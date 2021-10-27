Office Chair Mats

featured

Alera UNV56806 Cleated Chair Mat For Low & Medium Pile Carpet 36 X 48 Clear new

$76.91
newegg
featured

Anji Mountain 3-ft x 4-ft Brown Rectangular Indoor Chair Mat Polyester | AMB9013

$168.33
lowes
featured

Viztex® Glacier Lipped Chair Mat for Carpets up to 3/8" - 36" x 48"The Floortex Ecotex Evolutionmat is one of the top of the range plastic chair mats Floortex offer and also has the benefit of many green credentials. Manufactured from enhanced polymer which contains up to 50% recycled material and is 100% recyclable. The Evolutionmat protects your flooring from damage and helps red

$83.99
ashleyhomestore

ATLANTIC 46" x 60" EconoMat Chair Mat for Hard Floors, Clear

$70.99
($114.99 save 38%)
ashleyhomestore

Advantagemat 3-3/4-ft x 4-5/12-ft Clear Rectangular Indoor Chair Mat | FR11341525LV

$65.23
lowes

Anji Mountain 3-ft x 4-ft Brown Rectangular Indoor Chair Mat Polyester | AMB9012D

$228.33
lowes

Viztex® Glacier Vinyl Rectangular Chair Mat for Hard Floor - 48" x 60"Floortex's Black Advantagemat's help make your desk work space more ergonomic, by taking strain off of your legs and back, this is done by providing an easy-glide surface. The key reason chair users purchase floor mats is to protect a small or large area of flooring from indentations and scuffs caused by rolling

$90.99
ashleyhomestore

Advantagemat 4-ft x 6-7/12-ft Clear Rectangular Indoor Chair Mat | FR1120025EV

$114.67
lowes

Viztex® Glacier Rectangular Chair Mat for Hard Floors - 30" x 48"The Floortex Ecotex Evolutionmat is one of the top of the range plastic chair mats Floortex offer and also has the benefit of many green credentials. Manufactured from enhanced polymer which contains up to 50% recycled material and is 100% recyclable. The Evolutionmat protects your flooring from damage and helps reduc

$71.99
ashleyhomestore

Advantagemat 2-1/2-ft x 3-11/12-ft Black Rectangular Indoor Chair Mat | FC123047HEBV

$47.67
lowes

Advantagemat 4-ft x 6-7/12-ft Clear Rectangular Indoor Chair Mat | FR1220025EV

$114.67
lowes

Cloyne Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Anji Mountain 3-ft x 4-ft Blue Rectangular Indoor Chair Mat Polyester | AMB9015D

$228.33
lowes

Chair Mat

$55.09
wayfairnorthamerica

Mind Reader Standard 46" x 60" Rectangular Chair Mat for Carpet, PVC (LOFFCREC-CLR)

$69.99
staples

Mind Reader Standard 36" x 48" Rectangular Chair Mat for Carpet, PVC (OFFCREC-CLR)

$49.99
staples

Merzouga Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Plastic Mat For Office Chair Easy Glide On Hard Floors, Clear Computer Chair Mat Office Floor Mat Protector For Wood Floors

$93.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Tommy Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Chantico Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Salah Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Cane Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Baby Stroller Cushion Mat Cotton Baby Safe Chair Mat Pure Cotton Dining Chair Warming Mat for Stroller

$12.29
walmart

Massalia Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Folklore Sunshine Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Chair Mat For Hardwood And Tile Floor, Straight Edge Rectangular Sturdy Multi-Purpose Polyethylenedesk Chair Mat, Anti-Slip, Non-Toxic Plastic Protect

$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Adjustable, Folding, Baby High Chair Blue - High Chairs for Babies and Toddlers - 3 Different Heights and Adjustable Seat - Removable Tray, Comfortable Toddler Chair Mat

$54.99
walmart

Wrap Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Agate Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Optic Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Banana Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Tropez Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Hoops Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Twine Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Langosta Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ivy Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Mardin Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Eco Bamboo Standard Rectangular Cherry Chair Mat (52 x 48)

$144.99
overstock

Prism Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Galia Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Naythen Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Freja Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Hermosa Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Moonlake Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

OTVIAP Stroller Cool Mats, Stroller Cooling Cushions Cover Cushions High Feeding Chair Mat

$9.67
walmart

PKQWTM Elephant Hammock Beach Sea Chair Pads Chair Mat Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Size 18x18 inches

$19.99
walmart

Nenetl Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Moda Excellent Plus Home Office PVC Chair Mat Rectangle Shape with Studs

$65.49
overstock
Advertisement

Megamat 3-5/6-ft x 5-ft Clear Rectangular Indoor Chair Mat | FCM121525ER

$368.58
lowes

Binegar Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mind Reader Office Chair Mat For Hardwood Floor

$25.89
($52.99 save 51%)
macys

Lorell Hard Floor Wide Lip Vinyl Chairmat Chair Mat, 60', Clear

$112.46
newegg

Outdoor Chaise Lounger Cushion Rocking Chair Mat

$58.51
walmart

Moonlake Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Maya Low Pile Carpet Beveled Round Chair Mat

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Chatham Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Floortex® Ecotex® 48" x 60" Rectangular Chair Mat for Carpets up to 3/8", Enhanced Polymer (ECO114860EP)

$113.99
staples

Ecotex® Enhanced Polymer Lipped Chair Mat for Carpets up to 3/8" - 36" x 48"

$65.49
overstock

Mazu Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Chair Mat For Hard Floors, Upgraded Version - Office Chair Mat For Hardwood Floors, Premium Low-Piel Floor Protector Mat Desk Rug For Home Office

$102.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com