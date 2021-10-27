Decorative & Novelty Lighting

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Novelty Lighting
Decorative & Novelty Lighting
Share
Decorative & Novelty Lighting
Astoria Grand Marable 9.25" Lighted Art Glass Novelty Light in Brown, Size 9.25 H x 8.75 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair ASTG8664 38017246
featured
Astoria Grand Marable 9.25" Lighted Art Glass Novelty Light in Brown, Size 9.25 H x 8.75 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair ASTG8664 38017246
$71.99
wayfair
Alexandira 6" Glass Novelty Pendant Shade
featured
Alexandira 6" Glass Novelty Pendant Shade
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cordell 56" Novelty Floor Lamp
featured
Cordell 56" Novelty Floor Lamp
$420.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Digregorio Metal 20" Novelty Table Lamp
Digregorio Metal 20" Novelty Table Lamp
$103.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Jonson 11.02" Novelty Table Lamp w/ Outlet Rattan/Fabric in White, Size 11.02 H x 9.44 W x 9.44 D in | Wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Jonson 11.02" Novelty Table Lamp w/ Outlet Rattan/Fabric in White, Size 11.02 H x 9.44 W x 9.44 D in | Wayfair
$59.99
wayfair
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair DBB244FD20A241FBAE14766E06B4C2DE
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair DBB244FD20A241FBAE14766E06B4C2DE
$36.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Acushnet Mosaic 10.1" Lighted Art Glass Novelty Light in Orange/Yellow, Size 10.1 H x 8.26 W x 8.26 D in | Wayfair
Astoria Grand Acushnet Mosaic 10.1" Lighted Art Glass Novelty Light in Orange/Yellow, Size 10.1 H x 8.26 W x 8.26 D in | Wayfair
$131.99
wayfair
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair 5212C50AB92A43FDAA507025DB7F86C6
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair 5212C50AB92A43FDAA507025DB7F86C6
$36.99
wayfair
Novelty Motion Sensor Moon Face Night Light Mini USB Charging Intelligent Induction Sleeping Baby Bedroom Cartoon Lamp Energy Saving Bedside Home Decoration
Novelty Motion Sensor Moon Face Night Light Mini USB Charging Intelligent Induction Sleeping Baby Bedroom Cartoon Lamp Energy Saving Bedside Home Decoration
$10.90
walmart
Maston Salt Lamp
Maston Salt Lamp
$70.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Number LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 874453A59C144D1199AEAF432A999D74
17 Stories Number LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 874453A59C144D1199AEAF432A999D74
$50.99
wayfair
Officially Licensed Texaco LED Marquee Sign
Officially Licensed Texaco LED Marquee Sign
$34.48
($39.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
AllModern Cordell 56" Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in Yellow, Size 55.75 H x 9.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 101C59BA53E848F18221FF8302BBD910
AllModern Cordell 56" Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in Yellow, Size 55.75 H x 9.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 101C59BA53E848F18221FF8302BBD910
$420.00
wayfair
17 Stories Kitterman Wine Bottle 3 - Light Novelty Chandelier Metal in Black | Wayfair C55C63EA394740478FFECC0797BBB4D9
17 Stories Kitterman Wine Bottle 3 - Light Novelty Chandelier Metal in Black | Wayfair C55C63EA394740478FFECC0797BBB4D9
$529.99
wayfair
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair BBE4E83D553549579CEE0C481FC9B48C
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair BBE4E83D553549579CEE0C481FC9B48C
$36.99
wayfair
Sowards 69" Novelty Floor Lamp
Sowards 69" Novelty Floor Lamp
$369.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.25 H x 6.5 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair C7D1DC6696094CD29E7CB4D597D05C0C
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.25 H x 6.5 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair C7D1DC6696094CD29E7CB4D597D05C0C
$36.99
wayfair
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair 9BD5003A84EA4201A89FF1634C27EBE2
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair 9BD5003A84EA4201A89FF1634C27EBE2
$36.99
wayfair
LED Marquee Sign
LED Marquee Sign
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.25 H x 6.5 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair 5593184CFC804000BFC6FCFF3E612E83
17 Stories Moscato Rustic Vintage Letter LED Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 11.25 H x 6.5 W x 2.3 D in | Wayfair 5593184CFC804000BFC6FCFF3E612E83
$36.99
wayfair
ASCZOV Pendant 9 Rows Unique Keychain Crafted Gold Abacus Novelty Chinese Style
ASCZOV Pendant 9 Rows Unique Keychain Crafted Gold Abacus Novelty Chinese Style
$8.99
walmart
Amazon Basics 70ml Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with Salt Lamp
Amazon Basics 70ml Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with Salt Lamp
$12.70
amazon
Neonetics Ford Bronco 24" Automotive Neon Sign in Black, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5BRONC
Neonetics Ford Bronco 24" Automotive Neon Sign in Black, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5BRONC
$439.99
wayfair
Neonetics Shaped Polly Gas Neon Sign in Green, Size 26.0 H x 17.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5POLLY
Neonetics Shaped Polly Gas Neon Sign in Green, Size 26.0 H x 17.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5POLLY
$429.99
($599.95
save 28%)
wayfair
Rose Tabletop Neon Sign
Rose Tabletop Neon Sign
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Neonetics Ford Oval Neon Sign in Blue, Size 12.0 H x 30.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 5FOVCN
Neonetics Ford Oval Neon Sign in Blue, Size 12.0 H x 30.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 5FOVCN
$469.99
($649.95
save 28%)
wayfair
Meyda Tiffany Silhouette Jayne Swayne 16" Figurine Novelty Light in Orange, Size 16.0 H in | Wayfair 24085
Meyda Tiffany Silhouette Jayne Swayne 16" Figurine Novelty Light in Orange, Size 16.0 H in | Wayfair 24085
$127.99
wayfair
Mack & Milo™ Battey Novelty Table Lamp Glass/Metal in Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 11.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair C2C91718433449F5A64EC1F702401D4A
Mack & Milo™ Battey Novelty Table Lamp Glass/Metal in Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 11.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair C2C91718433449F5A64EC1F702401D4A
$167.99
wayfair
Upham 10" Dark Granite Novelty Table Lamp
Upham 10" Dark Granite Novelty Table Lamp
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Corvette C5 Flags Neon Sign
Corvette C5 Flags Neon Sign
$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® To Beer or Not to Beer Neon Sign in Indigo, Size 15.0 H x 19.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 570D065308D64076BD3EE0C0D1577019
Latitude Run® To Beer or Not to Beer Neon Sign in Indigo, Size 15.0 H x 19.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 570D065308D64076BD3EE0C0D1577019
$319.99
wayfair
Magnolia 75" Novelty Floor Lamp
Magnolia 75" Novelty Floor Lamp
$10,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Harmonix 1-Light LED Novelty Chandelier
Harmonix 1-Light LED Novelty Chandelier
$1,799.10
wayfairnorthamerica
Loon Peak® Colman 19" Animal Flgurine Novelty Light in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 19.0 H x 10.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 479F2DED97204BFBB0E4820319BB20E4
Loon Peak® Colman 19" Animal Flgurine Novelty Light in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 19.0 H x 10.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 479F2DED97204BFBB0E4820319BB20E4
$103.99
wayfair
Mercury Row® Yearby 63" Novelty Floor Lamp Glass/Metal/Stone in Black, Size 62.5 H x 8.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 68C9495E311643FA84B1FE2FBE357199
Mercury Row® Yearby 63" Novelty Floor Lamp Glass/Metal/Stone in Black, Size 62.5 H x 8.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 68C9495E311643FA84B1FE2FBE357199
$184.99
wayfair
MT Displays Smart 6.5" LED Marquee Sign in Red, Size 6.5 H x 6.3 W in | Wayfair ULDL0RC008X2000
MT Displays Smart 6.5" LED Marquee Sign in Red, Size 6.5 H x 6.3 W in | Wayfair ULDL0RC008X2000
$32.99
wayfair
Neonetics Musgo Gasoline Neon Neon Sign in Green, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5GSMUS
Neonetics Musgo Gasoline Neon Neon Sign in Green, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5GSMUS
$439.99
wayfair
Greenco Natural Himalayan Crystal Rock Salt Lamp, Set of 2
Greenco Natural Himalayan Crystal Rock Salt Lamp, Set of 2
$29.99
amazon
Latitude Run® Coffee Cup 2 Foot Icon Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 1FB71D6F45D84949A5C72B7452EE0D20
Latitude Run® Coffee Cup 2 Foot Icon Marquee Sign in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 1FB71D6F45D84949A5C72B7452EE0D20
$236.99
wayfair
Hubbardton Forge Stasis 59" Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in White, Size 58.5 H x 13.5 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair 232665-03-G109
Hubbardton Forge Stasis 59" Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in White, Size 58.5 H x 13.5 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair 232665-03-G109
$1,439.99
wayfair
Hubbardton Forge Abacus 240" LED Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in White/Black, Size 240.0 H x 27.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 289520-LED-STND-07-GG0668
Hubbardton Forge Abacus 240" LED Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in White/Black, Size 240.0 H x 27.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 289520-LED-STND-07-GG0668
$3,169.99
($3,937.50
save 0%)
wayfair
Hubbardton Forge Stasis 59" Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in Gray/White, Size 58.5 H x 13.5 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair 232665-08-G109
Hubbardton Forge Stasis 59" Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in Gray/White, Size 58.5 H x 13.5 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair 232665-08-G109
$1,439.99
wayfair
Novelty Flamingo Small Neon Night Light Desktop Lamp Retro Home Decor - Multicolor
Novelty Flamingo Small Neon Night Light Desktop Lamp Retro Home Decor - Multicolor
$26.12
newegg
Ivy Bronx 50" LED Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in Black/Green, Size 49.89 H x 7.87 W x 4.76 D in | Wayfair 32B88802A67F4B3386F2595D4F2FF4C9
Ivy Bronx 50" LED Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in Black/Green, Size 49.89 H x 7.87 W x 4.76 D in | Wayfair 32B88802A67F4B3386F2595D4F2FF4C9
$133.99
wayfair
Novelty Medium Square Top Black Lantern
Novelty Medium Square Top Black Lantern
$55.90
walmart
Latitude Run® Savage Neon Sign in Blue, Size 7.0 H x 14.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair B37624F6C9E74B3990BAB0CCFDEC3C48
Latitude Run® Savage Neon Sign in Blue, Size 7.0 H x 14.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair B37624F6C9E74B3990BAB0CCFDEC3C48
$252.99
wayfair
Neonetics Cars & Motorcycles LED Neon Sign in Red, Size 24.0 H x 29.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5DGCHV
Neonetics Cars & Motorcycles LED Neon Sign in Red, Size 24.0 H x 29.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5DGCHV
$479.99
wayfair
Neonetics Cars & Motorcycles LED Neon Sign in Blue, Size 23.0 H x 23.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5MPROM
Neonetics Cars & Motorcycles LED Neon Sign in Blue, Size 23.0 H x 23.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5MPROM
$434.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® 4.75" H Glass Novelty Ceiling fan fitter shade ( Screw on ) in Clear Glass, Size 4.75 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® 4.75" H Glass Novelty Ceiling fan fitter shade ( Screw on ) in Clear Glass, Size 4.75 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
$5.00
wayfair
Gwendolen 60" Novelty Floor Lamp
Gwendolen 60" Novelty Floor Lamp
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
28" Gold Novelty Table Lamp
28" Gold Novelty Table Lamp
$264.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cal Lighting BO-5633 Kids Novelty Lamp with Pink and White Balloon Fabric Shades, Bear Rollercoaster in White Finish
Cal Lighting BO-5633 Kids Novelty Lamp with Pink and White Balloon Fabric Shades, Bear Rollercoaster in White Finish
$69.60
amazon
"Muscle Garage Full Service Open 24 Hours" LED Marquee Sign
"Muscle Garage Full Service Open 24 Hours" LED Marquee Sign
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Konieczny 16 Ibs Salt Lamp in Green/Orange, Size 11.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair WLDM7404 39632542
Dakota Fields Konieczny 16 Ibs Salt Lamp in Green/Orange, Size 11.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair WLDM7404 39632542
$76.99
wayfair
CO-Z 60-inch Novelty Torchiere Standing Floor Lamp - Nickel
CO-Z 60-inch Novelty Torchiere Standing Floor Lamp - Nickel
$88.49
overstock
Cactus Tabletop Neon Sign
Cactus Tabletop Neon Sign
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Carevas Creative gift starry sky projection lamp led romantic fantasy rotating night light novelty children's birthday gift Fantasy music box models + exquisite packaging
Carevas Creative gift starry sky projection lamp led romantic fantasy rotating night light novelty children's birthday gift Fantasy music box models + exquisite packaging
$37.54
walmart
Bungalow Rose Eirik 3 Ball 43" Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in Red, Size 43.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 65182990BDD1433F917E07418D6A76F9
Bungalow Rose Eirik 3 Ball 43" Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in Red, Size 43.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 65182990BDD1433F917E07418D6A76F9
$163.99
wayfair
Contempo Lights Inc Habito 64" LED Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in Gray, Size 64.0 H x 16.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair SHSCTO574CH
Contempo Lights Inc Habito 64" LED Novelty Floor Lamp Metal in Gray, Size 64.0 H x 16.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair SHSCTO574CH
$759.99
wayfair
Nivelles 12" Figurine Novelty Light
Nivelles 12" Figurine Novelty Light
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Decorative & Novelty Lighting
