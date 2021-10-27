Torchieres

featured

Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp

$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

August Grove® Lantana 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown/White, Size 72.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 10466B55BE8146DABCF6C1141C6B127F

$167.99
wayfair
featured

Francisville 70'' Torchiere Floor Lamp

$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Alexiane 64" Torchiere Floor Lamp

$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Astoria Grand Laurie 70" Torchiere Floor Lamp in Brown/Yellow, Size 70.3 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG7762 37635993

$216.99
wayfair

Amora Lighting AM1086FL12 Tiffany Style Peacock Torchiere Floor Lamp, 72"H

$148.99
amazon

Simple Designs Torchiere, One Size , Silver

$38.34
($85.00 save 55%)
jcpenney

Adesso Harper 71 Inch Torchiere Lamp Harper - 5169-02 - Modern Contemporary

$130.00
1800lighting

Aspen Creative Amber Replacement Torchiere Glass Shade, 6" high x 18" diameter

$81.99
overstock

Ailan 64" Torchiere Floor Lamp

$243.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Floor Lamp, Modern LED Floor Lamps For Living Room, Bedroom, Office, 27W Main Light And 7W Side Reading Lamp, 3 Color Temperatures Torchiere With Rem

$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Artemide Bjarke Ingels Group Gople 66 Inch Torchiere Lamp Gople - USC-1410068A - Modern Contemporary

$1,365.00
1800lighting
Advertisement

Astoria Grand Napoleon 70" Torchiere Floor Lamp in Brown/Yellow, Size 70.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG5678 34481028

$209.99
($229.99 save 9%)
wayfair

Astoria Grand Pierro 19.5" Black Torchiere Lamp Glass/Metal in Yellow, Size 19.5 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 296490E688334CE49ABB1E91682B61C5

$189.99
($209.00 save 9%)
wayfair

Flanders 69" Torchiere Floor Lamp

$134.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Brightech Halo Split 72 in. Black LED Torchiere Floor Lamp

$99.99
homedepot

ARTIVA 71 in. Satin Nickel Lumineux LED 30-Watt Torchiere Floor Lamp Reading Light

$234.96
($239.99 save 2%)
homedepot

Bloomsbury Market LF2001-RBZ 1 Light Torchiere Marbelized Glass Shade Floor Lamp, Restoration Bronze/Amber, Size 71.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in Wayfair

$316.99
wayfair

Tiffany Style Torchiere Standing Peacock Floor Lamp 72 Tall Stained Glass Shade White Antique Vintage Light Bedroom Living Room Reading Antique.

$149.59
newegg

CO-Z 60-inch Novelty Torchiere Standing Floor Lamp - Nickel

$89.99
overstock

Bloomsbury Market Tiffany Floor Torchiere Lamp Industrial Bronze Pole Vintage Boho Stained Glass Serenity Victorian Retro Standing Corner Bright Torch Light Living Room

$609.99
wayfair

Costway Modern Dimmable Torchiere Touch Control Standing LED Floor Lamp-Black

$65.95
costway

Tiffany Lamp Shade Replacement W12H6 Inch Sea Blue Stained Glass Dragonfly Lampshade Only 1-5/8-Inch Fitter Opening For Floor Arch Lamp Torchiere Lamp

$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Dale Tiffany Brass Pineapple 60 in. Antique Nickel Floor/Torchiere Lamp with Fabric Shape

$147.06
homedepot
Advertisement

Pasadena Oil Rubbed Bronze Metal and Glass Mother and Son Torchiere - 15" x 75"

$256.98
overstock

Copper Grove Kinver 2 Light Bronze 72-inch Torchiere

$178.49
overstock

Cresswell Lighting 72" Traditional Dark Bronze Metal Torchiere Floor Lamp with 2 Reading Lights, LED bulbs Included

$176.39
walmartusa

Thery 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp

$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Latimore 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp

$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Charlton Home® Suzman 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 13.78 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair 58793286D44E476B80BCC04B71FF495D

$101.99
wayfair

Ashton 74.75" Torchiere Floor Lamp

$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Torchiere Floor Lamp Smart Sky Super Bright Wifi Lamp RGB LED 2000 Lumen Modern Dimmable Color Changing Floor Lamp For Living Rooms Bedroom Work With

$234.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Cal Lighting 3-Way Iron Torchiere Floor Lamp

$251.10
($499.00 save 50%)
macys

Aspen Creative 23502-01 Etched Alabaster Shade for Medium Base Socket Torchiere, Swag Lamp and Pendant, 15" Diameter x 5" High, 1 Pack Replacement Glass

$55.99
amazon

Pettibone Bloomsbury Market 66" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Black/Blue/Green, Size 66.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair

$279.99
wayfair

Halo 72" LED Torchiere Floor Lamp

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Swanley 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp

$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Canora Grey Stretford 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 52C3404817004509887C5D65141CF296

$55.99
wayfair

Canora Grey Thijmen 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in White/Brown, Size 71.0 H x 18.0 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair 3CB17763E0D54730A1C95EA07D2D8D60

$137.66
wayfair

30W LED Torchier, Satin Black Finish

$240.00
overstock

Dale Tiffany Concord 72 Inch Torchiere Lamp Concord - STR16226 - Modern Contemporary

$249.99
1800lighting

Floor Lamp, Standing Tall Lamp, Pole Lamp With RGBW Smart Bulbs And Bluetooth Remote Control For Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Dimmable Torchiere Dec

$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Dainolite 72-in Satin Chrome Torchiere Floor Lamp | 701LEDF-SN

$228.00
lowes

Floor Lamp, Standing Lamp, 9W LED Torchiere Floor Lamp With 4W Adjustable Reading Lamp, 3000K Energy-Saving LED Bulbs, 3 Way Switch, 50,000Hrs Lifespa

$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Maysville 53.4 Torchiere Floor Lamp

$116.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ebern Designs Bennet 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 71.0 H x 13.75 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair EBDG2445 42741411

$84.99
wayfair

Dainolite 72-in Satin Black Torchiere Floor Lamp | 701LEDF-SB

$228.00
lowes

Darby Home Co Ashton 74.75" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 74.75 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair DBHC7380 27985362

$409.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Kenroy Home Harmond 71 in. Tiffany Torchiere Lamp with Glass Shade

$214.20
homedepot

Latitude Run® Billue Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Black | Wayfair LTDR6743 40982086

$38.99
($39.99 save 3%)
wayfair

Kenroy Home Crush 75 in. 3-Light Oil-Rubbed Bronze Torchiere

$216.00
homedepot

Latitude Run® Dodger 73" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in White, Size 73.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair B2B843A9A2724A61880992B5199BB74A

$194.99
wayfair

Kenroy Home 21002ORB Rush Mother and Son Torchiere, 72 Inch Height, Oil Rubbed Bronze

$139.39
($174.60 save 20%)
amazon

Dimmable Industrial Floor Lamp, 3 Lights Farmhouse Floor Lamp Standing Tree Lamp With On/Off Dimmable Switch, Wire Cage Rustic Tall Torchiere Floor Li

$279.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Kira Home Horizon 70 Modern LED Torchiere Floor Lamp (36W, 250W Eq.), Glass Diffuser, Dimmable, Timer & Wall Switch Compatible, Adjustable Head, 300

$137.99
($143.99 save 4%)
wayfair

Kenroy Home Matrielle 72 Inch Torchiere Lamp Matrielle - 21377BS - Modern Contemporary

$331.20
1800lighting

Holtkotter Nova 72 Inch Torchiere Lamp Nova - 9907LED BA - Modern Contemporary

$2,398.00
1800lighting

Kenroy Home Ashlen 2-Light Torchiere Floor Lamp, Brown

$369.99
kohl's

Taper Torchiere Floor Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Glossy - (249642-1011)

$1,581.80
ylighting

Meyda Tiffany Lily 8" Torchiere Lamp Glass/Metal in Blue, Size 8.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 11262

$119.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com