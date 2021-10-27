Night Lights

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Wall
Night Lights
Night Lights
Share
Night Lights
Star Night Light With Remote Control For Bedroom Rechargeable Night Light Pink
featured
Star Night Light With Remote Control For Bedroom Rechargeable Night Light Pink
$17.99
walmart
Baby Sleep Aid Toys, Baby White Noise Machine, Baby Sleep Soothers, Toddler Sleep Aid Night Light with 10 Soothing Lullaby, Portable Stuffed Teddy for Baby Toddler (Koala)
featured
Baby Sleep Aid Toys, Baby White Noise Machine, Baby Sleep Soothers, Toddler Sleep Aid Night Light with 10 Soothing Lullaby, Portable Stuffed Teddy for Baby Toddler (Koala)
$17.99
walmart
WEWILL Glow White Teddy Bear Stuffed Animal LED Colorful NightLight Plush Toy Soft Floppy Gift for Kids on Birthday Valentine Festivals,8-Inch
featured
WEWILL Glow White Teddy Bear Stuffed Animal LED Colorful NightLight Plush Toy Soft Floppy Gift for Kids on Birthday Valentine Festivals,8-Inch
$29.98
walmart
Art Plates NL-269 Create Night Light
Art Plates NL-269 Create Night Light
$15.50
amazon
Personalized Firefighter Lighted Mason Jar, Custom Firefighter LED night light
Personalized Firefighter Lighted Mason Jar, Custom Firefighter LED night light
$25.00
amazon
Scarlet Witch Avengers 3D night light
Scarlet Witch Avengers 3D night light
$21.99
amazon
Air King AKF50LS Energy Star Deluxe Quiet Series Bath Fan with Light and Night Light, 50-CFM, White
Air King AKF50LS Energy Star Deluxe Quiet Series Bath Fan with Light and Night Light, 50-CFM, White
$131.56
amazon
Bangcool LED Night Light Creative Romantic Handwritten Message Board Graffiti Board
Bangcool LED Night Light Creative Romantic Handwritten Message Board Graffiti Board
$38.61
walmart
Seashell Night Light for Beach Decor, Nautical Decor, Or Coastal Decor - Shades of Browns
Seashell Night Light for Beach Decor, Nautical Decor, Or Coastal Decor - Shades of Browns
$38.00
amazon
Art Plates NL-629 Immaculate Conception Night Light
Art Plates NL-629 Immaculate Conception Night Light
$15.50
amazon
Starry Light Night Light Projector
Starry Light Night Light Projector
$141.45
walmart
Night Light for Kids , Baby Night Light with USB Cable and Remote Control - Bluetooth Dinosaur Eggshell Rotating Projector
Night Light for Kids , Baby Night Light with USB Cable and Remote Control - Bluetooth Dinosaur Eggshell Rotating Projector
$43.33
walmart
Advertisement
Night light Christmas Lantern Desktop Innovative Night light for Decorations
Night light Christmas Lantern Desktop Innovative Night light for Decorations
$9.16
walmart
Art Plates NL-1232 Horse Shoe's Tan Night Light
Art Plates NL-1232 Horse Shoe's Tan Night Light
$15.50
amazon
LED Lantern Light Pendant Decorative Party Night Light for Christmas Window Wall
LED Lantern Light Pendant Decorative Party Night Light for Christmas Window Wall
$26.08
walmart
LED Night Light
LED Night Light
$12.48
wayfairnorthamerica
Galaxy Projector, Star Light Projector Sky Lite Bedroom Decor Night Light Projector with Music Speaker and Remote Control, 3 in 1 Star Projector.
Galaxy Projector, Star Light Projector Sky Lite Bedroom Decor Night Light Projector with Music Speaker and Remote Control, 3 in 1 Star Projector.
$59.99
newegg
Night Light for Kids, Baby Light Projector with Music , 6 Theme Colorful Projector for Girls Boys
Night Light for Kids, Baby Light Projector with Music , 6 Theme Colorful Projector for Girls Boys
$53.99
walmart
Aloka Rainbow Dash My Little Pony Starlight - Color Change 12 Color Pattern LED Decorative Night Light for Kids with Remote
Aloka Rainbow Dash My Little Pony Starlight - Color Change 12 Color Pattern LED Decorative Night Light for Kids with Remote
$32.95
amazon
4 Pc LED Night Light Kids Soft Continuous Blue or Green Glow Flat Panel Design
4 Pc LED Night Light Kids Soft Continuous Blue or Green Glow Flat Panel Design
$45.99
walmart
Night Light
Night Light
$12.36
wayfairnorthamerica
Atralife night light 3W switch LED night light
Atralife night light 3W switch LED night light
$8.35
walmart
Baby Sleep Soother, Mom's Heartbeat Sound, Baby Sleeping Aid, Nursery Decor, Night Light
Baby Sleep Soother, Mom's Heartbeat Sound, Baby Sleeping Aid, Nursery Decor, Night Light
$14.99
walmart
Tangier LED Night Light
Tangier LED Night Light
$11.62
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Roof Star Projection Light Romantic USB Night Light, Car Atmosphere Light, Adjustable And Flexible Car And Home Ceiling Decoration Light, Suitable For Birthday, Holiday Celebration Party
Roof Star Projection Light Romantic USB Night Light, Car Atmosphere Light, Adjustable And Flexible Car And Home Ceiling Decoration Light, Suitable For Birthday, Holiday Celebration Party
$12.48
walmart
Mattis Fabric with Fringe Night Light
Mattis Fabric with Fringe Night Light
$36.75
wayfairnorthamerica
Night light Astronaut Decoration Light Innovative Remote Control Marquee
Night light Astronaut Decoration Light Innovative Remote Control Marquee
$48.20
walmart
Baby Sleep Aid Toys, Baby White Noise Machine, Baby Sleep Soothers, Toddler Sleep Aid Night Light with 10 Soothing Lullaby, Portable Stuffed Teddy for Baby Toddler (Raccoon)
Baby Sleep Aid Toys, Baby White Noise Machine, Baby Sleep Soothers, Toddler Sleep Aid Night Light with 10 Soothing Lullaby, Portable Stuffed Teddy for Baby Toddler (Raccoon)
$18.99
walmart
Appletree Design Angel With Hope Night Light, 9-1/2-Inch Tall, Includes Cord
Appletree Design Angel With Hope Night Light, 9-1/2-Inch Tall, Includes Cord
$29.39
amazon
AmerTac Cosmopolitan LED Night Light Plastic/Metal in Gray, Size 2.95 H x 1.45 W x 2.35 D in | Wayfair NL-CSMO-N
AmerTac Cosmopolitan LED Night Light Plastic/Metal in Gray, Size 2.95 H x 1.45 W x 2.35 D in | Wayfair NL-CSMO-N
$8.53
wayfair
Art Plates NL-238 Music in The Air Night Light
Art Plates NL-238 Music in The Air Night Light
$15.50
amazon
Art Plates NL-618 Longhorns Night Light
Art Plates NL-618 Longhorns Night Light
$15.50
amazon
Small Silent Humidifiers, 220ml Desk Humidifiers, Whisper-Quiet Operation, Night Light Function, Two Delicate Spray Modes, Auto Shut-Off for Bedroom, Babies Room, Office, Home
Small Silent Humidifiers, 220ml Desk Humidifiers, Whisper-Quiet Operation, Night Light Function, Two Delicate Spray Modes, Auto Shut-Off for Bedroom, Babies Room, Office, Home
$14.69
walmart
Art Plates NL-945 Blue Sugar Skull Night Light
Art Plates NL-945 Blue Sugar Skull Night Light
$15.50
amazon
Carmon Thoroughbred Horse Check Ceramic Night Light
Carmon Thoroughbred Horse Check Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
wayfairnorthamerica
AmerTac Anella LED Night Light Plastic in Gray, Size 1.3 H x 3.0 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair NL-ANLA-N
AmerTac Anella LED Night Light Plastic in Gray, Size 1.3 H x 3.0 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair NL-ANLA-N
$8.34
wayfair
Advertisement
Art Plates NL-630 Virgin and Child Night Light
Art Plates NL-630 Virgin and Child Night Light
$15.50
amazon
Art Plates NL-85 North Lodge Night Light
Art Plates NL-85 North Lodge Night Light
$15.50
amazon
3Pcs Closet Light, Stick-anywhere Motion Sensor Light, Cordless Battery-Powered LED Night Light, Safe Lights for Bedroom, Kitchen, Etc(White, Not Include 4 AAA Batteries)
3Pcs Closet Light, Stick-anywhere Motion Sensor Light, Cordless Battery-Powered LED Night Light, Safe Lights for Bedroom, Kitchen, Etc(White, Not Include 4 AAA Batteries)
$22.67
walmart
Art Plates NL-713 Angels of The Sea Night Light
Art Plates NL-713 Angels of The Sea Night Light
$15.50
amazon
Aibecy 5M DC LED 5050 Light Strips 300LEDs Light Strip Flexible LED Night Light Christmas Lights LED Rope Lights LED Tape Light for Rooms Party Bar Decoration Warm White
Aibecy 5M DC LED 5050 Light Strips 300LEDs Light Strip Flexible LED Night Light Christmas Lights LED Rope Lights LED Tape Light for Rooms Party Bar Decoration Warm White
$18.76
walmart
USB Projector Night Light,Remote Control TF Cards Music Player Bluetooth Speaker,Ocean Wave Projector Light Bedroom Kids Gift Projector
USB Projector Night Light,Remote Control TF Cards Music Player Bluetooth Speaker,Ocean Wave Projector Light Bedroom Kids Gift Projector
$29.49
walmart
ASCZOV Touching Sensor Adjustable Children Room For Bedroom 7 Colors LED Night Light
ASCZOV Touching Sensor Adjustable Children Room For Bedroom 7 Colors LED Night Light
$28.25
walmart
Art Plates NL-851 Polka Dots Night Light
Art Plates NL-851 Polka Dots Night Light
$15.50
amazon
Roof Star Projection Light Romantic USB Night Light Car Atmosphere Light Adjustable And Flexible Car And Home Ceiling Decoration Red
Roof Star Projection Light Romantic USB Night Light Car Atmosphere Light Adjustable And Flexible Car And Home Ceiling Decoration Red
$8.47
walmart
ACE NL 1110 Aluminum Crafted LED Night Light - Dragonfly
ACE NL 1110 Aluminum Crafted LED Night Light - Dragonfly
$18.21
walmart
Ramadan Eid Decorations Moon Ornament LED Night Light No Battery
Ramadan Eid Decorations Moon Ornament LED Night Light No Battery
$8.99
walmart
Ramadan Eid Decorations Moon Ornament LED Night Light No Battery Night light
Ramadan Eid Decorations Moon Ornament LED Night Light No Battery Night light
$12.88
walmart
Advertisement
Caroline's Treasures Westie Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8002CNL
Caroline's Treasures Westie Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8002CNL
$18.50
wayfair
Himalayan Cat Merry Christmas Tree Ceramic Night Light
Himalayan Cat Merry Christmas Tree Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($20.92
save 15%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures English Toy Spaniel Winter Snowflakes Holiday Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Blue/White | Wayfair SS4645CNL
Caroline's Treasures English Toy Spaniel Winter Snowflakes Holiday Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Blue/White | Wayfair SS4645CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Bernese Mountain Dog Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8860CNL
Caroline's Treasures Bernese Mountain Dog Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8860CNL
$19.27
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Bichon Frise Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in White/Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8829CNL
Caroline's Treasures Bichon Frise Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in White/Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8829CNL
$17.52
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Irish Setter Candy Cane Christmas Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS4580CNL
Caroline's Treasures Irish Setter Candy Cane Christmas Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS4580CNL
$22.32
wayfair
Airedale Love Valentine's Day Portrait Ceramic Night Light
Airedale Love Valentine's Day Portrait Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Oberhasli Goat Blue Check Ceramic Night Light
Oberhasli Goat Blue Check Ceramic Night Light
$21.09
($24.99
save 16%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Girl Bird w/ Flowers Purple Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Indigo, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB9050CNL
Caroline's Treasures Girl Bird w/ Flowers Purple Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Indigo, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB9050CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Alphabet N for Nightingale Ceramic Night Light
Alphabet N for Nightingale Ceramic Night Light
$22.08
($24.99
save 12%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Irish Setter Candy Cane Christmas Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SC9358CNL
Caroline's Treasures Irish Setter Candy Cane Christmas Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SC9358CNL
$22.16
wayfair
Letter L Football Maroon and Gold Ceramic Night Light
Letter L Football Maroon and Gold Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.98
save 29%)
walmartusa
Load More
Night Lights
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.