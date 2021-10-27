Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Office
Home Office Decor
Share
Home Office Decor
Desk Sets
Paperweights
Journals & Planners
Business Card Holders
Desktop Organizers
Chair Mats
Pen & Pencil Holders
Desk Organizer
featured
Desk Organizer
$97.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® 2-Tier Bamboo Desktop Organizer, Desktop A4 Paper Size Drawers Organizer, Wooden Tabletop Storage Organization Box For Office & Home
featured
Latitude Run® 2-Tier Bamboo Desktop Organizer, Desktop A4 Paper Size Drawers Organizer, Wooden Tabletop Storage Organization Box For Office & Home
$129.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero 4-Pack Stackable Letter Tray Metal Desktop File Organizer Paper Holder Rack For Mails, Magazines, Documents & Accessories in Pink Wayfair
featured
Inbox Zero 4-Pack Stackable Letter Tray Metal Desktop File Organizer Paper Holder Rack For Mails, Magazines, Documents & Accessories in Pink Wayfair
$118.99
wayfair
6 Tier Mesh Letter Tray With Handle, Desktop Paper Organizer File Holder For Letter/A4
6 Tier Mesh Letter Tray With Handle, Desktop Paper Organizer File Holder For Letter/A4
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant 10 Pack 12 X 3 X 2 Inch Clear Drawer Organizer Trays, Desk Drawer Divider Storage Bins, Size 2.0 H x 12.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant 10 Pack 12 X 3 X 2 Inch Clear Drawer Organizer Trays, Desk Drawer Divider Storage Bins, Size 2.0 H x 12.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair
$83.99
wayfair
iPad Mini 5 Case, Mini iPad Case 4th Gen, iPad Mini 1 2 3 Case, Allytech PU Leather Flip Stand Auto Sleep Wake Pencil Holder Protection Case Cover for Apple iPad Mini 1 2 3 4 5, Colorful Painting
iPad Mini 5 Case, Mini iPad Case 4th Gen, iPad Mini 1 2 3 Case, Allytech PU Leather Flip Stand Auto Sleep Wake Pencil Holder Protection Case Cover for Apple iPad Mini 1 2 3 4 5, Colorful Painting
$16.39
walmart
iPad Mini 5 Case, iPad Mini 4 Case, Allytech Rugged Protection Build-in Pencil Holder Reinforced Shockproof Kickstand Armer Defender Hybrid Case Cover for Apple iPad mini 5/ iPad mini 4, Armygreen
iPad Mini 5 Case, iPad Mini 4 Case, Allytech Rugged Protection Build-in Pencil Holder Reinforced Shockproof Kickstand Armer Defender Hybrid Case Cover for Apple iPad mini 5/ iPad mini 4, Armygreen
$19.99
walmart
Wood Desktop Organizer Paper Storage Letter Tray File Sorter For Home Office
Wood Desktop Organizer Paper Storage Letter Tray File Sorter For Home Office
$107.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Inbox Zero 5 Tier Desk File Organizer Mailroom Mail Sorter Paper Letter Trays For Home & Office | Screws Free Design in Black | Wayfair
Inbox Zero 5 Tier Desk File Organizer Mailroom Mail Sorter Paper Letter Trays For Home & Office | Screws Free Design in Black | Wayfair
$89.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Letter Tray, 4 Tier Stackable Paper Tray File Organizer For Desk Metal Mesh Document Organizer For School Office in Black | Wayfair
Inbox Zero Letter Tray, 4 Tier Stackable Paper Tray File Organizer For Desk Metal Mesh Document Organizer For School Office in Black | Wayfair
$102.99
wayfair
IMAGINATION Desk Drawer Organizer in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 11.14 W x 7.75 D in | Wayfair IMAGINATION7042223
IMAGINATION Desk Drawer Organizer in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 11.14 W x 7.75 D in | Wayfair IMAGINATION7042223
$83.99
wayfair
Mercer41 2 Tier Stackable A4 Filing Trays Office Desk Tidy File Document Letter Office Supplies Desk Organizer Metal in Yellow | Wayfair
Mercer41 2 Tier Stackable A4 Filing Trays Office Desk Tidy File Document Letter Office Supplies Desk Organizer Metal in Yellow | Wayfair
$65.99
wayfair
Tiled Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat
Tiled Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LETTS 2021 Signature - Week to View Planner, Bonded, Vertical, Blue, 6.5 x 3.25 inches (C38SUBE-21)
LETTS 2021 Signature - Week to View Planner, Bonded, Vertical, Blue, 6.5 x 3.25 inches (C38SUBE-21)
$18.34
amazon
LANG Simple Inspirations 2022 Monthly Pocket Planner (22991003185)
LANG Simple Inspirations 2022 Monthly Pocket Planner (22991003185)
$8.99
amazon
Leatherette Two Stackable Paper Trays Desk Organizer - Clutter Organizer For Home, Office, Personal, And Employee Files
Leatherette Two Stackable Paper Trays Desk Organizer - Clutter Organizer For Home, Office, Personal, And Employee Files
$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Primary Composition Notebook: Cute Kangaroo, Story Journal, Wide Ruled Dotted Midline and Picture Space, Grades K-2 Writing and Drawing Workbook, Large 8.5 x 11, 120 Pages.
Primary Composition Notebook: Cute Kangaroo, Story Journal, Wide Ruled Dotted Midline and Picture Space, Grades K-2 Writing and Drawing Workbook, Large 8.5 x 11, 120 Pages.
$6.99
amazon
Agate Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat
Agate Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Inbox Zero 3 Pack Pen Holder For Desk, Acrylic Makeup Brush Holder, Pencil Marker Cup Holder Stationery Organizer & Storage | Wayfair
Inbox Zero 3 Pack Pen Holder For Desk, Acrylic Makeup Brush Holder, Pencil Marker Cup Holder Stationery Organizer & Storage | Wayfair
$66.99
wayfair
Letts 2019 Bloom Weekly Planner, Yellow, 8-1/4 x 5-7/8, Multilingual (C081143-2019)
Letts 2019 Bloom Weekly Planner, Yellow, 8-1/4 x 5-7/8, Multilingual (C081143-2019)
$4.61
amazon
PU Leather Desk Organizer With 4 Compartment,Pen Holder, Pencil Caddy,Office Supplies Desktop Storage Box For Business Card/Mobile Phone/Remote Contro
PU Leather Desk Organizer With 4 Compartment,Pen Holder, Pencil Caddy,Office Supplies Desktop Storage Box For Business Card/Mobile Phone/Remote Contro
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Freja Straight Rectangular Chair Mat
Freja Straight Rectangular Chair Mat
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Maya Low Pile Carpet Beveled Round Chair Mat
Maya Low Pile Carpet Beveled Round Chair Mat
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LANG - 2018 Monthly Planner -"Vintage Travel", Artwork by Tim Coffey - 13-Month: January 2018 - January 2019-8.5" x 12"
LANG - 2018 Monthly Planner -"Vintage Travel", Artwork by Tim Coffey - 13-Month: January 2018 - January 2019-8.5" x 12"
$6.98
amazon
Inbox Zero Desk Organizers & Accessories w/ Drawer & Pencil Holder in Brown, Size 4.3 H x 9.6 W x 5.9 D in | Wayfair
Inbox Zero Desk Organizers & Accessories w/ Drawer & Pencil Holder in Brown, Size 4.3 H x 9.6 W x 5.9 D in | Wayfair
$85.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero 2 Pack Magnetic Pencil Holder Extra Strong Magnets Mesh Marker Holder Generous Compartment Perfect For Whiteboard in Black | Wayfair
Inbox Zero 2 Pack Magnetic Pencil Holder Extra Strong Magnets Mesh Marker Holder Generous Compartment Perfect For Whiteboard in Black | Wayfair
$69.99
wayfair
Acrylic Pen Holder 4 Compartments, Pencil Holder For Desk, Stationary Organizer For Desk Accessories, Pen Cup Marker Holder, Clear Makeup Brush Holder
Acrylic Pen Holder 4 Compartments, Pencil Holder For Desk, Stationary Organizer For Desk Accessories, Pen Cup Marker Holder, Clear Makeup Brush Holder
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Desk Organizer With Drawer, Desk Storage Box With 4 Drawers, Plastic Office Stationery Supplies Organizers, Desktop Organizer For Office School Home
Desk Organizer With Drawer, Desk Storage Box With 4 Drawers, Plastic Office Stationery Supplies Organizers, Desktop Organizer For Office School Home
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nenetl Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat
Nenetl Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Inbox Zero 2-Tier Printer Stand Monitor Computer Riser Office Wood Desk Storage Organizer in Brown | Wayfair 8D9089E80BC6471C91EFEADC4A9A2ADC
Inbox Zero 2-Tier Printer Stand Monitor Computer Riser Office Wood Desk Storage Organizer in Brown | Wayfair 8D9089E80BC6471C91EFEADC4A9A2ADC
$119.99
wayfair
Never Understimate A Boy Who Loves Ladybird: Perfect Ladybird Notebook Journal For Boy , Black Lined Journal For Writing Notes , .Ladybird Notebook Journal for School Boy , Christmas/Birthday Vol-2
Never Understimate A Boy Who Loves Ladybird: Perfect Ladybird Notebook Journal For Boy , Black Lined Journal For Writing Notes , .Ladybird Notebook Journal for School Boy , Christmas/Birthday Vol-2
$5.99
amazon
Hoops Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat
Hoops Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mesh Office Organizer For Desk – Desk Organizer With 4 Tiers And Sliding Drawer For Storing Office Supplies, Files, Folders, Pens, Pencils. Desktop Or
Mesh Office Organizer For Desk – Desk Organizer With 4 Tiers And Sliding Drawer For Storing Office Supplies, Files, Folders, Pens, Pencils. Desktop Or
$91.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rinchen Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat
Rinchen Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
JGZ Cute Pencil Case Standing Pen Holder Telescopic Makeup Pouch Pop Up Cosmetics Bag w/ Kawaii Smile Face Stationery Case Office Organizer Box For Girl
JGZ Cute Pencil Case Standing Pen Holder Telescopic Makeup Pouch Pop Up Cosmetics Bag w/ Kawaii Smile Face Stationery Case Office Organizer Box For Girl
$63.99
wayfair
Lift Off: Lift Off Notebook /Die cast carcollector / Diary Great Gift for Jetpack or any other occasion. 110 Pages 6" by 9" (Paperback)
Lift Off: Lift Off Notebook /Die cast carcollector / Diary Great Gift for Jetpack or any other occasion. 110 Pages 6" by 9" (Paperback)
$8.99
walmartusa
Loon Peak® Wood 2-Hole Pen Holder, Pencil Holder, Pen Organizer, Pencil Organizer, Pen Cup, Pencil Cup in Brown, Size 3.62 H x 7.75 W x 3.62 D in
Loon Peak® Wood 2-Hole Pen Holder, Pencil Holder, Pen Organizer, Pencil Organizer, Pen Cup, Pencil Cup in Brown, Size 3.62 H x 7.75 W x 3.62 D in
$75.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Mesh Desk Organizer, Multifunctional Office Desktop Stationery Organizer w/ Drawer, Pencil Holder in Blue, Size 4.1 H x 8.7 W x 4.3 D in
Inbox Zero Mesh Desk Organizer, Multifunctional Office Desktop Stationery Organizer w/ Drawer, Pencil Holder in Blue, Size 4.1 H x 8.7 W x 4.3 D in
$65.99
wayfair
Chatham Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat
Chatham Low Pile Carpet Straight Rectangular Chair Mat
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Eat.Sleep.Repeat Weekly Meal Planner
Eat.Sleep.Repeat Weekly Meal Planner
$10.99
amazon
Calendar Monthly Planner: Undated Monthly and Weekly 7 Day Planner
Calendar Monthly Planner: Undated Monthly and Weekly 7 Day Planner
$6.95
amazon
Silicone Case Compatible with Apple Pencil Holder Sleeve Skin Pocket Cover Accessories for iPad Prowith Charging Cap HolderProtective Nib Covers.
Silicone Case Compatible with Apple Pencil Holder Sleeve Skin Pocket Cover Accessories for iPad Prowith Charging Cap HolderProtective Nib Covers.
$10.61
newegg
Letts 2019 Pastel Weekly Planner, Peach, 8-1/4 x 5-7/8, Multilingual (C081177-2019)
Letts 2019 Pastel Weekly Planner, Peach, 8-1/4 x 5-7/8, Multilingual (C081177-2019)
$9.10
amazon
Seville Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat
Seville Low Pile Carpet Straight Round Chair Mat
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Thankful For Planner Sticker | Erin Condren | Happy Planner | Agenda | Calendar
Thankful For Planner Sticker | Erin Condren | Happy Planner | Agenda | Calendar
$3.39
amazon
MR6T2B/A Logitech Case Kickstand Cover Bumper Stand iPad 9.7' 5th & 6th w/ Pencil Holder
MR6T2B/A Logitech Case Kickstand Cover Bumper Stand iPad 9.7' 5th & 6th w/ Pencil Holder
$16.99
newegg
Plastic Home Office Storage Bin Desk Organizer
Plastic Home Office Storage Bin Desk Organizer
$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dog Grooming Appointment Book: Daily Schedule Planner Diary For Pet Groomers / Barber With Hourly Slots / 2022/2023 Calendar, Client Contact Details & ... slots - Gifts For Small Business Owners
Dog Grooming Appointment Book: Daily Schedule Planner Diary For Pet Groomers / Barber With Hourly Slots / 2022/2023 Calendar, Client Contact Details & ... slots - Gifts For Small Business Owners
$11.98
amazon
Dteck For Tab A7 10.4 Case 2020 T500 T505 Heavy Duty Rugged 3 Layer Full Body Shockproof Protective Covers with 360 Rotate Stand /Hand Strap/ Should Belt /Pencil Holder, Colorful Rosegold
Dteck For Tab A7 10.4 Case 2020 T500 T505 Heavy Duty Rugged 3 Layer Full Body Shockproof Protective Covers with 360 Rotate Stand /Hand Strap/ Should Belt /Pencil Holder, Colorful Rosegold
$31.99
walmart
Shockproof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11", Allytech Rugged 3-Layer Protective Case Bumper Kickstand Cover with S Pen Holder for Galaxy Tab S7 2020 11-inch Tablet SM-T870/T875/T876,Rose
Shockproof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11", Allytech Rugged 3-Layer Protective Case Bumper Kickstand Cover with S Pen Holder for Galaxy Tab S7 2020 11-inch Tablet SM-T870/T875/T876,Rose
$27.99
walmart
Allytech iPad 10.2" Case with Pencil Holder, 3 Layers Heavy Duty Protection Without Screen Protector Kickstand Shockproof Anti-scratch Drop Protection Case Cover for Apple iPad 7th Gen, Armygreen
Allytech iPad 10.2" Case with Pencil Holder, 3 Layers Heavy Duty Protection Without Screen Protector Kickstand Shockproof Anti-scratch Drop Protection Case Cover for Apple iPad 7th Gen, Armygreen
$28.69
walmart
Shockproof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11", Allytech Rugged 3-Layer Protective Case Bumper Kickstand Cover with S Pen Holder for Galaxy Tab S7 2020 11-inch Tablet SM-T870/T875/T876,Armygreen
Shockproof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11", Allytech Rugged 3-Layer Protective Case Bumper Kickstand Cover with S Pen Holder for Galaxy Tab S7 2020 11-inch Tablet SM-T870/T875/T876,Armygreen
$27.99
walmart
UZBL iPad 10.2 Case 2020 iPad 8th Generation Case / 2019 iPad 7th Generation Case, Shockwave v2 Heavy Duty Rugged Case with Pencil Holder, Screen Protector and Removable Kickstand
UZBL iPad 10.2 Case 2020 iPad 8th Generation Case / 2019 iPad 7th Generation Case, Shockwave v2 Heavy Duty Rugged Case with Pencil Holder, Screen Protector and Removable Kickstand
$39.95
walmart
2021 Weekly & Monthly Planner by AT-A-GLANCE, 5-1/2" x 8-1/2", Small, Contemporary, Purple (70108X5921)
2021 Weekly & Monthly Planner by AT-A-GLANCE, 5-1/2" x 8-1/2", Small, Contemporary, Purple (70108X5921)
$18.32
($21.21
save 14%)
amazon
Aothia Desk Organizer Wood/Plastic in Black, Size 2.0 H x 5.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair WF-Desk Organizer-BLACK
Aothia Desk Organizer Wood/Plastic in Black, Size 2.0 H x 5.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair WF-Desk Organizer-BLACK
$38.99
wayfair
AT-A-GLANCE, Weekly/Monthly Planner
AT-A-GLANCE, Weekly/Monthly Planner
$18.57
amazon
Anji Mountain 3-ft x 4-ft Brown Rectangular Indoor Chair Mat Polyester | AMB9013
Anji Mountain 3-ft x 4-ft Brown Rectangular Indoor Chair Mat Polyester | AMB9013
$168.33
lowes
Composition Book: Backpacking: 140 Page 6x9 Composition Notebook Diary (Paperback)
Composition Book: Backpacking: 140 Page 6x9 Composition Notebook Diary (Paperback)
$6.99
walmartusa
2021 Blue Sky 3.63" x 6.13" Planner, Sunshine Flowers (131765)
2021 Blue Sky 3.63" x 6.13" Planner, Sunshine Flowers (131765)
$6.49
staples
Find Joy Lined Journal By Artist's Loft™ | Michaels®
Find Joy Lined Journal By Artist's Loft™ | Michaels®
$6.99
michaelsstores
Home Office Decor
