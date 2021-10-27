Paperweights

featured

Blenko Animals & Figurines #902 Heart Paperweight

$19.99
replacementsltd
featured

Caithness Occasions Paperweight Collection Celebration Numeral 40 - Boxed

$21.99
($25.99 save 15%)
replacementsltd
featured

Caithness Caithness Paperweight Admirer-Ocean - Boxed

$23.99
($25.99 save 8%)
replacementsltd

Caithness Caithness Paperweight Orchids - Boxed

$24.99
($29.99 save 17%)
replacementsltd

Baltz Glass Apple Paperweight

$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Glass Cow Figurines Small Animal Collector Paperweight Cow Sculpture Artglass Figurine Cow Statue Glass Cow Figurine Blown Glass Yellow Bull

$10.00
amazon

East Coast Seashell Flower Paperweight with Apatite Stone

$38.00
amazon

Dimple Cinnabar Small Paperweight

$150.00
neimanmarcus

Global Views Blossom Paper Weight Glass in Pink, Size 1.75 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair BB-8.80054

$172.50
($175.00 save 1%)
wayfair

Fixturedisplays® 4X4x0.8" Oak Square Raw Lightly Sanded Paperweight Riser Platform Art & Craft 21676-1 Wood in Brown, Size 0.79 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in

$5.29
($5.40 save 2%)
wayfair

Blue and Dark Pink Glass Starfish Paperweight

$16.99
amazon

Hand Held Wave - PaperWeight

$16.95
walmart
Advertisement

Alexia Peck - Provence Candle & Paperweight - White Geranium & Lavender

$108.00
amaraus

August Grove® Lucretia Mini Cast Iron Mouse Metal Paper Weight Metal in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 1.25 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair

$9.17
wayfair

Army Angel Memorial Painted Rock Paperweight for Veterans

$37.50
amazon

Alexia Peck - New York Candle & Paperweight - Smoky Fig

$108.00
amaraus

Alexia Peck - Oud Candle & Paperweight

$108.00
amaraus

Tabby Cat Hand Painted on a Smooth Spanish Beach Rock Paperweight Collectible Ornament

$38.00
amazon

Mercer41 Gold Crystal Faceted Apple Paperweight w/ Gold Leaf Crystal, Size 2.5 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair D70DB721F9A74646BB10EF884872953C

$79.99
wayfair

NeroCavallo Crystal Hex Spinner Ferrari Paper Weight, Size 1.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair PW-HEX1

$41.99
wayfair

Star Column Paperweight

$85.00
horchow neimanmarcus

NeroCavallo Cavallino Paper Weight, Size 3.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair PW-CCP34

$33.99
wayfair

Decorative Decision Maker and Paper Weight

$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Majestic Gifts Inc. Frosted Crystal Tennis Ball Clear Base-Paperweight

$66.99
overstock
Advertisement

Sapien Art Glass Paperweight

$22.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Crystal Paperweight Figurine

$43.95
wayfairnorthamerica

Paroles Yolo Glass Paperweight - Clear

$38.50
($55.00 save 30%)
macy's

She's A Gem! Engraved Diamond Keepsake Paperweight Clear

$38.99
bedbath&beyond

Rackley Common Tiger Butterfly Paperweight

$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Pursel Scorpion Dome Paperweight

$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica

REALBUG Rhinoceros Beetle Paperweight (1 5/8 x 2 7/8 x 1)

$14.94
amazon

Paroles Yolo Glass Paperweight

$38.50
($55.00 save 30%)
macys

Prosperity Design Artisan Hand-carved Green Jade Gemstone Art Decor Symbol or Paperweight Gift Large Obelisk Sculpture (Peru)

$49.99
overstock

Majestic Gifts Inc. Glass Golf Etched Paperweight

$37.39
($44.49 save 16%)
overstock

Matashi 3D Crystal Ball Paperweight for Desk w/ Galaxy Solar System Model Colorful Lighted Base Gift for Students Teachers Boss

$36.99
overstock

3 Sizes Pineapple Figurines Crystal Glass Hand Craft Gold Paperweight Ornament Gift DIY - Small

$29.33
newegg
Advertisement

Attractile New Crystal Glass 5 Color Little Butterfly paperweight Wedding Gifts - green

$11.39
newegg

Green Glass Dragon Figurines Small Sculpture Miniature Artisan Stained Glass Perfect Gift Murano Paperweight Home Decoration Glasswork Collectible Gifts

$12.00
amazon

40mm Clear Crystal Paperweight Glass Giant Diamond Shpaed Jewelry Wedding Decor - Emerald green

$8.93
newegg

House of Hampton® Finian Heart Paperweight Plastic, Size 1.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 9B0F983682084FDDB80070E1ED9DCA6D

$22.99
($24.99 save 8%)
wayfair

Inbox Zero Crystal Ornament Butterfly Orchid Figurine Crystal Flower Dreams Ornament,Table Centerpiece Paperweight w/ Gifts Box | Wayfair

$86.99
wayfair

80mm Clear Crystal Diamond Shape Paperweight Glass Gem Display Ornament Gift Box -

$18.68
newegg

Caithness Snow White Collection Grumpy Paperweight - Boxed

$11.99
($13.99 save 14%)
replacementsltd

Bohanan Glass Crystal Diamond Paper Weight Sculpture

$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mercer41 Peraza Crystal Egg Shaped Paper Weight, Size 4.4 H x 2.8 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair A542779A21B24A6FB5233D621988F37E

$44.99
wayfair

Lucy Lu Designs Paper Weights - Botanic Desert Floral Paperweight

$13.99
($19.99 save 30%)
zulily

Blue Octopus Glass Paper Weight Figurine 5.5 Inch

$34.18
walmart

Millwood Pines 2-1/2" Antiqued Brass Sleeping Fox Paper Weight Tabletop Lodge Cabin Decor in Yellow, Size 1.25 H x 2.25 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair

$40.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Pink Valentines Heart, Solid Glass Paperweight, Valentines Day, Sweetheart, Mothers Day, Birthday, Anniversary, Gifts for Her

$135.00
amazon

Cronk Flower in Egg Paper Weight

$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Osteen Jellyfish Paperweight Glass Art

$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Wedding Acrylic Paperweight, Gifts -A Love Letter

$21.99
walgreens

Waterford American Flag Paperweight

$95.00
bloomingdale's

Wedgwood Clio Paper Weight

$13.99
replacementsltd

Sewing Keeps Me Sane Glass Paperweight

$3.49
($6.99 save 50%)
hobbylobby

Rosalind Wheeler Quinto Indian Admiral Butterfly Paperweight Resin in Brown, Size 5.3 H x 4.3 W x 1.1 D in | Wayfair

$32.99
wayfair

Ragan Common Tiger Butterfly Dome Paperweight

$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Decorative Brass Bird Paper Weight

$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Crystal Sunflower Figurine Ornament Paperweight Table Decor

$132.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Jurassic Park Mosquito In Amber Resin Paper Weight Measures 3 Inches Tall

$29.99
newegg
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com