Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Give a Gift Subscription
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Shop
Decor
Rugs
Area Rugs
Area Rugs
Area Rugs
Winterton Striped Handmade Flatweave Wool Cream/Gold Area Rug
featured
Winterton Striped Handmade Flatweave Wool Cream/Gold Area Rug
$157.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection ADR113W Modern Ombre Non-Shedding Dining Room Entryway Foyer Living Room Bedroom Area Rug, 7' x 7' Round, Champagne / Cream
featured
SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection ADR113W Modern Ombre Non-Shedding Dining Room Entryway Foyer Living Room Bedroom Area Rug, 7' x 7' Round, Champagne / Cream
$105.41
($392.00
save 73%)
amazon
SAFAVIEH Phoenix Collection PHX293B Boho Chic Oriental Medallion Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 9' x 12', Ivory / Blue
featured
SAFAVIEH Phoenix Collection PHX293B Boho Chic Oriental Medallion Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 9' x 12', Ivory / Blue
$230.59
amazon
SAFAVIEH Skyler Collection SKY540M Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Navy / Gold
SAFAVIEH Skyler Collection SKY540M Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Navy / Gold
$145.00
amazon
SAFAVIEH Kazak Collection KZK121B Traditional Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Blue / Grey
SAFAVIEH Kazak Collection KZK121B Traditional Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Blue / Grey
$163.99
amazon
SAFAVIEH Lyndhurst Collection LNH329B Traditional Oriental Non-Shedding Dining Room Entryway Foyer Living Room Bedroom Area Rug, 8' x 8' Round, Sage / Ivory
SAFAVIEH Lyndhurst Collection LNH329B Traditional Oriental Non-Shedding Dining Room Entryway Foyer Living Room Bedroom Area Rug, 8' x 8' Round, Sage / Ivory
$174.07
amazon
SAFAVIEH Evoke Collection EVK256R Oriental Distressed Non-Shedding Dining Room Entryway Foyer Living Room Bedroom Area Rug, 6'7" x 6'7" Round, Black / Grey
SAFAVIEH Evoke Collection EVK256R Oriental Distressed Non-Shedding Dining Room Entryway Foyer Living Room Bedroom Area Rug, 6'7" x 6'7" Round, Black / Grey
$117.27
($433.00
save 73%)
amazon
Safavieh Natural Fiber Morgan Braided Area Rug
Safavieh Natural Fiber Morgan Braided Area Rug
$25.29
($38.99
save 35%)
walmartusa
2'2"x8' Runner Constellation Vintage Rug Light Blue/Multi - Safavieh
2'2"x8' Runner Constellation Vintage Rug Light Blue/Multi - Safavieh
$110.99
target
SAFAVIEH Spirit Collection SPR124F Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey / Dark Grey
SAFAVIEH Spirit Collection SPR124F Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey / Dark Grey
$259.99
($960.00
save 73%)
amazon
Somer Tufted Brown/Beige Rug
Somer Tufted Brown/Beige Rug
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SAFAVIEH Retro Collection RET2693 Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 6' x 9', Dark Grey / Light Grey
SAFAVIEH Retro Collection RET2693 Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 6' x 9', Dark Grey / Light Grey
$142.49
($648.00
save 78%)
amazon
SAFAVIEH Kazak Collection KZK122G Traditional Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey / Blue
SAFAVIEH Kazak Collection KZK122G Traditional Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey / Blue
$154.99
amazon
SAFAVIEH Montauk Patton Geometric Cotton Area Rug, Ivory/Grey, 6' x 6' Round
SAFAVIEH Montauk Patton Geometric Cotton Area Rug, Ivory/Grey, 6' x 6' Round
$92.98
($93.19
save 0%)
walmartusa
Ottomanson Shag Collection Contemporary Solid Navy 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug, Blue
Ottomanson Shag Collection Contemporary Solid Navy 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug, Blue
$87.70
($92.32
save 5%)
homedepot
Nourison Caribbean Indoor/Outdoor Retro Floral Rust 9'3" x 12'9" Area Rug, (9' x 13')
Nourison Caribbean Indoor/Outdoor Retro Floral Rust 9'3" x 12'9" Area Rug, (9' x 13')
$330.00
($658.00
save 50%)
walmartusa
Nourison Home & Garden Indoor/Outdoor Floral Modern Blue 5'3" x 7'5" Area Rug, (5' x 8')
Nourison Home & Garden Indoor/Outdoor Floral Modern Blue 5'3" x 7'5" Area Rug, (5' x 8')
$92.40
($175.00
save 47%)
walmartusa
House of Hampton® Wyndmoor Geometric Navy Blue Area Rug Polypropylene in Blue/Brown/Navy, Size 96.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
House of Hampton® Wyndmoor Geometric Navy Blue Area Rug Polypropylene in Blue/Brown/Navy, Size 96.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$259.99
wayfair
Industrial Lodge Home Abdera Handmade Tufted Wool Dark Blue/Ivory Rug Wool in Blue/Brown, Size 30.0 W x 0.19 D in | Wayfair
Industrial Lodge Home Abdera Handmade Tufted Wool Dark Blue/Ivory Rug Wool in Blue/Brown, Size 30.0 W x 0.19 D in | Wayfair
$96.99
wayfair
Gracie Oaks Xamiera Hand-Tufted Wool/Cotton Ivory Area Rug Cotton/Wool in White, Size 144.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Xamiera Hand-Tufted Wool/Cotton Ivory Area Rug Cotton/Wool in White, Size 144.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
$889.99
wayfair
Etta Avenue™ Dominick Handmade Shag Faux Sheepskin White Area Rug Faux Fur/Sheepskin in Brown/White, Size 3.0 D in | Wayfair
Etta Avenue™ Dominick Handmade Shag Faux Sheepskin White Area Rug Faux Fur/Sheepskin in Brown/White, Size 3.0 D in | Wayfair
$31.99
wayfair
House of Hampton® Wyndmoor Geometric Navy Blue Area Rug Polypropylene in Blue/Brown/Navy, Size 96.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
House of Hampton® Wyndmoor Geometric Navy Blue Area Rug Polypropylene in Blue/Brown/Navy, Size 96.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$319.99
wayfair
Highland Dunes Morano Striped Handmade Flatweave Wool Beige Area Rug Wool in White, Size 48.0 W x 0.63 D in | Wayfair LATR4103 32892497
Highland Dunes Morano Striped Handmade Flatweave Wool Beige Area Rug Wool in White, Size 48.0 W x 0.63 D in | Wayfair LATR4103 32892497
$164.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Gurbachan Polyester Red/Beige Area Rug Polyester in Brown/Gray/Red, Size 94.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Gurbachan Polyester Red/Beige Area Rug Polyester in Brown/Gray/Red, Size 94.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
$199.99
wayfair
Hand Tufted Trio Collection Bullseye Brown & Blue Polyester Rug
Hand Tufted Trio Collection Bullseye Brown & Blue Polyester Rug
$264.91
($294.35
save 10%)
overstock
Alistaire Hand-Knotted Wool Red Area Rug
Alistaire Hand-Knotted Wool Red Area Rug
$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Farrison Hand Knotted Gray Area Rug
Farrison Hand Knotted Gray Area Rug
$165.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nourison Allur Traditional Boho Turquoise Ivory 4' x 6' Area Rug, (4' x 6')
Nourison Allur Traditional Boho Turquoise Ivory 4' x 6' Area Rug, (4' x 6')
$52.93
($79.00
save 33%)
walmartusa
Highland Dunes Bloomfield Southwestern Hand-Knotted Wool Area Rug Viscose/Wool in Pink, Size 48.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair
Highland Dunes Bloomfield Southwestern Hand-Knotted Wool Area Rug Viscose/Wool in Pink, Size 48.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair
$289.99
wayfair
Loon Peak® Omaha Geometric Handmade Braided Wool Red/Brown/Orange Area Rug Wool in Brown/Orange/Red, Size 102.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair
Loon Peak® Omaha Geometric Handmade Braided Wool Red/Brown/Orange Area Rug Wool in Brown/Orange/Red, Size 102.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair
$849.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Wool Area Rug Wool in Blue, Size 48.0 H x 24.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair 8630881AA5EA465D89A08531ECCB3C94
East Urban Home Wool Area Rug Wool in Blue, Size 48.0 H x 24.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair 8630881AA5EA465D89A08531ECCB3C94
$149.99
wayfair
George Oliver Chiquitta Black/Ivory Area Rug Polyester/Polypropylene in Black/Gray, Size 94.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair
George Oliver Chiquitta Black/Ivory Area Rug Polyester/Polypropylene in Black/Gray, Size 94.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair
$449.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Mikel Geometric Wool Purple Area Rug Wool in Indigo, Size 60.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair 739AFAB8F0B44BE0B0ADD1FA525FBB16
East Urban Home Mikel Geometric Wool Purple Area Rug Wool in Indigo, Size 60.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair 739AFAB8F0B44BE0B0ADD1FA525FBB16
$379.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Geometric Area Rug Polyester/Wool in Gray, Size 96.0 H x 0.35 D in | Wayfair 364CF82D4E5E4DEF9F541DE98F2435D7
East Urban Home Geometric Area Rug Polyester/Wool in Gray, Size 96.0 H x 0.35 D in | Wayfair 364CF82D4E5E4DEF9F541DE98F2435D7
$939.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Geometric Area Rug Polyester/Wool in Red, Size 96.0 H x 96.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair 8B2B706B1F62487FB435B2AFDA9EC7E8
East Urban Home Geometric Area Rug Polyester/Wool in Red, Size 96.0 H x 96.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair 8B2B706B1F62487FB435B2AFDA9EC7E8
$939.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Contemporary Area Rug Polyester/Wool in Orange, Size 0.35 D in | Wayfair B2726798130C418DB5986854BA429DD2
East Urban Home Contemporary Area Rug Polyester/Wool in Orange, Size 0.35 D in | Wayfair B2726798130C418DB5986854BA429DD2
$759.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Maiden Hand-Hooked Wool Light Green Area Rug Wool in Brown/Green, Size 30.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Maiden Hand-Hooked Wool Light Green Area Rug Wool in Brown/Green, Size 30.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
$143.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Maiden Hand-Hooked Wool Light Green Area Rug Wool in Brown/Green, Size 72.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Maiden Hand-Hooked Wool Light Green Area Rug Wool in Brown/Green, Size 72.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
$254.99
wayfair
Beybut Handmade Tufted Beige Area Rug
Beybut Handmade Tufted Beige Area Rug
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Keeli Custom Dhurrie Rug, 4 x 4, Ivory/Mauve
Keeli Custom Dhurrie Rug, 4 x 4, Ivory/Mauve
$299.00
potterybarn
Raul Oriental Plum Area Rug
Raul Oriental Plum Area Rug
$74.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Manns Hand Knotted Wool/Cotton Navy Blue Area Rug
Manns Hand Knotted Wool/Cotton Navy Blue Area Rug
$849.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Weave & Wander Alessandria Damask 2'10 X 7'10 Runner In Ice Blue/mint/gray Blue/green
Weave & Wander Alessandria Damask 2'10 X 7'10 Runner In Ice Blue/mint/gray Blue/green
$203.99
bedbath&beyond
East Urban Home Contemporary Beige Area Rug Polyester/Wool in White, Size 48.0 H x 48.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair DB22468110A54C5FB0800035B91FC5F4
East Urban Home Contemporary Beige Area Rug Polyester/Wool in White, Size 48.0 H x 48.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair DB22468110A54C5FB0800035B91FC5F4
$299.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Geometric Wool Light Area Rug Wool in Blue, Size 60.0 H x 60.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair BB9B73E136A1481AAD0A728264205EF0
East Urban Home Geometric Wool Light Area Rug Wool in Blue, Size 60.0 H x 60.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair BB9B73E136A1481AAD0A728264205EF0
$379.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Floral Wool Area Rug Wool in Green, Size 60.0 H x 0.35 D in | Wayfair 82334250C5AA4A8A8078C55F6E803072
East Urban Home Floral Wool Area Rug Wool in Green, Size 60.0 H x 0.35 D in | Wayfair 82334250C5AA4A8A8078C55F6E803072
$169.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Windridge Handmade Flatweave Wool/Silk Light Blue Area Rug Silk/Wool in Blue/Brown, Size 120.0 H x 96.0 W x 0.33 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Windridge Handmade Flatweave Wool/Silk Light Blue Area Rug Silk/Wool in Blue/Brown, Size 120.0 H x 96.0 W x 0.33 D in | Wayfair
$589.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Balthrop Handmade Tufted Wool Red/Gold Area Rug Wool in Yellow, Size 96.0 H x 96.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair ASTG3613 32891590
Astoria Grand Balthrop Handmade Tufted Wool Red/Gold Area Rug Wool in Yellow, Size 96.0 H x 96.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair ASTG3613 32891590
$323.99
wayfair
Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug
Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug
$125.74
amazon
Abbie Black/Gray Area Rug
Abbie Black/Gray Area Rug
$163.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Andover Mills™ Aegean Floral Ivory/Blue Area Rug Polyester/Polypropylene/Cotton/Jute & Sisal in White, Size 36.0 W x 0.37 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Aegean Floral Ivory/Blue Area Rug Polyester/Polypropylene/Cotton/Jute & Sisal in White, Size 36.0 W x 0.37 D in | Wayfair
$60.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Jeremy Bamboo Slat/Seagrass Area Rug Bamboo Slat & Seagrass in Brown/Gray/Yellow, Size 108.0 W x 0.38 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Jeremy Bamboo Slat/Seagrass Area Rug Bamboo Slat & Seagrass in Brown/Gray/Yellow, Size 108.0 W x 0.38 D in | Wayfair
$206.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Jeremy Bamboo Slat/Seagrass Area Rug Bamboo Slat & Seagrass in Brown/Gray/Yellow, Size 48.0 W x 0.38 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Jeremy Bamboo Slat/Seagrass Area Rug Bamboo Slat & Seagrass in Brown/Gray/Yellow, Size 48.0 W x 0.38 D in | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Aegean Floral Ivory/Blue Area Rug Polyester/Polypropylene/Cotton/Jute & Sisal in Blue/Brown, Size 26.0 W x 0.37 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Aegean Floral Ivory/Blue Area Rug Polyester/Polypropylene/Cotton/Jute & Sisal in Blue/Brown, Size 26.0 W x 0.37 D in | Wayfair
$75.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Abani Geryl ARI130A Contemporary Cream & Area Rug Polypropylene in White, Size 93.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Abani Geryl ARI130A Contemporary Cream & Area Rug Polypropylene in White, Size 93.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair
$249.99
wayfair
17 Stories Abani Diwa MIL180A Vintage Beige Swirl Area Rug Polypropylene in White, Size 93.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Abani Diwa MIL180A Vintage Beige Swirl Area Rug Polypropylene in White, Size 93.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair
$215.99
wayfair
Beybut Hand-Tufted Wool Blue Area Rug
Beybut Hand-Tufted Wool Blue Area Rug
$157.99
wayfairnorthamerica
George Oliver Stalvey Abstract Handmade Tufted Area Rug Recycled P.E.T./Wool in Blue, Size 48.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair
George Oliver Stalvey Abstract Handmade Tufted Area Rug Recycled P.E.T./Wool in Blue, Size 48.0 W x 0.35 D in | Wayfair
$129.99
wayfair
Alynna Tufted Sunset Red/Brown Area Rug
Alynna Tufted Sunset Red/Brown Area Rug
$1,499.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SAFAVIEH Tulum Collection TUL655A Moroccan Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Ivory / Grey
SAFAVIEH Tulum Collection TUL655A Moroccan Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Home Office Area Rug, 8' x 10', Ivory / Grey
$134.68
amazon
Area Rugs
