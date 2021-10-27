Pen & Pencil Holders

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Office
Pen & Pencil Holders
Pen & Pencil Holders
Share
Pen & Pencil Holders
iPad Mini 5 Case, Mini iPad Case 4th Gen, iPad Mini 1 2 3 Case, Allytech PU Leather Flip Stand Auto Sleep Wake Pencil Holder Protection Case Cover for Apple iPad Mini 1 2 3 4 5, Colorful Painting
featured
iPad Mini 5 Case, Mini iPad Case 4th Gen, iPad Mini 1 2 3 Case, Allytech PU Leather Flip Stand Auto Sleep Wake Pencil Holder Protection Case Cover for Apple iPad Mini 1 2 3 4 5, Colorful Painting
$16.39
walmart
Dteck For Tab A7 10.4 Case 2020 T500 T505 Heavy Duty Rugged 3 Layer Full Body Shockproof Protective Covers with 360 Rotate Stand /Hand Strap/ Should Belt /Pencil Holder, Colorful Rosegold
featured
Dteck For Tab A7 10.4 Case 2020 T500 T505 Heavy Duty Rugged 3 Layer Full Body Shockproof Protective Covers with 360 Rotate Stand /Hand Strap/ Should Belt /Pencil Holder, Colorful Rosegold
$31.99
walmart
Shockproof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11", Allytech Rugged 3-Layer Protective Case Bumper Kickstand Cover with S Pen Holder for Galaxy Tab S7 2020 11-inch Tablet SM-T870/T875/T876,Rose
featured
Shockproof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11", Allytech Rugged 3-Layer Protective Case Bumper Kickstand Cover with S Pen Holder for Galaxy Tab S7 2020 11-inch Tablet SM-T870/T875/T876,Rose
$27.99
walmart
iPad Mini 5 Case, iPad Mini 4 Case, Allytech Rugged Protection Build-in Pencil Holder Reinforced Shockproof Kickstand Armer Defender Hybrid Case Cover for Apple iPad mini 5/ iPad mini 4, Armygreen
iPad Mini 5 Case, iPad Mini 4 Case, Allytech Rugged Protection Build-in Pencil Holder Reinforced Shockproof Kickstand Armer Defender Hybrid Case Cover for Apple iPad mini 5/ iPad mini 4, Armygreen
$19.99
walmart
Allytech iPad 10.2" Case with Pencil Holder, 3 Layers Heavy Duty Protection Without Screen Protector Kickstand Shockproof Anti-scratch Drop Protection Case Cover for Apple iPad 7th Gen, Armygreen
Allytech iPad 10.2" Case with Pencil Holder, 3 Layers Heavy Duty Protection Without Screen Protector Kickstand Shockproof Anti-scratch Drop Protection Case Cover for Apple iPad 7th Gen, Armygreen
$28.69
walmart
Shockproof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11", Allytech Rugged 3-Layer Protective Case Bumper Kickstand Cover with S Pen Holder for Galaxy Tab S7 2020 11-inch Tablet SM-T870/T875/T876,Armygreen
Shockproof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11", Allytech Rugged 3-Layer Protective Case Bumper Kickstand Cover with S Pen Holder for Galaxy Tab S7 2020 11-inch Tablet SM-T870/T875/T876,Armygreen
$27.99
walmart
UZBL iPad 10.2 Case 2020 iPad 8th Generation Case / 2019 iPad 7th Generation Case, Shockwave v2 Heavy Duty Rugged Case with Pencil Holder, Screen Protector and Removable Kickstand
UZBL iPad 10.2 Case 2020 iPad 8th Generation Case / 2019 iPad 7th Generation Case, Shockwave v2 Heavy Duty Rugged Case with Pencil Holder, Screen Protector and Removable Kickstand
$39.95
walmart
iPad 10.2" Case, iPad 7th Generation Case, Allytech PU Leather Slim Fit Folio Stand Pencil Holder Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Lightweight Pattern Case for Apple iPad 10.2" 7th Gen 2019,Cute Cats
iPad 10.2" Case, iPad 7th Generation Case, Allytech PU Leather Slim Fit Folio Stand Pencil Holder Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Lightweight Pattern Case for Apple iPad 10.2" 7th Gen 2019,Cute Cats
$18.99
walmart
SlimShell Case with Pencil Holder for iPad Pro 11 Inch 2nd 1st Generation 20202018 Supports 2nd Gen Pencil Charging Soft TPU Stand Back Cover with.
SlimShell Case with Pencil Holder for iPad Pro 11 Inch 2nd 1st Generation 20202018 Supports 2nd Gen Pencil Charging Soft TPU Stand Back Cover with.
$17.69
newegg
Alcott Hill® Kroger Globe Pen Holder Wood in Brown/Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair CBF296C101D74B31BBF2850F393333AF
Alcott Hill® Kroger Globe Pen Holder Wood in Brown/Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair CBF296C101D74B31BBF2850F393333AF
$116.99
wayfair
iPad 8th Generation Case iPad 7th Generation Case iPad 102 case Heavy Duty Drop Protection Rugged Case with Pencil Holder Builtin Kickstand for.
iPad 8th Generation Case iPad 7th Generation Case iPad 102 case Heavy Duty Drop Protection Rugged Case with Pencil Holder Builtin Kickstand for.
$16.51
newegg
Bayou Breeze Brianne Spinning Desktop Stationary Pen Holder Wood in White, Size 6.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 938EBE1990EB41AC8ED9A6F23F6BC14B
Bayou Breeze Brianne Spinning Desktop Stationary Pen Holder Wood in White, Size 6.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 938EBE1990EB41AC8ED9A6F23F6BC14B
$21.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Bemz Holster Bundle for Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Horizontal Rugged Nylon Phone Belt Holster Pouch Case (Card Slots/Pen Holder) with Tempered Glass Screen Protector - Black
Bemz Holster Bundle for Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Horizontal Rugged Nylon Phone Belt Holster Pouch Case (Card Slots/Pen Holder) with Tempered Glass Screen Protector - Black
$15.99
walmart
Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 11 2020 2nd Generation iPad Pro 11 Inch 2018 Soft TPU Back Stand Cover with Pencil Holder Magnetically Detachable.
Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 11 2020 2nd Generation iPad Pro 11 Inch 2018 Soft TPU Back Stand Cover with Pencil Holder Magnetically Detachable.
$40.11
newegg
Allytech New iPad 10.2 Case 7th Generation 2019, Premium PU Leather Slim Folio Kickstand Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Shockproof Anti-Scratch Pencil Holder Case for Apple iPad 10.2",Flower
Allytech New iPad 10.2 Case 7th Generation 2019, Premium PU Leather Slim Folio Kickstand Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Shockproof Anti-Scratch Pencil Holder Case for Apple iPad 10.2",Flower
$18.99
walmart
Alcott Hill® Pen Pencil Holder Globe Wood in Brown, Size 5.5 H x 4.3 W x 4.1 D in | Wayfair E9F39CB6B4E14AD198FF7CECD564B423
Alcott Hill® Pen Pencil Holder Globe Wood in Brown, Size 5.5 H x 4.3 W x 4.1 D in | Wayfair E9F39CB6B4E14AD198FF7CECD564B423
$83.99
wayfair
iPad Keyboard Case 8th 7th Generation iPad Pro 105Air 3rd Gen 20192017 Magnetically Detachable WirelessBT Keyboard with Pencil Holder Auto.
iPad Keyboard Case 8th 7th Generation iPad Pro 105Air 3rd Gen 20192017 Magnetically Detachable WirelessBT Keyboard with Pencil Holder Auto.
$33.03
newegg
Tablet Sleeve for iPad Pro 129 inch 2020 SmartMagic Keyboard with Pencil Holder Waterproof Zipper Case for iPad Pink Black
Tablet Sleeve for iPad Pro 129 inch 2020 SmartMagic Keyboard with Pencil Holder Waterproof Zipper Case for iPad Pink Black
$30.67
newegg
for Apple Pencil Holder for Apple Pencil Accessories Cover for Apple Pencil 1st Generation Sleeve for Apple Pencil with Protective Nib Cover for.
for Apple Pencil Holder for Apple Pencil Accessories Cover for Apple Pencil 1st Generation Sleeve for Apple Pencil with Protective Nib Cover for.
$5.99
newegg
Case for New iPad 8th Gen 2020 7th Generation 2019 102 Inch Corner Protection MultiAngle Viewing Folio Stand Cover with Pocket Pencil Holder Auto.
Case for New iPad 8th Gen 2020 7th Generation 2019 102 Inch Corner Protection MultiAngle Viewing Folio Stand Cover with Pocket Pencil Holder Auto.
$23.59
newegg
Inspiroy Q11K Wireless Graphic Drawing Tablet 11 x 6.87 inches Digital Pen Tablet with 8192 Levels of Pressure, Pen Holder and 8 Express Keys.
Inspiroy Q11K Wireless Graphic Drawing Tablet 11 x 6.87 inches Digital Pen Tablet with 8192 Levels of Pressure, Pen Holder and 8 Express Keys.
$101.45
newegg
iPad Air 2 Case, iPad Pro 9.7" Case, Allytech Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Covers with 360 Rotate Stand /Hand Strap/ Should Belt /Pencil Holder Covers for Apple iPad Air 2/ Pro 9.7",Rose/Blue
iPad Air 2 Case, iPad Pro 9.7" Case, Allytech Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Covers with 360 Rotate Stand /Hand Strap/ Should Belt /Pencil Holder Covers for Apple iPad Air 2/ Pro 9.7",Rose/Blue
$24.99
walmart
Fire HD 10 Case 2017 7th Generation, Fire HD 10 2015 Case, Allytech Slim Fit Smart Shell Auto Sleep Wake Shockproof Pencil Holder Cards Pocket Wallet Case Cover for Amazon Fire HD 10.1",Blue Butterfly
Fire HD 10 Case 2017 7th Generation, Fire HD 10 2015 Case, Allytech Slim Fit Smart Shell Auto Sleep Wake Shockproof Pencil Holder Cards Pocket Wallet Case Cover for Amazon Fire HD 10.1",Blue Butterfly
$18.99
walmart
iPad 7th Gen Case, iPad 10.2" 2019 Case, Allytech PU Leather Folio Slim Mandala Embossed Pencil Holder Cards Holder Multi-Angle Stand Shockproof Case Cover for Apple iPad 7th Generation, Black
iPad 7th Gen Case, iPad 10.2" 2019 Case, Allytech PU Leather Folio Slim Mandala Embossed Pencil Holder Cards Holder Multi-Angle Stand Shockproof Case Cover for Apple iPad 7th Generation, Black
$18.99
walmart
Advertisement
iPad 97 20182017 Case with Pencil Holder Smart iPad Case Trifold Stand with Shockproof Soft TPU Back Cover and Auto SleepWake Function for iPad 97.
iPad 97 20182017 Case with Pencil Holder Smart iPad Case Trifold Stand with Shockproof Soft TPU Back Cover and Auto SleepWake Function for iPad 97.
$18.87
newegg
17 Stories Pen Holder Mesh Pencil Holder Durable Metal Pencil Holder For Office Desk Round Pen Organizer 4 Pack in Black | Wayfair
17 Stories Pen Holder Mesh Pencil Holder Durable Metal Pencil Holder For Office Desk Round Pen Organizer 4 Pack in Black | Wayfair
$65.99
wayfair
Cosmo Case for New iPad Pro 129 Inch 2020 Release FullBody Trifold Stand Protective Case Smart Cover with Auto SleepWake Pencil Holder Marble
Cosmo Case for New iPad Pro 129 Inch 2020 Release FullBody Trifold Stand Protective Case Smart Cover with Auto SleepWake Pencil Holder Marble
$33.03
newegg
iPad 8th Generation Case iPad 7th Generation Case iPad 102 case Heavy Duty Drop Protection Rugged Case with Pencil Holder Builtin Kickstand for.
iPad 8th Generation Case iPad 7th Generation Case iPad 102 case Heavy Duty Drop Protection Rugged Case with Pencil Holder Builtin Kickstand for.
$12.97
newegg
Unicorn Beetle Series Case Designed for iPad Pro 11 2020 Release with Builtin Apple Pencil Holder FullBody Kickstand Rugged Protective Case for.
Unicorn Beetle Series Case Designed for iPad Pro 11 2020 Release with Builtin Apple Pencil Holder FullBody Kickstand Rugged Protective Case for.
$35.31
newegg
iPad Pro 10.5 Inch Case, Allytech Slim Lightweight Folio Kickstand Mutiple Angle Stand Auto Sleep Wake Smart Cover with Cards & Pencil Holder Wallet Case Cover for Apple iPad Pro 10.5", Panda Leaf
iPad Pro 10.5 Inch Case, Allytech Slim Lightweight Folio Kickstand Mutiple Angle Stand Auto Sleep Wake Smart Cover with Cards & Pencil Holder Wallet Case Cover for Apple iPad Pro 10.5", Panda Leaf
$18.99
walmart
Allytech Smart Case Cover for Apple New iPad 10.2" 8th Gen 2020/ 7th Gen 2019, Colorful Pattern for Girls Women Slim Fit Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Kickstand Pencil Holder, Unicorn
Allytech Smart Case Cover for Apple New iPad 10.2" 8th Gen 2020/ 7th Gen 2019, Colorful Pattern for Girls Women Slim Fit Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Kickstand Pencil Holder, Unicorn
$19.99
walmart
Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2018 Detachable Wireless Keyboard Support Apple Pencil Charging PU Leather Folio Stand Cover with Pencil Holder for Pro 11.
Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2018 Detachable Wireless Keyboard Support Apple Pencil Charging PU Leather Folio Stand Cover with Pencil Holder for Pro 11.
$30.66
newegg
iPad Mini 5 Case, iPad Mini 4 Case,Allytech Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Covers with 360 Rotate Stand /Hand Strap/ Should Belt /Pencil Holder Covers for Apple iPad Mini 5th/4th Gen,Navyblue/Blue
iPad Mini 5 Case, iPad Mini 4 Case,Allytech Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Covers with 360 Rotate Stand /Hand Strap/ Should Belt /Pencil Holder Covers for Apple iPad Mini 5th/4th Gen,Navyblue/Blue
$21.99
walmart
AMITY SUN PU Leather Desk Pen Pencil Holder- Multi-Functional Desktop Organizer Storage Box Business Card Pen/Pencil Mobile Phone Remote Control Stationery Hold Leather
AMITY SUN PU Leather Desk Pen Pencil Holder- Multi-Functional Desktop Organizer Storage Box Business Card Pen/Pencil Mobile Phone Remote Control Stationery Hold Leather
$66.99
wayfair
Storage Basket Simple Wrought Iron Pen Holder Household Makeup Brush Nordic Style Rose Gold
Storage Basket Simple Wrought Iron Pen Holder Household Makeup Brush Nordic Style Rose Gold
$11.61
walmart
Case for iPad Air 3rd Gen 105 2019 iPad Pro 105 2017 Sleek Shield Premium PU Leather Slim Fit Multi Angle Stand Cover with Pocket Pencil Holder.
Case for iPad Air 3rd Gen 105 2019 iPad Pro 105 2017 Sleek Shield Premium PU Leather Slim Fit Multi Angle Stand Cover with Pocket Pencil Holder.
$20.05
newegg
Advertisement
105 iPad Case with Pencil Holder for iPad Air 3rd Gen 2019 iPad Pro 105 inch 2017 Leather Stand Folio with TPU Back Cover Wallet Pocket Handle.
105 iPad Case with Pencil Holder for iPad Air 3rd Gen 2019 iPad Pro 105 inch 2017 Leather Stand Folio with TPU Back Cover Wallet Pocket Handle.
$20.05
newegg
Abcelit Makeup Brushes Pen Holder Nordic Ins Rose Gold Makeup Brushes Organizer Student Pen Holder Multifunctional Storage Make Up Tools
Abcelit Makeup Brushes Pen Holder Nordic Ins Rose Gold Makeup Brushes Organizer Student Pen Holder Multifunctional Storage Make Up Tools
$10.33
walmart
iPad 6th Generation Case with Keyboard iPad 5th Gen 97 inch iPad Air 12 iPad Pro 97 Pencil Holder Detachable Wireless KeyboardWithout Backlight.
iPad 6th Generation Case with Keyboard iPad 5th Gen 97 inch iPad Air 12 iPad Pro 97 Pencil Holder Detachable Wireless KeyboardWithout Backlight.
$42.99
newegg
iPad 8th Generation Case 2020iPad 7th Generation Case 2019 with Pencil Holder Strong Protection Shockproof Soft TPU Back Stand Smart Cover Fit iPad.
iPad 8th Generation Case 2020iPad 7th Generation Case 2019 with Pencil Holder Strong Protection Shockproof Soft TPU Back Stand Smart Cover Fit iPad.
$14.15
newegg
iPad 97 Case 20182017 iPad 6th5th Gen Case with Pencil Holder Premium Leather Folio Stand Case Auto WakeSleep Magnetic Protective Cover for iPad.
iPad 97 Case 20182017 iPad 6th5th Gen Case with Pencil Holder Premium Leather Folio Stand Case Auto WakeSleep Magnetic Protective Cover for iPad.
$18.87
newegg
Small Blue long Shape Cup, Copper Brown Clay Pencil Holder, Modern Ceramic Cup, Handmade Pottery, Gift for Her, Trinket Dish, Jewelry Dish Mug
Small Blue long Shape Cup, Copper Brown Clay Pencil Holder, Modern Ceramic Cup, Handmade Pottery, Gift for Her, Trinket Dish, Jewelry Dish Mug
$12.68
amazon
New iPad Pro 11 Case 2020 2018 with Pencil Holder Full Body Protection + Apple Pencil Charging + Auto WakeSleep Soft TPU Back Cover for 2020 iPad.
New iPad Pro 11 Case 2020 2018 with Pencil Holder Full Body Protection + Apple Pencil Charging + Auto WakeSleep Soft TPU Back Cover for 2020 iPad.
$23.59
newegg
iPad Air 4 Case 109 Inch 2020 with Pencil Holder Full Body Protection + Apple Pencil Charging Soft TPU Back Cover for 2020 New iPad Air 4th.
iPad Air 4 Case 109 Inch 2020 with Pencil Holder Full Body Protection + Apple Pencil Charging Soft TPU Back Cover for 2020 New iPad Air 4th.
$20.05
newegg
Office Supplies Desk Organizers Caddy, PU Leather Desktop Accessories Storage Organization For Workspace/ School/ Home, Small Pen Holder With Drawer F
Office Supplies Desk Organizers Caddy, PU Leather Desktop Accessories Storage Organization For Workspace/ School/ Home, Small Pen Holder With Drawer F
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
iPad 7th8th Generation CaseCompatible iPad 8th Generation2020 ReleasesiPad Case 102 Case with Pencil Holder Lightweight Smart Cover with Soft TPU.
iPad 7th8th Generation CaseCompatible iPad 8th Generation2020 ReleasesiPad Case 102 Case with Pencil Holder Lightweight Smart Cover with Soft TPU.
$20.00
newegg
Case for iPad Pro 11 2020 2018 with Pencil Holder Supports 2nd Gen Pencil Charging SlimShell Lightweight Stand with Translucent Frosted Back Cover.
Case for iPad Pro 11 2020 2018 with Pencil Holder Supports 2nd Gen Pencil Charging SlimShell Lightweight Stand with Translucent Frosted Back Cover.
$16.51
newegg
Modway Lava Pencil Holder in Blue
Modway Lava Pencil Holder in Blue
$15.08
amazon
Advertisement
Silicone Case Compatible with Apple Pencil Holder Sleeve Skin Pocket Cover Accessories for iPad Prowith Charging Cap HolderProtective Nib Covers.
Silicone Case Compatible with Apple Pencil Holder Sleeve Skin Pocket Cover Accessories for iPad Prowith Charging Cap HolderProtective Nib Covers.
$8.99
newegg
iPad 8th 7th Generation Case New iPad 102 Case 20202019 Glitter Folio Stand Smart Auto WakeSleep with Pencil Holder PU Leather Protective Case for.
iPad 8th 7th Generation Case New iPad 102 Case 20202019 Glitter Folio Stand Smart Auto WakeSleep with Pencil Holder PU Leather Protective Case for.
$22.41
newegg
New iPad 102 Case with Pencil Holder iPad 8th Generation 20207th Generation 2019 CasePremium Shockproof Case with Soft TPU Back CoverAuto SleepWake.
New iPad 102 Case with Pencil Holder iPad 8th Generation 20207th Generation 2019 CasePremium Shockproof Case with Soft TPU Back CoverAuto SleepWake.
$21.23
newegg
iPad 8th 7th Generation Case 102 Inch 20202019Auto WakeSleep Magnetic Smart Tablet Case with Pencil Holder Stand Three Layer Rugged Heavy Duty Case.
iPad 8th 7th Generation Case 102 Inch 20202019Auto WakeSleep Magnetic Smart Tablet Case with Pencil Holder Stand Three Layer Rugged Heavy Duty Case.
$28.31
newegg
Case for iPad Air 3rd Gen 105quot 2019 iPad Pro 105quot 2017 SlimShell Ultra Lightweight Standing Protective Cover with Builtin Pencil Holder Auto.
Case for iPad Air 3rd Gen 105quot 2019 iPad Pro 105quot 2017 SlimShell Ultra Lightweight Standing Protective Cover with Builtin Pencil Holder Auto.
$21.30
newegg
97 inch 20182017 Keyboard Case Slim Folio Cover Removable Detachable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard with Apple Pencil Holder for AirAir 2 6th 5th Gen.
97 inch 20182017 Keyboard Case Slim Folio Cover Removable Detachable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard with Apple Pencil Holder for AirAir 2 6th 5th Gen.
$34.21
newegg
Keyboard Case wPencil Holder for iPad Air 3rd Gen 105 2019 iPad Pro 105 2017 SlimShell Soft TPU Back Protective Cover wMagnetically Detachable.
Keyboard Case wPencil Holder for iPad Air 3rd Gen 105 2019 iPad Pro 105 2017 SlimShell Soft TPU Back Protective Cover wMagnetically Detachable.
$41.29
newegg
Hand Carved Raintree Wood Pen Holder from Thailand
Hand Carved Raintree Wood Pen Holder from Thailand
$14.99
novica
PU Leather Square Pen And Pencil Holder, Caddy , Desktop Stationery Box, Office Supplies, Suitable For Storing And Organizing Staplers, Scissors, Rule
PU Leather Square Pen And Pencil Holder, Caddy , Desktop Stationery Box, Office Supplies, Suitable For Storing And Organizing Staplers, Scissors, Rule
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Case for iPad 8th7th Generation 3Layer Protection Case with 360 Degrees Rotating Stand Hand Strap Pencil Holder for 20202019 iPad 87 Generation 102.
Case for iPad 8th7th Generation 3Layer Protection Case with 360 Degrees Rotating Stand Hand Strap Pencil Holder for 20202019 iPad 87 Generation 102.
$30.67
newegg
Inbox Zero [4 Pack] Pen Holder - Pencil Holder For Desk - Metal Mesh Office Desk Pen Organizer Holders in Black, Size 3.8 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in
Inbox Zero [4 Pack] Pen Holder - Pencil Holder For Desk - Metal Mesh Office Desk Pen Organizer Holders in Black, Size 3.8 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in
$69.99
wayfair
Acrylic Five Grids Nail Painting Brush Stand Manicure Nail Art Polish Pen Holder Pedicure Tool Organizer
Acrylic Five Grids Nail Painting Brush Stand Manicure Nail Art Polish Pen Holder Pedicure Tool Organizer
$7.76
walmart
Load More
Pen & Pencil Holders
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.