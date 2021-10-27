Table Lamps

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Lamps
Table
Table Lamps
Share
Table Lamps
ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold
featured
ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold
$1,195.00
lumens
Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (SAO2041033)
featured
Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (SAO2041033)
$456.00
($1,140.00
save -45500%)
ylighting
Adesso 1501-22 Marsha Table Lamp, 22 in, 60 W, Brushed Steel/Grey, 1 Steel Lamp
featured
Adesso 1501-22 Marsha Table Lamp, 22 in, 60 W, Brushed Steel/Grey, 1 Steel Lamp
$65.29
($80.00
save 18%)
amazon
Flowerpot VP4 Table Lamp by &Tradition - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (AT-20739701)
Flowerpot VP4 Table Lamp by &Tradition - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (AT-20739701)
$640.00
ylighting
17 Stories Jacksen 35" Antique Brass Table Lamp Metal in Gray/Yellow, Size 35.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair CBDE531DE812434E9603A0A998DA72D4
17 Stories Jacksen 35" Antique Brass Table Lamp Metal in Gray/Yellow, Size 35.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair CBDE531DE812434E9603A0A998DA72D4
$235.99
wayfair
Adesso Eve Natural Oak and Brass Table Lamp
Adesso Eve Natural Oak and Brass Table Lamp
$109.99
overstock
17 Stories OK-5503T – 31?H Agassi Table Lamp Metal/Fabric in Brown/White, Size 31.0 H x 12.5 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories OK-5503T – 31?H Agassi Table Lamp Metal/Fabric in Brown/White, Size 31.0 H x 12.5 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair
$289.99
wayfair
Genuine AL™ 78-6969-9881-0 Lamp & Housing for 3M Projectors - 90 Day Warranty
Genuine AL™ 78-6969-9881-0 Lamp & Housing for 3M Projectors - 90 Day Warranty
$44.99
newegg
Genuine AL™ Lamp & Housing for the Acer P1203PB Projector - 90 Day Warranty
Genuine AL™ Lamp & Housing for the Acer P1203PB Projector - 90 Day Warranty
$44.99
newegg
Adesso Linda 21.5 in. Copper Table Lamp
Adesso Linda 21.5 in. Copper Table Lamp
$80.00
homedepot
Tholos 1-light Matte Black Table Lamp
Tholos 1-light Matte Black Table Lamp
$250.00
overstock
17 Stories Sara 24" Table Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair D76F85DF00904E719ACBD4053D9F9CC6
17 Stories Sara 24" Table Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair D76F85DF00904E719ACBD4053D9F9CC6
$286.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Adesso Hayworth 22 Inch Table Lamp Hayworth - 3456-22 - Modern Contemporary
Adesso Hayworth 22 Inch Table Lamp Hayworth - 3456-22 - Modern Contemporary
$170.00
1800lighting
Touch Control Table Lamp, Industrial Bedside Lamp With 3-Way Dimmable Small Nightstand Lamp Vintage Metal Cage Steampunk Table Lamp For Bedroom, Hallw
Touch Control Table Lamp, Industrial Bedside Lamp With 3-Way Dimmable Small Nightstand Lamp Vintage Metal Cage Steampunk Table Lamp For Bedroom, Hallw
$147.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ACME FURNITURE Manus 27-in Black 4-Way Table Lamp with Metal Shade | 40235
ACME FURNITURE Manus 27-in Black 4-Way Table Lamp with Metal Shade | 40235
$301.98
lowes
Marella Table Lamp - AERIN - Stained Black Metallic
Marella Table Lamp - AERIN - Stained Black Metallic
$749.00
onekingslane
Nysa 37 Inch Mirrored and Faux Crystals Table Lamp
Nysa 37 Inch Mirrored and Faux Crystals Table Lamp
$199.03
1stopbedrooms
Simple Designs Sand Nickel Mini Basic Table Lamp with Fabric Shade 2 Pack Set - Black
Simple Designs Sand Nickel Mini Basic Table Lamp with Fabric Shade 2 Pack Set - Black
$39.00
($64.00
save 39%)
macy's
All The Rages Elegant Designs Stack Stones Table Lamp In Chrome/blue With Fabric Shade
All The Rages Elegant Designs Stack Stones Table Lamp In Chrome/blue With Fabric Shade
$80.99
bedbath&beyond
Alcott Hill® Valier 34.25" Walnut Ridge Table Lamp Paper/Plastic/Metal in Brown/White, Size 34.25 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Valier 34.25" Walnut Ridge Table Lamp Paper/Plastic/Metal in Brown/White, Size 34.25 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$163.99
wayfair
Adesso Ellis 21 Inch Table Lamp Ellis - 4092-15 - Modern Contemporary
Adesso Ellis 21 Inch Table Lamp Ellis - 4092-15 - Modern Contemporary
$130.00
1800lighting
Julietter Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey (JAM1788239)
Julietter Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey (JAM1788239)
$300.00
($750.00
save 60%)
ylighting
Amora Lighting Tiffany Style Roses Table Lamp - Multi
Amora Lighting Tiffany Style Roses Table Lamp - Multi
$279.00
($624.00
save 55%)
macy's
Bobby Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Cream - Finish: Grey - (ADO1993352)
Bobby Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Cream - Finish: Grey - (ADO1993352)
$300.00
($750.00
save 60%)
ylighting
Advertisement
Tiffany Style Table Lamp 19" Tall Stained Glass Tan Decor Night Stand Bedroom Night Stand Handmade Gift AM336TL12 Amora Lighting
Tiffany Style Table Lamp 19" Tall Stained Glass Tan Decor Night Stand Bedroom Night Stand Handmade Gift AM336TL12 Amora Lighting
$85.99
overstock
A&B Home 25.5″ Pineapple Table Lamp, Gold
A&B Home 25.5″ Pineapple Table Lamp, Gold
$248.66
amazon
Genuine AL™ Lamp & Housing for the 3M MP7630 Projector - 90 Day Warranty
Genuine AL™ Lamp & Housing for the 3M MP7630 Projector - 90 Day Warranty
$49.99
newegg
Adesso Hans Nopper Natrix 26 Inch Clip-on Lamp Natrix - AD9122-01 - Modern Contemporary
Adesso Hans Nopper Natrix 26 Inch Clip-on Lamp Natrix - AD9122-01 - Modern Contemporary
$200.00
1800lighting
Adesso Pisces 73 Inch Torchiere Lamp Pisces - 7501-01 - Modern Contemporary
Adesso Pisces 73 Inch Torchiere Lamp Pisces - 7501-01 - Modern Contemporary
$70.00
1800lighting
17 Stories Nikitas 31.5" Gray Table Lamp Metal/Fabric in Brown/Gray/White, Size 31.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Nikitas 31.5" Gray Table Lamp Metal/Fabric in Brown/Gray/White, Size 31.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair
$399.99
wayfair
Gracelyn Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Blue - (UAO2000429)
Gracelyn Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Blue - (UAO2000429)
$151.20
($378.00
save 60%)
ylighting
Spotlight Volumes D Series Table Lamp by ANDlight - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (SPT-T-D-B-BK-120)
Spotlight Volumes D Series Table Lamp by ANDlight - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (SPT-T-D-B-BK-120)
$1,195.00
ylighting
Sloane Table Lamp By Anthropologie in Grey Size S
Sloane Table Lamp By Anthropologie in Grey Size S
$178.00
anthropologie us
Bay Isle Home™ Livadia Sand Coral 26" Table Lamp Ceramic/Fabric in Brown/White, Size 25.5 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair BAYI8435 40835340
Bay Isle Home™ Livadia Sand Coral 26" Table Lamp Ceramic/Fabric in Brown/White, Size 25.5 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair BAYI8435 40835340
$219.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Acushnet Tiffany 1 Light Dragonfly 11" Table Lamp Resin/Glass in Brown/Green/Orange, Size 10.6 H x 8.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair
Astoria Grand Acushnet Tiffany 1 Light Dragonfly 11" Table Lamp Resin/Glass in Brown/Green/Orange, Size 10.6 H x 8.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair
$147.99
wayfair
Benjara Metal Temple Design Base Table Lamp with Fabric Shade, Beige and Gray
Benjara Metal Temple Design Base Table Lamp with Fabric Shade, Beige and Gray
$245.10
amazon
Advertisement
Tucca 23" Blue Table Lamp
Tucca 23" Blue Table Lamp
$256.99
wayfairnorthamerica
VONN Lighting Como VAT6241AB 20" Height Integrated LED Table Lamp with Silver Shade in Antique Brass
VONN Lighting Como VAT6241AB 20" Height Integrated LED Table Lamp with Silver Shade in Antique Brass
$314.96
($449.95
save 30%)
amazon
Artiva USA Twin-Pack Classic Cordinates, 24-Inch Brushed Steel Table Lamps Set with Hammered Glass Shades
Artiva USA Twin-Pack Classic Cordinates, 24-Inch Brushed Steel Table Lamps Set with Hammered Glass Shades
$123.02
($129.49
save 5%)
amazon
Amora Lighting 22 in. Tiffany Style Table Lamp
Amora Lighting 22 in. Tiffany Style Table Lamp
$100.06
homedepot
Uttermost Mondrian Rust Table Lamp, Brown
Uttermost Mondrian Rust Table Lamp, Brown
$362.99
($454.99
save 20%)
ashleyhomestore
Adesso Bella Table Lamp, Black Nickel
Adesso Bella Table Lamp, Black Nickel
$67.50
($75.00
save 10%)
walmartusa
Astoria Grand Merild 30" Table Lamp Resin/Linen in White/Yellow, Size 30.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 4E1252C8D6294700A7ED31E06A474019
Astoria Grand Merild 30" Table Lamp Resin/Linen in White/Yellow, Size 30.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 4E1252C8D6294700A7ED31E06A474019
$149.99
wayfair
Bedtime Originals Jungle Fun Lamp With Shade & Bulb (Includes CFL Light Bulb)
Bedtime Originals Jungle Fun Lamp With Shade & Bulb (Includes CFL Light Bulb)
$46.99
target
Metro White Amelie Table Lamp
Metro White Amelie Table Lamp
$300.00
1stopbedrooms
Adesso Louie Qi Table Lamp, Antique Brass with Walnut Rubberwood Base
Adesso Louie Qi Table Lamp, Antique Brass with Walnut Rubberwood Base
$106.25
($150.00
save 29%)
walmartusa
Birch Lane™ Maines Crystal 25.75" Table Lamp Set Metal/Crystal in White/Brown, Size 25.75 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Maines Crystal 25.75" Table Lamp Set Metal/Crystal in White/Brown, Size 25.75 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$190.00
wayfair
Genuine AL™ 5J.J2K02.001 Lamp & Housing for BenQ Projectors - 90 Day Warranty
Genuine AL™ 5J.J2K02.001 Lamp & Housing for BenQ Projectors - 90 Day Warranty
$64.99
newegg
Advertisement
60 Battery Lamps
60 Battery Lamps
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gallery Twofold Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Antique - (273050-1131)
Gallery Twofold Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Antique - (273050-1131)
$1,097.80
ylighting
Canora Grey Cadarrah 31" Table Lamp Fabric/Crystal in Black/White, Size 30.5 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3401549EF66D496BABA10036438B4930
Canora Grey Cadarrah 31" Table Lamp Fabric/Crystal in Black/White, Size 30.5 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3401549EF66D496BABA10036438B4930
$199.99
wayfair
Carson Carrington Soro Gold Mercury Glass and Beige Linen Drum Shade 24-Inch Gourd Table Lamp
Carson Carrington Soro Gold Mercury Glass and Beige Linen Drum Shade 24-Inch Gourd Table Lamp
$101.99
overstock
Cyan Designs Cinebulle 25 Inch Table Lamp - 08773
Cyan Designs Cinebulle 25 Inch Table Lamp - 08773
$487.50
1800lighting
The Sisley Table Lamp Gold Ceramic - Crestview Collection CVAP2515
The Sisley Table Lamp Gold Ceramic - Crestview Collection CVAP2515
$270.00
totallyfurniture
Chelsea House Kennedy 27 Inch Table Lamp Kennedy - 69959 - Transitional
Chelsea House Kennedy 27 Inch Table Lamp Kennedy - 69959 - Transitional
$558.90
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Pasadena 16 Inch Table Lamp Pasadena - PTL-11O-M-AB - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Pasadena 16 Inch Table Lamp Pasadena - PTL-11O-M-AB - Craftsman-Mission
$1,000.00
1800lighting
"Evolution by Crestview Collection Conrad 18.5" Resin Table Lamp in White - Crestview Collection EVAVP1349WH"
"Evolution by Crestview Collection Conrad 18.5" Resin Table Lamp in White - Crestview Collection EVAVP1349WH"
$44.00
totallyfurniture
Cyan Designs Colossus 32 Inch Table Lamp Colossus - 10549
Cyan Designs Colossus 32 Inch Table Lamp Colossus - 10549
$532.50
1800lighting
Dale Tiffany Crystal Peony Accent Table Lamp
Dale Tiffany Crystal Peony Accent Table Lamp
$189.00
($379.00
save 50%)
macys
Currey and Company Lamont 30 Inch Table Lamp Lamont - 6557 - Transitional
Currey and Company Lamont 30 Inch Table Lamp Lamont - 6557 - Transitional
$1,452.00
1800lighting
Load More
Table Lamps
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.