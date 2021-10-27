Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Lamps
Torchieres
Torchieres
Share
Torchieres
Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
featured
Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Lantana 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown/White, Size 72.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 10466B55BE8146DABCF6C1141C6B127F
featured
August Grove® Lantana 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown/White, Size 72.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 10466B55BE8146DABCF6C1141C6B127F
$167.99
wayfair
Francisville 70'' Torchiere Floor Lamp
featured
Francisville 70'' Torchiere Floor Lamp
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alexiane 64" Torchiere Floor Lamp
Alexiane 64" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Astoria Grand Laurie 70" Torchiere Floor Lamp in Brown/Yellow, Size 70.3 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG7762 37635993
Astoria Grand Laurie 70" Torchiere Floor Lamp in Brown/Yellow, Size 70.3 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG7762 37635993
$216.99
wayfair
Amora Lighting AM1086FL12 Tiffany Style Peacock Torchiere Floor Lamp, 72"H
Amora Lighting AM1086FL12 Tiffany Style Peacock Torchiere Floor Lamp, 72"H
$148.99
amazon
Simple Designs Torchiere, One Size , Silver
Simple Designs Torchiere, One Size , Silver
$38.34
($85.00
save 55%)
jcpenney
Adesso Harper 71 Inch Torchiere Lamp Harper - 5169-02 - Modern Contemporary
Adesso Harper 71 Inch Torchiere Lamp Harper - 5169-02 - Modern Contemporary
$130.00
1800lighting
Aspen Creative Amber Replacement Torchiere Glass Shade, 6" high x 18" diameter
Aspen Creative Amber Replacement Torchiere Glass Shade, 6" high x 18" diameter
$81.99
overstock
Ailan 64" Torchiere Floor Lamp
Ailan 64" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$243.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Floor Lamp, Modern LED Floor Lamps For Living Room, Bedroom, Office, 27W Main Light And 7W Side Reading Lamp, 3 Color Temperatures Torchiere With Rem
Floor Lamp, Modern LED Floor Lamps For Living Room, Bedroom, Office, 27W Main Light And 7W Side Reading Lamp, 3 Color Temperatures Torchiere With Rem
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Artemide Bjarke Ingels Group Gople 66 Inch Torchiere Lamp Gople - USC-1410068A - Modern Contemporary
Artemide Bjarke Ingels Group Gople 66 Inch Torchiere Lamp Gople - USC-1410068A - Modern Contemporary
$1,365.00
1800lighting
Astoria Grand Napoleon 70" Torchiere Floor Lamp in Brown/Yellow, Size 70.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG5678 34481028
Astoria Grand Napoleon 70" Torchiere Floor Lamp in Brown/Yellow, Size 70.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG5678 34481028
$209.99
($229.99
save 9%)
wayfair
Astoria Grand Pierro 19.5" Black Torchiere Lamp Glass/Metal in Yellow, Size 19.5 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 296490E688334CE49ABB1E91682B61C5
Astoria Grand Pierro 19.5" Black Torchiere Lamp Glass/Metal in Yellow, Size 19.5 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 296490E688334CE49ABB1E91682B61C5
$189.99
($209.00
save 9%)
wayfair
Flanders 69" Torchiere Floor Lamp
Flanders 69" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$134.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brightech Halo Split 72 in. Black LED Torchiere Floor Lamp
Brightech Halo Split 72 in. Black LED Torchiere Floor Lamp
$99.99
homedepot
ARTIVA 71 in. Satin Nickel Lumineux LED 30-Watt Torchiere Floor Lamp Reading Light
ARTIVA 71 in. Satin Nickel Lumineux LED 30-Watt Torchiere Floor Lamp Reading Light
$234.96
($239.99
save 2%)
homedepot
Bloomsbury Market LF2001-RBZ 1 Light Torchiere Marbelized Glass Shade Floor Lamp, Restoration Bronze/Amber, Size 71.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in Wayfair
Bloomsbury Market LF2001-RBZ 1 Light Torchiere Marbelized Glass Shade Floor Lamp, Restoration Bronze/Amber, Size 71.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in Wayfair
$316.99
wayfair
Tiffany Style Torchiere Standing Peacock Floor Lamp 72 Tall Stained Glass Shade White Antique Vintage Light Bedroom Living Room Reading Antique.
Tiffany Style Torchiere Standing Peacock Floor Lamp 72 Tall Stained Glass Shade White Antique Vintage Light Bedroom Living Room Reading Antique.
$149.59
newegg
CO-Z 60-inch Novelty Torchiere Standing Floor Lamp - Nickel
CO-Z 60-inch Novelty Torchiere Standing Floor Lamp - Nickel
$89.99
overstock
Bloomsbury Market Tiffany Floor Torchiere Lamp Industrial Bronze Pole Vintage Boho Stained Glass Serenity Victorian Retro Standing Corner Bright Torch Light Living Room
Bloomsbury Market Tiffany Floor Torchiere Lamp Industrial Bronze Pole Vintage Boho Stained Glass Serenity Victorian Retro Standing Corner Bright Torch Light Living Room
$609.99
wayfair
Costway Modern Dimmable Torchiere Touch Control Standing LED Floor Lamp-Black
Costway Modern Dimmable Torchiere Touch Control Standing LED Floor Lamp-Black
$65.95
costway
Tiffany Lamp Shade Replacement W12H6 Inch Sea Blue Stained Glass Dragonfly Lampshade Only 1-5/8-Inch Fitter Opening For Floor Arch Lamp Torchiere Lamp
Tiffany Lamp Shade Replacement W12H6 Inch Sea Blue Stained Glass Dragonfly Lampshade Only 1-5/8-Inch Fitter Opening For Floor Arch Lamp Torchiere Lamp
$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dale Tiffany Brass Pineapple 60 in. Antique Nickel Floor/Torchiere Lamp with Fabric Shape
Dale Tiffany Brass Pineapple 60 in. Antique Nickel Floor/Torchiere Lamp with Fabric Shape
$147.06
homedepot
Pasadena Oil Rubbed Bronze Metal and Glass Mother and Son Torchiere - 15" x 75"
Pasadena Oil Rubbed Bronze Metal and Glass Mother and Son Torchiere - 15" x 75"
$256.98
overstock
Copper Grove Kinver 2 Light Bronze 72-inch Torchiere
Copper Grove Kinver 2 Light Bronze 72-inch Torchiere
$178.49
overstock
Cresswell Lighting 72" Traditional Dark Bronze Metal Torchiere Floor Lamp with 2 Reading Lights, LED bulbs Included
Cresswell Lighting 72" Traditional Dark Bronze Metal Torchiere Floor Lamp with 2 Reading Lights, LED bulbs Included
$176.39
walmartusa
Thery 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
Thery 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latimore 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp
Latimore 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Suzman 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 13.78 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair 58793286D44E476B80BCC04B71FF495D
Charlton Home® Suzman 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 13.78 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair 58793286D44E476B80BCC04B71FF495D
$101.99
wayfair
Ashton 74.75" Torchiere Floor Lamp
Ashton 74.75" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Torchiere Floor Lamp Smart Sky Super Bright Wifi Lamp RGB LED 2000 Lumen Modern Dimmable Color Changing Floor Lamp For Living Rooms Bedroom Work With
Torchiere Floor Lamp Smart Sky Super Bright Wifi Lamp RGB LED 2000 Lumen Modern Dimmable Color Changing Floor Lamp For Living Rooms Bedroom Work With
$234.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cal Lighting 3-Way Iron Torchiere Floor Lamp
Cal Lighting 3-Way Iron Torchiere Floor Lamp
$251.10
($499.00
save 50%)
macys
Aspen Creative 23502-01 Etched Alabaster Shade for Medium Base Socket Torchiere, Swag Lamp and Pendant, 15" Diameter x 5" High, 1 Pack Replacement Glass
Aspen Creative 23502-01 Etched Alabaster Shade for Medium Base Socket Torchiere, Swag Lamp and Pendant, 15" Diameter x 5" High, 1 Pack Replacement Glass
$55.99
amazon
Pettibone Bloomsbury Market 66" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Black/Blue/Green, Size 66.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Pettibone Bloomsbury Market 66" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Black/Blue/Green, Size 66.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$279.99
wayfair
Halo 72" LED Torchiere Floor Lamp
Halo 72" LED Torchiere Floor Lamp
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Swanley 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp
Swanley 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Stretford 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 52C3404817004509887C5D65141CF296
Canora Grey Stretford 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 52C3404817004509887C5D65141CF296
$55.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Thijmen 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in White/Brown, Size 71.0 H x 18.0 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair 3CB17763E0D54730A1C95EA07D2D8D60
Canora Grey Thijmen 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in White/Brown, Size 71.0 H x 18.0 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair 3CB17763E0D54730A1C95EA07D2D8D60
$137.66
wayfair
30W LED Torchier, Satin Black Finish
30W LED Torchier, Satin Black Finish
$240.00
overstock
Dale Tiffany Concord 72 Inch Torchiere Lamp Concord - STR16226 - Modern Contemporary
Dale Tiffany Concord 72 Inch Torchiere Lamp Concord - STR16226 - Modern Contemporary
$249.99
1800lighting
Floor Lamp, Standing Tall Lamp, Pole Lamp With RGBW Smart Bulbs And Bluetooth Remote Control For Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Dimmable Torchiere Dec
Floor Lamp, Standing Tall Lamp, Pole Lamp With RGBW Smart Bulbs And Bluetooth Remote Control For Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Dimmable Torchiere Dec
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dainolite 72-in Satin Chrome Torchiere Floor Lamp | 701LEDF-SN
Dainolite 72-in Satin Chrome Torchiere Floor Lamp | 701LEDF-SN
$228.00
lowes
Floor Lamp, Standing Lamp, 9W LED Torchiere Floor Lamp With 4W Adjustable Reading Lamp, 3000K Energy-Saving LED Bulbs, 3 Way Switch, 50,000Hrs Lifespa
Floor Lamp, Standing Lamp, 9W LED Torchiere Floor Lamp With 4W Adjustable Reading Lamp, 3000K Energy-Saving LED Bulbs, 3 Way Switch, 50,000Hrs Lifespa
$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Maysville 53.4 Torchiere Floor Lamp
Maysville 53.4 Torchiere Floor Lamp
$116.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs Bennet 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 71.0 H x 13.75 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair EBDG2445 42741411
Ebern Designs Bennet 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 71.0 H x 13.75 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair EBDG2445 42741411
$84.99
wayfair
Dainolite 72-in Satin Black Torchiere Floor Lamp | 701LEDF-SB
Dainolite 72-in Satin Black Torchiere Floor Lamp | 701LEDF-SB
$228.00
lowes
Darby Home Co Ashton 74.75" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 74.75 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair DBHC7380 27985362
Darby Home Co Ashton 74.75" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 74.75 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair DBHC7380 27985362
$409.99
wayfair
Kenroy Home Harmond 71 in. Tiffany Torchiere Lamp with Glass Shade
Kenroy Home Harmond 71 in. Tiffany Torchiere Lamp with Glass Shade
$214.20
homedepot
Latitude Run® Billue Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Black | Wayfair LTDR6743 40982086
Latitude Run® Billue Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in Black | Wayfair LTDR6743 40982086
$38.99
($39.99
save 3%)
wayfair
Kenroy Home Crush 75 in. 3-Light Oil-Rubbed Bronze Torchiere
Kenroy Home Crush 75 in. 3-Light Oil-Rubbed Bronze Torchiere
$216.00
homedepot
Latitude Run® Dodger 73" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in White, Size 73.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair B2B843A9A2724A61880992B5199BB74A
Latitude Run® Dodger 73" Torchiere Floor Lamp Metal in White, Size 73.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair B2B843A9A2724A61880992B5199BB74A
$194.99
wayfair
Kenroy Home 21002ORB Rush Mother and Son Torchiere, 72 Inch Height, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Kenroy Home 21002ORB Rush Mother and Son Torchiere, 72 Inch Height, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$139.39
($174.60
save 20%)
amazon
Dimmable Industrial Floor Lamp, 3 Lights Farmhouse Floor Lamp Standing Tree Lamp With On/Off Dimmable Switch, Wire Cage Rustic Tall Torchiere Floor Li
Dimmable Industrial Floor Lamp, 3 Lights Farmhouse Floor Lamp Standing Tree Lamp With On/Off Dimmable Switch, Wire Cage Rustic Tall Torchiere Floor Li
$279.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kira Home Horizon 70 Modern LED Torchiere Floor Lamp (36W, 250W Eq.), Glass Diffuser, Dimmable, Timer & Wall Switch Compatible, Adjustable Head, 300
Kira Home Horizon 70 Modern LED Torchiere Floor Lamp (36W, 250W Eq.), Glass Diffuser, Dimmable, Timer & Wall Switch Compatible, Adjustable Head, 300
$137.99
($143.99
save 4%)
wayfair
Kenroy Home Matrielle 72 Inch Torchiere Lamp Matrielle - 21377BS - Modern Contemporary
Kenroy Home Matrielle 72 Inch Torchiere Lamp Matrielle - 21377BS - Modern Contemporary
$331.20
1800lighting
Holtkotter Nova 72 Inch Torchiere Lamp Nova - 9907LED BA - Modern Contemporary
Holtkotter Nova 72 Inch Torchiere Lamp Nova - 9907LED BA - Modern Contemporary
$2,398.00
1800lighting
Kenroy Home Ashlen 2-Light Torchiere Floor Lamp, Brown
Kenroy Home Ashlen 2-Light Torchiere Floor Lamp, Brown
$369.99
kohl's
Taper Torchiere Floor Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Glossy - (249642-1011)
Taper Torchiere Floor Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Glossy - (249642-1011)
$1,581.80
ylighting
Meyda Tiffany Lily 8" Torchiere Lamp Glass/Metal in Blue, Size 8.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 11262
Meyda Tiffany Lily 8" Torchiere Lamp Glass/Metal in Blue, Size 8.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 11262
$119.99
wayfair
Torchieres
