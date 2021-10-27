Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Lamps
Sets
Lamp Sets
Lamp Sets
Simple Designs Sand Nickel Mini Basic Table Lamp with Fabric Shade 2 Pack Set - Black
featured
Simple Designs Sand Nickel Mini Basic Table Lamp with Fabric Shade 2 Pack Set - Black
$39.00
($64.00
save 39%)
macy's
Vintage Wall Sconces Set Of 2 - Black Metal Wall Light Industrial Lighting Fixtures Farmhouse Lighting Wall Mount Lamp E26 Base For Bedroom Living Roo
featured
Vintage Wall Sconces Set Of 2 - Black Metal Wall Light Industrial Lighting Fixtures Farmhouse Lighting Wall Mount Lamp E26 Base For Bedroom Living Roo
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Artiva USA Twin-Pack Classic Cordinates, 24-Inch Brushed Steel Table Lamps Set with Hammered Glass Shades
featured
Artiva USA Twin-Pack Classic Cordinates, 24-Inch Brushed Steel Table Lamps Set with Hammered Glass Shades
$123.02
($129.49
save 5%)
amazon
Birch Lane™ Maines Crystal 25.75" Table Lamp Set Metal/Crystal in White/Brown, Size 25.75 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Maines Crystal 25.75" Table Lamp Set Metal/Crystal in White/Brown, Size 25.75 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$190.00
wayfair
Simple Designs Chrome Mini Basic Table Lamp with Fabric Shade 2 Pack Set - Blush
Simple Designs Chrome Mini Basic Table Lamp with Fabric Shade 2 Pack Set - Blush
$39.00
($91.00
save 57%)
macy's
Home Accents Simple Designs Valencia 2 Pk Mini Touch Table Lamp Set, Brushed Nickel/Blue
Home Accents Simple Designs Valencia 2 Pk Mini Touch Table Lamp Set, Brushed Nickel/Blue
$35.99
($93.99
save 62%)
ashleyhomestore
Safavieh Two Gourd Table Lamp (Set of 2), Navy
Safavieh Two Gourd Table Lamp (Set of 2), Navy
$284.99
ashleyhomestore
Wall Sconces Lamp, Vintage Wall Lamp With Metal Black Frame Wall Mounted Reading Light Fixture For Indoor Bedroom Bedside - Set Of 2
Wall Sconces Lamp, Vintage Wall Lamp With Metal Black Frame Wall Mounted Reading Light Fixture For Indoor Bedroom Bedside - Set Of 2
$107.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Urn Shaped Table Lamp (Set of 2), Sangria
Urn Shaped Table Lamp (Set of 2), Sangria
$252.99
ashleyhomestore
Adesso Mitchell 2 Pc. Table Lamp Bonus Pack In Black (Set Of 2)
Adesso Mitchell 2 Pc. Table Lamp Bonus Pack In Black (Set Of 2)
$110.99
buybuybaby
Vintage Wall Sconce, Set Of 2 Loft Wall Light With Candlestick Molding Design, Industrial Wall Lamp Fixtures, Up And Down Lighting Metal Base Cap For
Vintage Wall Sconce, Set Of 2 Loft Wall Light With Candlestick Molding Design, Industrial Wall Lamp Fixtures, Up And Down Lighting Metal Base Cap For
$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brixton Double Gourd Table Lamp (Set of 2), Avocado
Brixton Double Gourd Table Lamp (Set of 2), Avocado
$245.99
ashleyhomestore
Bloomsbury Market Pankow Wood Marble Carved 23" Table Lamp Set Solid Wood/Marble in Brown/White, Size 23.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 94548
Bloomsbury Market Pankow Wood Marble Carved 23" Table Lamp Set Solid Wood/Marble in Brown/White, Size 23.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 94548
$209.99
wayfair
Candlestick Shaped Table Lamp (Set of 2), Cream
Candlestick Shaped Table Lamp (Set of 2), Cream
$293.99
ashleyhomestore
New H11 Red White Blue LED Head or Fog Lamp Light Bulbs Set
New H11 Red White Blue LED Head or Fog Lamp Light Bulbs Set
$39.77
walmart
Beene Green Oval Table Lamp Set
Beene Green Oval Table Lamp Set
$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Astoria Grand Fredric 32" Table Lamp Set Resin/Linen, Size 32.0 H x 16.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 4CECAB365B834A5EABCDF09EABF821BC
Astoria Grand Fredric 32" Table Lamp Set Resin/Linen, Size 32.0 H x 16.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 4CECAB365B834A5EABCDF09EABF821BC
$182.99
wayfair
Amayeta Table Lamp (Set of 2), Silver Finish
Amayeta Table Lamp (Set of 2), Silver Finish
$98.99
($139.99
save 29%)
ashleyhomestore
Abbyson Living Indoor Table Lamps Silver - Katherine Fancy Beaded Table Lamp - Set of Two
Abbyson Living Indoor Table Lamps Silver - Katherine Fancy Beaded Table Lamp - Set of Two
$189.99
($491.40
save 61%)
zulily
Roosevelt Athens 3 Piece Floor and Table Lamp Set
Roosevelt Athens 3 Piece Floor and Table Lamp Set
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cortina Table Lamp Set of 2 by 510 Design
Cortina Table Lamp Set of 2 by 510 Design
$148.00
($541.32
save 73%)
overstock
Ashford 20" Reclaimed Wood Lamp Table with Storage Shelf and One Drawer,Set of 2
Ashford 20" Reclaimed Wood Lamp Table with Storage Shelf and One Drawer,Set of 2
$383.97
overstock
12V-5050 Lamp Beads RGB 44 Keys 5 Meters 150 Lights (24W) Light Strip Single Plate White Light Panel Non-Waterproof/Non-Adhesive Version Light Strip Set
12V-5050 Lamp Beads RGB 44 Keys 5 Meters 150 Lights (24W) Light Strip Single Plate White Light Panel Non-Waterproof/Non-Adhesive Version Light Strip Set
$18.93
walmart
Simple Designs Mini Globe Table Lamps In Grey With Fabric Shades (Set Of 2)
Simple Designs Mini Globe Table Lamps In Grey With Fabric Shades (Set Of 2)
$26.99
bedbath&beyond
Niobe L123884 Set of 2 28" Tall Ceramic Table Lamps with Swirling Details High Gloss Finish and 3-Way Switch in Multi
Niobe L123884 Set of 2 28" Tall Ceramic Table Lamps with Swirling Details High Gloss Finish and 3-Way Switch in Multi
$131.99
appliancesconnection
Simple Designs Gemini 2 Pack Mini Touch Table Lamp Set with Fabric Shades - Ivory
Simple Designs Gemini 2 Pack Mini Touch Table Lamp Set with Fabric Shades - Ivory
$39.00
($84.00
save 54%)
macy's
Faux Leather Table Lamp (Set of 2) Leather, Gray
Faux Leather Table Lamp (Set of 2) Leather, Gray
$315.99
ashleyhomestore
Set Of 2 Touch Control Table Lamp White, 3-Way Dimmable Nightstand Lamps With 2 USB Ports&AC Outlet Fabric Round Bedside Table Lamps For Bedroom Livin
Set Of 2 Touch Control Table Lamp White, 3-Way Dimmable Nightstand Lamps With 2 USB Ports&AC Outlet Fabric Round Bedside Table Lamps For Bedroom Livin
$229.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Mera 14.9" Dark Brown Table Lamp Set Metal/Fabric in Brown/White, Size 22.5 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Mera 14.9" Dark Brown Table Lamp Set Metal/Fabric in Brown/White, Size 22.5 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$84.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Triggs 28.5" Table Lamp Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown/Yellow, Size 28.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT9744 33510802
Alcott Hill® Triggs 28.5" Table Lamp Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown/Yellow, Size 28.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT9744 33510802
$157.99
wayfair
Benjara Hand Carved Glass Body Table Lamp with Fabric Drum Shade, Set of 2, Black
Benjara Hand Carved Glass Body Table Lamp with Fabric Drum Shade, Set of 2, Black
$187.19
amazon
6Pcs/Set Double Heads 12 LED Exit Sign Lights Ultra Bright Safety Emergency Lamp
6Pcs/Set Double Heads 12 LED Exit Sign Lights Ultra Bright Safety Emergency Lamp
$90.99
walmart
Safavieh Table Lamp, Clear
Safavieh Table Lamp, Clear
$49.99
($94.99
save 47%)
ashleyhomestore
Astoria Grand Mcquillen 28" Table Lamp Set Glass/Metal/Fabric in Green, Size 28.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 2F2C9BB4A9BC456AB11D7F8F86A5AF7F
Astoria Grand Mcquillen 28" Table Lamp Set Glass/Metal/Fabric in Green, Size 28.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 2F2C9BB4A9BC456AB11D7F8F86A5AF7F
$165.99
wayfair
Home Accents Elegant Designs 2 Pk Modern Leather Table Lamp Set, Eggplant Leather, Purple
Home Accents Elegant Designs 2 Pk Modern Leather Table Lamp Set, Eggplant Leather, Purple
$69.99
($159.99
save 56%)
ashleyhomestore
Roxy 22.5" Oil Rubbed Bronze Table Lamp Set
Roxy 22.5" Oil Rubbed Bronze Table Lamp Set
$155.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Abbyson Living Tallulah Glass Table Lamp, Set of 2
Abbyson Living Tallulah Glass Table Lamp, Set of 2
$242.10
($333.00
save 27%)
macys
Limelights Brushed Steel Stick 2-pc. Lamp Set With Charging Outlet And Fabric Shade, One Size , Black
Limelights Brushed Steel Stick 2-pc. Lamp Set With Charging Outlet And Fabric Shade, One Size , Black
$99.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Madbury 17.25" Table Lamp Set
Madbury 17.25" Table Lamp Set
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Norma Table Lamp (Set of 2), Silver Finish
Norma Table Lamp (Set of 2), Silver Finish
$109.99
($159.99
save 31%)
ashleyhomestore
Astoria Grand Rotherhithe 18" Buffet Lamp Set Resin, Size 18.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair ARGD2355 42616421
Astoria Grand Rotherhithe 18" Buffet Lamp Set Resin, Size 18.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair ARGD2355 42616421
$97.99
wayfair
BELUPAI Truck Light Turn Signal Lamp Led Beads Led Light-Head Emergency 10Pcs 12Leds 10Pcs/Set Waterproof Safety .Tail Lights
BELUPAI Truck Light Turn Signal Lamp Led Beads Led Light-Head Emergency 10Pcs 12Leds 10Pcs/Set Waterproof Safety .Tail Lights
$53.11
walmart
Nollie Collection L430534 Glass Table Lamp (Set of 2) in
Nollie Collection L430534 Glass Table Lamp (Set of 2) in
$117.99
appliancesconnection
Willow Brushed Silver and Espresso Touch Table Lamp Set of 4
Willow Brushed Silver and Espresso Touch Table Lamp Set of 4
$499.91
1stopbedrooms
Stick Lamp with Usb Charging Port and Fabric Shade 2 Pack Set - Dark Pink
Stick Lamp with Usb Charging Port and Fabric Shade 2 Pack Set - Dark Pink
$79.00
($159.00
save 50%)
macy's
510 Design Ellipse Table Lamp 2-piece Set, Pink
510 Design Ellipse Table Lamp 2-piece Set, Pink
$174.99
($249.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Abbyson Beaded 27.5 Inch Table Lamp (Set of 2)
Abbyson Beaded 27.5 Inch Table Lamp (Set of 2)
$138.99
($156.99
save 11%)
overstock
510 Design Ellipse Set of 2 Table Lamps, One Size , Gray
510 Design Ellipse Set of 2 Table Lamps, One Size , Gray
$148.99
($214.00
save 30%)
jcpenney
Plug-In Wall Sconces Set Of Two Swing Arm Brass Wall Lamp With Plug-In Cord Wall Light Fixture
Plug-In Wall Sconces Set Of Two Swing Arm Brass Wall Lamp With Plug-In Cord Wall Light Fixture
$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Jarett 15" Table Lamp Set
Jarett 15" Table Lamp Set
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Martel 26" Table Lamp Set Fabric in Gray/White, Size 25.5 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 039BB4172E75409D985A1F39B29004CF
Charlton Home® Martel 26" Table Lamp Set Fabric in Gray/White, Size 25.5 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 039BB4172E75409D985A1F39B29004CF
$177.99
wayfair
Zachary Jar 29" Table Lamp Set
Zachary Jar 29" Table Lamp Set
$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Traditional Table Lamp Set Of 2, Farmhouse Table Lamps w/ Dual USB Ports, Drum Shade Rustic Bedside Nightstand Lamps For Bedroom Wayfair
Canora Grey Traditional Table Lamp Set Of 2, Farmhouse Table Lamps w/ Dual USB Ports, Drum Shade Rustic Bedside Nightstand Lamps For Bedroom Wayfair
$309.99
wayfair
Bojanovice 28" Antique Gold Table Lamp Set with Outlet
Bojanovice 28" Antique Gold Table Lamp Set with Outlet
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Lenum 30" Brushed Nickel Table Lamp Set Linen/Metal in Gray/White, Size 30.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Lenum 30" Brushed Nickel Table Lamp Set Linen/Metal in Gray/White, Size 30.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
$127.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Bourdon 26" Brown Table Lamp Set Metal/Fabric in Brown/Yellow, Size 26.0 H x 14.0 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Bourdon 26" Brown Table Lamp Set Metal/Fabric in Brown/Yellow, Size 26.0 H x 14.0 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair
$239.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® 16.5"Bedside Table Lamp Set Resin/Linen in Gray/White, Size 16.5 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 373209A9E30A4BC1A09663D57A1C87DB
Corrigan Studio® 16.5"Bedside Table Lamp Set Resin/Linen in Gray/White, Size 16.5 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 373209A9E30A4BC1A09663D57A1C87DB
$106.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Tiedeman 28" Oil Rubbed Bronze Table Lamp Set Metal/Fabric in Brown, Size 27.5 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Tiedeman 28" Oil Rubbed Bronze Table Lamp Set Metal/Fabric in Brown, Size 27.5 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
$153.99
wayfair
25" Set Of 2 USB Table Lamps - Bedroom Lamps Set Of 2 For Living Room With USB Ports, Modern Nickel Finish Lamps With Bright Grey Drum Shade Decor For
25" Set Of 2 USB Table Lamps - Bedroom Lamps Set Of 2 For Living Room With USB Ports, Modern Nickel Finish Lamps With Bright Grey Drum Shade Decor For
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brentford 18" Light Gray Table Lamp Set
Brentford 18" Light Gray Table Lamp Set
$253.98
wayfairnorthamerica
