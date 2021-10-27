Lamp Shades

featured

Slant Square Bell Hardback Lampshade with Washe r Fitter

$41.98
qvc
featured

AHS Lighting SD1628-10WD Mix 'N Match Star Fish Drum Lamp Shade with Washer Fitter, 10-Inches, Navy

$37.11
amazon
featured

AHS Lighting SD1667-16PDT Canopy Stripe True Drum Lamp Shade with Uno Fitter, 16-Inches, Premier Navy

$45.02
amazon

ASPEN CREATIVE CORP 13 in. x 9.5 in. Ivory Bell Lamp Shade

$32.99
homedepot

Sauna Lamp Shade

$20.22
wayfairnorthamerica

Aspen Creative Corporation 5" H Linen Empire Lamp Shade ( Clip On ) in Flaxen Linen in Blue, Size 5.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32106-9

$84.99
wayfair

Alcott Hill® Silk/Shantung Novelty Lamp shade ( Spider ) Silk or Shantung in Yellow, Size 10.5 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair

$82.99
wayfair

AHS Lighting SD1561-08RE Broken Diamonds Dark Grey Rectangle Lamp Shade with Regular Clip, 8"

$22.20
amazon

AHS Lighting SD1712-10RF Mix 'N Match Tussah Flare Lamp Shade with Regular Clip, 10-Inches, Soap Stone

$45.29
amazon

Artiva Luxor Circular Drum Lampshade with Hardback Reinforcement and Spider Fitter, Tan

$94.99
overstock

Aspen Creative 39003 Ceiling Clip (1 Pack), Transitional Design in Light Yellow, 13" Diameter (13" x 5") Lamp Shade

$54.98
amazon

Aspen Creative 32001-2 Small Hardback Empire Shape Chandelier Set (2 Pack), Transitional Design in Crème, 5" Bottom Width (3" x 5" x 4") Clip ON LAMP Shade

$14.99
amazon
Advertisement

Aspen Creative 31232 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shaped Construction Black, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 8") Spider LAMP Shade

$25.99
amazon

30W LED Planting Light With Lampshade 2X2ft Coverage Area Sunny Full-Spectrum Planting Light Plants

$35.69
wayfairnorthamerica

Aspen Creative 33111-9 Small Pleated Empire Shape Chandelier Clip-On Lamp Shade Set (9 Pack), Transitional Design in Dark Grey, 5" Bottom Width (3" x 5" x 4 1/4"), 4-1/4"

$70.81
($81.99 save 14%)
amazon

Aspen Creative 30073-2 Small Bell Shape Chandelier Set (2 Pack), Transitional Design in Pumpkin Gold, 6" Bottom Width (3" x 6" x 5") Clip ON LAMP Shade

$17.24
amazon

Aspen Creative Corporation 18 in. x 15 in. Off White Bell Curve Corner Lamp Shade

$83.41
homedepot

Aspen Creative 32191 Transitional Hardback Empire Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Light Blue with Patriotic Accents, 12" wide (6" x 12" x 9")

$18.59
($23.99 save 23%)
amazon

Alcott Hill® 11" H x 17" W Empire Lamp Shade - (Spider Attachment) in Designer Linen Linen in Black, Size 11.0 H x 16.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair

$74.99
wayfair

Aspen Creative 32861-6 Small Hardback Empire Shape Chandelier Clip-On Lamp Shade Set (6 Pack), Transitional Design in Light Grey, 5" bottom width (4" x 6" x 5")

$33.91
($39.99 save 15%)
amazon

Aspen Creative Corporation 12 in. x 14 in. White with Silver Circle Pattern Hardback Empire Lamp Shade

$45.98
homedepot

Aspen Creative Corporation 14 in. x 9-1/2 in. Grey and Black Hardback Empire Lamp Shade

$44.26
homedepot

Aspen Creative Corporation 8 in. x 7 in. Off White Hardback Empire Lamp Shade

$18.35
homedepot

Aspen Creative Corporation 6 in. x 5 in. Vanilla Hardback Empire Lamp Shade (9-Pack), White

$47.18
homedepot
Advertisement

Aspen Creative Corporation 5 in. x 4-1/4 in. Gold Pleated Empire Lamp Shade (9-Pack)

$71.43
homedepot

7" H Textured Fabric Empire Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in White/Red

$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica

American Pride Soft Shantung Rectangle Tailored Lampshade, (7 x 9) x (10.25 x 16) x 12-Inch, Croissant

$52.20
amazon

6pcs RC Car LED Light with Lampshade Decorate for Traxxas HSP Redcat D90 Tamiya Axial Scx10 Hpi RC Car

$11.96
walmart

Aspen Creative Corporation 5" H Network Fabric Empire Lamp Shade ( Clip On ) in in White, Size 5.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32107-9

$76.99
wayfair

AHS Lighting SD1470-12WF Ivory Linen Flare Lamp Shade with Washer, 12"

$37.08
amazon

Artiva Drum Lampshade w/ Reinforcement 1.5" Dia Uno Fitter, Off-White

$82.38
($86.72 save 5%)
overstock

Aspen Creative Corporation 13 in. x 9 in. Dark Brown Hardback Empire Lamp Shade

$41.67
homedepot

Aspen Creative 32032 Transitional Hardback Empire Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Flaxen, 9" wide (5" x 9" x 7")

$25.00
amazon

Aspen Creative 32417 Spider LAMP Shade, M-4544, White

$22.09
amazon

Couture Rectangular Lamp Shade White 19" - Ballard Designs

$129.00
ballarddesigns

Aspen Creative Corporation 6 in. x 5 in. White/Light Blue Trim Hardback Empire Lamp Shade (2-Pack), White & Light Blue Trim

$15.96
homedepot
Advertisement

Aspen Creative Hardback Empire Chandelier Clip-On Lamp Shade (5 Pack), Light Brown, (4" x 5" x 5")

$48.49
overstock

9" H Jacquard Fabric Empire Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in Gold

$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Aspen Creative 30010 Small Bell Shape Chandelier Clip (1 Pack), Transitional Design Creme, 6" Bottom Width (3" x 6" x 5") Lamp Shade, Butter Crème Textured

$18.28
amazon

AHS Lighting SD1686-17WO Daydream Red Oval Lamp Shade with Washer Fitter, 17-Inches, Joy & Wonder

$43.32
amazon

Aspen Creative 32289 Transitional Hardback Empire Shaped Construction Beige, 14" Wide (7" x 14" x 11") Spider LAMP Shade

$43.00
amazon

Aspen Creative 31033 Transitional Hardback Drum (Cylinder) Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Off-White, 8" wide (8" x 8" x 11")

$28.97
amazon

Aspen Creative 30012-9 Small Bell Shape Chandelier Clip Set (9 Pack), Transitional Design in Butter Crème, 4" Bottom Width (2 1/2" x 4" x 5") Lamp Shade

$50.94
($56.99 save 11%)
amazon

8" H Cotton Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in Black/Yellow

$36.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Aspen Creative 32661-2 Small Hardback Empire Shape Chandelier Set (2 Pack), Transitional Design in Off-White Clip ON LAMP Shade

$19.45
amazon

Aspen Creative Corporation 11" H Grid Textured Fabric Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) in Light in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair

$61.99
wayfair

Aspen Creative Corporation 6 in. x 5 in. Flaxen Hardback Empire Lamp Shade (9-Pack), Flaxen & Flaxen Trim

$57.91
homedepot

Aspen Creative Corporation 9 in. x 7 in. Grey-Blue Hardback Empire Lamp Shade

$19.48
homedepot
Advertisement

Fenchel Shades 12" H x 10" W Linen Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) Linen in White/Brown, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 10-10-12-WBR-L-IVO

$60.99
wayfair

Cloth & Wire Slant Shallow Drum with Double Smocked Pleat Softback Lampshade, Cream

$73.34
($81.49 save 10%)
overstock

Cloth & Wire Slant Inverted Corner Oval Softback Lampshade with Washer Fitter, White

$56.99
overstock

Corrigan Studio® Modern 6-Head Satellite Chandelier Transparent Glass Ball Lampshade G9 Light Source Bedroom/Living Room/Dining Room (Gold) in Yellow

$209.99
wayfair

Cloth & Wire 9.75-in x 14-in Vintage Gold Silk Bell Lamp Shade | SI52522

$42.98
lowes

Cloth & Wire 9-in x 14-in White Linen Drum Lamp Shade | 18514WA528WT

$63.98
lowes

10pcs 5W High Brightness Solar Power LED Lawn Lamps with Lampshades Seven Color/Warm White

$36.89
($40.99 save 10%)
overstock

Cloth & Wire Slant Melon Out Scallop Softback Lampshade with Washer Fitter, Cream

$57.14
($63.49 save 10%)
overstock

Corrigan Studio® Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Laser Cut Shaped Construction,Spider LAMP Shade in Brown/White, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in Wayfair

$153.99
wayfair

Darby Home Co Timeless 16" Silk/Shantung Bell Lamp Shade Silk or Shantung in White, Size 12.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair DS-60-18WH

$126.99
wayfair

Cloth & Wire 10-in x 16-in Black Silk Bell Lamp Shade | SI52386

$46.98
lowes

Cloth & Wire Slant Transitional Bell Double Smocked Pleat Softback Lampshade with Washer Fitter, Cream

$59.99
overstock
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com