Multi
$52.10
($69.00
save 24%)
amazon
Couristan Nomad 2672/6272 Aheri Earth Area Rug, 2'7" x 7'10" Runner
Couristan Nomad 2672/6272 Aheri Earth Area Rug, 2'7" x 7'10" Runner
$138.52
amazon
Advertisement
Artistic Weavers Strength 5 ft. x 8 ft. Rug Pad
Artistic Weavers Strength 5 ft. x 8 ft. Rug Pad
$33.41
homedepot
Artistic Weavers Maricruz Navy and Ivory Bohemian/Global 2'7" x 7'6" Area Rug, Blue/Orange
Artistic Weavers Maricruz Navy and Ivory Bohemian/Global 2'7" x 7'6" Area Rug, Blue/Orange
$67.07
amazon
American Slide-Stop Premium All-Surface 2 ft. x 8 ft. Fiber and Rubber Backed Non-Slip Rug Pad
American Slide-Stop Premium All-Surface 2 ft. x 8 ft. Fiber and Rubber Backed Non-Slip Rug Pad
$26.07
homedepot
Couristan Marblehead Calcutta Area Rug, 2'6" x 7'10" Runner, Fossil
Couristan Marblehead Calcutta Area Rug, 2'6" x 7'10" Runner, Fossil
$56.12
($79.00
save 29%)
amazon
Dash and Albert Rugs Natural Grip Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.25") Rubber, Size 108.0 H x 72.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair DA768-69
Dash and Albert Rugs Natural Grip Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.25") Rubber, Size 108.0 H x 72.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair DA768-69
$108.00
wayfair
Couristan Easton Winslet Navy-Sapphire Runner Rug, 2'7" x 7'10"
Couristan Easton Winslet Navy-Sapphire Runner Rug, 2'7" x 7'10"
$110.00
($199.00
save 45%)
amazon
Couristan Old World Classics Antique Mashad Antique Red Runner Rug
Couristan Old World Classics Antique Mashad Antique Red Runner Rug
$226.41
amazon
Artistic Weavers Deluxe 3 ft. Round Rug Pad
Artistic Weavers Deluxe 3 ft. Round Rug Pad
$15.11
homedepot
Nourison Firm Grip Pad 4'8" X 7'6" Rug Pad, Ivory
Nourison Firm Grip Pad 4'8" X 7'6" Rug Pad, Ivory
$55.99
($99.99
save 44%)
ashleyhomestore
Addison Rugs Alpha Area Rug, 2’3" x 7’6", Green
Addison Rugs Alpha Area Rug, 2’3" x 7’6", Green
$128.63
amazon
American Slide-Stop Premium All-Surface 4 ft. x 6 ft. Fiber and Rubber Backed Non-Slip Rug Pad
American Slide-Stop Premium All-Surface 4 ft. x 6 ft. Fiber and Rubber Backed Non-Slip Rug Pad
$37.97
homedepot
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection MAD604H Glam Ogee Trellis Distressed Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 6'7" x 6'7" Square, Cream / Orange
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection MAD604H Glam Ogee Trellis Distressed Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 6'7" x 6'7" Square, Cream / Orange
$91.13
amazon
Advertisement
SAFAVIEH Sedona Collection SED883B Moroccan Boho Tribal Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'4" x 9' , Ivory / Charcoal
SAFAVIEH Sedona Collection SED883B Moroccan Boho Tribal Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'4" x 9' , Ivory / Charcoal
$58.00
amazon
SAFAVIEH Watercolor Collection WTC696B Modern Boho Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Ivory / Light Blue
SAFAVIEH Watercolor Collection WTC696B Modern Boho Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Ivory / Light Blue
$54.11
($123.69
save 56%)
amazon
SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection ADR113W Modern Ombre Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'6" x 6' , Champagne / Cream
SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection ADR113W Modern Ombre Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner, 2'6" x 6' , Champagne / Cream
$31.00
($74.79
save 59%)
amazon
Addison Rugs Dayton Area Rug, 2’3" X7’5, Blue
Addison Rugs Dayton Area Rug, 2’3" X7’5, Blue
$61.50
amazon
American Fiber Cushion 8-Foot X 10-Foot Indoor/outdoor Non-Slip Area Rug Pad In Grey
American Fiber Cushion 8-Foot X 10-Foot Indoor/outdoor Non-Slip Area Rug Pad In Grey
$78.99
buybuybaby
Artistic Weavers Grip 6 ft. Round Rug Pad
Artistic Weavers Grip 6 ft. Round Rug Pad
$26.38
homedepot
Artistic Weavers Worldweavers Alfresco Indoor/Outdoor Rug Pad, 3' x 5', Neutral
Artistic Weavers Worldweavers Alfresco Indoor/Outdoor Rug Pad, 3' x 5', Neutral
$23.45
amazon
Artistic Weavers Grip 12 ft. x 15 ft. Rug Pad
Artistic Weavers Grip 12 ft. x 15 ft. Rug Pad
$115.15
homedepot
Better Homes & Gardens Premium Cushioned Non-Slip Rug Pad
Better Homes & Gardens Premium Cushioned Non-Slip Rug Pad
$7.90
($9.87
save 20%)
walmartusa
Kanella Collection R404702 5' x 7' Rug with 4-5MM Pile Contemporary Chevron Design and Rug Pad Recommended in Gold
Kanella Collection R404702 5' x 7' Rug with 4-5MM Pile Contemporary Chevron Design and Rug Pad Recommended in Gold
$233.99
appliancesconnection
Artistic Weavers Leupp Washable Medallion Area Rug, 2' x 3', Red/Orange
Artistic Weavers Leupp Washable Medallion Area Rug, 2' x 3', Red/Orange
$36.40
amazon
Artistic Weavers Durable 3 ft. Round Rug Pad
Artistic Weavers Durable 3 ft. Round Rug Pad
$9.87
homedepot
Load More
Rug Pads
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.