The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Mirrors
Mirrors
Share
Mirrors
Sets
Dresser
Floor
Wall
Empire Art Direct Stainless Steel Silver Glass Wall Mirror 36-in L x 24-in W Clear Mirror, Brushed Black Stainless Steel Frame Framed Wall Mirror
featured
Empire Art Direct Stainless Steel Silver Glass Wall Mirror 36-in L x 24-in W Clear Mirror, Brushed Black Stainless Steel Frame Framed Wall Mirror
$360.00
lowes
Empire Art Direct Stainless Steel Silver Glass Wall Mirror 30-in L x 20-in W Clear Mirror, Brushed Gold Stainless Steel Frame Framed Wall Mirror
featured
Empire Art Direct Stainless Steel Silver Glass Wall Mirror 30-in L x 20-in W Clear Mirror, Brushed Gold Stainless Steel Frame Framed Wall Mirror
$320.00
lowes
Ashton Wall Décor LLC Plate Accent Mirror Wood in Brown/White, Size 27.0 H x 31.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair BPMWM8751-2024
featured
Ashton Wall Décor LLC Plate Accent Mirror Wood in Brown/White, Size 27.0 H x 31.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair BPMWM8751-2024
$299.99
wayfair
3 Piece Fulda Mirror Set
3 Piece Fulda Mirror Set
$519.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Brass SG-93-SCH Sag Harbor Collection Frameless Landscape Rectangular Tilt Mirror with Beveled Edge Satin Chrome
Allied Brass SG-93-SCH Sag Harbor Collection Frameless Landscape Rectangular Tilt Mirror with Beveled Edge Satin Chrome
$215.67
amazon
17 Stories Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror Metal in Black, Size 30.0 H x 30.0 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair 67B69D15D7724939A4A74C2D39EB8CA7
17 Stories Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror Metal in Black, Size 30.0 H x 30.0 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair 67B69D15D7724939A4A74C2D39EB8CA7
$192.99
wayfair
Avanity Madison Wall Mirror - Tobacco
Avanity Madison Wall Mirror - Tobacco
$217.50
overstock
Wall Mirror Oversize Large, Portico Espresso 46 x 36-inch - oversize large - 46 x 36-inch
Wall Mirror Oversize Large, Portico Espresso 46 x 36-inch - oversize large - 46 x 36-inch
$352.99
overstock
Isbrand Beveled Accent Mirror
Isbrand Beveled Accent Mirror
$349.80
wayfairnorthamerica
Amanti Art Carlisle Brown 28 in. x 64 in. Rustic Rectangle Full Length Brown Framed Floor Leaner Mirror
Amanti Art Carlisle Brown 28 in. x 64 in. Rustic Rectangle Full Length Brown Framed Floor Leaner Mirror
$613.64
homedepot
Astoria Grand Derrell Traditional Venetian Full Length Mirror Wood in Black, Size 59.0 H x 35.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair
Astoria Grand Derrell Traditional Venetian Full Length Mirror Wood in Black, Size 59.0 H x 35.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair
$384.99
wayfair
AllModern Eaton Wall Mirror Metal in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 40.25 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 72DD3957E95444AF81FDC6337D06C361
AllModern Eaton Wall Mirror Metal in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 40.25 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 72DD3957E95444AF81FDC6337D06C361
$510.00
wayfair
Reitz Framed Oval Accent Mirror
Reitz Framed Oval Accent Mirror
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ames Beveled Accent Mirror
Ames Beveled Accent Mirror
$400.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Christen Unframed Rectangular Full Length Wall Mirror
Christen Unframed Rectangular Full Length Wall Mirror
$254.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Amanti Art Forged Pewter 18 in. x 52 in. Modern Rectangle Full Length Framed On the Door Mirror
Amanti Art Forged Pewter 18 in. x 52 in. Modern Rectangle Full Length Framed On the Door Mirror
$441.96
homedepot
Alcott Hill® Busey Accent Mirror Plastic in Blue, Size 31.0 H x 21.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 3D60EC9F07874EE68FA8811F0B0248D5
Alcott Hill® Busey Accent Mirror Plastic in Blue, Size 31.0 H x 21.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 3D60EC9F07874EE68FA8811F0B0248D5
$193.99
wayfair
21" x 25" Intaglio Embossed Black Framed Wall Mirror - Amanti Art
21" x 25" Intaglio Embossed Black Framed Wall Mirror - Amanti Art
$156.99
target
Wall Mirror Large, Intaglio Antique Black 33 x 27-inch - large - 33 x 27-inch
Wall Mirror Large, Intaglio Antique Black 33 x 27-inch - large - 33 x 27-inch
$181.99
overstock
Amanti Art Medium Rectangle Brushed Gold Metallic Beveled Glass Modern Mirror (29 in. H x 41 in. W)
Amanti Art Medium Rectangle Brushed Gold Metallic Beveled Glass Modern Mirror (29 in. H x 41 in. W)
$138.76
homedepot
Amanti Art Medium Rectangle Salon Silver Beveled Glass Modern Mirror (35 in. H x 45 in. W)
Amanti Art Medium Rectangle Salon Silver Beveled Glass Modern Mirror (35 in. H x 45 in. W)
$260.39
homedepot
Urban Pewter Framed Full Length Floor Leaner Mirror
Urban Pewter Framed Full Length Floor Leaner Mirror
$331.99
bedbath&beyond
A&B Home Kirby Mirrored Hexagon Wall Mirror - Clear
A&B Home Kirby Mirrored Hexagon Wall Mirror - Clear
$169.97
overstock
17 Stories Lake Park Ultra Modern Full Length Mirror Wood in Gray, Size 70.5 H x 25.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair CE47DA7F68524A58A7DFB478897154A1
17 Stories Lake Park Ultra Modern Full Length Mirror Wood in Gray, Size 70.5 H x 25.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair CE47DA7F68524A58A7DFB478897154A1
$273.99
wayfair
Wall Hanging Mirror Boho Mirror with Fringe Round Mirror Art Ornament for Apartment Living Room Bedroom Dorm Entryway
Wall Hanging Mirror Boho Mirror with Fringe Round Mirror Art Ornament for Apartment Living Room Bedroom Dorm Entryway
$30.98
walmart
Danielburnham Metal Distressed with Shelves Wall Mirror
Danielburnham Metal Distressed with Shelves Wall Mirror
$134.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amanti Art Milano 46x36 Wall Mirror
Amanti Art Milano 46x36 Wall Mirror
$559.29
($1,333.00
save -55829%)
macy's
Astoria Grand Brodhead Traditional Accent Mirror Resin in Black, Size 34.75 H x 16.75 W in | Wayfair 8D9DF5DD543F46CD992BDAF132F84E47
Astoria Grand Brodhead Traditional Accent Mirror Resin in Black, Size 34.75 H x 16.75 W in | Wayfair 8D9DF5DD543F46CD992BDAF132F84E47
$216.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Hendry Traditional Beveled Accent Mirror, Size 23.5 H x 1.36 D in | Wayfair E3F211774E34487F971D3501ABE4E388
Astoria Grand Hendry Traditional Beveled Accent Mirror, Size 23.5 H x 1.36 D in | Wayfair E3F211774E34487F971D3501ABE4E388
$197.99
wayfair
19" x 53" Imperial Framed Full Length on the Door Mirror White - Amanti Art
19" x 53" Imperial Framed Full Length on the Door Mirror White - Amanti Art
$152.99
target
Autry Braided Accent Mirror
Autry Braided Accent Mirror
$310.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Callie Accent Mirror, Gold Finish
Callie Accent Mirror, Gold Finish
$44.99
($59.99
save 25%)
ashleyhomestore
Alpine Art & Mirror Carriage House Black & Silver 31" X 37" Rectangular Beveled Wall Mirror
Alpine Art & Mirror Carriage House Black & Silver 31" X 37" Rectangular Beveled Wall Mirror
$229.99
bedbath&beyond
Amanti Art Wedge White Full Length Over-The-Door Mirror
Amanti Art Wedge White Full Length Over-The-Door Mirror
$237.59
($263.99
save 10%)
kohl's
Amanti Art Medium Rectangle Tuxedo Black Beveled Glass Modern Mirror (25.5 in. H x 21.5 in. W)
Amanti Art Medium Rectangle Tuxedo Black Beveled Glass Modern Mirror (25.5 in. H x 21.5 in. W)
$90.30
homedepot
Amanti Art Medium Rectangle Flair Silver Beveled Glass Modern Mirror (34 in. H x 44 in. W)
Amanti Art Medium Rectangle Flair Silver Beveled Glass Modern Mirror (34 in. H x 44 in. W)
$256.98
homedepot
23.5-in. W 35.5-in. H Modern Plywood-Melamine Wood Mirror In Dawn Grey - American Imanginations AI-608
23.5-in. W 35.5-in. H Modern Plywood-Melamine Wood Mirror In Dawn Grey - American Imanginations AI-608
$221.33
totallyfurniture
Home Accents Mirror, Black
Home Accents Mirror, Black
$88.99
($285.99
save 69%)
ashleyhomestore
Rectangular Beveled Accent Floor Mirror with Glitter Mosaic Pattern, Silver
Rectangular Beveled Accent Floor Mirror with Glitter Mosaic Pattern, Silver
$319.49
overstock
Amanti Art Corvino Extra Large Wall Mirror White
Amanti Art Corvino Extra Large Wall Mirror White
$238.00
buybuybaby
August Grove® Lofgren Traditional Distressed Wall Mirror Wood in Green, Size 31.5 H x 29.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair F92C97A6CDD945D9BE7596F8FB8E2F8C
August Grove® Lofgren Traditional Distressed Wall Mirror Wood in Green, Size 31.5 H x 29.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair F92C97A6CDD945D9BE7596F8FB8E2F8C
$303.81
wayfair
Amanti Art Large Rectangle Distressed Black Brown/Tan Silver Metallic Hooks Casual Mirror (51.5 in. H x 17.5 in. W)
Amanti Art Large Rectangle Distressed Black Brown/Tan Silver Metallic Hooks Casual Mirror (51.5 in. H x 17.5 in. W)
$127.98
homedepot
Burcham Accent Mirror
Burcham Accent Mirror
$155.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Roberson Charme Modern Accent Mirror
Roberson Charme Modern Accent Mirror
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Capone Decoration Beveled Accent Mirror
Capone Decoration Beveled Accent Mirror
$489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Eva On the Door Mirror Full Length Mirror
Eva On the Door Mirror Full Length Mirror
$132.97
overstock
Wall Mirror Choose Your Custom Size - Extra Large, Rustic Pine Wood
Wall Mirror Choose Your Custom Size - Extra Large, Rustic Pine Wood
$299.99
overstock
Monarch Small Mirror - Ballard Designs
Monarch Small Mirror - Ballard Designs
$479.00
ballarddesigns
Traditional Lighted Full Length Mirror
Traditional Lighted Full Length Mirror
$719.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Etta Avenue™ Taylor Wall Mirror in Yellow, Size 42.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.88 D in | Wayfair 695C71E0C3884B809FED3BBCB717BFB8
Etta Avenue™ Taylor Wall Mirror in Yellow, Size 42.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.88 D in | Wayfair 695C71E0C3884B809FED3BBCB717BFB8
$229.99
wayfair
Hexagon Star Abstract Luxury Waves Eclectic Frameless Wall Mirror
Hexagon Star Abstract Luxury Waves Eclectic Frameless Wall Mirror
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Designart Designart Mirrors 24-in L x 24-in W Round Purple Polished Frameless Wall Mirror | MIR24263-C2-C24
Designart Designart Mirrors 24-in L x 24-in W Round Purple Polished Frameless Wall Mirror | MIR24263-C2-C24
$195.00
lowes
Charlton Home® Marchmont Arched Top Accent Mirror Metal in White, Size 29.0 H x 21.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 515A88787AFD4F14B225012BAC5EF9F5
Charlton Home® Marchmont Arched Top Accent Mirror Metal in White, Size 29.0 H x 21.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 515A88787AFD4F14B225012BAC5EF9F5
$254.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Triangular Colourfields 31 Modern & Contemporary Wall Mirror Resin in Yellow, Size 31.5 H x 31.5 W x 0.24 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Triangular Colourfields 31 Modern & Contemporary Wall Mirror Resin in Yellow, Size 31.5 H x 31.5 W x 0.24 D in | Wayfair
$179.99
wayfair
Designart Designart Mirrors 31.5-in L x 31.5-in W Oval Multi-color Polished Frameless Wall Mirror | MIR24582-C1-O24-32
Designart Designart Mirrors 31.5-in L x 31.5-in W Oval Multi-color Polished Frameless Wall Mirror | MIR24582-C1-O24-32
$187.50
lowes
Charlton Home® Dalston Landscape Wall Mirror in Gray, Size 32.7 H x 21.0 W x 3.4 D in | Wayfair 593D86B98C4B48A38B979FB54A466D4F
Charlton Home® Dalston Landscape Wall Mirror in Gray, Size 32.7 H x 21.0 W x 3.4 D in | Wayfair 593D86B98C4B48A38B979FB54A466D4F
$395.99
wayfair
Designart Designart Mirrors 24-in L x 24-in W Round Red Polished Wall Mirror | MIR18965-FC24
Designart Designart Mirrors 24-in L x 24-in W Round Red Polished Wall Mirror | MIR18965-FC24
$195.00
lowes
Aliana Collection 961554 39"X 39" Mirror with LED Lighting Wall Mounted and Contemporary Style in Silver and Black
Aliana Collection 961554 39"X 39" Mirror with LED Lighting Wall Mounted and Contemporary Style in Silver and Black
$308.99
appliancesconnection
Silhouette Collection FV MIRROR 23X30 ZAMBUKKA Vanity Mirror with Shaker Style Frame and Hanging Wire Included in
Silhouette Collection FV MIRROR 23X30 ZAMBUKKA Vanity Mirror with Shaker Style Frame and Hanging Wire Included in
$194.25
appliancesconnection
Charlton Home® Beresford Arched Top Ceiling Hung Mirror Metal in Brown, Size 60.0 H x 21.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair D0193C30725A4ECDA2B40AC480212910
Charlton Home® Beresford Arched Top Ceiling Hung Mirror Metal in Brown, Size 60.0 H x 21.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair D0193C30725A4ECDA2B40AC480212910
$415.99
wayfair
Mirrors
