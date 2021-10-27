Decorative Light Bulbs

featured

Bulbrite NOS25A15/LP/E12/SMK 25-Watt Nostalgic Edison A15 Bulb, Vintage Loop Filament, Candelabra Base, Smoke

$7.95
($10.23 save 22%)
amazon
featured

Avatar Controls Smart Light Bulb WiFi LED Edison Bulbs Compatible with Alexa/Google Home, 6W 2200-6500K, E26, A60, Amber AFL01W

$20.65
amazon
featured

Asencia FG-03899 60 Watt Equivalent G16.5 Clear Filament Soft White 2700K, 15,000 Hour, Dimmable 6-Pack LED Light Bulb

$18.86
amazon

Aspen Creative 10004-04 Vintage Edison 60W Filament Light Bulb (4 Pack), Clear

$56.44
amazon

3D Fireworks Decorative Bulb

$17.79
theapollobox

Asencia FG-03887 100 Watt Equivalent A21 Vintage Clear Filament, Daylight 5000K, 15,000 Hour, Dimmable 6-Pack LED Light Bulb, White

$28.37
amazon

Asencia AN-03677 40 Watt Equivalent B11 All Glass Vintage Filament Dimmable LED Light Bulb, E12 Candelabra Base, 6-Pack, 6 Pack, Soft White (2700K)

$16.99
amazon

Asencia FG-03895 60Watt Equivalent B11 Frost Decorative Filament Daylight 5000K, 15,000 Hour Dimmable 6-Pack LED Light Bulb, White

$7.90
amazon

Aspen MLED200A Pair Style Medium Size 6W 180 lm E26 Edison Antique Vintage Oversize LED Light Bulb with Swirl Filament and 15000 Hour Life

$42.95
amazon

AHS Lighting Glass Candelabra Style Light Bulb, 3-Pack, 7-Watt - Clear Flame Tip

$7.83
amazon

Merkury Innovations ST21 Smart Edison Bulb with Voice control (2 Pack)

$22.09
walmartusa

LEDVANCE 79760 Sylvania Filament LED Bulb, Bent Tip/Candelabra Base, Daylight, 2 Piece

$7.25
amazon
Advertisement

Philips:Philips Hue 40-Watt Equivalent G25 LED Dimmable White Ambiance Smart Vintage Edison Light Bulb 2200K-6500k (2-Pack)

$77.58
homedepot

40 Watt ST58 Incandescent Non-Dimmable E26/Medium (Standard) Light Bulb

$11.99
wayfairnorthamerica

LUXRITE 40-Watt Equivalent B10 Vintage Dimmable 400 Lumens LED Bulb 2700K Warm White (16-Pack)

$57.45
homedepot

SYLVANIA LED Green Glass Filament A19 Light Bulb, Efficient 4.5W, 40W Equivalent, Dimmable, E26 Medium Base - 1 Pack (40303)

$11.13
amazon

Luxrite T10 LED Light Bulb 5W=60W 2700K Warm White 500 Lumens Edison Light Bulb Damp Rated UL Listed E26 Base 3 Pack

$19.10
wayfairnorthamerica

Kichler Lighting 40W Antique Candelabra Light Bulb Incandescent Clear

$26.99
overstock

Philips Tunable White ST19 60W Equivalent Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi WiZ Connected Vintage Edison LED Light Bulb

$12.97
homedepot

Philips Hue White Ambiance Dimmable Smart Filament ST23, Warm-White to Cool-White LED Vintage Edison Bulb, Bluetooth & Hub Compatible (Hue Hub Optional), Voice Activated with Alexa

$49.99
amazon

Philips Tunable White A19 60W Equivalent Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi WiZ Connected Vintage Edison LED Light Bulb

$12.97
homedepot

Light Society Tabby Dimmable T8 LED Filament Light Bulb - Set of 4

$31.00
amazon

25 Watt Equivalent E26/Medium (Standard) S14 Medium LED Vintage Filament Light Bulb

$33.72
wayfairnorthamerica

Philips Dimmable 4.5W 2700K Decorative LED Bulb, E26 Base

$8.11
amazon
Advertisement

Philips:Philips Hue White Ambiance 40-Watt Equivalent G25 LED Dimmable Smart Vintage Edison Light Bulb 2200-4500K (4-Pack)

$151.96
homedepot

Luminus PLFV1552 Vintage G40-4.5W (40W) 380 Lumens 2000K/2400k Dimmable LED Light Bulb-6 Pack

$66.79
amazon

LUXRITE 40-Watt Equivalent B10 Vintage Dimmable 400 Lumens LED Bulb 5000K Bright White (16-Pack)

$57.45
homedepot

Light Society Niva 60-Watt Equivalent G25 LED Filament Light Bulb Amber (4-Pack)

$22.00
homedepot

LEDVANCE 74588 Sylvania Filament LED Bulb, Clear Finish

$6.79
amazon

LEDVANCE 79763 Sylvania Filament LED Bulb, Bent Tip/Medium Base, Soft White, 2 Piece

$8.99
amazon

Luxrite Vintage Candelabra LED Bulb 60W Equivalent 550lm 4000K Cool White 5W Dimmable UL Listed E12 Base (6 Pack)

$26.99
overstock

Luxrite 4W Vintage G16.5 LED Globe Bulbs Dimmable, 5000K Bright White, 400 Lumens, E12 LED Bulb 40W Equivalent, 12 Pack

$59.99
overstock

SYLVANIA LED Vintage Diamond Shaped Light Bulb, 2175K Amber Glow, 1 pack

$9.99
($14.99 save 33%)
amazon

Feit Electric 100-Watt Equivalent ST19 Dimmable Straight Filament Amber Glass Vintage Edison LED Light Bulb, Warm White

$11.97
homedepot

EcoSmart 25-Watt Equivalent G25 Dimmable Globe Clear Glass Edison Filament LED-Light Bulb Soft White (3-Pack)

$10.77
homedepot

GE 2-Pack 40-Watt Soft White Flame Tip Light Bulbs

$2.69
blainfarm&fleet
Advertisement

EcoSmart 100-Watt Equivalent G25 Dimmable Globe Frosted Glass Filament LED Vintage Edison Light Bulb Daylight (3-Pack)

$17.64
homedepot

Kodak K67019 1.25W T-25 Extra Long Filament E12 2700K Light Bulb

$4.65
amazon

SYLVANIA General Lighting 75580 Sylvania Smart+ Bluetooth Enabled Soft White Filament A19 LED Bulb, Works with Apple HomeKit and Siri Voice Control, No Hub Required for Set Up, 4 Pack, 4 Count

$115.00
($138.99 save 17%)
amazon

Decor Therapy Enzo Square Concrete Uplight with Edison Bulb

$49.00
($117.00 save 58%)
macys

GE 40-Watt Dimmable G25 Decorative Incandescent Light Bulb (3-Pack) | 32679

$6.98
lowes

EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent B11 Dimmable ENERGY STAR Clear Glass Filament Vintage Edison LED Light Bulb in Soft White (3-Pack)

$9.85
homedepot

Feit Electric Infinity 3D Fireworks Effect Decorative ST19 LED Light Bulb, Multi-color - 2Watt

$13.32
($15.99 save 17%)
walmartusa

Feit Electric - Decorative Clear Glass Filament LED Dimmable 40W Equivalent Soft White (2700K) Classic A15 Light Bulb, Pack of 2 (BPA1540/827/LED/2)

$27.48
newegg

Feit Electric 100-Watt Equivalent G25 E26 Dimmable Filament CEC 90 CRI White Glass Vanity LED Light Bulb in Daylight 5000K (36-Pack)

$174.67
homedepot

GE Reveal 40-Watt Dimmable G16.5 Decorative Incandescent Light Bulb (2-Pack) | 64528

$3.98
lowes

General Electric Lighting 40-Watt Crystal Clear Blunt Tip Decorative Bulbs, 2 ct | CVS

$4.19
cvs

EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent G16.5 Dimmable Fine Bendy Filament LED Vintage Edison Light Bulb Bright White (2-Pack)

$7.92
homedepot
Advertisement

Feit Electric 25-Watt Equivalent G25 Dimmable Filament ENERGY STAR Clear Glass LED Light Bulb, Soft White (12-Pack)

$57.42
homedepot

Feit Electric 25-Watt Equivalent G25 E26 Dimmable Filament CEC 90 CRI Clear Glass LED Light Bulb, Bright White 3000K (36-Pack)

$134.53
homedepot

Feit Electric 100-Watt Equivalent G25 E26 Dimmable Filament CEC 90 CRI White Glass Vanity LED Light Bulb in Soft White 2700K (12-Pack)

$65.87
homedepot

Globe Electric Vintage Edison 60-Watt Dimmable A19 Vintage Decorative Incandescent Light Bulb (3-Pack) | 31325

$18.48
lowes

GE Lighting 36857 Clear Finish Light Bulb Dimmable LED G25 Decorative Globe 5.5 (60-Watt Replacement), 500-Lumen Medium Base, 1-Pack Daylight

$5.99
amazon

60W Equivalent Soft White (2000K) Vintage Edison Dimmable LED Light Bulb, E26 Base, 650 Lumens, Amber Glass,73193

$9.97
amazon

GE LED Vintage Light Bulb, Spiral PS52 Clear Glass LED Edison Bulb, 6.5-Watt (40 Watt Replacement Dimmable LED Light Bulbs), 350 Lumen, Medium Base.

$92.75
newegg

FYNPSW 1W Decorative Fairy Magical Glow Small 27K Clear LED Light Bulb 45quotH x 23quotD 2700K Soft White

$16.93
newegg

Feit Electric BPA1575/827/FIL/2 75 Watt Equivalent 800 Lumen Dimmable A15 LED Filament Light Bulb E26 Base, 3.2'H x 1.85'D, 2700K (Soft White), 2.

$33.47
newegg

Feit Electric 40-Watt Equivalent ST19 Dimmable M Shape Filament Amber Glass Vintage Edison LED Light Bulb, Warm White

$6.47
homedepot

Kichler 4-Watt EQ T4 Dimmable Warm White Tubular Decorative Halogen Light Bulb (4-Pack) | 12214

$7.58
lowes

Light Society Aria A19 Shape LED Filament Light Bulb-Set of 6

$42.00
walmartusa
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com