Wall Lights

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Wall
Wall Lights
Share
Wall Lights
Night Lights
Picture Lights
Swing Arm Lighting
Sconces
4PCS Solar Stair Lamp Landscape Courtyard Solar Light Wall Fence Lamps
featured
4PCS Solar Stair Lamp Landscape Courtyard Solar Light Wall Fence Lamps
$17.99
walmart
Edison Brass Wall Sconces Set Of Two Sconce Plug In With Switch Swing Arm
featured
Edison Brass Wall Sconces Set Of Two Sconce Plug In With Switch Swing Arm
$243.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Plug-In Wall Sconces Set Of Two Swing Arm Brass Wall Lamp With Plug-In Cord Wall Light Fixture
featured
Plug-In Wall Sconces Set Of Two Swing Arm Brass Wall Lamp With Plug-In Cord Wall Light Fixture
$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Orren Ellis 12-Inch CRI90+15W 3000K/4000K/5000K Color Temperature Adjustable Dimmable LED Wall Sconce, ETL Listed LED Half Moon Wall Fixture Wayfair
Orren Ellis 12-Inch CRI90+15W 3000K/4000K/5000K Color Temperature Adjustable Dimmable LED Wall Sconce, ETL Listed LED Half Moon Wall Fixture Wayfair
$152.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Donashia 1 Light Wall Sconce Glass in Brown, Size 20.75 H x 4.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair C53E40561D3F4FCABF6A2EC1C1E16A6C
Latitude Run® Donashia 1 Light Wall Sconce Glass in Brown, Size 20.75 H x 4.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair C53E40561D3F4FCABF6A2EC1C1E16A6C
$310.00
wayfair
Everly Quinn Metal Wall Lantern Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair BD5D29BECC864D78B69C5DA202399FD2
Everly Quinn Metal Wall Lantern Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair BD5D29BECC864D78B69C5DA202399FD2
$67.99
wayfair
EATON Lighting WP1150LPC 1100 lm LED Wall Light
EATON Lighting WP1150LPC 1100 lm LED Wall Light
$59.20
amazon
Loon Peak® Zayyan 1-Light Wall Sconce Ceramic in Blue/Black, Size 13.75 H x 8.0 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair 1E03B2D836AB45C49B08510E01C1DD52
Loon Peak® Zayyan 1-Light Wall Sconce Ceramic in Blue/Black, Size 13.75 H x 8.0 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair 1E03B2D836AB45C49B08510E01C1DD52
$249.99
wayfair
Belinda Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (H415101A-OB)
Belinda Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (H415101A-OB)
$238.00
ylighting
Classic Lighting Bedazzle 1-Light Wall Sconce Glass in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 16102 CPSQ
Classic Lighting Bedazzle 1-Light Wall Sconce Glass in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 16102 CPSQ
$236.99
wayfair
Crystorama Traditional Crystal 14 Inch Wall Sconce Traditional Crystal - 1122-CH-CL-S - Crystal
Crystorama Traditional Crystal 14 Inch Wall Sconce Traditional Crystal - 1122-CH-CL-S - Crystal
$654.00
1800lighting
Crystorama Maria Theresa 16 Inch Wall Sconce Maria Theresa - 4404-GD-CL-MWP - Crystal
Crystorama Maria Theresa 16 Inch Wall Sconce Maria Theresa - 4404-GD-CL-MWP - Crystal
$394.00
1800lighting
Advertisement
Caroline's Treasures Westie Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8002CNL
Caroline's Treasures Westie Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8002CNL
$18.50
wayfair
Himalayan Cat Merry Christmas Tree Ceramic Night Light
Himalayan Cat Merry Christmas Tree Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($20.92
save 15%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures English Toy Spaniel Winter Snowflakes Holiday Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Blue/White | Wayfair SS4645CNL
Caroline's Treasures English Toy Spaniel Winter Snowflakes Holiday Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Blue/White | Wayfair SS4645CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Bernese Mountain Dog Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8860CNL
Caroline's Treasures Bernese Mountain Dog Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8860CNL
$19.27
wayfair
Dakota Fields Akron 1 - Light Wall Sconce Ceramic in Gray, Size 4.25 H x 7.75 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair C7DB4440228E4576AE9FBA48A58F7B91
Dakota Fields Akron 1 - Light Wall Sconce Ceramic in Gray, Size 4.25 H x 7.75 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair C7DB4440228E4576AE9FBA48A58F7B91
$162.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Bichon Frise Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in White/Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8829CNL
Caroline's Treasures Bichon Frise Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in White/Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS8829CNL
$17.52
wayfair
CWI Lighting Stained 12-in W 3-Light Chrome Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | 5647W12C
CWI Lighting Stained 12-in W 3-Light Chrome Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | 5647W12C
$247.24
lowes
Cocoweb Classic Hardwired 1-Light Frame Mounted Picture Light in Brown, Size 7.5 H x 24.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair ALEDV-24MB-DWP
Cocoweb Classic Hardwired 1-Light Frame Mounted Picture Light in Brown, Size 7.5 H x 24.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair ALEDV-24MB-DWP
$399.99
wayfair
Gilberto 1-Light Armed Sconce
Gilberto 1-Light Armed Sconce
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chloe CH57054RB09-WS1 IRONCLAD Industrial-Style Wall Sconce with 9" Wide
Chloe CH57054RB09-WS1 IRONCLAD Industrial-Style Wall Sconce with 9" Wide
$51.43
amazon
Arroyo Craftsman Pasadena Wall Swing Lamp Pasadena - PSA-1E-AM-VP - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Pasadena Wall Swing Lamp Pasadena - PSA-1E-AM-VP - Craftsman-Mission
$432.00
1800lighting
Caroline's Treasures Irish Setter Candy Cane Christmas Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS4580CNL
Caroline's Treasures Irish Setter Candy Cane Christmas Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SS4580CNL
$22.32
wayfair
Advertisement
Airedale Love Valentine's Day Portrait Ceramic Night Light
Airedale Love Valentine's Day Portrait Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Charlton Home® Freyja 2.6" Wall Sconce Brass/Glass in Yellow, Size 2.6 H x 4.3 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 13331B4C4DD945EAA15615656004D556
Charlton Home® Freyja 2.6" Wall Sconce Brass/Glass in Yellow, Size 2.6 H x 4.3 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 13331B4C4DD945EAA15615656004D556
$121.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Eldorado 1 - Light Wall Sconce Glass in Brown, Size 5.25 H x 5.0 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair DABY8816 40295456
Darby Home Co Eldorado 1 - Light Wall Sconce Glass in Brown, Size 5.25 H x 5.0 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair DABY8816 40295456
$124.99
wayfair
Oberhasli Goat Blue Check Ceramic Night Light
Oberhasli Goat Blue Check Ceramic Night Light
$21.09
($24.99
save 16%)
walmartusa
Fortis LED Wall Sconce by Cerno - Color: White - Finish: Walnut - (03-170-AWC-35P2)
Fortis LED Wall Sconce by Cerno - Color: White - Finish: Walnut - (03-170-AWC-35P2)
$875.50
($1,030.00
save -87450%)
ylighting
Arroyo Craftsman Glencoe 11 Inch Wall Sconce Glencoe - GLB-6M-MB - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Glencoe 11 Inch Wall Sconce Glencoe - GLB-6M-MB - Craftsman-Mission
$514.00
1800lighting
Charlton Home® Freyja 2.6" Wall Sconce Brass/Glass in Yellow, Size 2.6 H x 4.3 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair D24F7ED465524E91B70E9C931D3D1137
Charlton Home® Freyja 2.6" Wall Sconce Brass/Glass in Yellow, Size 2.6 H x 4.3 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair D24F7ED465524E91B70E9C931D3D1137
$121.99
wayfair
Arroyo Craftsman Glencoe 15 Inch Wall Sconce Glencoe - GLS-9CR-RC - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Glencoe 15 Inch Wall Sconce Glencoe - GLS-9CR-RC - Craftsman-Mission
$514.00
1800lighting
Cwi Lighting Maybelle 2 Light Wall Sconce - Chrome
Cwi Lighting Maybelle 2 Light Wall Sconce - Chrome
$139.00
($334.00
save 58%)
macy's
Darby Home Co Elmbridge 2 - Light Swing Arm Lamp Metal/Fabric in Gray, Size 9.5 H x 18.0 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair DABY8926 40302781
Darby Home Co Elmbridge 2 - Light Swing Arm Lamp Metal/Fabric in Gray, Size 9.5 H x 18.0 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair DABY8926 40302781
$439.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Girl Bird w/ Flowers Purple Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Indigo, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB9050CNL
Caroline's Treasures Girl Bird w/ Flowers Purple Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Indigo, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB9050CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Arroyo Craftsman Valencia 13 Inch Wall Sconce Valencia - VB-7NR-TN-AC - Nautical
Arroyo Craftsman Valencia 13 Inch Wall Sconce Valencia - VB-7NR-TN-AC - Nautical
$564.00
1800lighting
Advertisement
Dakota Fields Agostini 2-Light Wall Sconce Ceramic/Metal in Gray, Size 9.75 H x 12.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 62248EB4E8AE421B88EC2DC48F92FE0B
Dakota Fields Agostini 2-Light Wall Sconce Ceramic/Metal in Gray, Size 9.75 H x 12.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 62248EB4E8AE421B88EC2DC48F92FE0B
$211.69
wayfair
Charlton Home® Herakleios Ram Head Curtain Drapery Sconce in White, Size 5.75 H x 4.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 7B696C0C9B804C778D4DC26F2D0BEC35
Charlton Home® Herakleios Ram Head Curtain Drapery Sconce in White, Size 5.75 H x 4.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 7B696C0C9B804C778D4DC26F2D0BEC35
$25.99
wayfair
Aliana Collection 961554 39"X 39" Mirror with LED Lighting Wall Mounted and Contemporary Style in Silver and Black
Aliana Collection 961554 39"X 39" Mirror with LED Lighting Wall Mounted and Contemporary Style in Silver and Black
$308.99
appliancesconnection
Charlton Home® 1 - Light Battery Operated Wall Mounted Picture Light in Yellow, Size 3.5 H x 15.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair CHRL7469 42927981
Charlton Home® 1 - Light Battery Operated Wall Mounted Picture Light in Yellow, Size 3.5 H x 15.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair CHRL7469 42927981
$99.99
wayfair
Alphabet N for Nightingale Ceramic Night Light
Alphabet N for Nightingale Ceramic Night Light
$22.08
($24.99
save 12%)
walmartusa
ET2 E22372-18PC Pivot 1-Light Wall Sconce, Polished Chrome Finish, Clear Glass, Mini Bi Pin T5 Fluorescent Bulb, 51W Max., Dry Safety Rated, 3000K Color Temp., Low-Voltage Electronic Dimmer, Shade Material, 980 Rated Lumens
ET2 E22372-18PC Pivot 1-Light Wall Sconce, Polished Chrome Finish, Clear Glass, Mini Bi Pin T5 Fluorescent Bulb, 51W Max., Dry Safety Rated, 3000K Color Temp., Low-Voltage Electronic Dimmer, Shade Material, 980 Rated Lumens
$312.89
amazon
Dainolite Leonardo 24 Inch LED Picture and Display Light - PIC222-24LED-PC
Dainolite Leonardo 24 Inch LED Picture and Display Light - PIC222-24LED-PC
$240.00
1800lighting
Caroline's Treasures Irish Setter Candy Cane Christmas Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SC9358CNL
Caroline's Treasures Irish Setter Candy Cane Christmas Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SC9358CNL
$22.16
wayfair
Cocoweb Tru-Slim Picture Light w/ Rechargeable Battery in, 9" H x 12" W x 9" D in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 D in | Wayfair SLEDV-12SN-BP20K
Cocoweb Tru-Slim Picture Light w/ Rechargeable Battery in, 9" H x 12" W x 9" D in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 D in | Wayfair SLEDV-12SN-BP20K
$279.99
wayfair
Amelia 2-Light Wall Sconce
Amelia 2-Light Wall Sconce
$134.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ansa Indoor Outdoor LED Wall Light by Cerno - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (03-243-G-30PR)
Ansa Indoor Outdoor LED Wall Light by Cerno - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (03-243-G-30PR)
$620.50
($730.00
save 15%)
ylighting
Dainolite Dainolite 13-in x 4.5-in x 4-in Metal 1 Light LED Wall Sconce, Polished Chrome Finish, White Frosted Glass | VLD-811W-PC
Dainolite Dainolite 13-in x 4.5-in x 4-in Metal 1 Light LED Wall Sconce, Polished Chrome Finish, White Frosted Glass | VLD-811W-PC
$188.00
lowes
Advertisement
Keyon 1 - Light LED Dimmable Wall Sconce
Keyon 1 - Light LED Dimmable Wall Sconce
$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Bond 35.3" Sconce Glass/Metal in Black, Size 35.3 H x 5.5 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair 926450-11ST
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Bond 35.3" Sconce Glass/Metal in Black, Size 35.3 H x 5.5 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair 926450-11ST
$3,099.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Fannin 2 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce Glass/Metal in Gray, Size 10.2 H x 13.9 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Fannin 2 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce Glass/Metal in Gray, Size 10.2 H x 13.9 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair
$77.99
wayfair
Crownstone 890750 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Textured - (890750-21ST)
Crownstone 890750 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Textured - (890750-21ST)
$2,025.00
ylighting
Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 9 Inch Wall Sconce - AB-1T-WO-AB
Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 9 Inch Wall Sconce - AB-1T-WO-AB
$372.00
1800lighting
Allegri Mendelssohn 24 Inch Wall Sconce Mendelssohn - 10493-016-FR000 - Traditional
Allegri Mendelssohn 24 Inch Wall Sconce Mendelssohn - 10493-016-FR000 - Traditional
$3,144.00
1800lighting
Hogan 1-Light Armed Sconce
Hogan 1-Light Armed Sconce
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sea Gull Lighting Oslo 8 Inch Wall Sconce Oslo - 41160-112 - Transitional
Sea Gull Lighting Oslo 8 Inch Wall Sconce Oslo - 41160-112 - Transitional
$65.42
($76.96
save 15%)
1800lighting
Alder & Ore Rylee Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light
Alder & Ore Rylee Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light
$251.40
($628.50
save 60%)
lumens
Access Lighting 20446LEDSWAD-BS-WHT 7 in. Prong LED ADA Wall Sconce Light with White Tuning, Brushed Steel
Access Lighting 20446LEDSWAD-BS-WHT 7 in. Prong LED ADA Wall Sconce Light with White Tuning, Brushed Steel
$196.62
walmart
Acclaim Lighting Portsmith 11 Inch Wall Sconce Portsmith - IN41224RB - Transitional
Acclaim Lighting Portsmith 11 Inch Wall Sconce Portsmith - IN41224RB - Transitional
$100.00
1800lighting
Access Lighting Nevis 6-in W 2-Light Bronze Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | 20031MG-BRZ/RFR
Access Lighting Nevis 6-in W 2-Light Bronze Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | 20031MG-BRZ/RFR
$170.00
lowes
Load More
Wall Lights
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.