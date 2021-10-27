Lamp Shades

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Lighting Accessories
Lamp Shades
Lamp Shades
Lamp Shades
Slant Square Bell Hardback Lampshade with Washe r Fitter
featured
Slant Square Bell Hardback Lampshade with Washe r Fitter
$41.98
qvc
AHS Lighting SD1628-10WD Mix 'N Match Star Fish Drum Lamp Shade with Washer Fitter, 10-Inches, Navy
featured
AHS Lighting SD1628-10WD Mix 'N Match Star Fish Drum Lamp Shade with Washer Fitter, 10-Inches, Navy
$37.11
amazon
AHS Lighting SD1667-16PDT Canopy Stripe True Drum Lamp Shade with Uno Fitter, 16-Inches, Premier Navy
featured
AHS Lighting SD1667-16PDT Canopy Stripe True Drum Lamp Shade with Uno Fitter, 16-Inches, Premier Navy
$45.02
amazon
ASPEN CREATIVE CORP 13 in. x 9.5 in. Ivory Bell Lamp Shade
ASPEN CREATIVE CORP 13 in. x 9.5 in. Ivory Bell Lamp Shade
$32.99
homedepot
Sauna Lamp Shade
Sauna Lamp Shade
$20.22
wayfairnorthamerica
Aspen Creative Corporation 5" H Linen Empire Lamp Shade ( Clip On ) in Flaxen Linen in Blue, Size 5.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32106-9
Aspen Creative Corporation 5" H Linen Empire Lamp Shade ( Clip On ) in Flaxen Linen in Blue, Size 5.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32106-9
$84.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Silk/Shantung Novelty Lamp shade ( Spider ) Silk or Shantung in Yellow, Size 10.5 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Silk/Shantung Novelty Lamp shade ( Spider ) Silk or Shantung in Yellow, Size 10.5 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
$82.99
wayfair
AHS Lighting SD1561-08RE Broken Diamonds Dark Grey Rectangle Lamp Shade with Regular Clip, 8"
AHS Lighting SD1561-08RE Broken Diamonds Dark Grey Rectangle Lamp Shade with Regular Clip, 8"
$22.20
amazon
AHS Lighting SD1712-10RF Mix 'N Match Tussah Flare Lamp Shade with Regular Clip, 10-Inches, Soap Stone
AHS Lighting SD1712-10RF Mix 'N Match Tussah Flare Lamp Shade with Regular Clip, 10-Inches, Soap Stone
$45.29
amazon
Artiva Luxor Circular Drum Lampshade with Hardback Reinforcement and Spider Fitter, Tan
Artiva Luxor Circular Drum Lampshade with Hardback Reinforcement and Spider Fitter, Tan
$94.99
overstock
Aspen Creative 39003 Ceiling Clip (1 Pack), Transitional Design in Light Yellow, 13" Diameter (13" x 5") Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative 39003 Ceiling Clip (1 Pack), Transitional Design in Light Yellow, 13" Diameter (13" x 5") Lamp Shade
$54.98
amazon
Aspen Creative 32001-2 Small Hardback Empire Shape Chandelier Set (2 Pack), Transitional Design in Crème, 5" Bottom Width (3" x 5" x 4") Clip ON LAMP Shade
Aspen Creative 32001-2 Small Hardback Empire Shape Chandelier Set (2 Pack), Transitional Design in Crème, 5" Bottom Width (3" x 5" x 4") Clip ON LAMP Shade
$14.99
amazon
Aspen Creative 31232 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shaped Construction Black, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 8") Spider LAMP Shade
Aspen Creative 31232 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shaped Construction Black, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 8") Spider LAMP Shade
$25.99
amazon
30W LED Planting Light With Lampshade 2X2ft Coverage Area Sunny Full-Spectrum Planting Light Plants
30W LED Planting Light With Lampshade 2X2ft Coverage Area Sunny Full-Spectrum Planting Light Plants
$35.69
wayfairnorthamerica
Aspen Creative 33111-9 Small Pleated Empire Shape Chandelier Clip-On Lamp Shade Set (9 Pack), Transitional Design in Dark Grey, 5" Bottom Width (3" x 5" x 4 1/4"), 4-1/4"
Aspen Creative 33111-9 Small Pleated Empire Shape Chandelier Clip-On Lamp Shade Set (9 Pack), Transitional Design in Dark Grey, 5" Bottom Width (3" x 5" x 4 1/4"), 4-1/4"
$70.81
($81.99
save 14%)
amazon
Aspen Creative 30073-2 Small Bell Shape Chandelier Set (2 Pack), Transitional Design in Pumpkin Gold, 6" Bottom Width (3" x 6" x 5") Clip ON LAMP Shade
Aspen Creative 30073-2 Small Bell Shape Chandelier Set (2 Pack), Transitional Design in Pumpkin Gold, 6" Bottom Width (3" x 6" x 5") Clip ON LAMP Shade
$17.24
amazon
Aspen Creative Corporation 18 in. x 15 in. Off White Bell Curve Corner Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative Corporation 18 in. x 15 in. Off White Bell Curve Corner Lamp Shade
$83.41
homedepot
Aspen Creative 32191 Transitional Hardback Empire Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Light Blue with Patriotic Accents, 12" wide (6" x 12" x 9")
Aspen Creative 32191 Transitional Hardback Empire Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Light Blue with Patriotic Accents, 12" wide (6" x 12" x 9")
$18.59
($23.99
save 23%)
amazon
Alcott Hill® 11" H x 17" W Empire Lamp Shade - (Spider Attachment) in Designer Linen Linen in Black, Size 11.0 H x 16.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® 11" H x 17" W Empire Lamp Shade - (Spider Attachment) in Designer Linen Linen in Black, Size 11.0 H x 16.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$74.99
wayfair
Aspen Creative 32861-6 Small Hardback Empire Shape Chandelier Clip-On Lamp Shade Set (6 Pack), Transitional Design in Light Grey, 5" bottom width (4" x 6" x 5")
Aspen Creative 32861-6 Small Hardback Empire Shape Chandelier Clip-On Lamp Shade Set (6 Pack), Transitional Design in Light Grey, 5" bottom width (4" x 6" x 5")
$33.91
($39.99
save 15%)
amazon
Aspen Creative Corporation 12 in. x 14 in. White with Silver Circle Pattern Hardback Empire Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative Corporation 12 in. x 14 in. White with Silver Circle Pattern Hardback Empire Lamp Shade
$45.98
homedepot
Aspen Creative Corporation 14 in. x 9-1/2 in. Grey and Black Hardback Empire Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative Corporation 14 in. x 9-1/2 in. Grey and Black Hardback Empire Lamp Shade
$44.26
homedepot
Aspen Creative Corporation 8 in. x 7 in. Off White Hardback Empire Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative Corporation 8 in. x 7 in. Off White Hardback Empire Lamp Shade
$18.35
homedepot
Aspen Creative Corporation 6 in. x 5 in. Vanilla Hardback Empire Lamp Shade (9-Pack), White
Aspen Creative Corporation 6 in. x 5 in. Vanilla Hardback Empire Lamp Shade (9-Pack), White
$47.18
homedepot
Aspen Creative Corporation 5 in. x 4-1/4 in. Gold Pleated Empire Lamp Shade (9-Pack)
Aspen Creative Corporation 5 in. x 4-1/4 in. Gold Pleated Empire Lamp Shade (9-Pack)
$71.43
homedepot
7" H Textured Fabric Empire Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in White/Red
7" H Textured Fabric Empire Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in White/Red
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
American Pride Soft Shantung Rectangle Tailored Lampshade, (7 x 9) x (10.25 x 16) x 12-Inch, Croissant
American Pride Soft Shantung Rectangle Tailored Lampshade, (7 x 9) x (10.25 x 16) x 12-Inch, Croissant
$52.20
amazon
6pcs RC Car LED Light with Lampshade Decorate for Traxxas HSP Redcat D90 Tamiya Axial Scx10 Hpi RC Car
6pcs RC Car LED Light with Lampshade Decorate for Traxxas HSP Redcat D90 Tamiya Axial Scx10 Hpi RC Car
$11.96
walmart
Aspen Creative Corporation 5" H Network Fabric Empire Lamp Shade ( Clip On ) in in White, Size 5.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32107-9
Aspen Creative Corporation 5" H Network Fabric Empire Lamp Shade ( Clip On ) in in White, Size 5.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32107-9
$76.99
wayfair
AHS Lighting SD1470-12WF Ivory Linen Flare Lamp Shade with Washer, 12"
AHS Lighting SD1470-12WF Ivory Linen Flare Lamp Shade with Washer, 12"
$37.08
amazon
Artiva Drum Lampshade w/ Reinforcement 1.5" Dia Uno Fitter, Off-White
Artiva Drum Lampshade w/ Reinforcement 1.5" Dia Uno Fitter, Off-White
$82.38
($86.72
save 5%)
overstock
Aspen Creative Corporation 13 in. x 9 in. Dark Brown Hardback Empire Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative Corporation 13 in. x 9 in. Dark Brown Hardback Empire Lamp Shade
$41.67
homedepot
Aspen Creative 32032 Transitional Hardback Empire Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Flaxen, 9" wide (5" x 9" x 7")
Aspen Creative 32032 Transitional Hardback Empire Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Flaxen, 9" wide (5" x 9" x 7")
$25.00
amazon
Aspen Creative 32417 Spider LAMP Shade, M-4544, White
Aspen Creative 32417 Spider LAMP Shade, M-4544, White
$22.09
amazon
Couture Rectangular Lamp Shade White 19" - Ballard Designs
Couture Rectangular Lamp Shade White 19" - Ballard Designs
$129.00
ballarddesigns
Aspen Creative Corporation 6 in. x 5 in. White/Light Blue Trim Hardback Empire Lamp Shade (2-Pack), White & Light Blue Trim
Aspen Creative Corporation 6 in. x 5 in. White/Light Blue Trim Hardback Empire Lamp Shade (2-Pack), White & Light Blue Trim
$15.96
homedepot
Aspen Creative Hardback Empire Chandelier Clip-On Lamp Shade (5 Pack), Light Brown, (4" x 5" x 5")
Aspen Creative Hardback Empire Chandelier Clip-On Lamp Shade (5 Pack), Light Brown, (4" x 5" x 5")
$48.49
overstock
9" H Jacquard Fabric Empire Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in Gold
9" H Jacquard Fabric Empire Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in Gold
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aspen Creative 30010 Small Bell Shape Chandelier Clip (1 Pack), Transitional Design Creme, 6" Bottom Width (3" x 6" x 5") Lamp Shade, Butter Crème Textured
Aspen Creative 30010 Small Bell Shape Chandelier Clip (1 Pack), Transitional Design Creme, 6" Bottom Width (3" x 6" x 5") Lamp Shade, Butter Crème Textured
$18.28
amazon
AHS Lighting SD1686-17WO Daydream Red Oval Lamp Shade with Washer Fitter, 17-Inches, Joy & Wonder
AHS Lighting SD1686-17WO Daydream Red Oval Lamp Shade with Washer Fitter, 17-Inches, Joy & Wonder
$43.32
amazon
Aspen Creative 32289 Transitional Hardback Empire Shaped Construction Beige, 14" Wide (7" x 14" x 11") Spider LAMP Shade
Aspen Creative 32289 Transitional Hardback Empire Shaped Construction Beige, 14" Wide (7" x 14" x 11") Spider LAMP Shade
$43.00
amazon
Aspen Creative 31033 Transitional Hardback Drum (Cylinder) Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Off-White, 8" wide (8" x 8" x 11")
Aspen Creative 31033 Transitional Hardback Drum (Cylinder) Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Off-White, 8" wide (8" x 8" x 11")
$28.97
amazon
Aspen Creative 30012-9 Small Bell Shape Chandelier Clip Set (9 Pack), Transitional Design in Butter Crème, 4" Bottom Width (2 1/2" x 4" x 5") Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative 30012-9 Small Bell Shape Chandelier Clip Set (9 Pack), Transitional Design in Butter Crème, 4" Bottom Width (2 1/2" x 4" x 5") Lamp Shade
$50.94
($56.99
save 11%)
amazon
8" H Cotton Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in Black/Yellow
8" H Cotton Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in Black/Yellow
$36.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aspen Creative 32661-2 Small Hardback Empire Shape Chandelier Set (2 Pack), Transitional Design in Off-White Clip ON LAMP Shade
Aspen Creative 32661-2 Small Hardback Empire Shape Chandelier Set (2 Pack), Transitional Design in Off-White Clip ON LAMP Shade
$19.45
amazon
Aspen Creative Corporation 11" H Grid Textured Fabric Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in Light in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
Aspen Creative Corporation 11" H Grid Textured Fabric Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in Light in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Aspen Creative Corporation 6 in. x 5 in. Flaxen Hardback Empire Lamp Shade (9-Pack), Flaxen & Flaxen Trim
Aspen Creative Corporation 6 in. x 5 in. Flaxen Hardback Empire Lamp Shade (9-Pack), Flaxen & Flaxen Trim
$57.91
homedepot
Aspen Creative Corporation 9 in. x 7 in. Grey-Blue Hardback Empire Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative Corporation 9 in. x 7 in. Grey-Blue Hardback Empire Lamp Shade
$19.48
homedepot
Fenchel Shades 12" H x 10" W Linen Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) Linen in White/Brown, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 10-10-12-WBR-L-IVO
Fenchel Shades 12" H x 10" W Linen Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) Linen in White/Brown, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 10-10-12-WBR-L-IVO
$60.99
wayfair
Cloth & Wire Slant Shallow Drum with Double Smocked Pleat Softback Lampshade, Cream
Cloth & Wire Slant Shallow Drum with Double Smocked Pleat Softback Lampshade, Cream
$73.34
($81.49
save 10%)
overstock
Cloth & Wire Slant Inverted Corner Oval Softback Lampshade with Washer Fitter, White
Cloth & Wire Slant Inverted Corner Oval Softback Lampshade with Washer Fitter, White
$56.99
overstock
Corrigan Studio® Modern 6-Head Satellite Chandelier Transparent Glass Ball Lampshade G9 Light Source Bedroom/Living Room/Dining Room (Gold) in Yellow
Corrigan Studio® Modern 6-Head Satellite Chandelier Transparent Glass Ball Lampshade G9 Light Source Bedroom/Living Room/Dining Room (Gold) in Yellow
$209.99
wayfair
Cloth & Wire 9.75-in x 14-in Vintage Gold Silk Bell Lamp Shade | SI52522
Cloth & Wire 9.75-in x 14-in Vintage Gold Silk Bell Lamp Shade | SI52522
$42.98
lowes
Cloth & Wire 9-in x 14-in White Linen Drum Lamp Shade | 18514WA528WT
Cloth & Wire 9-in x 14-in White Linen Drum Lamp Shade | 18514WA528WT
$63.98
lowes
10pcs 5W High Brightness Solar Power LED Lawn Lamps with Lampshades Seven Color/Warm White
10pcs 5W High Brightness Solar Power LED Lawn Lamps with Lampshades Seven Color/Warm White
$36.89
($40.99
save 10%)
overstock
Cloth & Wire Slant Melon Out Scallop Softback Lampshade with Washer Fitter, Cream
Cloth & Wire Slant Melon Out Scallop Softback Lampshade with Washer Fitter, Cream
$57.14
($63.49
save 10%)
overstock
Corrigan Studio® Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Laser Cut Shaped Construction,Spider LAMP Shade in Brown/White, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Laser Cut Shaped Construction,Spider LAMP Shade in Brown/White, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in Wayfair
$153.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Timeless 16" Silk/Shantung Bell Lamp Shade Silk or Shantung in White, Size 12.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair DS-60-18WH
Darby Home Co Timeless 16" Silk/Shantung Bell Lamp Shade Silk or Shantung in White, Size 12.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair DS-60-18WH
$126.99
wayfair
Cloth & Wire 10-in x 16-in Black Silk Bell Lamp Shade | SI52386
Cloth & Wire 10-in x 16-in Black Silk Bell Lamp Shade | SI52386
$46.98
lowes
Cloth & Wire Slant Transitional Bell Double Smocked Pleat Softback Lampshade with Washer Fitter, Cream
Cloth & Wire Slant Transitional Bell Double Smocked Pleat Softback Lampshade with Washer Fitter, Cream
$59.99
overstock
Lamp Shades
